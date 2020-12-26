Vestergaard absent for Southampton as Konsa returns on Villa bench

Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) misses out for Southampton’s trip to Fulham today after Ralph Hasenhüttl reported a knee problem.

In his pre-match press conference, the Saints boss revealed there was fluid on the joint and that the issue would need further investigation before confirmation could be made about his fitness.

With the glut of fixtures between now and the end of the calendar year, Hasenhüttl is taking no chances, going without Vestergaard for the first time since the Gameweek 2 home drubbing by Spurs.

Jack Stephens (£4.6m) comes in for the Danish defender, sitting alongside Jan Bednarek (£4.7m) in Southampton’s back-four.

With Danny Ings (£8.3m) still on the sidelines, Shane Long (£5.1m) comes into the side to pair with Che Adams (£6.1m) up-front.

That is because an injury to Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) has forced Theo Walcott (£5.8m) to continue operating on the flanks of midfield with Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m).

Southampton visit a Fulham side going with the so-called makeshift attack that spurred them on to win at Leicester and draw with Liverpool.

Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) is back up-front as an out-of-position Fantasy Premier League midfielder, supported by an attacking midfield trio of Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m).

Aston Villa welcome Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) back against Crystal Palace today although the centre-back is fit enough only for the bench following an illness.

Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) and Kortney Hause (£4.4m) occupy the heart of Villa’s defence for the third consecutive Premier League match, flanked by Matt Targett (£4.6m) and Matt Cash (£5.0m).

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) appears to be in a central attacking midfield position for the visit of Palace, Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and penalty taker Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) either side of him and Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) up-front.

The Eagles shape up in a 4-4-2 formation with Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m) out of position as a striker once again.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Hause, Cash; Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, B Traoré; Watkins.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Zaha, Benteke.

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Anguissa, Reed; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro.

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott; Adams, S Long.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT