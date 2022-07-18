421
Scout Notes July 18

FPL pre-season: £4.0m Williams makes Forest debut as Kane scores again

Harry Kane (£11.5m), Son Heung-min (£12.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£8.5m) were amongst the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names in action on Saturday as more pre-season friendlies were staged.

We’ve got all the goal, assist and line-up information you need in this latest Scout Notes article.

A round-up of Sunday’s fixtures will follow.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-1 SEVILLA

  • Goal: Harry Kane
  • Assist: Son Heung-min

Match highlights

The clinical pairing of Kane and Son combined yet again for Spurs’ final match in South Korea but FPL interest came from elsewhere.

Firstly, Richarlison (£8.5m) started in a fluid front three alongside the deadly duo, although Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) replaced the Brazilian in one of six half-time changes.

Whilst early summer gossip suggested that the Swedish international could be the latest attacker to be converted into a wing-back, Victor Moses-style, it was Lucas Moura (£6.0m) who started there in Suwon.

“I spoke with Lucas and I think that this will be a good option for me and in the past I converted Perisic in that position. [Victor] Moses was the same. [Antonio] Candreva was the same. Before a winger and then to become a wing-back. For sure he has great quality Lucas and I think this could be a good option.” – Antonio Conte on using Lucas Moura at wing-back

It’s not like Spurs are lacking in wing-backs, with the imminent Djed Spence signing set to put him amongst Matt Doherty (£5.0m), Emerson Royal (£5.0m), Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m), Sergio Reguilon (£4.5m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.5m). And now Moura.

Speaking of Perisic, he is yet to play any pre-season minutes due to a calf injury. The 33-year-old new signings will be ready to participate in training sessions once the team returns to London and should get “20 to 30 minutes” versus Rangers in midweek. Will a slow pre-season lower his current FPL ownership from 40%?

Kane’s second-half opener followed a brace in Wednesday’s 6-3 win over Team K League. His very slow start to last season dramatically changed once Antonio Conte arrived and it’s hard to bet against him continuing this into the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, any FPL interest in centre-back Ben Davies (£5.0m) may have diminished once Clement Lenglet (£5.0m) arrived on loan but it’s still worth noting that he limped off after landing awkwardly.

“I don’t think that’s a big problem. In this moment, he has pain in his ankle but, honestly, I hope when we start our training sessions again he can start the sessions with us. I don’t think it’s serious and I think he’s okay.” – Antonio Conte on Ben Davies’ injury

Spurs XI (3-4-3): Lloris (Austin 72′); Romero (Tanganga 46′), Dier, Sanchez (Davies 46′ (Fagan-Walcott 85′)); Lucas Moura (Doherty 46′), Hojbjerg (Sarr 72′), Skipp (Bentancur 46′), Sessegnon (Emerson Royal 46′); Richarlison (Kulusevski 46′), Kane (Parrott 72′), Son (Bryan 72′)

OH LEUVEN 3-3 LEICESTER CITY

  • Goals: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy
  • Assists: Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Youri Tieleman

Match highlights

Brendan Rodgers’ side is still without a new signing or pre-season win, although they came back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with sister club OH Leuven.

The match lasted for 120 minutes, with two separate line-ups both getting a run-out before an extra four changes were made late on.

It was Jamie Vardy‘s (£9.5m) first summer outing, netting a late equaliser to showcase why his price drop could make him a strong under-the-radar pick for early home matches against Brentford and Southampton.

“James Maddison, it’s the best I’ve seen him, in the three-and-a-half years I’ve been at Leicester. He looks now really physically strong, technically confident and tactically, his view of the game is outstanding.” – Brendan Rodgers

A quick-thinking James Maddison (£8.0m) chipped a free-kick for Patson Daka (£6.0m) to head home but the long-range goal from midfield colleague Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) could interest FPL managers.

At a time when appealing cheap midfielders are needed to unlock potential three-premium drafts, Dewsbury-Hall may become a candidate at such a low price.

“Of course I want to improve the squad, I want to develop the squad, I said that midway through last year, but if it’s difficult financially, I really respect the club, so I don’t go to war with them. Hopefully we can improve the squad, but my honest opinion is that it’s not going to be the level I would have wanted. But that’s just unfortunate.” – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester XI for the first hour (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Pereira, Evans, Fofana, Justin; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Leicester XI for the second hour (4-2-3-1): Stolarczyk; Castagne, Vestergaard (Braybrooke 107′), Soyuncu, Thomas; Amartey (Choudhury 107′), Mendy; Iheanacho, Tielemans (Albrighton 107′), Praet (Wright 107′); Vardy

READING 1-1 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goal: Nikola Vlasic
  • Assist: Jarrod Bowen

Match highlights

A strong West Ham line-up took the lead on a very hot Berkshire Saturday through Nikola Vlasic (£5.0m) before Yakou Meite equalised to deny them victory.

FPL observers will have noted Jarrod Bowen’s assist, as he burst down the right flank and stood up a perfect cross for Vlasic’s header. The England international almost notched for himself too, were it not for a superb fingertip save from Reading’s goalkeeper.

All 11 starters had been replaced by the 62nd minute, with Aaron Cresswell (£5.0m), Declan Rice (£5.0m) and Pablo Fornals (£5.5m) amongst those coming on.

“It was a decent test for us. It didn’t have a great intensity but I think the temperatures would explain that a little bit. We got a chance to get international players back and get some of them 45 minutes, some of them slightly longer. For an opening game I’m pleased with it, pleased with the fitness more than anything. We’ve got a lot I want to work on as far as football goes, but I can’t complain with how we’ve looked today.” – David Moyes

Furthermore, any managers interested in owning the misfiring Michail Antonio (£7.5m) will likely be deterred by strong rumours that Armando Broja (£5.5m) is about to join permanently.

West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski (Areola 46′); Coufal (Ashby 62′), Zouma (Diop 46′), Aguerd (Ogbonna 62′), Johnson (Cresswell 62′); Downes (Coventry 62′), Lanzini (Rice 46′); Bowen (Chesters 62′), Vlasic (Masuaku 62′), Benrahma (Fornals 62′); Antonio (Mubama 46′)

STUTTGART 2-1 BRENTFORD

Brentford were another team to completely change their team at the halfway point, with Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) scoring his second goal in as many games. Saman Ghoddos‘ (£5.0m) pass was flicked on by Shandon Baptiste (£4.5m) into Mathias Jensen (£5.0m), who proceeded to drive forward and lay the ball on for Mbeumo to do the rest.

Although the Frenchman’s reclassification from midfielder to forward seems to have dampened FPL appeal, he comes in at £1.0m cheaper than Ivan Toney (£7.0m) – albeit without penalty duty.

Alternatively, Yoane Wissa offers an interesting £5.5m midfield alternative to Pedro Neto. He only started 12 times last season but half of these arrived in the final nine matches, notching four goals and two assists. Here, he hit the woodwork on two occasions.

“There were a lot of positives, we played two mixed teams again to give all the boys 45 minutes. It was a very warm day and the boys have been trained very hard. They dug deep and produced two performances. We were extremely dangerous in transition and scored a fantastic goal from that.” – Thomas Frank

New signing Aaron Hickey (£5.0m) played in the first half, with fellow newcomer Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) soon to be added into proceedings.

Brentford’s first half XI: Cox, Maghoma, Crama, Jansson, Hickey, Trevitt, Mbeumo, Jensen, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu

Brentford’s second half XI: Raya, Oyegoke, Stevens, Bech, Henry, Onyeka, Dasilva, Janelt, Peart-Harris, Wissa, Toney

SOUTHAMPTON 1-3 RB LEIPZIG

  • Goal: Adam Armstrong (£5.5m)
  • Assist: Will Smallbone (£4.5m)

Match highlights

A 105-minute match took place in Austria on Saturday, as five new signings took part in Southampton’s pre-season opener.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m) played well and made an outstanding save from Dominic Szoboszlai, in his quest to start the season as number one ahead of Alex McCarthy (£4.5m).

“The goals we conceded were nice shots – a little bit too easy, I think, but I must say that what I wanted to see today was definitely there. We were working on a few parts, and this is what we could see. I saw a few interesting things for us, and the young lads and the new guys have found a good way in the team so far.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

It was interesting to note that manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played the whole match with a three-man defence, rather than his usual 4-2-2-2 formation. It saw Armel Bella-Kotchap (£4.5m) start on the right side of this trio, with Fantasy midfielder Joe Aribo (£5.5m) cutting inside from the right as a support striker.

Whether this is Hasenhuttl’s new plan to defeat the Saints’ alarming late-season form remains to be seen, especially as James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) did not take part.

Southampton XI (3-4-3): Bazunu (McCarthy 46′ (Lis 91′)); Bella-Kotchap (Stephens 60′), Bednarek (Lyanco 60′), Salisu (Simeu 60′); Walker-Peters (Valery 60′ (Edwards 91′)), Diallo (Smallbone 60′), Lavia (Romeu 60′), Djenepo (Small 60′); Aribo (A Armstrong 60′), Tella (Adams 60′), Elyounoussi (S Armstrong 60′)

BARNSLEY 0-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Finally, there was a stalemate at Oakwell between Barnsley and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

£4.0m FPL defender Neco Williams started at wing-back, although on the left side – where Omar Richards (£4.5m) will soon add to the competition – rather than right. Fellow new signing Giulian Biancone (£4.5m) played on the opposite flank for the third match in a row.

Loanee goalkeeper Dean Henderson (£4.5m) began the match but was replaced after 30 minutes after reporting stiffness.

Steve Cooper wasn’t too concerned after full-time, however.

“It was a precaution. It’s been a really heavy week physically, including for the goalkeepers.

“He’s not injured, he’s fine. He just felt his groin a little bit. He did the right thing by coming off.” – Steve Cooper on Dean Henderson

Nottingham Forest XI (3-4-1-2): Henderson (Hennessey 30′); Worrall (Donnelly 61′ (Abbott 83′)), Cook (McKenna 46′), Niakhate; Biancone (Laryea 61′), Cafu (Fewster 61′), Colback (Ojeda 61′), Williams (Ioannou 46′); Hammond (D Taylor 61′); Johnson (Mighten 46′), Awoniyi (L Taylor 61′)

  1. Worsle90
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    How is this looking? No Spurs attacking assets my only lament.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Trippier
    Salah, Diaz, Coutinho, Neto
    Haaland, Jesus

    Steele, Neco, Andreas, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      It's getting there bro, weak links are Trip, Neto, Salah and Coutinho

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Weak links?

        Open Controls
  2. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Pains me to say it but I think Sp*rs might actually be good this year.

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      They'll win the PL and bottle the CL. Seriously. It's classic Conte

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Is there a case for Lloris or Romero?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        If Lloris was 5.0, every man and his dig would have him. 5.5 is a bit too much since Mendy and Ramsdale are 5.0 and Ederson is probably better pick at that price. (I doubt many want to have triple Spurs or MCI, so this is fare comparison.)

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          His dog... 😉

          Open Controls
  3. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    People really be going with one premium... I want Salah, Son, Haaland, Kane, KDB, Vardy and Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      We all do.

      But mathematically impossible to do, so…..

      Open Controls
  4. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    I think I'm the only one who has created a Bench Boost draft for GW1. This is meant to last until GW8. (0.5m ITB)

    Meslier
    Trent, Robertson, Chilwell
    Diaz, Mount, Maddison, Bruno G, Aaronson
    Kane, Jesus
    (Henderson, Justin, Aït-Nouri, Johnson)

    The 0.5m ITB will ensure I can transfer in/out Kane & Haaland for (C). I'll rotate LEI/NOF & LEI/WOL players.
    What are your thoughts on this?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      It's not awful... Lacks Salah but I'm sure you've noticed that

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        I would only captain Salah for GW4 out of the first 8 games. Too expensive

        Open Controls
    2. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      *LEE/NOF to rotate

      Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      BB GW1 is a waste

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Why? Best time to use it this season

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 24 mins ago

          That needs hindsight that neither you, or anyone else has

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          Nope, it pretty much most certainly won't be. There are articles written about this and there is no reason to think that this season would be different. Lack of understanding how to best use this valuable chip is causing problems to players with limited skills.

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
            • 10 Years
            5 hours ago

            "valuable chip"

            Open Controls
    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      i'm interested in that Leeds midfield too - hope we learn enough preseason to know who to pick.

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Aaronson imo. Sinisterra might need time as he signed much later

        Open Controls
  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best 4.5 DF option from ARS

    White or Tomiyasu

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Tomi if fit

      Open Controls
  6. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    with Zinchenko > Arsenal all but confirmed here's my team

    Raya (Lis)
    TAA, Cancelo, TAA, Cash (Neco)
    Salah, Diaz, Foden, Ramsey (Dasilva)
    Haaland, Mitrovic (Greenwood)

    Have 1.5 itb which could be;

    a/ Mitrovic > Jesus
    b/ Ramsey > Coutinho
    c/ Cash > Chilwell/James (bank 0.5)

    Or maybe not even spend it!? That's wild I think...

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      well that second TAA should be Zinchenko oops.

      Open Controls
    2. Brooksy86
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Zinchenko confirmed

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      and immediately reports of Man City about to submit their offer for Cucurella.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Game-breaker

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      City Arsenal's feeder-team

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Well he's straight in now.

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Cucurella is he competition for Walker or Cancelo then?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Walker, Cancelo will move to the right wing

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          Ah okay cool

          Open Controls
  8. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Off topic

    Anyone ever been involved in a van conversion?

    Punty question

    Open Controls
  9. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Zinchenko 5m off to arsenal

    Presume he will play midfield with Tierney left back

    Seems like a cracking option. Think he gets forward quite a bit when playing midfield for Ukraine

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      yeah - i love him. right into my team.

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      What about Martinelli though?

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        He won’t play left wing, he’ll play alongside partey

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          Phew! Draft intact!

          Open Controls
    3. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Apparently not. They’re still after Tielemans so it will probably be direct competition for Tierney.

      Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Tempted to use my 0.5m itb for a Tomi to Zinchenko move

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Must... Resist...

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        No don’t resist.

        That’s the right move, imo.

        Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have done it

      Open Controls
  11. Worsle90
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Zinchenko (Arsenal), Trippier or Cash?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Still fancy Cash more I think

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        I really don't like the idea of not having Neco Williams, who will be 4.2-4.3 pretty fast, but I am considering TAA, Cancelo, Chilly, Cash and Zinch atm. Cash is locked in my team.

        Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Zinchenko

      Open Controls
  12. Sad Ken
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    “It was interesting to note that manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played the whole match”.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      (K)ane GW1

      Open Controls
  13. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Does Zinchenko transfer affect Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Probably not, more likely to LB when Tierney gets his inevitable injury, or def mid

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        dovetail signing really

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          He looked good playing cm for Ukraine tbf, could get a pivotal role but with Odegaard, Martinelli, ESR, Vierra, it’s getting a bit messy

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t start most games somewhere though

            Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  14. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    New template defence - or my defence at least 😉

    Mendy
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes, if Zinchenko moves to Arsenal, then I expect the template to shift to:

      Mendy - (Sanchez)
      TAA - Cancelo - James - Perisic - Zinchenko
      Salah - Diaz - Neto - (Andreas) - (Dasilva)
      Haaland - Jesus - (Greenwood)

      In the current template, Zinchenko and Dasilva are replaced by Cash and Murphy.

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Mine is…
      Mendy
      TAA - James - Laporte- zinchenko

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Add Neco 4.0 and there you have the template. I am planning to have:
      TAA, Cancelo, Chilly, Cash + Zinchenko

      Open Controls
  15. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Doesn't the VORP approach suggest, this season, going big at the back and big up front?

    The reason being that with Andreas, Reed, and Dasilva, there are likely three 4.5m playing mids that will play a lot of games (assuming no long-term injuries). Whereas you don't really get a playing striker until you get to £6.0m (Johnson) and they are unlikely to be that good. Therefore the value (including with (c)) is likely to be in the higher priced strikers compared to the higher priced midfielders.

    I think there has been a lot of discussion already about the value that premium defenders such as TAA, Cancelo, Robertson etc. provide, so I won't repeat that.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Most points are always in midfield though

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Playing is not enough, they need to be scoring points

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      My current draft has me playing one of Neco, Da Silva or Andreas each week and I don't like it. Mainly because I don't even know if any of them are actual starters yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        yeah, atm the 4.5 mids are basically in the same bracket as the 4.5 FWDs

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          I think there are 1 or 2 4.5m mids who will start and no 4.5m fwds

          Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Neco is fine, he’s basically a 4.5 defender priced at 4.0

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          But not all 4.5m defenders are equal.

          He’s a bad 4.5m option priced at 4.0

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            We don’t know that yet, he could be another Lundstram

            Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            My point was barely highlighting the fact that any nailed on defender is 4.5

            Open Controls
      3. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yeah I wouldn’t be happy having to start any of those right now, like having a team of 10 and a half players

        Open Controls
      4. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Leon Bailey has a much bigger upside for 5.0, maybe stretch to him

        Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I expect Greenwood at 4.5 to be pretty similar option as those mids mentioned. Maybe he gets something like .7 points less per match, but it doesn't really matter.

      Open Controls
    5. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm not sure VORP or VOBP are even relevant concepts for FPL because we have a FT every week and effectively 3 wildcards. Also we have 4 subs that rarely make it in to the starting lineup (even less likely with 5 sub rule). VOPR logic would be to spend the minimum amount possible on the bench as it is unlikely to come into play often. As value generally correlates as decrease as player price increase, then it would mean only having one premium as a sole captaincy option.

      I think we simply need to look at it as value based on projected points for a select period of matches only. For example, an under-priced Palace (£7.0 Zaha 150 points) player would probably not be a better pick than an over-priced Wolves (£7.0 Jiminez 101 points) player based on the opening fixtures. However if you followed VORP as gospel then you would definitely pick the under-priced Palace player.

      Open Controls
  16. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bench-Boost GW1. Wildcard GW2.
    Pope - Meslier
    TAA - Robertson - Kristensen - Cash - Trippier
    Diaz - Maddison - Barnes - Rashford - Bailey
    Kane(c) - Wilson - Watkins

    I figure it comes down to Salah vs Kane for the best captain pick (no point having both).
    Avoiding Arsenal and City as they both have difficult away matches.

    Open Controls
  17. Coaly
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Pope and Cash or Martinez and Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      PC

      Pope being an excellent long term pick/lock, whilst Cash you may want to move on when fixtures change and/or the Gerrard hype is derailed

      Open Controls
    2. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      5 hours ago

      Newcastle's fixtures GWs 3, 4 + 5 are horrid.

      Open Controls
  18. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Walker-Peters as a wingback could actually be a decent option. He was their best player against Leeds last season with his attacking runs. One to monitor because no-one is touching Saints players early doors.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Saint are relegation candidates

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Saints*

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          5 hours ago

          I agree. Doesn't mean the odd player won't do well on FPL though.

          Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        5 hours ago

        but they always offer up a twist.

        Livramento was so good at the start of last season, we're quick to forget

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Worth monitoring, I agree.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Perraud a better bet I think

      Open Controls
  19. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    At what price would you all consider Maxwel Cornet?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      5.5 maybe

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Also depends on club and position for me.

      Open Controls
  20. chris_webs23
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    I'm quite happy with the balance of my team overall with either of the below options. I fancy either Sterling or Bowen as a little gamble.

    Mendy, Foden, Bowen
    Or
    Ederson, Neto, Sterling (+0.5 itb)

    Which do you prefer?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A for me, just not sold on Mendy. Would rather go with Pope or spend 0.5 somewhere else.

      Open Controls
  21. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    3 questions:

    1) Perisic, Cash or someone else for 5.5 or less
    2) Best mid for 6.0 or less
    3) Best mid for 8.0 or less

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Trippier, Bruno Guimarães (I'd have him over Martinelli), Luis Diaz for me.

      Open Controls

