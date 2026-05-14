Best FPL Gameweek 37 Wildcard team

If you’re a manager who is waiting until the penultimate Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek to activate the second Wildcard, you either work in a monastery, were in a coma, or straight-up forgot about it.

Or, just maybe, you’ve knocked it out of the park this season and haven’t had any need to overhaul your squad.

Either way, wait no more. It’s time to let your hair down and go… wild.

To that end, we’ve come up with a Gameweek 37 Wildcard draft, if we had such self-restraint.

READ MORE: Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost

GAMEWEEK 37 WILDCARD DRAFT

Arsenal and Everton have a kind couple of closing fixtures and are therefore represented by five players, whereas West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have highly motivated assets.

However, there’s a conspicuous absence of Manchester City stars, outside of a certain Norwegian. Mostly because Pep Guardiola has started to mess with our heads – and almost certainly his own – by rotating the team’s best players. The Gameweek 37 clash at Bournemouth comes just three days after the FA Cup final.

AT THE BACK

While there’s a strong argument for the Arsenal attacking double-up for Gameweek 37 in isolation, David Raya (£6.1m) is perhaps a safer bet for the remaining two Gameweeks overall.

Arsenal are making hard work of the final straight, but both Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) have been outstanding of late. They’ve each delivered three clean sheets in a row, earned five bonus points, and have one of the best run-ins you could wish for when trying to secure a first title in 22 years. Burnley at home, then away to a Crystal Palace side who have the distraction of a Conference League final.

Elsewhere, Michael Keane (£4.5m) is a bargain route into Everton’s defence, having come back in for the injured Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m). He didn’t do much wrong before briefly losing his place, and three goals show that he offers an attacking threat. Matches at home to travel-sick Sunderland and poor-at-home Tottenham Hotspur bode well.

On the bench will be Antonin Kinsky (£3.9m), DefCon machines James Hill (£4.2m) and Pedro Porro (£5.2m), with the latter two playable on the final day. Porro has been incredibly threatening since Roberto De Zerbi took over: seven shots and as many chances created in four Gameweeks. He’s banked DefCon points in three of those four matches, too!

For those on a tighter budget, Kevin Danso (£4.2m) is a cheaper Porro alternative. Nowhere near as attacking, but with six lots of DefCon points in his last seven starts.

MIDFIELDERS

In his last home game, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) supplied a goal and an assist. We’d expect the revitalised Star Boy to get plenty of chances to produce against Burnley, who are in full experimental mode – caretaker Michael Jackson played reserve keeper Max Weiss (£4.2m) at the weekend. If all goes well, Saka can then achieve a boyhood dream by helping Arsenal win the title on the final day.

As everybody knows, Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) has been FPL gold this season. The playmaker has created almost twice as many chances (128) as his nearest rival, and is on course to break the league’s all-time assists record.

Last week’s blank was his first dud in eight Gameweeks, during which time he fired out eight assists and a goal. Nottingham Forest is a decent-looking fixture, although the visit to Brighton and Hove Albion will not be easy.

Back to Everton, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) is finishing 2025/26 in style, delivering a couple of goals and two assists in his last five outings. The Toffees still have European ambitions, so the hosting of Sunderland and a trip to Spurs both appeal. Another cheap Merseysider, Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m), is mere bench fodder.

Meanwhile, on Tyneside, Newcastle United sorely missed their captain, Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m), throughout his two-month hamstring injury. Since coming back, the Brazilian has picked up six points in consecutive matches, and Gameweek 36 included four shots and the creation of three big chances.

He’ll be desperate to impress in the Magpies’ last home match of the season, and should get the chance to do so because West Ham needs to adopt a front-footed approach. Then, it’ll be a Fulham outfit in their flip-flops, offering some more low-hanging fruit.

UP FRONT

The league’s top two goal scorers, Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m), effectively pick themselves – even though the Norwegian must go against a strong, Europe-chasing Bournemouth that boasts back-to-back shutouts.

Aston Villa at home on the final day could be like feeding time at the zoo, as the visitors will be exhausted from their Europa League final.

As for Thiago, Gameweek 37 may be the best opportunity to increase his 22 goals, as Palace have bigger (or is that smaller?) fish to fry. Liverpool on the final day looks trickier, but he can rise to the challenge; he’s already scored against the Reds this season.

Completing the XI is Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m). There are two occasions to try saving the Hammers from relegation, and he’s recently been setting up colleagues with Fernandes-like regularity. Nine assists in 11, while no forward has created as many chances (eight) or big moments (three) in their last four matches.

Buckle up for the run-in!