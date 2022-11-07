The best bargain picks for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022

Our World Cup Fantasy content will be ramping up this week, with less than a fortnight to go before the big kick-off in Qatar.

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay) shares his thoughts on some potential bargains in the official FIFA game.

It’s finally live! The long-awaited official World Cup 2022 Fantasy game is now live and you can start tinkering with your 15-man squad up until the tournament opener kicks off on November 20.

In this short piece, I’ll be trying to identify a few potential bargains that caught my attention when I first looked at the price list.

For this to be useful to the reader, I’ll be limiting my choices to those players that are currently owned by less than 10% of registered users and I will try to cover three options per position (defence, midfield, and attack).

FORWARDS

Let’s start up top.

As these types of international competitions tend to be high scoring, especially in the group stages, I personally recommend spending a fair sum on all three attackers, something that most of you are already doing.

At the time of writing, none of the sub-$10.0m attackers is owned by more than 10% but for the purpose of this article, I managed to pinpoint three strikers that I think could score relatively well and at a more reasonable price than those big hitters.

My first name here would be Memphis Depay ($8.5m), who is a different beast when it comes to his national side. The Netherlands striker may not be having his best times at Barcelona these days but has always been in shape for the “Oranje”, scoring 42 goals in 81 international caps and contributing with 30 additional assists. The flying Dutchmen scored on 33 occasions during the qualifiers, and Depay was directly involved in 55% of them.

Second on the strikers’ list is an FPL-adored asset, Aleksandar Mitrovic ($7m) who is a focal point of attention to his national side as he is for his club Fulham. Serbia have been exceptional over the last few years and in fact managed to qualify directly to the World Cup, sending Portugal to the play-offs on their way.

The Eagles #9 has 50 international goals in 76 caps and had a very successful start to his club season, netting nine goals in 12 Premier League games. The only downside to Mitrovic is the fact that he faces Brazil in his opener, but at that price, he certainly is someone to keep our eyes on.

The third sub-$10m striker worth looking at, in my opinion, is Lautaro Martinez ($8.0m). The Argentinian usually operates as a lone centre-forward for the Albicelestes with a naturally creative midfield behind him. Martinez has 21 goals in 40 international caps and has managed seven goals and three assists in the qualifying campaign.

Lionel Messi ($10.5m) would still be the standout pick from Argentina but for those who are short in funds, Lautaro is worth a look at, especially for those who are targeting to double up on the Albicelestes flawless attack.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.