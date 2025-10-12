Fixtures

Who has the best short-term attacking + defensive FPL fixtures?

12 October 2025 26 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Just one Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline ago, we checked out the general status regarding fixtures.

So, this time, let’s split the six-Gameweek study into defence and attack, where there’s a difference in the teams to target.

This is particularly useful for Gameweek 8 Wildcard users, as nailing such coverage can allow free transfers to build up. And it’s already known that all managers will have five of them heading into Gameweek 16.

As always, our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

Using this tool as a Chief Member, you can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours. And new, as of this season, is the ability to customise the colours!

ATTACKERS: SIX GAMEWEEKS OF FIXTURES

short-term FPL fixtures

ARSENAL

In the words of Zophar, Arsenal smelled blood from poor Liverpool and Manchester City results and quickly put themselves on top of the league, despite tough-looking early fixtures.

Regardless of the confusing penalty situation, managers should aim for either Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) or Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m), as both look good.

Saka boasts multiple routes to points, while summer signing Gyokeres sits joint-third for box shots (15) and has racked up six big chances.

BRIGHTON + HOVE ALBION

On the south coast, Brighton have the third-best expected goals (xG, 11.36) tally. But their problem, from an FPL perspective, is squad depth.

Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) is the sole midfielder or forward to start all seven matches, yet neither Georginio Rutter (£5.7m) nor Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) exceed four of them.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

The Seagulls were the latest team to deny Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win by equalising late on. The last-placed side have slightly improved, but it’s hard to make a case when they’re on the fewest goals (five) and big chances (five).

Then again, owners of Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) may want to hold off on selling the goalless forward. Hampered by a lack of match fitness, he should be fine to face Sunderland (a) and Burnley (h).

WEST HAM UNITED

Whereas West Ham United are hoping a new manager bounce can reverse an awful beginning that puts them third-worst for goals (six) and big chances (10).

Up next is three home games from four fixtures. There’ll be a temptation to punt on playmaking penalty-taker Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), but talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) is nailed-on for 90 minutes and has somehow squeezed out three goals. Even Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) is a differential shout.

EVERTON

Merseyside investment is also recommended. If an imminent trip to Man City can be navigated, when Jack Grealish (£6.9m) is ineligible, covering Everton with either him or Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) oozes potential.

The latter, like Paqueta, takes spot kicks and is featured on our Assists Imminent table.

LIVERPOOL

As for the reigning champions, they’re second in the league table, rank third for shots (103) and are joint-third when it comes to goals (13) and big chances (19).

However, we’ve had to investigate why Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) keeps underwhelming. Though he’s still credited with four more attacking returns than mega signing Florian Wirtz (£8.1m). A flop so far, the German has dropped to Liverpool’s bench a couple of times.

Similarly, each of Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m), Alexander Isak (£10.6m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) have been rotated out at least once.

DEFENCES: SIX GAMEWEEKS OF FIXTURES

ARSENAL

Back to the Gunners, the question for many isn’t whether to invest in their backline but how many is enough.

Already established as the best Premier League defence, David Raya (£5.7m) has helped them concede the fewest goals (three), attempts (56), shots on target (18), big chances (five) and expected goals (xGC, 4.39).

Ahead of the Spaniard, Jurrien Timber (£5.9m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) dominate individual defenders for attempts and xG. They join Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) on the most penalty area shots (nine), while Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) outdoes his colleagues for big chances (two).

CHELSEA

Although injuries are Chelsea’s ongoing problem, at least they’ll have Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) back from suspension by Gameweek 8.

No other defender betters his three big chances, and he’s also fourth for attempts (eight). Perhaps goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) is the preferred route for coverage.

BRIGHTON + HOVE ALBION

His former club join the Blues in stopping the joint-fourth most shots on target (22). Yet no clean sheet has been completed in these opening weeks. Surely one is due?

That’ll boost Jan Paul van Hecke‘s (£4.4m) appeal, having scored Brighton’s aforementioned equaliser at Wolves.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Meanwhile, only rivals Arsenal have conceded fewer goals than their five, but xGC data says it should’ve been 8.82. Spurs have Guglielmo Vicario‘s (£5.1m) 24 saves to thank for this.

It means he’s the number three goalkeeper for points (35), outdoing the most-owned FPL defender Micky van de Ven (£4.8m) and frequent crosser Pedro Porro (£5.6m).

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

On the other hand, Wolves are underachieving. They’ve let in 14, but it should instead be just 9.52, with a bunch of underlying stats tending to hover around mid-table.

For managers predicting success from their next two outings, Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) seems to be preferred between the sticks. Late August arrival Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) has only played four matches, but already bagged a goal and ranks amongst the best defenders for shots on target (three) and xG (0.76). Furthermore, his days at Sparta Prague include a good penalty record.

LEEDS UNITED

Finally, newly-promoted Leeds possess the sixth-best xGC tally (8.13) despite conceding on 11 occasions.

Also impressive is that only Arsenal and Newcastle United are preventing fewer big chances (nine). That’s why cheap enablers Joe Rodon (£4.0m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.0m) could be handy against Burnley and West Ham.

  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I think this is going to be really strong over the next few weeks, thoughts?

    Dubravka
    Timber Munoz Senesi
    Saka Sarr Semenyo Gordon
    Haaland Pedro Woltemade

    Petrovic Reijnders Gudmundsson Andersen

    Reijnders to Gakpo gwk9

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Definitely going strong, it would be even stronger if you dropped gw9 plan

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers want some Liverpool

        Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Looks good mate, similar to mine.

      Pope (Dub)
      Gabriel Timber Munoz Esteve (Gun
      Saka Semenyo Reijnders Kudus (Grealish)
      Haaland Mateta (Guiu)

      I have enough itb to upgrade Guiu to an 8m striker but unsure who to go for yet - I guess Bowen Pedro and Woltemade are the obvious candidates.

      Sorry, feel as tho I’ve hijacked your post now haha

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Gun is Gudmundsson

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah would be looking to that upgrade

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very similar to you 10 picks, good luck

      Open Controls
  2. TKC07
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Would you BB with these 4?

    Dubra,
    One among Isidor/Ndiaye,
    Mukiele
    James Hill (BOU RB not nailed),

    Open Controls
  3. Solly The Seagull
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Gtg with this WC team? Planning BB gw9

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Senesi
    Semenyo Saka Sarr Minteh
    Haaland Bowen Woltemade

    Pope Xhaka Burn Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Are you confident Dubravka outscores Pope?

      Open Controls
  4. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Zophar and Lateriser have 1 player different in their WC drafts it seems. And that’s for the entire 15 man squad

    Open Controls
    1. Harper_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ikr? I had to do a double check. They thought they could move the players around a little bit and we wouldn't notice lol

      Open Controls
      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        lol and it’s king vs KDH. A matter of team value I guess

        Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Where can you see their drafts?

      Open Controls
      1. Harper_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/12/laterisers-fpl-gameweek-8-wildcard-draft
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/10/zophars-fpl-gameweek-8-wildcard-draft

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
  5. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Best Romero replacement max 4.6?

    A) Diouf
    B) Mavropanos
    C) Andersen

    If A or B - would you do the transfer for this gameweek or next?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A this week

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        just now

        What about for the next 3-4 weeks?

        Rest of defence: Gabriel, Senesi, Richards and Mikkels. Playing 3 defenders each week.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Mukiele*

          Open Controls
  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any changes here? 0.3 ITB

    Petrovic Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Chalobah Burn Rodon
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr King
    Haaland Bowen Foster

    Open Controls
  7. Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Not sure how Sunderland away and Newcastle at home rank as easy attacking games for Ndiaye. As much as I am happy to read he’s a good pick, as an owner I’m not exactly expecting an avalanche of points.

    Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone else seriously considering the Arsenal defensive triple up? Most seem to have the double up anyway and Saka/Gyokeres are really going to have to go some way to match the value offered by defence who are 2m above base price vs their 4.5/5.5m difference.

    Main issue I see is big swing in GWs but it’s really only one extra Arsenal defender on the masses?

    Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Erling Haaland has been sent back to Manchester following Norway’s 5-0 trashing of Israel last night according to various Norwegian media outlets.

    He’ll therefore miss Norway’s friendly against New Zealand.

    This allows Haaland some much needed rest amid a busy match schedule.

    Open Controls

