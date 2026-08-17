FPL

£4.0m FPL defenders ranked for Gameweek 1 after pre-season

17 August 2026 332 comments
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Shortly after the relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for 2026/27, we attempted to pick out the best £4.0m defenders in the game.

Now that every club has completed their pre-season matches, we have an even better idea of which of these bargain buys will start in Gameweek 1.

In this piece, we rank the best £4.0m defenders ahead of Friday’s deadline.

1 BOBBY THOMAS
2 AURELE AMENDA

Centre-half Bobby Thomas looks set to start the season in Coventry City’s back four.

He lined up next to Aurele Amenda in Friday’s friendly win over Monaco, with Liam Kitching benched.

Image from FotMob

The line-up used in that match is hopefully a good indicator of the Gameweek 1 starting XI, even if there is a bit more uncertainty longer-term, particularly with Kitching lurking.    

Thomas should get through plenty of defensive work this season, so there is defensive contribution (DefCon) point potential.

He’s got a bit of attacking threat from set plays, too: three goals and four assists in the Championship last season, with 37 shots in total.

Amenda, meanwhile, hasn’t scored a senior competitive goal at all in his career, although he did find the net on Friday – only for Thomas to be flagged offside for interfering!

If you are a Gameweek 2 Bench Booster, when Coventry host Hull City, they are undoubtedly worth a look.

3 ISSA DIOP

FPL pre-season: 14

Issa Diop impressed at this summer’s World Cup, and has since joined Ipswich Town from Fulham for £8.5m.

An Ipswich defender will likely appeal to those Fantasy managers on a Gameweek 1 Bench Boost, with Gary O’Neil’s men set to host Sunderland. Remember, the Black Cats scored just 17 away goals in 2025/26.

Above: Teams sorted by clean sheet odds in Gameweek 1, via our free Fixture Ticker

As for Diop, he averaged only 6.72 DefCons per 90 minutes (p90) at Fulham last season. But playing for Ipswich, you’d think he’ll have much more defensive work to get through.

Indeed, we can look back at healthier figures in previous seasons in London.

At 6ft 4in, he could pose a bit of goal threat from set plays, too.

Longer-term, Dara O’Shea could take back his centre-back spot (more on that later), but for now, Diop looks like one of the best £4.0m defenders for Gameweek 1.

4 LUKE O’NIEN

It’s almost exclusively the £4.0m defenders from the promoted clubs who offer the best chance of starts in Gameweek 1.

However, with Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m) and Omar Alderete (£5.0m) both potentially benched at Sunderland on the opening weekend, Luke O’Nien could be a decent cheap option, even if his run in the first XI will probably be brief. In all likelihood, he’s a short-term pick only – but that’s maybe all you’re after.

Certainly, if you’re after a £4.0m defender for Gameweek 1 Bench Boost duty, he looks like being one of the only options outside of the three newly-promoted clubs.

O’Nien averaged only 6.87 DefCons p90 last season, but did record four shots from set plays across his final four outings.

5 LEIF DAVIS
6 DARA O’SHEA

The FPL Watchlist: Villa up, Palace down 4

Leif Davis and Dara O’Shea both look set to join Diop in Ipswich’s Gameweek 1 starting XI.

O’Shea, an ever-present starter at centre-back in the Championship last season, has recently been deployed as a right-back by O’Neil, with Diop and Jacob Greaves the preferred centre-halves.

O’Shea has started the last four friendlies for Ipswich. He was among the top two Tractor Boys players for pre-season minutes, too.

He scored only once in the Championship last season, but did rack up 42 shots, including 11 from inside the opposition six-yard box.

A right-back role would naturally increase his potential for open-play attacking returns. Indeed, he scored in the friendly against Union Berlin on Saturday!

As for Davis, he’s really caught the eye going forward in pre-season. Over the summer, he’s already got four attacking returns to his name, the most of any Ipswich player.

Town’s creator-in-chief, he finished among the top 10 Championship players for key passes last season, helped by a role on set plays.

However, Davis underwhelmed in his last season in the top flight, when he scored just one goal and supplied two assists.

As a result, it’s really the more reliable DefCon options we should probably be looking at, as they’re going to arrive with more regularity than the odd goal and assist.

For that reason, Diop feels like the superior Ipswich option in the current set-up.

7 MILAN VAN EWIJK

First-choice right-back Milan van Ewijk is another cheap option to consider at the back for Coventry.

He’s currently owned by 15.0% of Fantasy squads, having caught the eye in the Championship last season with eight assists. He also created 46 chances for his teammates.

While there’s no real DefCon potential, van Ewijk has already banked an attacking return in pre-season.

He frequently wreaks havoc in the penalty box with his long throws, too, so he deserves a mention in this piece.

OTHERS

FPL promoted teams: What to expect from Hull’s defence 5

We will certainly see some other £4.0m defenders from the promoted clubs in action in Gameweek 1.

For Hull, they are in the process of a big squad overhaul, so the rotation risk is a reason to avoid them in the early weeks. They had some pretty awful defensive stats in 2025/26, too.

Centre-backs John Egan and Semi Ajayi got the nod to start Hull’s final pre-season friendly, and the former did score three times last season.

But will they start in Gameweek 2, when the fixture for the Tigers is at least playable? A substitute in Saturday’s friendly, record signing Noble Mendy will also surely threaten the starting XI soon.

Hull left-back Ryan Giles supplied eight assists in the Championship last season and is on some set plays. But he’s got competition from new arrival Matt Targett and maybe even Elliot Stroud (£5.0m midfielder) now, and it’s probably the DefCon centre-backs we should be looking at anyway.

Finally, Jacob Greaves was the Ipswich defender with the best rate of DefCons in 2025/26, but his game time currently feels a bit less secure, particularly if O’Shea reverts to the middle.

332 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GoonerByron
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Better combo here?

    A) Havertz Semenyo Szob

    B) Isak Odegaard Doku

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      Don't love Hav, don't love Doku.

      Would probably go A based on the other 4.

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    2. Marmalade Forest
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      You’ve got three attacking players from three teams who will all have minutes issues, be it fitness or squad depth and rotations.

      We’ll spend months on this, thinking, studying, debating… and probably end up with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Frederico Chiesa and Nico Gonzalez.

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  2. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    On paper, Aston Villa’s starting XI looks like it should finish around 15th. Yet Emery will somehow have them pushing for Europe again.

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yep.

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  3. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Those BB'ing week 1, are you not worried about all your players potentially not starting?

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Isn't that any given week?

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    2. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      That risk is kind of always present in any given gameweek.

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      1. fantasyfog
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        More of a risk game week 1 after world cup, lots of risk with transfer window open also, much safer a few weeks in when teams are settled imo

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    3. GoonerByron
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      GW1 typically the easiest to call 15 starters..

      It’s the fixtures that put me off

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    4. Salarrivederci
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      No. Not really.
      Obviously trying to pick 15 starters, but any given BB GW would have that 'fear factor'. I agree that GW 1 is something different, but the lineups throughout the entire pre-season tells you something. I'd be more worried about anything happening to my players between GW1 and GW2 if I were to opt for the BB GW2 strategy.

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I’m on BB2 strategy, and it is ofc a risk that something happens to scupper the plan. But really no big deal, will just play it later then, perhaps sfter first wildcard

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    5. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Nope, not at all.

      When you choose players that aren't minute risks then why should I?

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  4. polis
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Do your worst...

    Verb, Kinsky
    Calafiori, Van Hecke, Tarik, Neco, Maguire
    Rogers, Boomo, Wirtz, Szobo, Tzolis
    Haaland, DCL, Pedro

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Not keen on Wirtz, or Szob, who's Tarik?

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      1. polis
        • 15 Years
        36 mins ago

        Fair. Playing the fixtures AND pool are right up there.

        Muharemović. Was just trying to avoid having to spell Muharemović.

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        1. fantasyfog
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          Haha yeah fair enough, I just don't trust liverpool, maybe its the slot effect, they may play great under new management

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    2. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      I had Van Hecke in a few drafts, drifted away from him, would prefer VdV over him now

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  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    What changes would you suggest?

    Kinsky
    Califiori Shaw Kadioglu
    Bruno Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Dubravka Sangare Rodon Thomas

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Good team. Defence is pretty wafer thin but not sure how you get more money into it.

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    2. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wirtz & Shaw to Szobo & Maguire, maybe. Nice set-up.

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  6. balint84
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    A) Gross
    B) Ndiaye

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Womp.

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  7. Bambi
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    4.5M Walle Egeli fwd a potential game changer for BB1

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Is he really? Pretty odds on for a 2 pointer, no? Not sure that changes the game.

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      1. Bambi
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        it means you can BB1 for only 0.5 above complete fodder. Something like Verbruggen, O'Nien, O'Shea/Diop, Egeli. Means you might not need to wildcard early as you have almost all funds in starting 11

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        1. polis
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Surely we have to have more ambition than an 8 point bench boost.

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  8. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I will manage my team if I get injuries and wont waste free transfers, but taking a more set and forget approach this season. What do you think of this team?

    Thiago - Haaland
    Bruno - Schade - Ndiaye - Wilson - Grob
    Tark - O'Reilly - Calif
    Roefs

    Dub, Beto, Davis, Diop

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      This really confused me. Where have you spent the budget?

      Two 4m defenders. A 4m keeper. 6m, 6m, 6.5m, 5.5m midfield. And second choice Beto ?!

      Different though!

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      1. have you seen cyan
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        The defence is pretty expensive and Thiago is 8 mill. Beto is 5.5 so there is money sat there. People said Beto would be second choice last season too, so I'll believe it when I see it 😉

        I idndt look at any videos or articles, so yea, just picked who I think is good and a rounded team with little management needs.

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        1. polis
          • 15 Years
          9 mins ago

          I love that it's different and they're all reasonable picks in their own right.

          I think Barry has started over Beto in pretty muxh every preseason game fyi.

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          1. have you seen cyan
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Thanks. Yea I was just reading about Barry lol. I swear this happened last season too, but I had Beto for a while last season and he absolutely smashed it for me.

            I will probably wc like everyone else around gw 7 or 8 anyway, so if Beto is not starting or a waste of money, I will ditch him. But if he does get a starting spot early, I will try play him some weeks, over Grob or Schade probably. I don't like Grob much tbh.

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    2. Marmalade Forest
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think a top down from attackers to defenders with goal keepers on the bottom is the correct way to post a team, and FPL ruined it 20 years ago posting teams goalkeepers on top with strikers on the bottom.

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      1. have you seen cyan
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Ha, funny you mention that. When I was writing the team I thought, hmm, I kind of have this backwards compared to 99% of other posts lol.

        Important bits first!

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  9. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/17/5-low-owned-fpl-picks-who-have-impressed-me-in-pre-season

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  10. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    What is the best option here please?

    A....ndiaye and rodon

    B.....Sangare (brentford) and muharamovic

    Thanks

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      B.

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  11. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Ndiaye and Ajer or
    Gross and Ballard

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