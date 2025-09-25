Haaland, Palmer, Sarr: FPL Gameweek 6 early team news

We’ve already had the Gameweek 6 team news from the head coaches of the three newly promoted clubs.

And we haven’t got long to wait before we hear the pre-match thoughts of the remaining Premier League managers in Friday’s press conferences.

But for those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers wanting an early heads-up, or who are perhaps pulling the trigger on their transfers on Thursday evening, here’s a round-up of what we know so far about the other 17 clubs.

ARSENAL

Noni Madueke‘s knee injury is the big bit of news emerging from the Gunners’ camp over the last few days, with media reports suggesting that he’ll be out for 6-8 weeks.

Arteta wasn’t that specific in Tuesday’s pre-match presser but he did confirm a period of absence was likely.

The Arsenal boss went on to say that Martin Odegaard (shoulder) was “already training” and would be back in a “matter of days”.

Piero Hincapie (groin) is also unavailable for a “short time”.

Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) are out longer term.

Arsenal seem to have emerged from Wednesday’s win over Port Vale unscathed, with Bukayo Saka‘s substitution after an hour pre-planned.

ASTON VILLA

Youri Tielemans (calf) shouldn’t be too far away, given that Unai Emery said on September 16 that he would be out for 1-2 weeks.

However, the Belgian playmaker and countryman Amadou Onana (hamstring) were not spotted in training ahead of Thursday’s win over Bologna, a match they both missed.

Someone who was seen was Ross Barkley, who has been absent recently for personal reasons. He didn’t feature in the UEFA Europa League tie with the Serie A side, either.

Andres Garcia was back in the squad in midweek, in what was his first matchday involvement of 2025/26.

BOURNEMOUTH

Adam Smith (hamstring) and Enes Unal (knee) are still on the sidelines for the Cherries.

Head coach Andoni Iraola wasn’t sure if he’d have Lewis Cook back for Gameweek 6, either: the midfielder missed the draw with Newcastle United with a shoulder injury.

BRENTFORD

The Bees almost have a clean bill of health.

Even their two absentees, Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring), are both back on the grass and closing in on returns.

Brentford said last week that Maghoma was “building fitness”, while Nunes was earmarked for a return to team training this week but that he will be “monitored over the coming weeks, having missed a block of pre-season”.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the sidelines for the Seagulls.

Maxim De Cuyper, who escaped serious injury in his collision with advertising hoardings in Gameweek 4, also remains a doubt, having sat out the two subsequent games in league and cup. We didn’t spot him in Thursday’s training gallery, either.

Someone who was there was Mats Wieffer, who returned from injury as a substitute in Gameweek 5 but who then missed the 6-0 win over Barnsley with a “small issue”.

CHELSEA

Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) are out injured, while Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Facundo Buonanotte (ineligible) can’t play in Gameweek 6, either.

And it’d be a surprise if Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia meaningfully featured. They are back in training now but after so long out (they’ve been sidelined since the Club World Cup), the midweek win over Lincoln City came too soon.

Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu missed that victory at Sincil Bank, the former through illness and the latter after “feeling something” in training.

Robert Sanchez was also absent, serving a one-match ban following his Gameweek 5 red card. He’s now available for selection again.

As for Cole Palmer (groin), there has been no official word from Chelsea as to the length of his absence, nor have many of the mainstream press reported anything of substance.

The usually well-connected Si Phillips suggests Palmer could be sidelined for 3-6 weeks, however.

Palmer was indeed missing from Thursday’s open training session, which did feature Lavia, Badiashile, Guiu and Acheampong.

Finally, Enzo Maresca said on Monday that Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo were managing “small problems” ahead of the trip to Lincoln, although he didn’t seem unduly concerned. Pedro wasn’t involved, while Caicedo was an unused substitute.

CRYSTAL PALACE

There’s a double boost for Palace as both Ismaila Sarr (muscle) and Yeremy Pino (knee) look set to be fit for the visit of Liverpool.

Walter Benitez (dislocated finger), Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) are on the injury list.

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) was “a few weeks” away from training as of a fortnight ago, so it shouldn’t be too long before we see the centre-half back in first-team contention.

Merlin Rohl is the only other known concern: he missed last weekend’s Merseyside derby with a minor hip issue.

FULHAM

Summer signing Kevin suffered a shoulder injury in Tuesday’s match against Cambridge United, with boss Marco Silva saying afterwards that the winger was in some pain. Assessment will follow.

LIVERPOOL

Giovanni Leoni faces months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury in Wednesday’s win over Southampton.

As you’ll no doubt know by now, Hugo Ekitike was sent off for two bookable offences in that cup tie and will miss Gameweek 6 as a consequence.

MANCHESTER CITY

In a welcome boost to current owners, prospective buyers and Triple Captainers, Erling Haaland (back) was spotted in training on Thursday evening:

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly hoping to have Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), Abdudokir Khusanov (unknown) and Rayan Cherki (thigh) back after the October international break. Cherki may even make a return in Gameweek 7.

Mateo Kovacic (Achilles) is also closing in on a return, having been absent since before the Club World Cup.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Casemiro will miss the trip to Brentford after his red card for two bookable offences in last Saturday’s win over Chelsea.

Diogo Dalot (muscle) and long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez (knee) missed that game but the former has been spotted in training since.

It could be one in, one out on the wing-back front, however, with Noussair Mazraoui not seen on the grass on Thursday. We await an update on him.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Fabian Schar (head) will likely miss his third Newcastle game in a row, as the standard concussion protocol is now 12 days out of action – and he only sustained his blow to the head against Barcelona a week ago.

Yoane Wissa (knee) and Jacob Ramsey (ankle) remain out until after the October international break but Anthony Gordon is back from a three-match domestic ban.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Long-term absentee Nicolas Dominguez (knee) was back in the squad to face Real Betis on Wednesday.

Sitting out that game were Ola Aina (hamstring), who is sidelined until December, and Murillo (knock), who Ange Postecoglou previously hoped to have recovered by now. Murillo had trained, as of Tuesday, but was “still not comfortable”.

Douglas Luiz came off at half-time in Spain with hamstring discomfort but Nikola Milenkovic‘s stoppage-time exit was merely attributed to cramp.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Kota Takai (foot) were back in training this week but the midweek win over Doncaster Rovers came too soon for them.

Also missing that game were Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) and Ben Davies (knee), although both players only have minor issues.

Pape Matar Sarr was nowhere to be seen, either, with Thomas Frank saying afterwards that the midfielder sat the game out as a precaution because of a minor thigh injury but adding that he had a “good chance” of facing Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Radu Dragusin (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are out longer term.

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach) was the only injury-related absentee for the Crystal Palace game but he had already begun light training last Friday, so he should be back soon.

Tomas Soucek serves game two of a three-match ban following his sending off in Gameweek 4.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Andre appeared to pick up an injury before being taken off in the match against Everton on Tuesday but we’ve yet to get an update on the midfielder’s condition.

Leon Chiwome (knee) is still out.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE