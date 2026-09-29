FPL

The biggest FPL disappointments of 2026/27 – so far…

29 September 2026 87 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Deep into this interminable international break, we’re reflecting on the biggest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) flops of 2026/27 so far.

Our rather unscientific approach evaluates factors such as overall score and points per match, in addition to cost and reputation/expectations coming into the campaign.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Are there any glaring omissions, or have we included anyone unfairly?

EARLY FPL FLOPS OF 2026/27

GOALKEEPERS

Martinez + Pau: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

  • Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m, Chelsea)
  • Senne Lammens (£4.9m, Manchester United)

Although not hugely owned, Emiliano Martinez hasn’t been able to fix a Chelsea backline that keeps conceding at least twice. The team is without a clean sheet in 21 matches, stretching back to mid-January.

Man United are also lacking a shut-out in 2026/27, after Senne Lammens let in six goals versus Hull City, Ipswich Town and Everton. The Red Devils are 12th in the table, struggling to find rhythm.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: O'Reilly injury latest + why Cherki was subbed off

  • Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m, Manchester City)
  • Reece James (£5.4m, Chelsea)
  • Harry Maguire (£4.8m, Manchester United)
  • Joachim Andersen (£5.0m, Fulham)
  • Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m, Coventry City)

An easy pick for this analysis is Nico O’Reilly, who ended last season brilliantly. From Gameweek 26, there were four goals and 73 points from 10 matches, alongside an EFL Cup final brace.

Featuring in approximately two million squads, he made Man City’s first three lineups, despite returning late from the World Cup, before injury struck in Gameweek 3’s warm-up. Since that withdrawal, O’Reilly has been limited to cameos, meaning a tiny tally of six points.

Back to Chelsea, Maxence Lacroix (£5.9m) was benched in Gameweek 4, but has provided an assist and multiple defensive contribution (DefCon) triumphs.

Averaging three points across the four starts isn’t great, but teammate Reece James – with a bigger initial ownership – only has three of them in total. Pushed into midfield for his trio of starts, James was rotated in Gameweek 2 and absent through injury in Gameweek 5.

We won’t quite pile in on Man United either, but Harry Maguire edges Luke Shaw (£4.3m) as he costs more and brought hope of some attacking threat. The centre-back’s six shots add up to just 0.21 expected goals (xG), and Shaw matches his one assist.

Elsewhere, Joachim Andersen was a 2025/26 DefCon machine at Fulham. The third-best defender at it succeeded in 60.6% of his appearances. Yet, soon after returning from a carried-over Gameweek 1 ban, the Dane played twice under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, before seemingly losing his place to David Affengruber (£4.5m).

Completing this position, 1.25 million FPL managers began with Coventry’s attack-minded Milan van Ewijk. He wasn’t just bench fodder; many had him lined up for Gameweek 2’s meeting with Hull. Naturally, he blanked that day, and later missed their clean sheet at Nottingham Forest because of a hamstring injury.

A dishonourable mention goes to Trai Hume (£4.3m), who soon fell from grace as an ‘OOP’ pre-season bandwagon and is now watching from the sidelines as a 35-year-old Belgian gallivants up Sunderland’s right flank instead.

MIDFIELDERS

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news: Ekitike, Wirtz, Frimpong + Kerkez start

  • Florian Wirtz (£7.3m, Liverpool)
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m, Liverpool)
  • Phil Foden (£6.9m, Manchester City)
  • Christos Tzolis (£6.3m, Arsenal)
  • Dango Ouattara (£6.3m, Brentford)

Before diving into these five, some will claim Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) as a disappointment. However, his three goals, one assist and 31 points are very good across five matches – it’s simply the order in which it happened: one massive haul, surrounded by four blanks. Stay tuned for an article debating whether the Man United captain is worth such a premium price.

Arguably, Liverpool have bigger let-downs. Dominik Szoboszlai is highly owned and initially showed his all-round qualities by scoring an opening-day penalty and grabbing some Gameweek 2 DefCon, while taking almost all set pieces.

But that spot kick is the Hungarian’s sole attacking return and only shot from inside the box. Watching him duly score in Champions League and EFL Cup outings added to the torment.

There was even a pre-season thought that teammate Florian Wirtz would now be fully adapted to Premier League football, ready to shine under new boss Andoni Iraola. Well, he’s set up a couple, but still lacks either a goal or a big chance. An understandable early FPL differential, but one that backfired.

Another to both assist and drop price on two occasions is Arsenal’s Christos Tzolis. He feels like less of a disaster, but Gameweek 2’s half-time removal brought zero points, swiftly quieting the hype. Perhaps the reaction was too strong, considering he keeps starting for the champions. But a match average of 3.2 points reads poorly.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden‘s two assists came in Gameweek 2, but preceded a benching versus Coventry and a red card against Man United. He’s also the league’s worst finisher when looking at the quality of all shots (Shooting Goals Added/SGA, -1.61).

The biggest FPL let-downs of 2026/27 – so far…

As for midfielder number five, there are quite a few candidates. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) hasn’t produced since Gameweek 1 but ranks fourth for shots (18) and joint-second for chance involvement (29). He’s on both the Goals and Assists Imminent tables.

Harry Wilson (£6.2m) experienced a great goodbye year at Fulham – 10 goals, nine assists and 168 points – but his initial Leeds United start has been followed by three cameos and a Gameweek 5 quad injury.

In early 2026, Bournemouth’s Rayan (£6.3m) announced his mid-season arrival with five goals in 15. But nothing yet, apart from three big misses.

Let’s go for Dango Ouattara, another to blank each time. Due to Kevin Schade’s (£6.2m) form, he’s the one reluctantly rotating out for Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m), restricting him to just one appearance lasting over 45 minutes.

FORWARDS

FPL notes: Reijnders benched + Gyokeres ends goal drought

  • Igor Thiago (£7.8m, Brentford)
  • Viktor Gyokeres (£7.1m, Arsenal)
  • Omar Marmoush (£7.0m, Tottenham Hotspur)

Sticking with the Bees, Igor Thiago – one of last season’s FPL sensations – missed his first four big chances of this campaign, including a Gameweek 1 penalty, but netted the fifth. Although eventually off the mark, xG data says he should be on 2.13 more goals.

Viktor Gyokeres began in over 800,000 squads but simply isn’t starting, instead limited to 41 total minutes. Let’s see if Kai Havertz’s (£7.6m) international injury opens up an opportunity.

Finally, Omar Marmoush (£7.0m), whose early Tottenham Hotspur career consists of four straight blanks and just one shot on target.

FLOPS XV

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

87 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Night Trunker.
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    Play up Southampton Binoculars.
    Muppets!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      It’s Trunky!

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Don't be an elephant pleases.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 21 mins ago

          When I was a toddler, many centuries ago, I used to call them gruesomeawesomes! True story!

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            I was told by the GA's many centuries ago that they should never visit the castle lest they may never be seen again.
            We will stay toiling the land and grow root vegetables and pay the taxes whence the knights from paid castle demanded.
            We have a line though that we draw lest our pitchforks will deliver justice.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              The peasants are revolting!

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              1. Deulofail
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 49 mins ago

                Hold your breath. Pinch your trunks. Peasants just entered the bailey

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                1. Deulofail
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Peasants spotted. Gross

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                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 43 mins ago

                    The Peasants know now.
                    The Truth, through all the perversion, resonates.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Filthy peasants, get the bum gun!

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Night Trunker.
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 34 mins ago

                        Too late.
                        The Guillotine's are ready.
                        Where are you going?

                        Open Controls
                  2. McGurn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 17 Years
                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                    You heathen!! Respecteth the man and we we respecteth the man man too! Actually on balance that makes no sense. So ignore me!

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  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Price changes 30th September

    No rises

    Falls:
    Kerkez £5.3
    Wright £5.3
    Pau £4.4

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      I knew Kerkez was a wrongin'

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Agreed, his eyes are waaaay too close together!

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          That’s what the wizard said. The masses just say his eyes are strange. In my world eyes can be all distances apart. Except for those that are the devil. But the devils eyes are actually quite normal on closer examination. Therefore all my research is ineffective. Sorry to bother you all x

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      2. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        The prices they are a changin’

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        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
  3. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    @tony moon. I am disgusted that Pavel Sulc got sent off. From a legal point of view, he didn’t deliberately scrape his studs up the opponents shins. Therefore it wasn’t his fault! Maybe he just slipped!!

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      oh dear, best to let sleeping dogs lie! Chalk and cheese again.

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      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Ha. The irony was too strong not to comment! Chalk and cheers to you but not me. I like you though. Just making a valid point x

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        1. Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Cheers chum. You've obviously not seen the other replies to yesterday's thread! 🙂 Not to worry, I'm logging off now, all the best!

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          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 17 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Yeah, saw them all. Nice x

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      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I ate chalk and cheese once. To many they are adversaries but to me they were bedfellows having experienced the same inadequate life. I learnt a huge lesson that day x

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    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      You OK Gurny?

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yeah, not too bad on balance. You?

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        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Just burning a few holiday twigs before entering the work zone again.
          So yeh, tonight, pretty good but obviously sloshing.

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 17 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Love it! The international dead zone takes many victims. Love that you are on the run! Live your best life!!

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              I’m on a train!

              Open Controls
              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 17 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                Sire!! Choo choo. Not sure how that translate in the 1700s

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              2. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 17 Years
                3 hours, 11 mins ago

                Do you joust for tickets? Or am I being condescending here?

                Open Controls
            2. The Night Trunker.
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Love that sentiment, thank you.
              I appreciate it.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                Economy class Maid Template tells me, I am mixing with the peasants incognito!

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                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 17 Years
                  3 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Sire please don’t mix with them! They have a hapeth of ailments. Your class should never experience such darkness!

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Disturbing to be sure! They are gnawing at raw turnips!

                    Open Controls
                    1. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 17 Years
                      3 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Savages!!!

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Night Trunker.
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Sausages!

                        Open Controls
                  2. The Night Trunker.
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 6 mins ago

                    The only darkness that you live under will always be exposed by the light that you avoid.
                    It is inevitable and you know it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 17 Years
                      2 hours, 59 mins ago

                      My light is my strength! As is my darkness, for I have no values to build my strength by human means alone!

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 56 mins ago

                        The buffet car has been temporarily opened before we depart! They sell WIAC (wine in a can)!

                        Open Controls
                      2. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 17 Years
                        2 hours, 53 mins ago

                        Ooh lovely stuff. Would it be wise to consume one by luncheon, but smuggle two or three for evening enjoyment? If convention accepts such behaviour of course?

                        Open Controls
                      3. The Night Trunker.
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 49 mins ago

                        Wine in a can?
                        Even us Plebs ain't buying that!

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                      4. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 17 Years
                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Clearly I am above you. I buy the small bottles. It’s a secret!!

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                      5. The Night Trunker.
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 43 mins ago

                        I always knew you were above me like Temp, that's why we build guillotines.

                        Open Controls
  4. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    The light is my strength! As is my darkness, for I have no values to build my strength by human means alone.

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      Amen.
      Looking for tissues....

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Reply fail yet again for me. So I repeat. And fail. And then repeat.

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Parroting opinion fails can be a good thing, I wish you would expand your frustrations.

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 17 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            I once had a failing parrot. Is that the same thing?

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              We gad an African Grey called Charlie and honestly he was all but human...

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                We had a Sulfur-crested Cockatoo called Jake!

                Open Controls
                1. The Night Trunker.
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Did he have am extra leg?

                  Open Controls
                2. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 17 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  I hate the presumption! My Sulfer-crested Cocakatio was called Jade!

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Jake 'n Jade.
                    Wow.
                    I'm worried I'm conversing with MI5 now.
                    If's stupid enough.

                    Open Controls
                    1. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 17 Years
                      2 hours, 26 mins ago

                      M14 currently but doing my badges so fingers crossed!

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Night Trunker.
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 47 mins ago

                        You'll make it I'm sure if it.

                        Open Controls
      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        We all need tissues. Reasons vary however.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I need tissues because Maid Template booked economy class! We are furthest away from the buffet car!

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            I wipe my tears away with them when my emotions are overwhelmed.

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 17 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Tears are simply our protection from this cruel world.

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                I love that.

                Open Controls
          2. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 17 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            I fear Maid Template needs a dressing down or two! Getith above her station I feel!

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              She claims the train was fully booked!

              Open Controls
              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 17 Years
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                That what the fair Maidens do, they allure and change you. It all seems good but then they book the wrong tickets!

                Open Controls
              2. The Night Trunker.
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Let's slam her down.
                Who is she?

                Open Controls
                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 17 Years
                  2 hours, 35 mins ago

                  I think murder because she is a woman and deserves it. Wait, wrong forum! Sorry

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    We are on topic in an IB and I am certain TM has gone to the Moon through the Van Allen radiation belts so we are free now.

                    Open Controls
                    1. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 17 Years
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Brilliant. Let’s kill all right wingers!

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Night Trunker.
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        No...We need balance.
                        And to get that balance we need to ditch that Ox-Bridge contrived ●BS#
                        Innit?

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                      2. The Night Trunker.
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 19 mins ago

                        Rigjt-wing #
                        Left wig#=BS..x misquoted.
                        .squared.
                        Forget 'bout it.

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                      3. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 17 Years
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Yeah, totally.

                        Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Buffet car luncheon options:

    A) Mango chicken with rice
    B) Vegetable curry
    C) Lamb with potatoes and gravy
    D) Spaghetti bolognese

    Thoughts?

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    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Who is she?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        The fairest Maiden in the land!

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          She has ordered the Mango chicken!

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            I don't mind being lost.
            Been an absolute pleasure.
            Thank yours!

            Open Controls
        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Ooh she sounds lovely. Baldrick agrees!

          Open Controls
    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Very 2010s. I thought it was all spit roast pig and lack of hygiene in your day?!

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I knew it would be like this so I have brought a couscous salad with cauliflower, tumeric and cranberries! I fear the peasants are going to discover mine true identity! Such a meal does not belong in economy class!

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          It will be quick don't worry.

          Open Controls
        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Even if the peasants get through the barrier, your Guards will protect you! You and your seed will flourish for generations!

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Don't tell him Pike!

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  6. The Night Trunker.
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Thiago > Kostoulas -4.
    Cheers!

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    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Loved the chat but what is this football thing you talk about! It’s my first year without Fantasy Football since 1994! 6 weeks in and doing ok!

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        He's good on the eye when you congest some of the bag of wind overpaid muppets doing their thing.
        He's alright I think.

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  7. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    On wildcard at the moment. I went for mcburnie instead of a 4.5 forward bench fodder so i can play mcburnie ahead of gross in gws 8 & 9. But that means a defense of calafori, thomas, egan, silva & decuyper. Am i going too light on defense or do you think is ok? Should i get the 4.5 forward and improve defense and play monster gross in 8 & 9?

    Open Controls

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