Team News

Haaland, Palmer, Sarr: FPL Gameweek 6 early team news

25 September 2025 106 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We’ve already had the Gameweek 6 team news from the head coaches of the three newly promoted clubs.

And we haven’t got long to wait before we hear the pre-match thoughts of the remaining Premier League managers in Friday’s press conferences.

But for those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers wanting an early heads-up, or who are perhaps pulling the trigger on their transfers on Thursday evening, here’s a round-up of what we know so far about the other 17 clubs.

ARSENAL

Noni Madueke‘s knee injury is the big bit of news emerging from the Gunners’ camp over the last few days, with media reports suggesting that he’ll be out for 6-8 weeks.

Arteta wasn’t that specific in Tuesday’s pre-match presser but he did confirm a period of absence was likely.

The Arsenal boss went on to say that Martin Odegaard (shoulder) was “already training” and would be back in a “matter of days”.

Piero Hincapie (groin) is also unavailable for a “short time”.

Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) are out longer term.

Arsenal seem to have emerged from Wednesday’s win over Port Vale unscathed, with Bukayo Saka‘s substitution after an hour pre-planned.

ASTON VILLA

Youri Tielemans (calf) shouldn’t be too far away, given that Unai Emery said on September 16 that he would be out for 1-2 weeks.

However, the Belgian playmaker and countryman Amadou Onana (hamstring) were not spotted in training ahead of Thursday’s win over Bologna, a match they both missed.

Someone who was seen was Ross Barkley, who has been absent recently for personal reasons. He didn’t feature in the UEFA Europa League tie with the Serie A side, either.

Andres Garcia was back in the squad in midweek, in what was his first matchday involvement of 2025/26.

BOURNEMOUTH

Adam Smith (hamstring) and Enes Unal (knee) are still on the sidelines for the Cherries.

Head coach Andoni Iraola wasn’t sure if he’d have Lewis Cook back for Gameweek 6, either: the midfielder missed the draw with Newcastle United with a shoulder injury.

BRENTFORD

The Bees almost have a clean bill of health.

Even their two absentees, Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring), are both back on the grass and closing in on returns. 

Brentford said last week that Maghoma was “building fitness”, while Nunes was earmarked for a return to team training this week but that he will be “monitored over the coming weeks, having missed a block of pre-season”.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the sidelines for the Seagulls.

Maxim De Cuyper, who escaped serious injury in his collision with advertising hoardings in Gameweek 4, also remains a doubt, having sat out the two subsequent games in league and cup. We didn’t spot him in Thursday’s training gallery, either.

Someone who was there was Mats Wieffer, who returned from injury as a substitute in Gameweek 5 but who then missed the 6-0 win over Barnsley with a “small issue”.

CHELSEA

Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) are out injured, while Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Facundo Buonanotte (ineligible) can’t play in Gameweek 6, either.

And it’d be a surprise if Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia meaningfully featured. They are back in training now but after so long out (they’ve been sidelined since the Club World Cup), the midweek win over Lincoln City came too soon.

Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu missed that victory at Sincil Bank, the former through illness and the latter after “feeling something” in training.

Robert Sanchez was also absent, serving a one-match ban following his Gameweek 5 red card. He’s now available for selection again.

As for Cole Palmer (groin), there has been no official word from Chelsea as to the length of his absence, nor have many of the mainstream press reported anything of substance.

The usually well-connected Si Phillips suggests Palmer could be sidelined for 3-6 weeks, however.

Palmer was indeed missing from Thursday’s open training session, which did feature Lavia, Badiashile, Guiu and Acheampong.

Finally, Enzo Maresca said on Monday that Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo were managing “small problems” ahead of the trip to Lincoln, although he didn’t seem unduly concerned. Pedro wasn’t involved, while Caicedo was an unused substitute.

CRYSTAL PALACE

There’s a double boost for Palace as both Ismaila Sarr (muscle) and Yeremy Pino (knee) look set to be fit for the visit of Liverpool.

Walter Benitez (dislocated finger), Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) are on the injury list.

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) was “a few weeks” away from training as of a fortnight ago, so it shouldn’t be too long before we see the centre-half back in first-team contention.

Merlin Rohl is the only other known concern: he missed last weekend’s Merseyside derby with a minor hip issue.

FULHAM

Summer signing Kevin suffered a shoulder injury in Tuesday’s match against Cambridge United, with boss Marco Silva saying afterwards that the winger was in some pain. Assessment will follow.

LIVERPOOL

Giovanni Leoni faces months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury in Wednesday’s win over Southampton.

As you’ll no doubt know by now, Hugo Ekitike was sent off for two bookable offences in that cup tie and will miss Gameweek 6 as a consequence.

MANCHESTER CITY

In a welcome boost to current owners, prospective buyers and Triple Captainers, Erling Haaland (back) was spotted in training on Thursday evening:

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly hoping to have Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), Abdudokir Khusanov (unknown) and Rayan Cherki (thigh) back after the October international break. Cherki may even make a return in Gameweek 7.

Mateo Kovacic (Achilles) is also closing in on a return, having been absent since before the Club World Cup.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Casemiro will miss the trip to Brentford after his red card for two bookable offences in last Saturday’s win over Chelsea.

Diogo Dalot (muscle) and long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez (knee) missed that game but the former has been spotted in training since.

It could be one in, one out on the wing-back front, however, with Noussair Mazraoui not seen on the grass on Thursday. We await an update on him.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Fabian Schar (head) will likely miss his third Newcastle game in a row, as the standard concussion protocol is now 12 days out of action – and he only sustained his blow to the head against Barcelona a week ago.

Yoane Wissa (knee) and Jacob Ramsey (ankle) remain out until after the October international break but Anthony Gordon is back from a three-match domestic ban.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Long-term absentee Nicolas Dominguez (knee) was back in the squad to face Real Betis on Wednesday.

Sitting out that game were Ola Aina (hamstring), who is sidelined until December, and Murillo (knock), who Ange Postecoglou previously hoped to have recovered by now. Murillo had trained, as of Tuesday, but was “still not comfortable”.

Douglas Luiz came off at half-time in Spain with hamstring discomfort but Nikola Milenkovic‘s stoppage-time exit was merely attributed to cramp.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Kota Takai (foot) were back in training this week but the midweek win over Doncaster Rovers came too soon for them.

Also missing that game were Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) and Ben Davies (knee), although both players only have minor issues.

Pape Matar Sarr was nowhere to be seen, either, with Thomas Frank saying afterwards that the midfielder sat the game out as a precaution because of a minor thigh injury but adding that he had a “good chance” of facing Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Radu Dragusin (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are out longer term. 

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach) was the only injury-related absentee for the Crystal Palace game but he had already begun light training last Friday, so he should be back soon.

Tomas Soucek serves game two of a three-match ban following his sending off in Gameweek 4. 

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Andre appeared to pick up an injury before being taken off in the match against Everton on Tuesday but we’ve yet to get an update on the midfielder’s condition.

Leon Chiwome (knee) is still out.

106 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Pep roulette and all that but who's more likely to be nailed for a fullback spot this weekend between O'Reilly and Nunes?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27338365

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        When is RAN back? I miss him in FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Reported after Oct IB

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27337652

          Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    WC or TC this week ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      No idea how anyone answer this without context of your team with FTs and budget

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Teams linked

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Currently -4 but want to TC Haaland, think I’ll TC

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            Yeah I'm not checking your linked team...

            Good luck

            Open Controls
            1. Klip Klopp
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Weird sassy little answer

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Low effort question, low effort response. Seems fair.

                Open Controls
    2. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      I'll let you know if you can help me with my bench order this week. Who should i put first bench?

      Open Controls
    3. Harper_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    https://x.com/TalismanFPL/status/1971333337592758466?t=GIb4saUPaKUpHNIbRXOghg&s=19

    Some great points on JP regarding his next 3 games.

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Forest have been compromAnged. I have no concerns for that match.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        He'll be coming late from Brazil that week

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Ok, got you.

          Open Controls
    2. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      He is the best value forward in the game. A sub-perfect 3 week horizon shouldn't put anyone off on a wildcard I feel. Just have a decent first bench in case he doesn't start GW8 or if you're not feeling it for the Liverpool game

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Brazil's last game in Oct IB is Tues 11:00 UK time so more recovery time compared to Sept IB - Weds 00:30 UK time

      Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    I have raised the portcullis for those wishing to enter the Hall of Shame tourney. Could you become one of the Bad and the Execrable?

    Vqc49y

    Watkins owners especially welcome!

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Tough luck, I sold him.
      Would buying him back for a hit be a move worthy of the Hall of Shame?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Oh yeeaaahhhhh!

        Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Do players in the top 1m get kicked out of the league?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          The rest of us get to throw rotten fruit and vegetables at them as they are paraded through the Kingdon in irons! Then we get that woman from Ted Lasso to ring a bell and yell ‘shame, shame, shame’ at them!

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      I'm quite surprised that the official site today said only c300k players have WC active (2.5% of players)
      https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4424115/which-chip-should-you-use-in-fpl-gameweek-6?utm_source=x&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fpl&utm_content=which_chip_to_use_in_gameweek_6
      Thought it might be a lot higher e.g. it was 936k in GW4 https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4408222/fantasy-managers-use-fourth-most-wildcards-ever

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Could be that many took -16/20/24 and will activate it later.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Will activate late, that way I can still chicken out if disaster strikes and play a FH instead.

          Open Controls
    4. Heiro
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Evening all,

      Quick consensus on Foden Vs Doku for a couple weeks?

      Gonna gamble with no semenyo away to leeds.

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I'd go Fodon

        Open Controls
      2. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Have both, hoping they can stick around for a bit too.

        Open Controls
      3. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I went with doku. Just cant trust pep when it comes to Foden

        Open Controls
    5. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      How's this WC draft looking?

      Dubravka
      VDB, Burn, Geuhi
      Salah, Bruno, Reijnder, D-Hall
      Haaland, JP, Richarlison

      Petrovic, Sarr, Rodon, Esteve

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        No Arsenal attack and why Bruno over someone like Mbeumo?

        Open Controls
        1. estheblessed
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Bruno still getting the points but yea I guess it would save me a few £££

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Why do we need to save money on that? I tbink bruno is a good pick overall

            Open Controls
      2. The Son-dance Kid
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Sarr a risk given only just returning from a muscle injury.
        Unless it is Spurs Sarr

        Open Controls
        1. estheblessed
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          No, Palace Sarr

          Open Controls
      3. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Midfield too imbalanced. Prefer players like semenyo and 1 of foden or doku...

        Open Controls
    6. Wenger_In
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Am I right in thinking you can rack up 3 FTs? Does it keep stacking or am I completely wrong,
        Last season I played in 2019 ish it was max 2 with nothing rolling over after that...

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Max 5

          Open Controls
          1. Wenger_In
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Cheers. Is a big change this one...

              Open Controls
              1. Jolly Good
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Yup, last seasons big change .. this season is all about defcons

                Open Controls
          2. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            "If you do not use your free transfer, you are able to make an additional free transfer the following Gameweek. If you do not use this saved free transfer in the following Gameweek, it will be carried over until you do. The maximum number of free transfers you can store in any gameweek is 5."

            "Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are retained for the following Gameweek. If you had 3 saved free transfers, you will still have 3 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip."

            Open Controls
        2. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Is pedro really needed in wc?
          Or should i just go evanilson or bowen?

          Open Controls
          1. estheblessed
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            I rate him above the others you mentioned plus in a team that can create!

            Open Controls
        3. Jolly Good
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Need to pick one of
          Isak
          Saka
          Palmer
          Gyokeres

          Gyok seems safe, although I’m leaning towards Saka and keep money itb to upgrade to palmer/isak

          Open Controls
        4. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          How is Gyokeres at 36% in anytime scorer in GW6 while playing Newcastle away who've been the best defence in the league?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            All I know is this: Hey Fam!

            Open Controls
        5. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Start 1:

          Start 2

          A) Mateta
          B) Wood
          C) Rodon
          D) Munoz
          E) Wood —> Gyokeres (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            I’m considering Rndon over mateta but I have semenyo so it doesn’t make any sense. Or konsa

            Open Controls
        6. Cali
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          1FT left - what to do here?

          Donnarumma
          Konsa, VdV, N Williams
          Gakpo, Kudus, Semenyo, Reijnders
          Haaland, J Pedro, Watkins

          Dub, KDH, Munoz, Esteve

          A) Roll
          B) Watkins to Gyokeres
          C) Gakpo to Saka
          D) Watkins to Richarlison

          Open Controls
        7. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Have mateta in my wc because i just can see him scoring vs liv!

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            I don’t really no sarr brings him down

            Open Controls
        8. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Leaning towards Gyokeres & Ndiaye over JP & Semenyo

          Open Controls
        9. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          WC this team or just do Salah/Watkins —> Haaland/Ndiaye (free)?

          Sanchez
          Dorgu Andersen Williams
          Salah Bruno Reijnders Kudus Semenyo
          Wood Watkins

          Dubravka Mateta Munoz Rodon

          Open Controls
          1. AAAFootball
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              Do the transfers
              Save wc

              Open Controls
              1. FDMS All Starz
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                Bench order ok? Don’t trust wood to start

                Open Controls
                1. AAAFootball
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Play mateta if you want

                    Open Controls
                  • Pep Roulette
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    If you don't trust Wood to start then don't play him. He'll definitely get minutes even if he's on the bench. Start Mateta then.

                    I think Wood starts this weekend that's why I'm playing him.

                    Open Controls
                    1. AAAFootball
                        2 hours, 41 mins ago

                        I love wood as a kiwi but he's 34 or something and Jesus is simply a better player. Watch his club wc highlights if you ate not sure

                        Wood May start today but not in the long term

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 22 mins ago

                          Agree with you completely. I'm planning to sell him for Gyokeres in GW7.

                          Open Controls
              2. Little Frank
                • 14 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Think I'm settled in this WC team:

                Raya
                Gabriel | Senesi | Tarkowski | Van de Ven
                Fernandes | Semenyo | Reijnders | Xavi
                Haaland(c) | Pedro

                Dubravka | Saka | Foster | Aldarete

                Benching Saka this week as it's a tough fixture against the Newcastle defence and he's still finding his way back to full fitness so wouldn't be surprised if he got an early sub.

                Open Controls
                1. Pep Roulette
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Your reasoning for Saka over Gyokeres? Saka and Eze in the team make Gyokeres a better pick and he has pens as well. Kai & Jesus out for a while makes him less of a rotation risk.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AAAFootball
                      2 hours, 43 mins ago

                      This

                      Open Controls
                    • Little Frank
                      • 14 Years
                      2 hours, 35 mins ago

                      I haven't been overly impressed with Gyokeres so far (admittedly he's still getting up to speed with life in the Premier League) and just think Saka is a better pick. He's also quite a differential (less than 4% owned, compared to Gyokeres' 25%) and if he gets back to his best I can see there being a rush for people to get him in.

                      Open Controls
                2. Casual Player
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  The Ndiaye bandwagon is not one I saw coming.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pep Roulette
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    And why is that?

                    Open Controls
                  2. AAAFootball
                      2 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Had him from the start.
                      COYB 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    • Sheffield Wednesday
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 2 mins ago

                      It's nothing new so not really a bandwagon. Look at this discussion from two months ago
                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/07/26/best-5-0m-defenders-for-fpl-2025-26?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27225762

                      S.W.: "the new defensive changes will benefit Ndiaye sufficiently to make him comparable to £7M mids judging from last season's performance - he made a lot of recoveries. Someone calculated +24 DC from 33 matches last season."

                      Open Controls
                      1. AAAFootball
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          Weird though about the defcon, when u watch ndaiye on the wing he doesn't exactly scream defcon playing so dar up

                          Open Controls
                        • Casual Player
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          It's one thing to say he's a good pick, another for him to be essential for every GW6 WC.

                          Open Controls
                    • Kay317
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Who's the better option out of Bruno and Mbeumo? If money not a consideration.
                      Obvs Bruno has pens but Mbeumo has looked dangerous and been unlucky not to have returned more. I can't decide.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep Roulette
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Mbeumo for me

                        Open Controls
                      2. AAAFootball
                          2 hours, 43 mins ago

                          I picked Bruno because he at least has deacons
                          He has a higher floor, and as my tc vc that is what I wanted. Mbuemo vs his old club is more nervous

                          Open Controls
                          1. Kay317
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            2 hours, 31 mins ago

                            Bruno does have more routes to points I guess. But I'm sure I'll get it wrong whoever I pick! Cheers

                            Open Controls
                        • RICICLE
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 23 mins ago

                          Bruno

                          Open Controls
                        • The Pretender
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                          Think Bruno is 'better', though the question is Mbeumo more explosive over a period of say 4-5 gameweeks? His mins have been fantastic for the most part, though he got a little rest last game against 10 men. He thrives on the counter rather than against low blocks, so it's a question of how you think upcoming teams play against Man U.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Kay317
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 9 mins ago

                            Brentford and Sunderland may well sit deep which may suit Bruno more, but can't be sure how teams will set up against utd now they're not top 10 material...

                            Open Controls
                      3. Pep Roulette
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 51 mins ago

                        Best playable mid for 6.2 barring Reijnders?

                        Open Controls
                        1. AAAFootball
                            2 hours, 46 mins ago

                            Anderson I guess

                            Open Controls
                          • The Pretender
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour, 15 mins ago

                            Caicedo, Reijnders, Anthony?

                            Open Controls
                        2. KAPTAIN KANE!
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 49 mins ago

                          Haaland yellow flag putting you lot of TCing?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pep Roulette
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 48 mins ago

                            He's back in training

                            Open Controls
                            1. KAPTAIN KANE!
                              • 8 Years
                              2 hours, 48 mins ago

                              Yes but flag still there 🙁

                              Open Controls
                              1. AAAFootball
                                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                                  Well Bruno vs Brentford can always save my day.
                                  My thinking is haaland won't start unless 100%, and will only come on if losing. Therefore, if he comes on he will likely score In a last throw of the dice for pep. Pep won't give him mins if he's winning.
                                  So I assume he will start, or Bruno vc

                                  Open Controls
                          2. Letsgo!
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 39 mins ago

                            Do we think eze will start this weekend?

                            Open Controls
                            1. AAAFootball
                                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                                I think so

                                Open Controls
                            2. Letsgo!
                              • 8 Years
                              2 hours, 35 mins ago

                              Mateta enzo
                              Or eze pedro

                              Open Controls
                              1. AAAFootball
                                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                                  A imo
                                  Or just Enzo pedro

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Shark Team
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                                I was about to start Murillo(injured) and Porro(rotation risk) this GW, I’m in big trouble

                                Open Controls
                                1. Letsgo!
                                  • 8 Years
                                  2 hours, 29 mins ago

                                  Oh wow. Btw can help above?

                                  Open Controls
                                2. AAAFootball
                                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                                    Well I'm starting porro

                                    Open Controls
                                3. Longiss
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                                  Keep Watkins or Bowen for one more gameweek? (Will improve to Gyokeres)

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. AAAFootball
                                      2 hours, 20 mins ago

                                      Watkins but it kills me to say this

                                      Honestly a minus4 is beckoning

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. james_lebron
                                    • 8 Years
                                    2 hours, 20 mins ago

                                    Thoughts on EZE? Feel like he’s been quite overlooked and was planning to do something like Gakpo > Eze/Cunha/Mbuemo next week

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. AAAFootball
                                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                                        Could, definitely. I am happy with my lads ATM, but an option for later. Somewhat concerned about rotation as spurs have five competent wingers when all fit. Plus young ones like nwaneri or dowman

                                        Open Controls
                                      • ☈☾
                                        • 8 Years
                                        1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                        Mbeumo is nailed

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. Pep Roulette
                                      • 7 Years
                                      2 hours, 18 mins ago

                                      Thoughts on this plan? (BB used)

                                      Dubravka (John)
                                      Cucurella Munoz VDV (Gudmundsson Hartman)
                                      Salah Rogers Kudus Reijnders (King)
                                      Haaland(C) Ekitike Wood

                                      GW6 - Ekitike & Rogers to JP & KDH for free
                                      GW7 - Wood to Gyokeres for free

                                      Will have 1.2m ITB to upgrade King or Hartman later

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. AAAFootball
                                          2 hours, 17 mins ago

                                          Smart plan
                                          Why John? Is he 4.0 or more?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Pep Roulette
                                            • 7 Years
                                            2 hours, 15 mins ago

                                            Cheers mate. Non playing 4.0 GK

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. phuang
                                        • 10 Years
                                        2 hours, 14 mins ago

                                        2.2 ITB with 1 FT

                                        Petrovic
                                        Senesi, Cucurella, Van de ven
                                        Foden, Gakpo, Semenyo, Grealish
                                        Haaland (TC), JP, Gyokores

                                        Subs: Dubravka, King, Lacroix, Gudmunsson.

                                        Looking to sell Gakpo but not sure to who.

                                        A: Saka
                                        B: Reijnders
                                        C: Kudus
                                        D: open to suggestions.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. ☈☾
                                          • 8 Years
                                          1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                          D Mbeumo

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. The Pretender
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                          I would roll for a week and reassess. Gakpo to get 90 this week and having 2 FT going into next week with more information around Saka etc is a good move imo.

                                          Open Controls
                                      3. NoName
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                        Best option?

                                        A) Gvardiol Xavi -4 (Bench Munoz)
                                        B) Munoz Foden (no defensive bench cover)

                                        Open Controls
                                      4. jacob1989
                                        • 3 Years
                                        52 mins ago

                                        I sold gakpo and Ekitike for doku and richy. Have no liverpool players now. Really need liverpool to lose some form now

                                        Open Controls

