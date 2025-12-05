FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 15?

5 December 2025 161 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
First came Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. Then, the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is a regular in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

HOW DID GAMEWEEKS 13 + 14 GO?

FPL notes: Milenkovic injury latest, no Murillo + Ange on Jesus v Wood 3

Due to this week’s tight turnarounds, we’ve not yet looked back on Gameweek 13’s names.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) didn’t score versus Crystal Palace but did assist twice, as Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) brought in 14 points at West Ham United. Consecutive braces have seen Phil Foden (£8.3m) make a mockery of his mere assist prediction.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) has recently appeared on both tables, successfully assisting at Chelsea before coming off the bench to grab a Gameweek 14 goal.

That’s a nice segue to the midweek lists, which we recorded a podcast for. Jeremy Doku (£6.6m) set up two Manchester City strikes and, while Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) didn’t score, he caused the Hammers’ equaliser at Old Trafford.

After weeks of lurking around here, Igor Jesus (£5.8m) finally scored his first Premier League goal. Plus, Donyell Malen (£5.1m) netted Aston Villa’s fourth at Brighton and Hove Albion.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

