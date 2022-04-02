Eliteserien Fantasy 2022 Pre-Season Preview – Part 2

Shortly we’ll take a look at fantasy options from last season’s bottom half and the promoted teams, but since the first part of this preview we’ve had confirmation of an early double gameweek, with Molde, Viking, Strømsgodset and Odd all scheduled to play twice in gameweek 5. Molde will have two home games in that week, Odd two away games and Viking and Godset one of each. All four teams are now scheduled to blank in gameweek 18.

We’ve also seen the end of the Norwegian transfer window, with the most notable addition being the return of Aron Dønnum to Vålerenga on loan, with the left footed winger costing fantasy managers 11m.

That leaves us well placed to look at the final eight teams ahead of Saturday afternoon’s open game.

Strømsgodset

Viljar Myhra is usually a popular budget keeper pick, but this year he costs 5m following his side’s notable defensive improvement last term. Morten Sætra (4.5m) seems to have the cup keeper role nailed down and featured in the majority of the winter friendlies, but Myhra returned in the final pre-season fixture. Centre back Gustav Valsvik (5m) was a shrewd acquisition from Rosenborg, and can make a difference at either end of the pitch, accumulating 5 goals and 28 bonus points for two different clubs across the last two seasons. 33-year-old Lars-Christopher Vilsvik (5m) delivered his best seasonal points total at the fifth attempt.

Another player who was at their fantasy best in 2021 was midfielder Herman Stengel, who scored over a century of points for the first time. With a reasonable price of 6m, it’s not surprising to see around a fifth of fantasy managers backing him to build Godset’s attacks again. Johan Hove’s (8.5m) knack for finding goalscoring chances from midfield continues. Tobias Fjeld Gulliksen (8m) is no longer a bargain basement option and is primed to start on the left wing, opposite Halldor Stenevik (7m). Stengel’s security of starts and set piece ability probably make him worth the premium over Kreshnik Krasniqi (5.5m) or Ipalibo Jack (5m).

Fred Friday began and ended last season costing 8m, and receives the same price to start this campaign, but the return of the shot-happy Lars-Jørgen Salvesen (9m) from a season-long injury will draw attention.

Sandefjord

For the first time in their history, Sandefjord will contest a third consecutive season in Norway’s top division. Goalkeeper Jacob Storevik (5m) has contributed heavily to getting them this far, playing every game over the last two seasons, keeping 17 clean sheets and saving 7 penalties in the process. In 2022 he averaged just over 3 saves per match.

Fullback Brice Wembangomo is the big defensive departure, but the notable arrivals are centre backs. Quint Jansen (4.5m) and Jesper Taaje (5m) both offer aerial threat, with the latter coming off a season in which he scored 8 goals, 6 of which were headers, for KFUM.

In midfield, two of last season’s best value fantasy midfielders, Kristoffer Normann Hansen and Vidar Ari Jonsson, are gone. Some of their potential replacements will be familiar names to Eliteserien regulars, but none of Deyver Vega, Mohamed Ofkir (both 6.5m), Harmeet Singh or Alexander Södlund (both 5m) scored last season. Central midfielder Sander Risan Mørk (5m) and winger Franklin Nyenetue (5.5m) could prove better value.

Sivert Gussiås (5.5m) was displaced up front by Alexander Ruud Tveter last season. The latter’s rise to 6.5m doesn’t seem to have dented his appeal, as Veton Berisha is the only forward with more owners at the time of writing.

Haugesund

The mid-table regulars have a streamlined squad in some positions and their options could be further limited by injuries. Egil Selvik (5.5m) was second only to Nikita Khaykin in the keeper standings last season. New left back Nikolas Walstad (5.5m) is the most expensive defender on show. Thore Baardsen Pedersen (5m) can play all across the back line but missed out on the final pre-season friendly through injury.

Sondre Liseth’s (7.5m) first season with the Seagulls yielded his best Eliteserien tallies in goals, assists and bonus points. Not the most regular goalscorer, his reclassification as a midfielder could bring more fantasy interest, but an injury which kept him out of pre-season makes him a risky early pick. The departure of Niklas Sandberg and Kristoffer Velde will place added emphasis on Alioune Badou Ndour (8m) to continue last season’s goalscoring exploits. More support will be provided by diminutive winger Hillary Gong (7m), signed from Vitesse, and the deadline day arrivals of Bilal Njie (7m) and Julius Eskersen (6m).

Up front there could be more early absences. Martin Samuelsen (7.5m) exited the final friendly game before the start of the season before the 10 minute mark, while it’s worth keeping an eye on Alexander Søderlund’s (7.5m) flag for a lack of match fitness. Should neither be in line to start, Joacim Holtan (7m) will look to build on the 11 first division goals he scored last season at Bryne.

Tromsø

With Jacob Haugaard (5m) set to miss the start of the season, Simon Thomas looks like the obvious choice for those who want a playing 4m goalkeeper, although Haugaard is expected to return later this month.

Niklas Vesterlund’s (5.5m) versatility makes him the most costly defensive option. Primarily featuring at left wingback last season, Vesterlund could line up on the right if Lasse Nilsen (5.5m) plays in his preferred position, and is also capable of playing in the centre of defence. Christophe Psyche (5m), a fantasy hero in 2019 when he scored 7 goals from a starting price of 4m, caught the eye of the man in the stands with 9 bonus points in the latter half of 2021.

Eric Kitolano was Tromsø’s priciest fantasy asset last season but didn’t receive huge attention due to the breakout of the cheaper August Mikkelsen. With Mikkelsen now priced at 8m while Kitolano remains 7.5m, the playing field could be levelled and at the time of writing, Kitolano features in marginally more teams. Veteran Ruben Yttergård Jensen isn’t as attack-minded as some of his colleagues, but is comfortably the most popular 4.5m midfielder.

It looked like Moses Ebiye (7.5m) might have been the only natural striker on the books, but the league’s northernmost team secured a deadline day loan for Finland international Jasse Tuominen (6.5m).

Odd

Previously in charge of Norway’s international teams at various age levels and with experience as an assistant at club level, Pål Arne Johansen takes over as head coach after a disappointing season saw Odd finish just above the relegation playoff place.

Goalkeepers Sondre Rossbach and Leopold Wahlstedt each earned 40 fantasy points last season and both cost 5m this time around. It looks like Wahlstedt’s place to lose as he ended last season as first choice and has played more in pre-season.

As usual, Espen Ruud (6.5m) is the premium option in defence. The 38-year-old right back delivered his lowest ever fantasy total of 51 points in 2021 – admittedly still providing 2 goals and 3 assists. Is time finally catching up with him or was he simply a victim of a team who put up their worst defensive showing this century? Whatever the case, Josef Baccay is proving to be the fullback of choice for many fantasy managers, having got the nod ahead of John Kitolano (5.5m) in Odd’s cup games this year. Baccay and Odin Bjørtuft are, respectively, the second and third most popular defenders at the 4.5m price point.

Midfielders Filip Rønningen Jørgensen (5.5m) and Conrad Wallem (6.5m) both receive price rises, while Milan Jevtovic and Mikael Norø Ingebrigtsen (both 6.5m), who scored a combined 17 goals in the first iteration of this game, are among the players who will be called upon to replace the contributions of Sander Svendsen.

Tobias Lauritsen (8.5m) showed his ability with a flurry of goals towards the end of the season, even if his team’s results weren’t so impressive. Flamur Kastrati (5.5m) looks destined for a backup role after two seasons without a goal

HamKam

Hamarkameratene were promoted as OBOS-ligaen champions and will be making their first top flight appearance since 2008. Conceding just 21 goals in 30 games on course to promotion has prompted over a quarter of fantasy managers to put their faith in Guatemalan international goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen (4.5m) at the time of writing, with Lars Jendal (4m) his likely deputy.

Under Kjetil Rekdal they favoured a setup with three central defenders, a trend which looks likely to continue under Jakob Michelsen. Aleksander Melgalvis (5m), having been an exciting out of position option for Lillestrøm in previous years, should operate in the right wingback role that saw him score 6 times in 2021. Having joined from Bodø/Glimt, left footer Vegard Kongsro (5m) could operate as the other wingback. There have been several defensive signings over the winter, and although it looks far from certain the two 4m new boys will start, there are probably worse choices than Clement Bayiha and Fernan Faerron.

All eyes are on Kristian Eriksen (7m), the archetypal star attacking midfielder of a promoted team who was linked with a move to Rosenborg over the transfer window. Fredrik Sjølstad (5m) returns to his first club, having featured sporadically in his three seasons at Molde. Emil Sildnes (6m) should operate further forward.

Striker Jonas Enkerud (7m) was another promotion hero, slightly bettering Eriksen in both goals and assists, with double figures in each. Pål Alexander Kirkevold (6.5m) couldn’t save Stabæk from relegation but returns to his first professional club. It might be too much to expect 15-year-old Julian Gonstad (4.5m) to take the league by storm at this stage.

Aalesund

Aalesund’s last visit to Eliteserien saw them concede a record 85 goals. Lars Arne Nilsen took charge towards the end of that relegation season and has guided them back to the top flight. As he did at Brann, Nilsen favours a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1.

Fantasy managers may be hesitant to back this defence after last time, but the personnel are much changed. Norwegian international Sten Grytebust is the only keeper from the promoted clubs to cost fantasy managers 5m. In front of him, Simen Rafn (4.5m) can play as either fullback, David Fällman (4.5m) is the most experienced of the centre backs and Besim Serbecic and Jeppe Moe (both 4.5m) join with Eliteserien experience at Rosenborg and Stabæk.

Simen Bolkan Nordli (7.5m) is the premium midfielder here, operating mainly from a left-sided attacking role, he’s been central to Aalesund’s last two promotion campaigns, recording the most assists in the first division last season. Kristoffer Barmen (6.5m) was sacked mid-season by his hometown club Brann after a controversial stadium party, but contributed 5 goals for his new club in the second half of their promotion campaign. With Niklas Castro having recently signed for Brann, Kristoffer Ødemarksbakken (5.5m) could see more chances on the right wing. And the Brann connection continues with the signing of midfielder Fredrik Haugen (6m), one of the stars of the first season of Eliteserien Fantasy, to reunite with his former manager.

Sigurd Haugen (7.5m) played second fiddle in AaFK’s last Eliteserien campaign, but after scoring 21 first division goals he is very much the main man up front and has enjoyed a hugely prolific pre-season, rounded off with a hat-trick in a cameo against Molde. Like Haugen, deadline day signing Alexander Amitzbøll (6.5m) scored 4 Eliteserien goals in 2020, but it would be a shock if his late arrival had any impact on Haugen’s role so soon before the start of the season.

Jerv

Promoted to top flight for the first time in their 100-year history via an epic playoff victory over Brann, Jerv are one of only two teams, the other being Sandefjord, to have no players costing 7m or over in Eliteserien Fantasy.

Øystein Øvretveit (4.5m) was ever-present in goal last season, but now faces competition from the recently joined Amund Wichne (4.5m). Amund’s brother Torje Wichne (4.5m) scored the opener in the playoff final in which Jerv played a 3-4-3 formation, and will line up as a right sided wingback if that system is still preferred in the top flight. Kristian Novak (4m) also started that crucial playoff game and is probably a better shout than Tromsø’s options at the same price, but was by no means a mainstay in the regular season and more defensive depth is coming, with loanee Ole Martin Kolskogen yet to be added to the game.

A left footed winger who prefers to play on the right of the attack, Cape Verdean international Willis Furtado (6.5m) was the team’s top scorer last season with 10 goals. Loanees Rodney Antwi and Aral Şimşir (both 6.5m) are candidates for the other attacking roles, as is the cheaper Amadou Diallo (5.5m). Leandro Fernandes (5.5m) was on Juventus’ books as recently as 2020, while experienced central midfielder Mathias Wichmann (4.5m) could be worth considering for those who want a cheap midfielder who will play regularly.

Like Kolskogen in defence, forward Erlend Hustad (6.5m) joins from Brann and should provide a focal point in attack after a 13-goal spell at Sandnes Ulf last season.