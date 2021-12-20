201
News December 20

FPL Daily: Premier League set to continue despite Covid-19 outbreaks

201 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that will serve non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

PREMIER LEAGUE SET TO CONTINUE

Premier League clubs have rejected the idea of postponing Christmas matches, despite the ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19, with the intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

In a hastily arranged meeting involving all 20 top-flight managers, it is understood a large majority wish to play on, at least for now.

As a result, clubs have been advised if they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper, they should fulfil their games. The Premier League have also made it clear that they will be expected to use U21 players to make up the numbers, and that non-first-team matches, such as U23 games, should not be scheduled a short-time before a Premier League fixture, to ensure that as many players as possible are available for selection.

The FA is also considering scrapping third and fourth-round FA Cup replays, in an attempt to ease the pressure on Premier League squads, which could make room for some of the games that need to be rearranged.

So far, 10 Premier League matches have been lost to the virus across Gameweeks 16 to 18:

  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Gameweek 16)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Gameweek 17)
  • Burnley v Watford (Gameweek 17)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Gameweek 17)
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Gameweek 18)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Gameweek 18)
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Gameweek 18)
  • Southampton v Brentford (Gameweek 18)
  • Watford v Crystal Palace (Gameweek 18)
  • West Ham United v Norwich City (Gameweek 18)

In a statement released this evening, the Premier League said:

It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.

A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.

The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey. Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January.

Most Premier League clubs are due to play three times between Boxing Day and January 2nd, and despite the decision to continue as planned, there are surely likely to be more postponements in the weeks ahead.

Because of that, saving our transfers till as close to the FPL deadline as possible is of course advisable, as is bulking up our benches to hopefully cover for any unannounced absentees.

TOTTENHAM OUT OF EUROPE

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes. The fixture – originally due to take place on December 9th – was called off following a Covid outbreak at the London club, with 13 positive cases reported. UEFA then said the match could not be rescheduled and passed the matter on to its disciplinary board. Now, they have handed Rennes a 3-0 win, which knocks Spurs out as they finished third in the group.

“We are disappointed by the ruling of the UEFA Appeals Body and the refusal to allow more time for the match to be rescheduled. We have to accept this ruling, however, and our focus now turns to the competitions we remain in.” – Tottenham Hotspur

For FPL managers, it certainly boosts the appeal of Spurs’ Fantasy assets in 2022, as they will now be handed further rest and preparation time for Premier League matches once European competition recommences in February.

Antonio Conte’s side have won three and drawn two of the Italian’s five Premier League matches so far, scoring nine and conceding just three, with the likes of Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) and Son Heung-min (£10.3m) thriving under their new boss.

FODEN AND GREALISH DROPPED FOR DISCIPLINARY REASONS?

As reported by the Manchester Evening News earlier today, Pep Guardiola has suggested that some players did not feature in Gameweek 18 due to disciplinary reasons.

Phil Foden (£8.1m), Jack Grealish (£7.6m) and John Stones (£5.3m) were the three players that dropped to the bench following the midweek win over Leeds United, though the latter did make an appearance in the second-half at Newcastle United, replacing Ruben Dias (£6.1m) after 69 minutes.

Having been asked about the changes, Guardiola told 5 Live Sport:

“Not rotation, no. I decided for this team because they deserved to play, these guys and not the other ones. At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper they are not going to play. So, we have to be focused all the time because of distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens – you have to still be focused.”

That indicates Foden and Grealish may be the players omitted for disciplinary reasons, though it remains to be seen if the punishment ends there, or if they will miss further games over the festive period.

Guardiola was also asked about Kyle Walker (£5.5m) after the 4-0 win over Newcastle, and replied:

“He didn’t feel good today.”

The club later clarified that he was ill and had been since last week, though they did refuse to comment on whether his absence was Covid-related, on the grounds of medical confidentiality.

201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Garth Marenghi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Time to drop bilva now that KDB is starting again?
    A) yes
    B) no

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I’m giving him one more chance. Leicester at home is a good fixture for Bilva.

    3. F4L
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      not sure KDB affects Bernardo much tbh

    4. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      By the time we get to Sunday, I can’t imagine bilva will be a priority transfer

      1. Ian & Zen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Totally agree with you.
        Pointless talking about future transfers - Everyone should enjoy the festive season & pick up on Boxing Day morning to reassess

    5. mdm
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No

  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Roll? 1 FT 0.0 ITB

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Dias James Alonso
    Salah(c) Foden Jota Bowen
    Lacazette

    ESR Watkins King Foster

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Roll

  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Disaster lads

    Last 4 wks iv let a 50 pt lead in ML slip to 10 behind.. That's including a 'perfect' WC just b4 covid ruined everything.

    Also dropped rank frm 34k to 173k

    Really feel deflated right now.

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      All thanks to Ronaldo.

    2. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Feel for you bro, in a similar boat, gone from 2k to 60k. Kane did it for me

    3. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Don’t let it get to you. Me and many others are with you. Ignore the lucky ones that rose. You are still in a fantastic position & your skill got you there before covid bad luck. Re-focus, take it easy, don’t rush any decisions & you’ll do great.

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks guys

  4. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Best defender up to 5m A) Davies b) Sais c) telles d) tierney (but already have laca & ESr) or f) other? Thanks

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Cash

      1. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        He's got up to 5m of it to spend

        Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      dalot

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Thanks great value

        Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Probably Cash, shame you don't have .2 for Reguilon. Honestly still love Ait-Nouri as an option although his injury really cost me these last 2 GWs 😥

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I like cash but difficult game v Chelsea

        Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Tomiyasu

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        really? if Tierney is the same price and not injured?

        Open Controls
      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        Thanks good Option too but was worried about having 3 arsenal players in case of postponement

        Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Would you roll here or make any changes ?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Canceo James (Livramento) (Veltman)
    Salah Jota Bernardo Foden (ESR)
    Antonio Lacazette Dennis

    2.4 ITB, 1 FT.

    Only thing I can think of is Bernardo to Son for upcoming doubles or upgrade Veltman/ Livramento on bench.

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bernardo to Son

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Reason: Spurs out of Europe, Son nailed and goal threat, KdB reduces Bernardo attacking positional play, and Pep Roulette.

        Open Controls
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Can I save this week?
    Ramsdale
    Trent Cancelo James (Coady )
    Foden Silva Jota Salah
    Lacazette Watkins/Dennis

    Duffy Watkins/Dennis/Coady Bissouma

    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Based on where we are today… yes.

      Covid will derail that though.

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Would you roll FT on this team? ESR* Bernardo* may start from bench.

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Dalot
    Salah Jota Foden Bernardo* ESR*
    Antonio

    Raya* Watkins Targett Hwang*

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      You can add Foden & Antonio (if plays midweek).

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Potentially yes ... take many hits? But no guarantee in this climate I guess.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          55 mins ago

          Don’t make any moves to morning if next game. I made 5 transfers last week & only 1 point Davies played. Enjoy xmas

  8. schlupptheweek
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which striker from another league (who isn't Lewandowski, Haaland, Benzema level) would you most like to see in the premier league for FPL purposes. I'd like to see Anthony Modeste from FC Köln although he's quite old (33). His Bundesliga record is fantastic despite not playing for top teams and his heading ability is even better than Jota.

    1. Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Haaland to City !

      Open Controls
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Sheesh, misread your post

        Open Controls
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          No worries, Haaland to City would probably mean that you could give 100pts to City before the season is even started!

          Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Immobile/Zapata

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Dušan Vlahović without a doubt

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Agree with Vlahovic. Class player.

        Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      We don't want modest returns. Wish I knew more about European strikers. Going to Sevilla v Barca tomorrow, will scout there.

      Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      I'd like to see someone like Haller (Ajax) try a good mid table side like West Ham, think he would do well.

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        ahahahaha!

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Good shout. Also, Choupo-Moting at Bayern would tear it up in England.

        Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Jonathan David would be a good shout as well

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Assuming covid doesn't derail anything this week, would you save the FT?

    Ramsdale
    Trent, Rudi, James, Cancelo
    Jota, Salah(c), Bilva, ESR
    Toney, Antonio
    (Foster; King, Raphinha, Livra)

  10. F4L
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best teams to load up on in the second half of the season outside of City/Pool/Chelsea? Spurs and Arsenal both vying for 4th with no Europe, maybe Newcastle if they get some new recruits in?

    1. mdm
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      West Ham and Everton

      Open Controls
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        good shout with Everton, West Ham still look tired as a unit imo and struggling with injuries

        Open Controls
        1. circusmonkey
          • 11 Years
          53 mins ago

          Does the kid Braithwaite have a chance of playing regularly?

          Open Controls
        2. Dthinger
          • 4 Years
          53 mins ago

          agreed. West Ham are sliding

          Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Everton only if they get DCL back

        Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour ago

      Everton and Villa

      Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Manchester United

      Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A: ASM Bilva > Ronaldo Gallagher/ESR/6.1 (-4)

    B: Bilva > Son

    C: roll FT and reassess with 2 next GW

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo James White
    Salah Jota Bilva Mbuemo
    Laca ASM

    Bachmann Liv Hwang McArthur

    1FT 4.4ITB

    Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What games are currently looking like they’ll be off this GW?

    Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Only Leeds for now

      Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      As it currently stands all 10 potentially at risk. 90 confirmed cases this week.

      Open Controls
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        But doesn’t the 90 include Sue in the canteen?

        Open Controls
        1. Ian & Zen
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          Norwich… only saying that as ML rivals all loaded up on their mids

          Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Chelsea must be at risk, probably early in their cycle

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Question: does the goals conceded in the GW for the Cup count for all players or just defenders and GKs?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Just the ones at the back.

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Weird then, because I conceded less but he went through on virtual coin toss.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Can’t check. You haven’t linked your team. But then you know that.

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            My mistake it was 2-2 not 2-3. Move on nothing to see here.

            Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      It's got to be all players. I was eliminated in GW17 on goals conceded with the same number conceded by my defs and GK as opponent, but I had a mid and a forward who conceded goals.

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        If it is all players then I should be going through.

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        Ah thanks.

        Open Controls
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    My cup opponent got through the last round by virtual coin toss! He also has treble Chelsea defence. I feel like I should bench my double Chelsea defence and hedge my bets that way.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Quite an interesting strategy.

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Its a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it pays off

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Dodge duck dive dodge

          Open Controls
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            Best life advice out there, thanks Patches!

            Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Im out GW 18 after my opponent scored 94 points, captaining Cancelo and with Dias, James, Rudiger and TAA at the back, Mendy in goal, Raph, Jota and Son in midfield...

      Open Controls
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Wowza, what a score

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        I lost with 9 pts against FH-team. C Cancelo would have been needed, but c'est vla vie.

        Open Controls
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Laca to Watkins after GW20 if fit and AV playing?
    Not many options up front I recon.

    Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Sorry after GW19

      Open Controls
    2. You’re on mute
      21 mins ago

      Yep good option if they play

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      16 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      DCL is a possibility, haven't checked fixtures yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        13 mins ago

        Yeah, both could be good

        Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I am also considering to keep that spot. MCI rotation is annoying, Ars fixtures aren't too good and Mount is question mark, with possible blanks and sour fixtures.

      Open Controls
  16. Pep's Money Laundry
    35 mins ago

    Start one?

    A. Toney (bri)
    B. Raphinha (liv)
    C. Dennis (wol)

    Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Raph consistent

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      10 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  17. Redhawk
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which transfer would you prioritise?

    James to Reguilon (James poor form, worsening fixtures, blanks)

    Bilva to Saka (Bilva impact dented by KDB, pep roulette)

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      18 mins ago

      You're a tough manager indeed if you're calling out James for poor form.

      Open Controls
  18. Marmalade Forest
    18 mins ago

    If you had a Wildcard now, would you get in nine or 10 Liverpool/City/Chelsea/Arsenal assets and then with the other five pick Spurs/Brighton/Burnley/Leicester etc. with all their extra games? Or something else?

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d be slightly concerned about having triple of any team if I were to wildcard

      Open Controls
  19. Flynny
    10 mins ago

    Does anyone know when salah goes to afcon?

    I might cash in on him for 1 week for the expected dgw 22 ....Good if salah away for that

    Open Controls
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Can dalot & Davies keep places ? Or too risky getting either?

    Open Controls
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Who scores more:

    Raphinha(liv) or Gallagher(tot)
    Dennis(wol) v Coady(WAT)
    Antonio(SOU) or Watkins(CHE)

    Tempted to bring in Arsenal mid to replace Raphinha because if Leeds don't play I lose 4 players in the fixture with Liverpool triple. But left side of Liverpool defence looks weaker than usual so Raphinha set to exploit (I can hope)

