Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Liverpool team news: Ekitike absent, Saka starts

8 January 2026 524 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes at the Emirates Stadium, where Liverpool must face Arsenal without Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m)

It’s a huge clash between the league’s leaders and reigning champions.

TEAM NEWS

For the second successive match, Ekitike hasn’t made Liverpool’s squad because of a hamstring issue. Get your autosubs ready!

Arne Slot’s only change from the weekend brings in Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) for Curtis Jones (£5.4m), allowing Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) to keep starting.

Whereas tonight’s hosts have made two alterations to the victorious XI versus Bournemouth. Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) replace Noni Madueke (£6.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m), who join the likes of Eberechi Eze (£7.3m) and Mikel Merino (£5.7m) on a strong bench.

Arsenal are still without Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m), as the Reds don’t have Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) or Alexander Isak (£10.3m).

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Jesus, Martinelli  

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa 

  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which one for free?
    A. Cunha Foden > Bruno Enzo
    B. Cunha Keane > Bruno Mukiele
    C. Cunha > Enzo/Rogers/Mitoma
    D. Keep Cunha Foden

    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I like A a lot!

    2. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Would you not want Foden for Wolves at home?

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        No as long as Enzo can keep the points coming

      2. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Then again there's been a pretty long list of FPL failures against Wolves in recent times

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        That's option C

        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I'd go with that.

    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      C, I'd keep Foden for the next two then pivot to Bruno F

    4. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

  2. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Pick two to own out of Rice, Rogers, Bruno G.

    Who would you choose?

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Rice, Rogers

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Got this Gruno is killing Rogers

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Rice, Bruno G

      1. Sam (Team Sam)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'm leaning towards this

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Both on set pieces or pens with defcon potential

          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Gordon is first choice pen taker

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Rice Rogers but if Bruno G on pen then him over Rogers

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Gordon is on pens but he was subbed off.

        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          He always is...

  3. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Dropping Raya to get in Saka and Rice to go with Gabriel.

    Who to get in first?

    A) Rice
    B) Saka

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      As a Saka owner pretty much all season, not sure why you want him. Firmly in the don’t buy don’t sell category for me and unfortunately at the moment I own him.

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Rice, Kelleher keeper 😉

    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A

    4. Effe
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

    5. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't think Saka is worth buying on current form if you don't already own

  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    How do Brentford keep getting it right. I harp on regularly about how well the club is run, selling their best players the last few seasons and appointing Keith Andrew’s. I read comments from some on here that were saying Brentford were relegation candidates before the season started. 2 points off CL places is mad at this point of the season. I don’t think they will finish in the top 7 but still really impressive

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Their player form are top for keepers, defenders, mids & Thiago

    2. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Stats, love and a “no tossers” rule! You bees.

  5. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    2FT 0.2m ITB

    Raya Dub
    Chalobah O'Reilly Senesi Andersen Alderete
    Saka Foden Cunha Rogers Bruno G
    Haaland Ekitike Guiu

    Time to finally bring Gab in I guess, Cunha + O'Reilly to Enzo + Gabriel seems the most straightforward. Can add Raya to Roefs/Kelleher (-4) to free up the Arsenal slot for Rice over Enzo, worth a hit or just stick with Enzo for free?

  6. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    People keep forgetting Midfielders need 12 points and Defenders only need 10 for Defcon Points.

    Don't blame them, Midfielders and Forwards main job is not to defend and should only need to get 10 Defcon, Looks like FPL Towers made a mistake at the start and won't admit it.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I don’t think it’s a mistake at all.

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Midfielders already get DC points for recoveries which defenders dont so its way easier for a midfielder to get to the DC threshold even with 12 needed... Theres no mistake.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Should be a higher threshold in fact or else defensive midfielders prices increased

  7. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Why didn’t just drop from 70 to 68 points??????

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Haaland lost his bonus point. Assuming you had him C

      1. Voronins Pony Tail
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I do yep….whats that then?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          They readjust the bonus points sometimes after the games at the end of the day

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Some guy at Opta who doesnt own Haaland decided to change the stats so he wouldnt get bonus.

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            No he owns Haaland but has Hinshelwood C

          2. Voronins Pony Tail
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Haha!

      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Great as Garner owner

    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      The Hinshelwood owner stole a point from everyone.

  8. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    We reckon Pep starts being Pep again with Foden, Cherki with Doku, Marmoush back, Semenyo due in?

    Do Cherkis performances make him more secure than Foden?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Neither are secure but both first choice for now. There will be rotation regardless it’s inevitable

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Cheers, yeah Foden has been off it for a couple though, Pep publicly

  9. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts about Keane to Chalobah for free?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yes from me

  10. Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    They shouldn't be changing bonus points this late in the gameweek.

    1. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      lol they do it because people cried about them not changing points late in a gameweek

    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yeah what the... I just lost three points - Cash bonus point gone? and I think Haaland as well?

  11. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Really considering Hugo to Thiago, frees up 2m

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Maybe after next gw

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Youve been posting this all day. Just do it..

  12. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Retrospective point deductions. Classy.

    1. Rwilliams90
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yeah it's poor.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Nothing new

  13. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    4 midfielders get me 10 points in total.
    Shocking.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      My four got 9 !

    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      My best mid was the 5th one, E Anderson with 7 pts. Other 4 got also 10.

    3. I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Try 5 midfielders 9 points total: Foden, Palmer, Saka, Cunha, Cherki !

    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Thoughts on Gvardiol, Gordon and Foden to Munoz (if fit), Bruno F and Wilson +1.4m itb

      For -4?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Wilson can also be Enzo with +.8m itb

    5. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Enzo or Palmer?

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Palmer

    6. Koflok
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      1 FT 0m ITB. Which fire to put out first?
      A) Keane > Alederte
      B) Cunha > Bruno G / Enzo / Wirtz (as 2 week punt)
      C) Keane + Cunha > Alederte + Bruno G / Enzo (-4)
      D) Cunha + Foden > Bruno G / Enzo + Bruno F (-4)
      E) Saka + Cunha > Rice Bruno F (-4)

      Leaning towards A or C because dont want to play Richards or Rodon for the next two

    7. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Definition of luck(?): small green arrow without Thiago or Bruno G.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        If you are above the gameweek average you are lucky. Below you are unlucky. Has always and will always be the metric.

    8. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Zzz boring GW from 860k to 880k, basically a grey arrow.

    9. Tripleh123
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Which transfer for next 2-3 gameweeks?

      A. Cunha to Bruno Fernandes
      B. Cunha to Wirtz
      C. Cunha to Rice
      D. Stick

