FPL Gameweek 16 Free Hit: 3 of the best drafts to consider

10 December 2025 113 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
There are only four more opportunities for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to use their first Free Hit chip of 2025/26: Gameweek 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Indeed, more than 24% of participants in our on-site poll say they are planning to activate it this week.

Time is ticking away so, in the article below, we’ll present three drafts for consideration, created on PlanFPL.

DECIDING WHEN TO FREE HIT

Using our Fixture Ticker, we can study the teams that currently have well-owned FPL players hanging around the template.

If one Gameweek has a sea of red fixtures, a Free Hit user might want to briefly look elsewhere.

On the other hand, does one Gameweek have a bunch of green ones worth attacking?

For example, managers currently with an Arsenal triple-up, plus some from Brentford and Chelsea, probably don’t think now is the time.

Squads with Yankuba Minteh (£6.3m) might not like upcoming trips to Liverpool and Arsenal, but those lacking either him, Manchester United or Newcastle United assets could aggressively go for Gameweek 19.

Complicating matters is that, this week, everyone has been topped up to five free transfers. Could those desperate to ditch Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) sell him now and temporarily have him at home to Burnley in Gameweek 17?

It’s similar for Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) owners, knowing that Liverpool host last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 18.

As is often the case, choosing a time to activate depends on both your current squad and how safe you like to be.

GAMEWEEK 16 FREE HIT DRAFT ONE: FOMO

FPL Gameweek 16 Free Hit: 3 of the best drafts to consider 1

This safety-first XI is based on our Scout Picks ‘bus team’, but instead opts for double Arsenal defence now that Declan Rice (£7.1m) will miss the Gunners’ midweek match. It’s only an illness, mind you, so there’s every chance that he recovers.

Piero Hincapie (£5.4m) has started their previous four league outings, claiming defensive contribution (DefCon) points in the latest couple. Teammate Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) is a very tempting captaincy choice, based on form and fixture. He has three successive attacking returns and gets the honour of hosting last-placed Wolves.

Meanwhile, if all bases are being covered, highly selected duo Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Phil Foden (£8.6m) must be there, despite having a difficult trip to Crystal Palace. The latter’s 44 points from three quickly-played matches have led to six price rises in nine days.

Igor Thiago (£7.0m) is the league’s leading scorer behind Haaland, and Monday night’s haul not only gave Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) the best Gameweek 15 score, it made him FPL’s top overall midfielder.

But near-namesake Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) is the controversial inclusion here. He’s still in 16% of the top 100k, although only returning twice in 11 matches.

GAMEWEEK 16 FREE HIT DRAFT TWO: YOLO

FPL Gameweek 16 Free Hit: 3 of the best drafts to consider 2

Free Hit users could take the opposite route, collecting some exciting differentials.

Now back from injury, Cole Palmer (£10.3m) netted four times at home to Everton in 2023/24. Admittedly, none came in their two meetings since, but it’s better than Foden, who has never scored past Palace.

Another calculated absentee is Haaland, as three blanks in four have reduced the fear of going against him.

Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) did everything but score past his former club Wolves on Monday, shooting eight times. Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) took the plaudits, but maybe it’s now the Brazilian’s turn.

Elsewhere, Riccardo Calafiori’s (£5.8m) suspension should give Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.1m) a start, although it’s still worth researching Arsenal’s Wednesday line-up beforehand. Another banned player is Kevin Schade (£7.0m), adding more security to Dango Ouattara‘s (£6.0m) minutes. The Brentford winger’s previous three home appearances delivered two goals and three assists.

A true punt is Donyell Malen (£5.1m), knowing he’s started just one of Aston Villa’s last seven. However, should Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) start on Thursday, the Dutchman is worth considering. After going with a conservative line-up against Arsenal, Unai Emery also likely sacrifices a central midfielder on Sunday and goes with a more offensive XI. Between Gameweeks 11 and 15, Malen has had 13 shots and two goals in just 182 minutes.

Alternative options at the price include in-form Fulham pair Harry Wilson (£5.3m) and Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m), but this draft has many millions left in the bank.

GAMEWEEK 16 FREE HIT DRAFT THREE: A BIT OF BOTH

FPL Gameweek 16 Free Hit: 3 of the best drafts to consider 3

Truth be told, the sweet spot is probably a balance of both ideas, where there’s a compromise of having one Manchester City attacker and the highly-owned Jurrien Timber (£6.5m), alongside differentials like Ouattara and Lewis-Skelly.

In a mere 1.3% of current squads, Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) is part of all three drafts for several reasons. Not many forward have appeal, even for a one-off. Also, he feels certain of a start versus Burnley, fresh from one goal and three assists in his last seven. Albeit none of these exceeded six points.

Fulham colleague Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is in each draft, too. He loves DefCon rewards.

As for the aforementioned Mbeumo, it feels ok to grab a couple of Man United assets when noticing that opponents Bournemouth have just two points from six matches.

In defence, perhaps investing in Chelsea’s backline over Brentford’s is advised. After Arsenal, they are the next-best for restricting attempts on target (45) and box shots (99).

Yet Leeds United just scored several past them, part of eight goals against Man City, Liverpool and the Blues. Fueled by a rampant Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m), initial confidence in a Brentford clean sheet is suddenly waning.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

113 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Save 1 FT here?

    Raya
    VVD Timber Pau
    Saka BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo LeFees
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Guiu Mukiele Rodon

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Save.

  2. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Thoughts on isak now that salah and gakpo are out?

    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      No form at this stage, wait and see

    2. fusen
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      He needs to be the focal target with everyone else feeding him chances, so his form may pick up but without the proof he is actually performing then it's way too big a risk considering his price

    3. cigan
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      He's really bad at the moment, prefer to take a punt on Ekitike

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah

        Both probably an avoid tbh

        Both were poor last night, seemed to be out for themselves rather than trying to strike up an attacking partnership.

  3. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Are these good moves?
    Van Dijk, Semenyo, Mateto
    TO
    Hincapie, Foden, Raul

    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Honestly I think VVD and Semenyo are worth keeping for the next few. Can you get Hincapie and Foden another way?

  4. fusen
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    The dreaded first FPL dream of the season.

    Accidentally transferring Hincapie in after the deadline instead of before it, so miss the Wolves clean sheet :X

    1. z13
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        what?

    2. HairlessGrealish
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dubravka, Sels
      Munoz, Porro, Konsa, Diouf, Rodon
      Enzo, Minteh, Mbeumo, Foden, Semenyo
      Haaland, Thiago, Mateta

      Would you play wc instead of using 5ft?

      1. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Nah, your team is great

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        WC

      3. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        No - use 5FT.

      4. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        For sure. Why use both 5FTs and WC before GW20 when you could just use one of those things?

        Alternatively, use fewer than 5FTs, then WC later. E.g. 3 this week. Then sell Mbeumo next week. Save FT GW18. WC in GW 19. GW20, you have 4FTs in the bank

      5. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        You need to use the WC before GW20 so you should definitely use WC instead of the 5FTs if you want to make big changes.

    3. cigan
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Semenyo & King to Foden & KDH is a no-brainer isn't it?

      Anything else? I'd like Senesi out as well but no idea which way to go here, possibly O'Reilly/Nunes or Andersen

      Mbeumo can wait a week and Bowen might be as good as any 3rd striker atm with nobody delivering consistently

      Raya Dub
      Timber Cucurella Munoz Senesi Gudmund
      Mbeumo Semenyo Rice Anderson King
      Haaland Bowen Thiago

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Not sure selling Semenyo before United and Burnley is considered a no-brainer

        1. cigan
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Feels like ages since he's done anything and Bournemouth haven't been at it at all

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            He's been pretty unfortunate not to have a couple of attacking returns over the last few GWs

            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              This.
              I'm very comfortable about holding Semenyo for the next two.

      2. z13
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Do Mbeumo out instead of Semenyo

      3. mookie
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        I see a lot of love for Fulham players. Burnley next is cool, but afterwards they'll lose Iwobi, Bassey and Chukwueze. Iwobi and Chukwueze are the top 2 for xA so far.
        Diop started 15 PL games since the start of last season and only kept 1 CS(vs Soton). Cuenca started 6 with no CS.

        1. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Agree.

        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Or it could mean more minutes for Wilson

        3. OverTinker
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Good info - do you reckon Anderson would still be a good pick for next 3 GW?

        4. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Chuk wasn't relevant until 3 matches ago, Lukic ain't a bad Iwobi replacement

          1. mookie
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Lukic and Berge played 60+ minutes together 20 times and kept 2 CSs(Leeds and Leicester).
            https://www.transfermarkt.com/sasa-lukic/gemeinsameSpiele/spieler/245056/plus/0/galerie/0?gegner=333014&kriterium=2&wettbewerb=GB1&liga=&verein=&pos=&status=0

            Those are Burnley level numbers.

            P.S. The first half vs City was a Lukic&Berge half. The 2nd half wasn't.

        5. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          2 hours ago

          Agree - avoiding them altogether.

        6. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Good points. I'm getting a few on FH16, but no real interest afterwards.

        7. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yea I think people are getting carried away because of the one Burnley fixture. Even that fixture is away for Fulham...

          Some interesting stats

          Burnley home form: 2W, 1D, 4L. Goal difference 5 - 7. They concede 1 goal on average at home and they have already faced Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, 3 of the higher scoring teams in the league, at home.

          Fulham away form: 1W, 1D, 5L.. GD 6-14. Less than 1gpg away (granted, they have faced mainly upper mid table opposition away).

          Based on these numbers there is really no reason to believe Fulham are going to trash Burnley.

      4. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Anyone thinking of selling Nico O'Reilly? No defcon, fixtures stiffen after West Ham, and he isn't as attacking as we thought.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Pretty sure he's the defender with the highest xGI per 90

        2. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          No, not reilly.

      5. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        G2G? Have 4ft left, not sure if I get rid of Senesi now or wait a week.

        Raya
        Timber VvD Andersen
        Saka Bruno Anderson Foden BrunoG
        (H)aaland Thiago

        Dubs Senesi Guehi Kroupi

        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          You could wait a week for sure.

        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          Keep Senesi for BUR then ditch

      6. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Califiori >

        A. Hincapie
        B. O’Rielly
        C. Bench and start Senesi (mun)

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          C if Senesi is fit

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          A but would like to know when Gabriel is expected back

      7. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Chelsea look properly knackered now, can see Everton putting up a tough resistance this weekend at the Bridge and coming away with something. Strongly considering playing Tarkowski (che) over Guehi (MCI) this GW.

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Everton are in good form but are liable to take the odd hiding like v Spurs and Newcastle

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            That has been at home where they probably feel compelled to attack more and entertain their fans. Away from home last few they have been very solid recently.

      8. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I'd do it.

        1. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Reply fail to Miguel

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Cheers OM

      9. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        In the market for a Pope replacement. Already have Timber, Rice and Chalobah and so don't want to double up with Sanchez and am slightly concerned about blocking an ARS spot in case Gab returns unexpectedly.

        A - Raya
        B - Pickford (tough next two but good long term)
        C - Verb

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I've done A, thinking I will either upgrade Timber to Gab or Raya out and bring Gab in, which with the 5ft I should be able to manage. Set and forget keeper and I want the points now.

          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Yeah Wolves at home is the ideal entry point and there just seems to be a lack of alternatives for the next few weeks. Timber has been a disappointment in terms of attacking returns and so I will either move him to Gab or shift Raya to Pickford.

        2. Pompel
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          I have A , but consider switching to Pickford or Sanchez to enable Timber+Gab+Saka/Rice when Gabbie returns

      10. dansmith1985
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Mateta to Thiago
        Reijnders to Wilson
        Calafiori to Timber

        Good trades?

        1. Bavarian
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          100%

      11. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        RE: Arsenal rotation v Wolves. Isn't the goal difference factor being overlooked? Both Arsenal and City are tied on +19 so there's a realistic chance it could come down to it come season end. Also, Arsenal are cruising in the Champions League - I honestly think they can afford to rotate more there than they can in the league.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Arsenal should put a few past Wolves no matter who starts.

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          All logic dictates that they should rotate in the CL where they are facing a very weak team and they already lead the table with 5-0-0, and play a strong lineup in the league where they cant afford any slip ups. So I think we should take rotation in the CL at face value and expect players who get rest to play against Wolves.

          Trossard is a bit of a spanner in the works though... hard to know how he fits into Arteta's plans at the weekend with him being injured mid week.

      12. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Seeing a lot of love for Saka as captain, but Thiago surely a good pick against the very gnerous Leeds defense.

        1. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Agree. Will go Thiago if Saka plays the full 90 tonight.

        2. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          No Schade is an issue

          1. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Hopefully Dango plays before going to Afcon

      13. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Fh?

        Raya
        Timber Chalobah Anderson
        Saka Bruno foden dango
        Haaland Thiago raul

        Dub Esteve Thiaw king

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Solid although I'd have a better first sub than Esteve

          1. Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Cheers , think can do thiaw to cash, vdb, ?king to Wilson

            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Good plan

          2. Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Esteve would of been last, just not sorted bench, he will go anyway, just to see funds left
            Cheers again !

        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Maybe switch Thiaw and King to Wilson and Van den Berg if funds allow

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Cheers

      14. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Good use of 5 fts here?

        Konate sarr Enzo mateta Thiago > timber Bruno Bruno Thiago Guiu

        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Thiago to Thiago is a waste of FT

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Haha wolte > Thiago

        2. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Not so bullish on Bruno either

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour ago

            Which?

            1. Holmes
              • 12 Years
              59 mins ago

              Newcastle

              1. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                56 mins ago

                Already got him and Thiago in to beat the prices

                1. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Remaining moves are fine. If you can afford Calvert Lewin over Guiu, that would be better.

                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 12 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Would have to get Hincapie over timber. Not ideal with Gab back in training soon

                    1. Holmes
                      • 12 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Yeah, wouldnt do that

                      1. SpaceCadet
                        • 12 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Thanks bud

      15. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Repost. Good use of 5 fts here?

        Konate sarr Enzo mateta wolte > timber Bruno Bruno Thiago Guiu

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Solid moves although Bruno G could wait a week or two

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Cheers. Already got in brunoG and Thiago. Still waiting on midweek games to make the other 3 moves

            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              No worries..I mean Bruno G has been fairly talismanic for NEW lately and I could see him.doing something in the derby v SUN.DC also possible

              1. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Cheers Jet

      16. BR510
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          1. Minteh to Rice and Pope to Verburggen/Pickford
          2. Minteh to Bruno G/szobo and Pope to Raya

          1. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            57 mins ago

            1

          2. CYN
            • 7 Years
            just now

            1

        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Captain:

          A) Haaland (cpa)
          B) Saka (WOL)
          C) Thiago (LEE)

          1. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            48 mins ago

            B

          2. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            48 mins ago

            Saka is he doesn’t play a full game today

          3. el polako
            • 8 Years
            45 mins ago

            Saka have the best fixture, the only slight doubt is the fact that attacking returns can be spread across many players at Arsenal.

          4. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            29 mins ago

            A & C could possibly be tight games. B could be a bloodbath. Got to be Saka,

          5. Jimjams
              6 mins ago

              B

          6. Kane Train
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Keep or transfer out Senesi?

            1. Holmes
              • 12 Years
              42 mins ago

              If he is your worst defender, sell.

            2. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              33 mins ago

              Bournemouth in free fall. Only Burnley and Wolves are in worse form and I can't see many cleanies on the horizon for them. Sell (I have).

            3. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              32 mins ago

              He's not a must sell. Depends on the rest of your defence

          7. BR510
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              1. Mbeumo to Bruno
              2. Mbeumo to Foden
              3. Hold Mbeumo for a week
              4. Mbeumo to Foden and Cunha to Bruno (uses all 5 frees)

              1. Bavarian
                • 7 Years
                24 mins ago

                3

              2. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                11 mins ago

                3

              3. CYN
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                3

            • CheesyGonzalez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Should I start Grealish (che) or Van de Ven (nfo)?

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                VDV - annoyingly productive on occasion away from home

            • Maddamotha
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Any news on Munoz?

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Glasner will have his Conference League presser later today

            • Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Bench one:

              A) Tarkowski (che)
              B) Burn (sun)
              C) Chalobah (EVE)
              D) Guehi (MCI)

              1. Jimjams
                  9 mins ago

                  Tough. Maybe b?

                • CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  D

              2. Jimjams
                  1 hour ago

                  On a FH, who to bench?

                  A) Foden
                  B) Dango
                  C) Raul

                  Can't get any more money into the 11 unless I do something daft like pick Palmer or Eze.

                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    C

                • Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Honestly think playing a Burnley defender this week is better than playing a Fulham defender. Burnley at home have been better than Fulham away so far this season.

                • CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Appreciate any help here.

                  Woltemade and Ndiaye to Guiu and Saka is my plan. I still need a bit of cash though so how do I get there?

                  A. VVD to Andersen
                  B. Munoz to Andersen
                  C. Bruno G to Harry Wilson

                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    A - but consider Keane

                • RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  New Community Article:
                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/10/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-15-2
                  The latest news from the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

