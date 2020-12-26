75
Dugout Discussion December 26

Vestergaard absent for Southampton as Konsa returns on Villa bench

75 Comments
Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) misses out for Southampton’s trip to Fulham today after Ralph Hasenhüttl reported a knee problem.

In his pre-match press conference, the Saints boss revealed there was fluid on the joint and that the issue would need further investigation before confirmation could be made about his fitness.

With the glut of fixtures between now and the end of the calendar year, Hasenhüttl is taking no chances, going without Vestergaard for the first time since the Gameweek 2 home drubbing by Spurs.

Jack Stephens (£4.6m) comes in for the Danish defender, sitting alongside Jan Bednarek (£4.7m) in Southampton’s back-four.

With Danny Ings (£8.3m) still on the sidelines, Shane Long (£5.1m) comes into the side to pair with Che Adams (£6.1m) up-front.

That is because an injury to Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) has forced Theo Walcott (£5.8m) to continue operating on the flanks of midfield with Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m).

Southampton visit a Fulham side going with the so-called makeshift attack that spurred them on to win at Leicester and draw with Liverpool.

Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) is back up-front as an out-of-position Fantasy Premier League midfielder, supported by an attacking midfield trio of Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m).

Aston Villa welcome Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) back against Crystal Palace today although the centre-back is fit enough only for the bench following an illness.

Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) and Kortney Hause (£4.4m) occupy the heart of Villa’s defence for the third consecutive Premier League match, flanked by Matt Targett (£4.6m) and Matt Cash (£5.0m).

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) appears to be in a central attacking midfield position for the visit of Palace, Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and penalty taker Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) either side of him and Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) up-front.

The Eagles shape up in a 4-4-2 formation with Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m) out of position as a striker once again.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Hause, Cash; Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, B Traoré; Watkins.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Zaha, Benteke.

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Anguissa, Reed; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro.

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott; Adams, S Long.

75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lets go Che!

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes please got him in this week

  2. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    One of the most templatish season of FPL. Every team has basically got a core of similar 7-8 players. Difficult to make ground if you are chasing.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      That is gonna change starting from now. Lots of different approaches to GW18/19 that will see some pretty big deviations imo.

    2. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don't we say this every year?

      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Last year was pretty variant until the end of the season.

    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same as every year, in a month we will see a new template

    4. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Without WC I'm taking differential approach preparing now for blank and free hitting DGW

    5. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nonsense

  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 6.5? With a DGW19

    A) Bowen
    B) Raphina
    C) Soucek
    D) Someone else

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Raphinha.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thank you!

    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

    3. Gooner Kebab
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      JWP? Redmond?

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not for me. Thanks though!

  4. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Selling bruno to get salah in hindsight was prob not my finest hour.
    At least as a utd fan I can still take some pleasure from bruno doing well, as not having salah, it was just all bad news.

  5. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Che and jack lets gooo

  6. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Salah (C) fail

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Can you post something different getting boring

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Calm down

        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          He's got a point to be fair

          1. DycheDycheBaby
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeh of course he does. Salah hasn't even played yet...

  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Today is the day Matthew Targett finally hauls

  8. GenerationalTalent
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Let’s say they give it as an OG, and Vardy gets the assist, will he get any bps?

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nah

      1. GenerationalTalent
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Welp 🙁

  9. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    gutted, looks like i missed a great game.
    how was leicester v man utd?

    Open Controls
    1. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      A great game.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Enjoyable

  10. tafrère
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Keeping Konsa has been a pain in the ass. Especially watching Villa keeping clean sheet after clean sheet. And now he'll be back for Chelsea and they'll concede 4.

  11. InSaneMan-e
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi guys. Anyone know when is the latest I can play my WC before I lose it?

    Open Controls
    1. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      GW16.

  12. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Premier League gives it as OG now, don't think it'll change in FPL, will it?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      They should

      1. The Red Devil
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Would be a great relief

    2. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      It'll change.

    3. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Of course it will.

    4. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      They have to

  13. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Its 5 or 8 points for vardy not a big deal

    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Points in the bag my man

  14. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    How could so many on here think it was and own goal if in fact it wasn't. Strange.

    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1342840402223751169

    2. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Because it was.

    3. Joey Tribbiani
        2 mins ago

        you could see it in tv lol

    4. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Justice served.

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pipe down kiddo

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          😆

    5. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      And there we have it.. final confirmation that Mark has infinite influence over FPL. Dead game with all this corruption.. fuming.. what's the point..

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        It is what it is

      2. Gobigorgohome
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        huh

      3. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why are you whining on his site then? 😉

      4. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        It’s based on Opta?

        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          They take advice from Mark

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Really? I doubt it

      5. JIMMY764
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Crying this much over 3pts lol

      6. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Ur own fault why are u owning players mark doesn't own

    6. Aidan269
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Officially an OG on Fpl

    7. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      changed to OG Yesss

    8. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Surely only casuals have Vardy anyway?

      😉

    9. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pair of BAPs for Luke Shaw.

    10. dshv
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should i bring robertson and vardy in WC ? Maybe remove kdb

    11. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dear Ollie Watkins,

      I don't like you and you don't like me. But we're stuck together because of BGW18. Otherwise you would've been long gone. So do something you muppet!!!

    12. NABIL - I benched Mo GW14
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      So Vardy owners didn't swear on their daughter's life?

    13. Covid Martial
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gotta be at least the third game this season where you're left scratching your head as to how Fernandes hasn't been sent off. Feels like different rules for him.

    14. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Righto - 1-0 Villa win, with a Martinez pen save and a KWP OG

      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        just now

        And McCarthy red

    15. Firmino
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      So how many goals for Adams and Watkins?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        2 and 1

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        None

      3. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Zero.

        Don't get your hopes up. Another Watkins 'offside' goal incoming.

    16. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Best defender for Chilwell?

      Preferably between 4.5-5.0 in order to make funds.

    17. HARLEY
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Best Lamptey replacement?

      a) Dallas
      b) Coufal
      c) Taylor

    18. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No need to stream at 3pm for one game 🙂

      Villa game on BBC Fulham on SKY

    19. KICKandRUSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ward-Prowse owners unite!
      Today we feast!

