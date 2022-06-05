82
FPL June 5

From Lundstram to Michu: The underpriced and misclassified FPL XI

FPL Focal has been playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 11 years and was ranked number one in the world in Gameweek 19 of the 2021/22 season, eventually finishing at 17k.

Oscar makes FPL videos on his YouTube channel and in this latest of a summer series looking back at some cult Fantasy figures, celebrates some underpriced FPL gems from yesteryear.

Every year we start the FPL season wondering who the next hidden gem is, waiting to be unearthed. There are always a few to varying degrees and you only get the chance to capitalise once before their prices are corrected the next season.

Here I’ll be looking at the most extreme cases of misclassification ever, when FPL got the player price, and sometimes even the position, completely wrong. The team is packed with cult heroes and some of the most memorable individual seasons we’ve ever seen.

From Lundstram to Michu: The underpriced and misclassified FPL XI

EMILIANO MARTINEZ (2020/21)

  • Starting price: £4.5m
  • End price: £5.3m
  • Points: 186

Emi Martinez made the move from Arsenal to Aston Villa just a few days before the start of 2020/21.

The Villa defence had been unconvincing in their previous campaign, conceding 67 goals, but Martinez had a significant impact, going on to keep 15 clean sheets and accrue 27 bonus to finish on 186 points.

The all-time goalkeeper record was set by Brad Friedel all the way back in the 2002/03 season, with the American racking up 187 points. Had Martinez not picked up his only yellow card of the season in Gameweek 38, he would have tied with Friedel.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM (2019/20)

  • Starting price: £4.0m
  • End price: £4.6m
  • Points: 144

Lundstram cemented himself as an FPL cult hero in 2019/20.

Sheffield United’s promotion-winning campaign the previous year saw the now legendary figure feature sparingly, only starting a few times all season.

As a result, he was priced at £4.0m, though this wasn’t the biggest mistake that FPL made. They’d classified the box-to-box midfielder as a defender, despite him having never played there in his life, and he went on to deliver five goals, four assists and 144 points in his debut FPL campaign.

In Gameweek 11 of 2019/20, he scored twice, kept a clean sheet and picked up maximum bonus for a 21-point haul.

STUART DALLAS (2020/21)

  • Starting price: £4.5m
  • End price: £5.5m
  • Points: 171

Dallas joins the defence, although he barely played at the rear in the 2020/21 season.

The versatile Northern Ireland international played at full-back, central midfield, on the right flank and even as an attacking midfielder in Leeds United’s first campaign back in the Premier League, registering a very respectable 12 clean sheets but, crucially, also scoring on eight occasions and assisting a further three goals.

The following season he was reclassified as a midfielder and got a price hike to £5.5m. Many rookie FPL managers were initially caught out by his positional change after seeing he’d scored 171 points the previous campaign, unaware that he’d been incorrectly categorised as a defender.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (2018/19)

  • Starting price: £5.0m
  • End price: £5.8m
  • Points: 185 points

Alexander-Arnold is now one of the most expensive defenders in FPL history but in his breakout season back in 2018/19, he was initially priced up at £5.0m. This was also Virgil van Dijk’s first full year at Anfield and the same campaign in which the recently signed Alisson went on to win the Golden Glove with 21 clean sheets.

Alexander-Arnold played 29 times, scoring once and getting 13 assists, finishing strongly with six assists in his final half-dozen games.

The following year he got a £2.0m price hike to £7.0m and the rest, as they say, is history.

DELE ALLI (2015/16)

  • Starting price: £5.0m
  • End price: £5.9m
  • Points: 166 points

Although Dele Alli’s career has declined dramatically, he was a brilliant player when he first broke into the Premier League and an excellent piece of business by Spurs.

Signed for an initial fee of £5m from MK Dons and priced identically by FPL, he went on to score on 10 occasions, assist 12 goals and sign off with 166 points.

He got a hefty £3.5m increase the following season but even a £8.5m price tag proved to be something of a bargain as he went on to bag 18 goals and 11 assists en route to a tally of 225 points.

MICHU (2012/13)

Next up is a true FPL cult hero, Michu. He was most FPL managers’ favourite midfielder for 12 months, taking the English top flight by storm in the season of 2012/13.

The Spaniard arrived in Wales as a virtually unknown player and was listed as a £6.5m midfielder by FPL. Very few picked him up from the beginning but he exploded onto the scene with four goals and two assists in his opening three games. As it turned out, ‘midfielder’ was also the wrong classification, as he played the majority of his games as a centre-foward.

He went on to score 18 goals and pick up three assists in 35 appearances, which resulted in a 190-point season. He even earned himself an international cap for Spain during that year, though he never hit the same heights again and sadly the remainder of his career was hindered by injuries. He retired aged just 31 after coming full circle and spending his final year at his boyhood club Real Oviedo.

RIYAD MAHREZ (2015/16)

  • Starting price: £5.5m
  • End price: £7.2m
  • Points: 240

Leicester City’s title-winning success under Claudio Ranieri will go down as one of the greatest achievements in sport, never mind the insular world of English football. And Riyad Mahrez was pivotal in that memorable 2015/16 season.

Leicester had barely survived relegation in 2014/15, with Mahrez contributing a modest four goals and five assists and subsequently being priced up at £5.5m.

The Algerian exceeded all expectations in the following campaign, scoring 17 times and picking up 11 assists as Leicester did the seemingly impossible, winning the Premier League as 5000/1 outsiders.

MOHAMED SALAH (2017/18)

Salah broke numerous records in his debut Liverpool season back in 2017/18.

His starting price was a now-unthinkable £9.0m and while he is by far the most expensive player in this article, he was still an absolute snip.

The Egyptian went on to net 32 times, a record for goals in a 38-game English top-flight campaign, and also set a record for the most games scored in (24). In fact, he even became the first player to outscore three entire Premier League teams in a season.

He also picked up 12 assists and 26 bonus points for a record-breaking total of 303 points.

HARRY KANE (2014/15)

  • Starting price: £5.0m
  • End price: £6.0m
  • Points: 191

One of the biggest ‘hindsight’ pricing mistakes in FPL history came in the 2014/15 season when 20-year-old Harry Kane was listed at £5.0m.

The previous season he’d netted on just three occasions from 500 minutes played but in his breakthrough campaign, he scored 21 goals and assisted a further seven.

Starting as meant to go on, he was involved in 48% of Tottenham’s goals and finished the campaign with 191 points.

Truly one of the biggest value players in FPL history for points per million.

PATRICK BAMFORD (2020/21)

  • Starting price: £5.5m
  • End price: £6.6m
  • Points: 194

In the same season Dallas scored 171 points, Bamford also surprised everyone.

Off the back of promotion from the Championship, Bamford had only scored one Premier League goal in his career and was an unproven player at the top level.

2020/21 saw him plunder 17 goals and 11 assists for a 194-point season. He started the campaign at only £5.5m, going on to beat Kane’s points total above.

JAMIE VARDY (2015/16)

  • Starting price: £6.0m
  • End price: £7.4m
  • Points: 211

We complete this XI with another player central to Leicester’s title-winning season, Jamie Vardy.

He’d netted just five goals the year before that unforgettable campaign and was consequently priced up at £6.0m.

But 2015/16-era Vardy was lethal, instinctive, rapid and, in November 2015, he broke Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Premier League record by scoring in 11 consecutive games.

You simply had to have him in your FPL team and his popularity ensured that he was subject to one of the biggest in-season price increases ever, rising from £6.0m to £7.4m.

HONORARY MENTIONS

Raul Jimenez (2018/19)
  • Starting price: £5.5m
  • End price: £6.9m
  • 181, points 2018/19
Joshua King (2016/17)
  • Starting price: £5.5m
  • End price: £6.2m
  • 178 points

Can you think of any other bargain-bin or woefully misclassified players who you can recall from previous seasons? Let me know in the comments section below.

  1. Bubbles123
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    No mention for Charlie Adam? Absolute bargain!

    Open Controls
  2. Fred54
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    "ranked number one in the world in Gameweek 19 of the 2021/22 season, eventually finishing at 17k."

    LOL.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Choker 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Next hell be claiming he's being recognised in bars all around the world.

      Open Controls
    3. Pumpkinhead -
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      He quit his job and went full time too but if Spudgun can then anyone can. He should write a book called ' caving under pressure ' .

      Open Controls
  3. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Harry Kane 14-15

    I was the first to see his talent that season. Had him in way before anyone else.

    Then he got a brace against Chelsea and everyone started to believe.

    Open Controls
    1. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Oh dear.

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      That doesn’t even surprise me. You’re arguably the greatest FPL player of all time imo

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        😉

        Open Controls
  4. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Come on Ukraine

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Alchemist
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Yaya toure

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Birthday cake gate.

      Open Controls
  6. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Wales are lucky it's raining, otherwise Bale would've be playing golf instead.

    Open Controls
  7. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Cymru am byth

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is that in elvish ?

      Open Controls
  8. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Most missclassified - Maguire as defender.
    Not a bargain though, especially from United's point of view.

    Open Controls
  9. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Have you been following other sites that predict points and how well they do? After interview of "OR 3" I checked Fpl Review and they seemed to have two predicting systems. However I am not at all convinced about their predicting abilities. It is so easy to say that our numbers were correct and if you did better, you were just very lucky.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      RMT-tool is based a lot on manual input, I believe. Fix is hardly different...

      Open Controls
  10. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Interesting to see how different Zinchenko's role is with his country compared to club.

    Open Controls
  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Barry Ferguson - Blackburn - 2003 thru 2005
    Guaranteed BAPs hog

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think you will find that it was at Birmingham 2009 to 2011 that he was a FPL bonus magnet.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yes that was the time baps were decided by a guy wasn't it? Must have had a hard on for Ferguson

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Charlie Adams at Blackpool was another but at least he was noticeably the best player in the pitch at times

          Open Controls
          1. Pumpkinhead -
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Default 3 points every game. Still better than the garbage system they have now.

            Open Controls
  12. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Woah! BALEEEEE

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Technically a Yarmalenko diving header from a Bale free kick. Not since 1958.....

      Open Controls
    2. Oggle22
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Got bale to score outside the box will he get it or defo an og

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        OG unfortunately

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        BBC given it Bale - Guardian as og. Need to wait for confirmation. Bale's shot was on target but keeper had it until Yar got his bonce on it.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          May have to wait for Sue Gray's report.

          Open Controls
        2. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          May have got it as a FPL assist, but can’t see it here.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            It would definitely be an assist. Seems to be officially down as an og now.

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Sorry, meant to say a FPL goal, not assist.

              Open Controls
  13. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Pen all day long.

    Open Controls
  14. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Congrats to Grimsby, back in the EFL. Solihull won't be joining Sutton this season.

    Open Controls
  15. Slouch87
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Congratulations to Grimsby Town promoted to the EFL. Brilliant game .

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        The sophisticated supporters who follow their home town club appreciate football that isn't Premier League . End of.

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Fair play slouchie, never had you down as a fisherman

          Open Controls
          1. Slouch87
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            I'm not but can only admire supporters at that level
            They had 17000 fans at that game today. My wife's boss is the the brother of the Grimsby manager Paul Hurst who is a real genuine guy.

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Hey slouch how is it going. Just getting something off my chest. I left for a long while before returning. U might remember gabiaddini soton striker not staring a game. Been such long time since that I figured I'd mention it

              Open Controls
              1. Slouch87
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Marco , remember well ! I'm good thanks , how are you ?

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  I'm good..in case u didn't connect the dots I made a bet regarding him not starting. Hope u don't hate still lol I knew I was always in the wrong and childish back then

                  Open Controls
                  1. Slouch87
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    No connection here ! Also no problems. I always was amused by your posts.

                    Open Controls
              2. Slouch87
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Except he never played for Soton!

                Open Controls
                1. Slouch87
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Was he ever on their books ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Manolo Gabbiadini

                    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manolo_Gabbiadini

                    Open Controls
                    1. Slouch87
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Old age memory failure !

                      Open Controls
                    2. Pumpkinhead -
                      • 12 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Oh god one of my worse ever FPL players . I actually thought he scored in binary at one point until he got sent off and actually gave me minus figures

                      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Congrats

      As a Palace Fan (if it wasn't for that injury after we got promoted ) he would have been our best right back of all time.

      Sir Danny Butterfield

      Open Controls
  16. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Cheap wrongly classified players. One of the best bits of FPL

    Open Controls
  17. Slouch87
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Neil Ardley what a man. Congratulating all the Grimsby players individually despite the heartbreak of the loss.

    Open Controls
  18. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    "I'm not impressed by money, social status or job title. I'm impressed by the way someone treats other human beings"

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      *reply fail to slouchy above.

      Open Controls
  19. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Exciting game, this. Pity Scotland didn't show the same passion the Welsh are. Could go either way but I wonder if Ukraine will tire in the last ten minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wales need to out one these chances away!

      Open Controls
  20. Nightcrawler
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Great save

    Open Controls
  21. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Magnificent defending to secure the 1-0 victory. Sorry for Ukraine; Wales' first World Cup since 1958!!!

    Open Controls
  22. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Not bloody Wales

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      You have to wonder if they'd have got this far if Giggsy hadn't been a naughty boyo.

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Rob Page is a sound guy who has way more about him than he lets on when speak face to face with him about football.

        Open Controls
      2. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Highly doubt it. Pretty glad Giggs isn’t in the limelight anymore tbh.

        Open Controls
  23. Nightcrawler
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Wales england USA Iran

    Very spicy group. Lots of potentially feisty encounters

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A Great Satan dual to the death and a Brexit fight out. Lovely stuff.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Wales's population voted for Brexit. Scotland and N Ireland were the majority remainers (and London).

        If i remember correctly?

        Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Southgate needs to get this right, would be a calamity of 2016 size if he fails this group.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        England will sail through the group, as per. They're knackered now but will be fine come November.

        But hear this here first: England players who go far into a major tournament and fall late on do get mentally affected. Expect FPL stars of the first 16 or so gameweeks to be rubbish when the league resumes.

        Open Controls
  24. WALOR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Well done Wales, great to see, however sad it is for Ukraine.

    Now please explain to an ignorant and mystified yank:

    Why does the "United" Kingdom play 4 different squads in international football?

    yadda yadda Proud Heritage yadda yadda How we've always done it, but if it means George Best, Ryan Giggs etc. etc. never get to play in the Euros or World Cup, everybody loses. I would expect a united team to rival Germany and Brazil for WC wins.

    Seems like sheer malevolence to me, and massively self-destructive.

    What am I missing?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      It's just the way it was when international football started, and never been a desire to change it.

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A United Kingdom side would barely be stronger than an England side imo. Would probably be England plus Andy Robertson.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Hennessey in goal
        BDavies over Maguire
        Bale in the front 3 for starters

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Hennessy played a good game today but is generally a championship standard keeper

          Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      First thing you are missing is the pride to be Scottish (for example). United means united. Would you like to have United Scandinavia playing? Would every citizen in every nation be cheering? How about other united teams? United EU vs UK?!? Is England alone too small country to match... ...Iceland?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        It's as jarvish says - just ancient history - 'We invented the game' and all that. In just about every other case in the world, the terms 'nation' and 'country' are synonymous, but not the nation of the United Kingdom, which comprises 4 countries, 3 being in Great Britain, and one not!

        When I was young, half a British squad would have been Scottish - oh how I pine for the days when Scotland routinely qualified for the World Cup whilst England failed to! Now, as Redro says, it would be all English apart from Robertson.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I think it was more a necessity in order for there to be meaningful international football in the first place (as next to no other countries had international teams in the beginning) rather than any arrogance.

          Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      There are also other a lot of other football legends who never got to play in Euros or WC. Or win them.

      Open Controls
    5. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      So far, I see:
      - inertia (at least you own up to it)
      - wouldn't make much difference (I think George Best, Dalgliesh, or Bale-in-his-prime would disagree)
      - poor analogies (Scandanavia are separate countries)
      - chauvinism (exactly what the world needs more of in these peaceful times)
      - it was necessary back in the 1930s when it was a tiny sport
      - other greats missed out as well (two wrongs don't make a right?)

      Still waiting for a reason that's not a bit sad.

      Open Controls
    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      There is absolutely no way.

      Scotland, Wales and Rep of Ireland hate Engaldnd.

      If you add France (and Ireland) into rugby in the 6 nations, all think Engalnd as their rivals.

      England (and Wales) play Cricket

      There is no United Kindgdom in any sport i can think off.

      Maybe tennis and Formula one.

      Even athletics is Great Brian and Northern Ireland.

      Scotland and England in football hate each other.

      Just like Netherland and Germany. Some things will never change due to history.

      I dont think USA have many rival countries in sports do they as most big sports are just played in USA and Canada?

      So maybe those two?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Big tennis follower. Everytime it's Andy Murray it's like all the English pretend he's English. In my country most casual tennis fans probably think he's English not Scottish.

        Also UK have one team for Olympics too

        Open Controls
      2. WALOR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        "Some things will never change due to history."

        There's an uplifting thought.

        Ask a Texan what he thinks about people in San Francisco or Manhattan, and vice-versa.

        Our bloodiest war was more recent than what Wales or Scotland experienced and many in the South still call it "The War Against Northern Aggression" (my family is strictly NY and Mass. btw).

        But Mississippians are happy to cheer any US athlete in the Olympics, for example, and surely would in the WC, if they cared to watch futbol.

        If TAA and Robertson can play together for Liverpool, why can't they do the same against Germany?

        Your players kneel against racism, yet you glorify chauvinism.

        Open Controls
  25. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Cesc Fabregas in his breakthrough season for Arsenal was insanely cheap I recall.
    Raheem Sterling’s breakthrough season with Liverpool is another one.

    Open Controls
  26. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Does anyone else find it galling to observe the following contrast: that the politically correct English media put out the message that we should support Wales, whilst it is completely ok for them to hate us.

    Open Controls

