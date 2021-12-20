FPL Daily: Premier League set to continue despite Covid-19 outbreaks

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that will serve non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

PREMIER LEAGUE SET TO CONTINUE

Premier League clubs have rejected the idea of postponing Christmas matches, despite the ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19, with the intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

In a hastily arranged meeting involving all 20 top-flight managers, it is understood a large majority wish to play on, at least for now.

As a result, clubs have been advised if they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper, they should fulfil their games. The Premier League have also made it clear that they will be expected to use U21 players to make up the numbers, and that non-first-team matches, such as U23 games, should not be scheduled a short-time before a Premier League fixture, to ensure that as many players as possible are available for selection.

The FA is also considering scrapping third and fourth-round FA Cup replays, in an attempt to ease the pressure on Premier League squads, which could make room for some of the games that need to be rearranged.

So far, 10 Premier League matches have been lost to the virus across Gameweeks 16 to 18:

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Gameweek 16)

Brentford v Manchester United (Gameweek 17)

Burnley v Watford (Gameweek 17)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Gameweek 17)

Aston Villa v Burnley (Gameweek 18)

Everton v Leicester City (Gameweek 18)

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Gameweek 18)

Southampton v Brentford (Gameweek 18)

Watford v Crystal Palace (Gameweek 18)

West Ham United v Norwich City (Gameweek 18)

In a statement released this evening, the Premier League said:

“It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution. A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant. The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey. Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations. The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January.”

Most Premier League clubs are due to play three times between Boxing Day and January 2nd, and despite the decision to continue as planned, there are surely likely to be more postponements in the weeks ahead.

Because of that, saving our transfers till as close to the FPL deadline as possible is of course advisable, as is bulking up our benches to hopefully cover for any unannounced absentees.

TOTTENHAM OUT OF EUROPE

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes. The fixture – originally due to take place on December 9th – was called off following a Covid outbreak at the London club, with 13 positive cases reported. UEFA then said the match could not be rescheduled and passed the matter on to its disciplinary board. Now, they have handed Rennes a 3-0 win, which knocks Spurs out as they finished third in the group.

“We are disappointed by the ruling of the UEFA Appeals Body and the refusal to allow more time for the match to be rescheduled. We have to accept this ruling, however, and our focus now turns to the competitions we remain in.” – Tottenham Hotspur

For FPL managers, it certainly boosts the appeal of Spurs’ Fantasy assets in 2022, as they will now be handed further rest and preparation time for Premier League matches once European competition recommences in February.

Antonio Conte’s side have won three and drawn two of the Italian’s five Premier League matches so far, scoring nine and conceding just three, with the likes of Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) and Son Heung-min (£10.3m) thriving under their new boss.

FODEN AND GREALISH DROPPED FOR DISCIPLINARY REASONS?

As reported by the Manchester Evening News earlier today, Pep Guardiola has suggested that some players did not feature in Gameweek 18 due to disciplinary reasons.

Phil Foden (£8.1m), Jack Grealish (£7.6m) and John Stones (£5.3m) were the three players that dropped to the bench following the midweek win over Leeds United, though the latter did make an appearance in the second-half at Newcastle United, replacing Ruben Dias (£6.1m) after 69 minutes.

Having been asked about the changes, Guardiola told 5 Live Sport:

“Not rotation, no. I decided for this team because they deserved to play, these guys and not the other ones. At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper they are not going to play. So, we have to be focused all the time because of distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens – you have to still be focused.”

That indicates Foden and Grealish may be the players omitted for disciplinary reasons, though it remains to be seen if the punishment ends there, or if they will miss further games over the festive period.

Guardiola was also asked about Kyle Walker (£5.5m) after the 4-0 win over Newcastle, and replied:

“He didn’t feel good today.”

The club later clarified that he was ill and had been since last week, though they did refuse to comment on whether his absence was Covid-related, on the grounds of medical confidentiality.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT