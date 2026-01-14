FPL Gameweek 22: Best odds for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 22? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 22 PLAYERS

Note: These implied odds come from Bet365 and are based on if the player starts

SUMMARY

Liverpool face one of the league’s weakest defences this week as they welcome Burnley. Only one side has conceded more goals than Scott Parker’s team this season, making it no surprise to see Liverpool attackers dominating the goal involvement odds. Leading the way is Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m), who missed Gameweek 21 through injury but, having returned in the FA Cup on Monday night, now sits top of the rankings.

Four of the top 11 options come from Liverpool, indeed, which reflects just how favourable the fixture appears. The Clarets have yet to keep a clean sheet on the road. Both Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) and Federico Chiesa (£6.3m) rate highly and could deliver returns if they earn a start – but that’s a big if.

Sitting second in the odds is Erling Haaland (£15.1m), with a 67% chance of producing either a goal or an assist. Manchester City face local rivals Manchester United, who have kept just two clean sheets all season. While Haaland has yet to register an open-play return in his last five appearances, this derby presents a strong opportunity to change that.

Chelsea’s home clash with Brentford could also provide an opening for Cole Palmer (£10.4m). The Blues recently appointed Liam Rosenior, creating some uncertainty around favoured tactics and personnel, but Palmer will surely remain the key attacking outlet. It’ll be worth paying attention to any midweek minutes in the EFL Cup, as that could impact on the midfielder in Gameweek 22.

Elsewhere, six players join Gakpo and Chiesa with a 58% probability of returning. Arsenal star Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) faces a porous Nottingham Forest backline, while Newcastle United’s Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) also rate well and should both see opportunities to deliver. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison (£6.4m) may now be injured, however.