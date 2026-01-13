Scout Notes

FPL notes: Palmer “knock”, Richarlison injury + Solanke returns

13 January 2026 53 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
The weekend just gone saw the FA Cup take centre stage, allowing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to take a long-needed breather.

With this being the third round, it involves all 20 top-flight teams, so our Scout Notes will go through every tie involving these.

Many head coaches took the opportunity to rotate their squads after a busy festive period, but there were still a few FPL-related conclusions to make.

In our very final FA Cup Scout Notes, it’s Aston Villa, Chelsea, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

RESULTS

TEAMOPPONENTRESULTGOALSASSISTS
Aston VillaTottenham (a)2-1 winBuendia, RogersMalen, Buendia
ChelseaCharlton Athletic (a)5-1 winHato, Tosin, Guiu, Neto, Enzo (pen)Guiu, Buonanotte x2, Enzo, Estevao
FulhamMiddlesbrough (h)3-1 winWilson, Smith Rowe, KevinKevin, Cairney, Wilson
TottenhamAston Villa (h)1-2 defeatOdobertKolo Muani

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM THE
GW21 STARTING XI		PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER NOTABLE
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Aston Villa6Rogers (90), Konsa (90), Cash (79),
McGinn (65), Kamara (9)		Buendia (90), Pau (90), Bizot (90), Tielemans (81), Watkins (25), Digne (12)
Chelsea8Caicedo (90), Andrey Santos (90), Tosin (90)Jorgensen (90), Hato (85), Garnacho (85), Guiu (69),
Estevao (24), Enzo (21), Delap (21), Neto (5)
Fulham7Cuenca (90), Castagne (90), Diop (90), Smith Rowe (86)Kevin (90), Lecomte (90), Sessegnon (66), Raul (34), Wilson (34), Robinson (24)
Tottenham5van de Ven (90), Xavi (90), Vicario (90),
Porro (83), Tel (78)		Danso (90), Odobert (83), Kolo Muani (59), Richarlison (31), Solanke (7)

CHELSEA

Palmer, Gusto + James injury updates

Considering eight lineup changes took place from Gameweek 21, there wasn’t an awful lot to conclude about Liam Rosenior’s first match in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Yet it does reinforce the point that, although Chelsea’s league fixtures are about to become very attractive, their schedule is busy across several competitions, and they have the squad depth to navigate this. Not good for FPL managers!

Palmer Chelsea

Covering fixtures against West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Burnley is a good idea, but it’s hard to pinpoint the Blues’ best attacking pick.

Though a starter in seven successive league games, Cole Palmer (£10.4m) is expensive, and it sounds like a slight injury still lingers.

“Malo, Cole and Reece were precautionary today. I don’t want to take any risks at this stage of the season. They had minor tweaks or knocks from the Fulham game. And I feel like I’ve got such a good squad here. I don’t need to risk their health at the moment.” – Liam Rosenior on the absence of Cole Palmer, Reece James and Malo Gusto

Pedro Neto (£7.1m) was a substitute in Gameweek 19, as was Joao Pedro (£7.1m), both that night and in Gameweek 21.

Andrey Santos (£4.5m) could turn out to be a bargain, having scored 11 times for Rosenior at Strasbourg last season, but it’s too early to judge.

Therefore, perhaps Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) is the answer. Like in Gameweek 17, he was limited to a cameo appearance in this match, but came on to maintain his good spell of attacking returns. Instantly testing the goalkeeper with a shot, he soon assisted Neto and converted a penalty.

Good display from Guiu

Meanwhile, at a time when cheap forwards Mateus Mane (£4.5m) and Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) were overtaking him as the best cheap forward options, Marc Guiu (£4.3m) put in a good performance here – albeit against a team placed 19th in the Championship.

His header set up Jorrel Hato‘s (£4.6m) powerful opener, later scrambling home a rebound. Post-match, Rosenior spoke highly of the Spaniard.

“Marc Guiu was magnificent, Guiu was top. His positioning, his pressing, he deserved his goal. He was always in the right position where we needed him to be tactically.” – Liam Rosenior on Marc Guiu

But he’s still competing with Joao Pedro and Liam Delap (£6.2m).

ASTON VILLA

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Richarlison out, as Solanke returns

FPL notes: Kudus injury latest, Isidor update + Richarlison starts again 1

Elsewhere, the full-time whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium brought boos from the crowd and a scuffle between players, as simmering tensions began to boil over.

Out of both domestic cups, Spurs find themselves in an injury crisis. In the week since selling Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) to Crystal Palace, they’ve seen Mohammed Kudus (£6.4m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.3m) join long-term absentees James Maddison (£6.8m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) on the sidelines. Expect the duo to be out for several months.

The latest victim, Richarlison (£6.4m), limped off here with a hamstring problem. He’ll miss Saturday’s very appealing West Ham home fixture.

“He’s in a good place. Of course, he’s not fully to fit to go 90 minutes, top sharp, but he is fit enough to get out there and get 15 minutes. Then, we build from there and he will be in a better place next week against West Ham.” – Thomas Frank on Dominic Solanke

However, in good news, Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) came off the bench to play his first minutes since Gameweek 2. And left-back Destiny Udogie (£4.3m) was back in the squad, unused this time.

Early injury to Kamara

Although Aston Villa bettered Spurs in this cup clash, the North Londoners might be pipping them to the signing of England international Conor Gallagher.

Both sides felt compelled to bid because of new midfield injuries, as Unai Emery witnessed Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) depart in the ninth minute.

Initial scans apparently say it’ll only be a few weeks for Kamara, with more information expected once swelling subsides.

In other Villa team news, Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) was still hurt from Gameweek 21, but those buying Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) will like the partial rest.

Buendia + Xavi play well

After two frustrating seasons saw Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) get seriously injured, barely feature, and then get loaned out to Leverkusen, the 29-year-old is enjoying himself again.

In this case, he and Donyell Malen (£5.1m) combined to break the deadlock, before both helped Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) double Villa’s lead. He would’ve scored another, if not for Pedro Porro (£5.2m) clearing off the line.

It’s just a shame that he’s mostly an impact sub. Four of his six FPL goals and assists have come from the bench.

As for Spurs, they rallied after Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) pulled one back in the 54th minute. Xavi Simons (£6.5m) had two chances and created three others, playing well after delivering three returns in his last four top-flight outings.

The Dutchman should be nailed to start during his team’s injury problems but Spurs, as a whole, are in a bad place. Another home defeat, following a mere six points in nine such league games.

If they don’t overcome West Ham, there may be trouble for Thomas Frank.

FULHAM

More returns for Wilson

FPL notes: Is it too late to buy Wilson? 2

Another individual to successfully come off the bench was in-form Harry Wilson (£5.9m). Opponents Middlesbrough took the lead at Craven Cottage but, right after being thrown on, Wilson picked up Kevin‘s (£5.8m) cross, dribbled inside to his familiar edge-of-box shooting position, and equalised.

A similar attempt was soon saved, before he returned the favour at the end to help club-record signing Kevin grab his first goal in English football. It was his seventh shot of the day.

“Players that are playing with top confidence, like Raúl, like Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney. The energy from Antonee Robinson helped the team. It’s very difficult. Today’s the fourth game in ten days we have played. Some of the guys like Emile Smith Rowe, for example, I knew that the dynamic is not going to be the same. He made a massive effort to be there and to be decisive again.” – Marco Silva

While Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) and Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) will soon be back from the Africa Cup of Nations, Wilson’s starting spot shouldn’t be in danger.

He boasts five goals and five assists from his last nine league runouts. Up next, meetings with Leeds, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Everton.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    4 hours ago

    Cunha to Enzo?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      yea thats my transfer

      1. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thinking the same, but also have the opportunity to move to Bruno F. for free.... Do you think Enzo will outscore Bruno for the next two? Will have both from gw24 I reckon.

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          I already have Bruno. Hard decision imo.. like Bruno way more as a fixture proof set and forget but Enzo has the fixtgures right now.

          1. Soyland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Agree. In that case I would go for it.

            1. Soyland
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              If the rest of your team looks healthy of course....

              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                It does except for the trashbin O Reilly whos last on my bench

                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 45 mins ago

                  thanks for the reply!

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'd possibly hold off a week or two until making this transfer so that you have more information.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bench Foden of Semenyo? Thankee!

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Neither!

      But I'd say foden if you have to

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      I'd start them both.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Saka, Rice, Foden, Semenyo, Bruno G
        DCL, Haaland, Watkins

        Perhaps Bruno G’s luck has run out?

    3. Soyland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Foden tends to be very good vs. United..

  3. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Play Alderete or Haaland?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Based on form its gotta be Alderete. Haaland couldnt even score against Exeter

      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Thanks man.

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    pope (dub)
    timber chalobah hall (alderet dorgu)
    saka foden rice bruno g (potts)
    haaland (c) bowen thiago

    1 ft 1.9 itb

    a timber to gab
    b foden to /brunopalmer
    c save

    cheers

    1. Punned It
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        A!

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          cheers

          1. Punned It
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              No point in B till GW24, I should think.

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 37 mins ago

                I agree. what about c?

      • Koflok
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Is Reinildo nailed on?

        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Yes

      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Raya
        Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
        Cunha, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
        Ekitike, Haaland (c)

        Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

        5ft 0.9 itb.

        Cunha to?

        A Bruno G
        B Gakpo
        C Enzo Fernandez
        D Rogers

        1. AF90
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          C or D

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          C

        3. CYN
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          With 5FT, I'd punt on Gakpo for a few weeks

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        who is your captain this gw?

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          dullard robot

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            hes due!

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              cheers

        2. F4L
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          im kinda half tempted by rogers or a liverpool player if i get one, but i guess probably will end up on haaland as per usual 😐

          1. F4L
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            *united just dont look good enough defensively at the minute tbh

        3. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Haaland. If he scores, points

          If he doesn’t score, Man City might not win and drop points hopefully

        4. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Semenyo for sure

      • RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        The FFS Head-to-Head Leagues have now been updated wit the results from Gameweek 21.

      • AF90
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Raya & Cunha -> Roefs & Rice?

        1. CYN
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Looks good

      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Enzo, is he a better pick than all these options for mid-term?
        A. Rogers
        B. Mitoma
        C. Cherki
        D. Bruno G

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          No yes yes not sure

        2. Captain-Useful
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          so Enzo is not better then Cherki but Man city Midfield is unknown for starts at the moment (atm),
          Mitoma is fast and agile but not a fpl player. Bruno is getting ready for Brazil. He is trying out rite now. I think i just talk myself into getting Bruno but i cant keep getting defensive midfielders because its so boring!

        3. CYN
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          I'd say yes - except Bruno G.

      • tucaoneo
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        You would think a team starting both Gordon and Ramsey would know how to cook their opponent...

        1. Captain-Useful
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Uhh what. Gordon has not been a fantasy option for almost a year.

          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Whoosh!

          2. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Newcastle Nightmares, if that helps!

      • Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Buy one

        A. DCL
        B. Raul

        Start one

        A . Tarkowski
        B. Konsa

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          AA

        2. CYN
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Aa

      • CYN
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Appreciate any input

        A.
        Cunha -> Wilson/Enzo/Tavenier
        Timber -> Gabriel

        B.
        Cunha -> Wilson/Enzo/Tavenier
        Roll other transfer

        Then GW23, Raya and Virgil -> someone and Gabriel

        ---
        Basically do I try to keep Timber over Raya? Or is it not that important?

        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          In isolation Timber is better.
          Only reason for Raya is to have him as a keeper for doubles.

      • Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Arsenal getting through to league cup final and fa cup semis will make it difficult picking which blank to use the FH in. Could probably bench 2 but not 3 one week and then there is TV loss and trying to get them back. Wouldn’t mind if Che made it instead - would make live easier.

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.