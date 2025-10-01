Pro Pundits

Set plays, DefCon + direct play: why defenders are doing so well in FPL

1 October 2025 161 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser delves deep into defenders, set pieces, defensive contributions (DefCon) and more in his Gameweek 7 article.

It has been some start to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season. A lot has changed in this game and if we don’t change, we are failing to adapt. I’ve been thinking about it, and here is my attempt to make sense of it.

Defenders making a strong start

FPL notes: Semenyo + Senesi bank DefCon + solid Newcastle defenders defcon

The biggest thing that comes to my mind is defence and our perception of it.

Obviously, defensive contribution points (DefCon) are here and we can’t ignore them, but there’s also something deeper than that. Defenders are ruling. I mean, look at the numbers.

In the top 20 FPL points scorers so far, this is the composition:

defcon defenders

It is pretty drastic that 50% of the top-scoring players so far in FPL have been defenders. You want to take a guess at how many defenders were in the top 20 FPL points scorers last year? The answer is a big fat zero.

Now, how do we make sense of this? It can’t just be the fact that DefCon has boosted the numbers of Fantasy defenders. There’s something more to it, surely?

Set pieces more prominent       

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury 3

There have been 45 set-piece goals scored so far this season. The total number of league goals in 2025/26 is 157. So, a staggering 28.7% of goals so far this season have come from dead-ball situations.

Let us compare that to last season, when 230 set-piece goals were scored out of a total of 1,115. That’s just over 20%.

So, set-piece goals have gone up by around 10% year on year. That number isn’t insignificant.

With the advent of more data in the Premier League, a lot of the teams are relying heavily on set pieces for goals. Arsenal, of course, were always huge on set pieces. This stat from Tom’s Arsenal article was quite telling:

“Since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, the Gunners have scored 36 goals from such situations in the Premier League, 15 more than any other side in this perod.”

But it isn’t just Arsenal that have a high percentage of set-piece goals (58%). A lot of teams are getting better at this.

Let us look at the data for this season alone:

defcon defenders

These are interesting numbers and essentially could mean two things.

One, teams are more reliant on set pieces these days and find it a good way to unlock compact defences that are getting more and more organised.

Or two, the below…

Teams not settled yet, high player turnover + intense schedule

FPL notes: How Kerkez + Frimpong fared on their Liverpool debuts

A lot of the teams in the Premier League have had a lot of changes to their squads. The player turnover is at an all-time high and simply put, team chemistry just isn’t in play yet. Even when you talk about top teams that will be high on our FPL radar, such massive changes have happened there.

  • Liverpool: Two out of the front four are essentially new.
  • Chelsea: Joao Pedro (£7.8m) and Estevao (£6.5m) are new. Cole Palmer is injured.
  • Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) are new. Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Martin Odegaard (£7.9m) have been injured in parts.
  • Newcastle United: Nick Woltemade (£7.1m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.9m) are new and Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) got suspended for three games.
  • Manchester United: The front three is new.

In fact, some of the teams that have shown more promise so far this season have been the clubs that have not had too much turnover and have had a fairly settled XI – Crystal Palace and Manchester City come to mind. To play devil’s advocate, Aston Villa have looked poor without adding many fresh new faces to their squad. Even then, though, they’re having to manage without Messrs Rashford and Asensio, who had an impact in 2024/25.

In addition, a lot of the big European teams have deep squads now, given the sheer workload. Rotation is already raising its head. The ‘best 11’ or the ‘first-choice 11’ is an outdated concept, with managers rotating based on the heavy schedule and having the squad to do it. In addition, managers are paying closer attention to specific match-ups (note what Arne Slot said about “overloading the midfield” after Gameweek 6), which is why I simply don’t like the ‘first 11’ term anymore.

Even someone as robust as a Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) was rested last night in the Champions League, which is quite telling.

Fewer whipping boys

FPL notes: Brentford's 'DefCon' kings + Villa struggle to create 3

One thing I wanted to talk about when it comes to open play threat is that the three newly promoted teams have learnt from their predecessors. The fixtures in which you can predict that your attacking assets will ‘haul’ are fewer.

The new boys have, so far, shown us that they are capable of playing a pragmatic mid-to-low block and defending admirably.

It’s also worth noting from an FPL point of view that these promoted teams have given us defenders like Omar Alderete (£4.1m) and Joe Rodon (£4.0m), who are capable of clean sheets, DefCon points and even set-piece goals.

Direct football means more DefCon

FPL notes: Solid Sunderland, Xhaka superb + why Gibbs-White was benched defenders defcon

One thing I haven’t been able to shake off is that the DefCon hit-rate is seemingly higher than last season.

I think the reason for this is that there is a cultural shift in football, where teams are playing a lot more direct than they did in the past few seasons. It’s still early days but the number of ‘long passes’ has gone up from 802 to 840 per Gameweek, on average. That’s an increase of just short of 5%.

We’re seeing more and more teams okay with going long. We’re seeing more long throws. We’ve already seen the numbers with set pieces.

More direct play, more clearances and recoveries – that’s the theory, anyway.

So, DefCon points may be even greater than the numbers we saw last season – and this is simply something we can’t ignore.

What is the FPL learning here?

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

Are set pieces going to continue to dominate? And with the addition of DefCon, is assessing open-play goal threat in FPL just not as important? Not fully, in my opinion.

But we can’t ignore set pieces at present and, amongst defenders, centre-backs tend to be bigger corner magnets than full-backs.

Formation shift?

FPL Gameweek 5 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 5 defcon defenders

If this continues to persist, perhaps when we’re building a Wildcard squad, we should shift to a four (or five!?) at the back.

We’ve seen central defenders not only have a high floor this season but with, set-piece threat, the chance of a clean sheet and DefCon points, their ceiling is considerably high, too.

Are they going to be more reliable than the Ismaila Sarrs (£6.4m) and Yankuba Mintehs (£5.9m) of the world? That is something we have to assess on an ongoing basis.

What a few £4.0m to £5.0m centre-backs offer us is also the ability to go bigger in attack and build drafts that perhaps can target more of your penalty-taking premiums. It’s feasible to build a strong squad containing both Salah and Erling Haaland (£14.4m), for example.

90-minute monsters are important

FPL notes: Salah pen, Slot on Isak + why Kerkez was subbed off

We’ve seen so many late goals so far this season. Penalty-taking 90-minute men have given us a lot of late returns already and with schedules getting more intense due to European football, this durability will become increasingly important.

When teams play a compact mid-to-low block, a lot of their focus and energy drains in the last 10-15 minutes. We’ve seen so many late goals this season, which is why 90-minute monsters are just very important in FPL.

Things will be better from open play

Best replacements for Ismaila Sarr in FPL 2

I do think that, as time passes and teams and new players gel, things will get better in open play.

We already saw Arsenal click to an extent against Newcastle United with a promising display (that said, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) did get the goal!) and the trend should be upwards in terms of open play threat, in my opinion.

Eventually, picks like Sarr, Saka and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), who are (now) largely dependent on open play threat, will come through.

We’ll discuss more on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, which you can watch here:

161 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Loved this article, LR. The extensive research and articulation is commendable indeed!

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Much love

      Open Controls
  2. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Why is Minteh so popular?

    Open Controls
    1. Ball Ake
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      He's a very streaky player and it feels like he's just started a purple patch

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        And up against Wolves

        Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Fixtures after IB + price + decent returns

      Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    woltemade and thiaw look like really good purchases from newcastle

    Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    lets see if wolt on pens

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        gotta think this makes him a much more attractive option now

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          No slace for Gordon in my mid unfortunately

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            same, for now. er please can we play 3-6-1 fpl towers 😀

            Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      *gordan taken the pen and scored.

      interesting

      Open Controls
  5. fantasykid
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    What an excellent article, LR. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Very well researched and certainly gave me some much needed insights on the DefCon strategy. Bravo!

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Gordon or Woltemade

    Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    See how gyo performs tonight (assuming he plays)

    Open Controls
  8. Leo14CFC
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Who would you play this weekend , Cucurella or Guehi ? Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Guehi easily

        Open Controls
    • lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      New Pen. Observation - There was a slight discussion between Gordon and Wolte as to who will take the penalty and Gordon prob.played rank. My guess Howe doesnf have a no.1 pen taker so until Gordon misses one, he should be the first choice taker with Wolte next in line. (Wissa return may change this).

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        I might prefer Gordon to Saka, at this rate

        Gyökeres Gordon Gabriel Pope as my doubleups

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        yeah think you're right. woltemade was going around getting high fives just before the pen as well so maybe it was like a case of the newcastle players giving him credit for letting gordon have pen duties for now

        Open Controls
    • Lallana's Bananas
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Stuck on what to do for my third mid spot this week. Should I

      A) Start P.M.Sarr
      B) Start Elliott (huge gamble but if he starts, I can see him getting points eventually)
      D) Take a -8 to get Semenyo (serious FOMO here)

      Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Wood > Bowen, Mateta or Woltemade?

      Will be getting Sarr from Palace so might prefer not to double up with Palace attack.

      Open Controls
      1. Punned It
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I'm gradually getting more interested in Bowen.

          Open Controls
        • WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Did Bowen to Mateta a few weeks back, Bowen now best striker in world and Palace look poor

          Open Controls
      2. agueroo
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Should I transfer out Salah and Mateta for Saka and Gyokeres for free?

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          yeah probably would if the latter duo look good today

          Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        is it too soon to commit to starting Alderete every GW? Doesn't look like Sunderland are a team that will get turned over, so conceding 4+ seems unlikely, so in tough fixtures you can hope/expect to get 3. and you'll never miss one of his goals.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          I played him last week and plan to bench him this week.

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            nice, fair enough.

            united just dont look great defending balls into the box (well vs brentford and burnley anyways), alderete could have some joy, esp if bayindir still in goal

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              If Lammens doesn’t start next Sat I will 5-Star Frog Splash from my seat into the dugout

              Open Controls
      4. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I just cannot respect any striker who doesn’t want to take pens

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          ???

          Who Wolt?

          Open Controls
        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Such an easy route to goals, instinctively all strikers should want to take them.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Champions League game under lights and you’ve let the world see you being bullied by Clare Balding

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
        3. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          True that. Did he take a pen when he scored against wolves? Was that a pen or open goal I can’t remember

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Header off a cross iirc

            Open Controls
            1. Haalander
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Good to know brought in Gordon on the wild card last week if he’s pens that’s good

              Open Controls
        4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          So you dont respect the likes of Henry, Raul, Fernando Torres, Inzaghi, Batistuta, etc.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Correct

            Open Controls
            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Alright 🙂

              Open Controls
        5. NoOneCares
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Such as the garbage Man U striker?

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Correct

              Open Controls
        6. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Is stach on set peices ?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Not according to last game, been taken off all of them since I got him

            Open Controls
        7. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          With a few exceptions, is that the Arsenal B team today?

          Open Controls
          1. Haalander
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Didn’t see the line up yet is saka starting?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Nah

              Benched

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Team to play Olympiakos: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard; Martinelli, Gyokeres, Trossard

            Subs: Kepa, Setford, Mosquera, Saka, Eze, Timber, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Calafiori, Rice, Dowman

            Team to play Arsenal: Tzolakis; Costinha, Restos, Pirola, Ortega; Dani Garcia, Hezze, Gelson Martins; Podence, Chiquinho, El Kaabi

            Subs: Paschalakis, Kouraklis, Biancone, Kalogeropoulos, Nascimento, Scipioni, Strefezza, Onyemaechi, Pnevmonidis, Mouzakitis, Taremi

            Open Controls
            1. Haalander
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Cheers thanks. Plan is to bring in saka this week so that benching helps to make the decision a little easier

              Open Controls
            2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              6 first team players. 5 who can easily replace the others any given day. I still like it.

              Open Controls
          3. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Shows how little jeopardy there is with this new format, nobody's scared of being grouped

            Open Controls
        8. F4L
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          rodri starts

          Open Controls
        9. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Play Sels or Dubs?

          Next FT Sels >Pope

          Sels
          Gabriel, Senesi, Guehi,
          Salah, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders,
          Pedro, Haaland, Richarlison

          Dubs, Statch, VDV, Gudmund

          Open Controls
        10. Ask Yourself
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          With timber and calafiori both rested in UCL is it worth taking a punt on one of them instead of Gabriel since I missed last week’s points ? x

          Open Controls
          1. Haalander
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            I like Calafiori he might get the odd benching but has great goal threat.

            Open Controls
          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Rested? First team starts in UCL

            Open Controls
        11. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Worth a -4?

          Munoz to Richards
          Ndiaye to Eze

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. Old Gregg
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          3. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Biggest no of the day

            Open Controls
          4. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Its not that bad...many suggesting a 3 or 4 nil win for Ars.....Eze could do a goal & assist if he's playing central....Richards is getting those dcs

            Open Controls
            1. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Then again, wham won this fixture last year 1 nil with Bowen scoring, now with play on break specialist Nuno new manager bounce

              Open Controls
        12. toerag
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Cheers LR
          brings to the fore what a lot of us were thinking but you have done all the diggin TY.

          Open Controls
          1. Lateriser 12
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        13. Old Gregg
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Would you play Jaidon Anthony over either >

          NDiaye
          Or
          Pedro

          Open Controls
        14. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Penalties should not count in official goal tallies. People thinking it's a negative that Wolte let the designated pen taker take the pen LOL. Stat obsessed morons.

          Open Controls
        15. Penguin & Tonic
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Excellent article. Provokes thought and offers something different.

          Open Controls
        16. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Taking UCL advise here turned out to be a disaster. Heck! Gabby starts contrary to what many here believed. Hope he concedes & gets sent off!

          Open Controls
        17. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Best WC team?

          Pope Dub
          Gabriel Chalobah Senesi Guehi Diouf
          Semenyo Gordon Anthony Enzo Stach
          Haaland Gyokeres Bowen

          Open Controls
        18. Infinitemantra
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Why are people selling Pedro when Chelsea have a fixture swing?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Enzo Chalobah better value

            Open Controls
            1. Infinitemantra
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Who's the better playing forward? Bowen?

              And is Enzo better than sarr?

              Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.