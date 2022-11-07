221
Pro Pundits - Milanista November 7

The best bargain picks for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022

Our World Cup Fantasy content will be ramping up this week, with less than a fortnight to go before the big kick-off in Qatar.

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay) shares his thoughts on some potential bargains in the official FIFA game.

It’s finally live! The long-awaited official World Cup 2022 Fantasy game is now live and you can start tinkering with your 15-man squad up until the tournament opener kicks off on November 20.

In this short piece, I’ll be trying to identify a few potential bargains that caught my attention when I first looked at the price list.

For this to be useful to the reader, I’ll be limiting my choices to those players that are currently owned by less than 10% of registered users and I will try to cover three options per position (defence, midfield, and attack).

FORWARDS

Let’s start up top.

As these types of international competitions tend to be high scoring, especially in the group stages, I personally recommend spending a fair sum on all three attackers, something that most of you are already doing.

At the time of writing, none of the sub-$10.0m attackers is owned by more than 10% but for the purpose of this article, I managed to pinpoint three strikers that I think could score relatively well and at a more reasonable price than those big hitters.

My first name here would be Memphis Depay ($8.5m), who is a different beast when it comes to his national side. The Netherlands striker may not be having his best times at Barcelona these days but has always been in shape for the “Oranje”, scoring 42 goals in 81 international caps and contributing with 30 additional assists. The flying Dutchmen scored on 33 occasions during the qualifiers, and Depay was directly involved in 55% of them.

Second on the strikers’ list is an FPL-adored asset, Aleksandar Mitrovic ($7m) who is a focal point of attention to his national side as he is for his club Fulham. Serbia have been exceptional over the last few years and in fact managed to qualify directly to the World Cup, sending Portugal to the play-offs on their way.

The Eagles #9 has 50 international goals in 76 caps and had a very successful start to his club season, netting nine goals in 12 Premier League games. The only downside to Mitrovic is the fact that he faces Brazil in his opener, but at that price, he certainly is someone to keep our eyes on.

The third sub-$10m striker worth looking at, in my opinion, is Lautaro Martinez ($8.0m). The Argentinian usually operates as a lone centre-forward for the Albicelestes with a naturally creative midfield behind him. Martinez has 21 goals in 40 international caps and has managed seven goals and three assists in the qualifying campaign.

Lionel Messi ($10.5m) would still be the standout pick from Argentina but for those who are short in funds, Lautaro is worth a look at, especially for those who are targeting to double up on the Albicelestes flawless attack.

  1. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Will Darwin get more points GW16 than the likes of zaha, trossard, kulu?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Seems the likeliest to score big

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks

  2. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Doherty surely gets a start vs Leeds? Emerson is SO BAD

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      That ain't news. Conte obviously has some issue with Doherty, whether fitness or whatever. Don't assume he'll drop Emerson now

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yeah, seems likely. I may start him over Guehi this week if he’s in the key predicted line-ups

  3. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Start which pair?

    A) Shaw, Wilson
    B) Trippier, Andreas

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A. Just

  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any changes you would make to my plans in these scenarios? Or other scenarios I need to consider?

    1. If Haaland starts (or no news):
    Alvarez > Haaland | Haaland(c) | BB

    2. If Haaland benched:
    Wilson > Kane | Darwin(c) | BB

    3. If Haaland and Alvarez benched:
    Alvarez > Kane | Darwin(c) | BB

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Gabriel White
    KDB Rashford Trossard Benrahma
    Darwin Alvarez Wilson*

    Pickford | Trippier, Shaw, Xhaka

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      1FT. 6.4 ITB

    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      As someone who lives in a time zone that doesn't allow for deadline tinkering - how will you know if they'll be starting or not?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        It's the early kickoff for the third week in a row. The previous 2 gameweeks, there was a leak from the Instagram of this guy https://twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix?s=20&t=s4SZemtxBd6XciE9Jwz9bg 15-20 mins before the deadline, saying that Foden and Haaland were benched.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I m not taking chances again with servers being down. Can't see haaland not starting to be honest.1 for me all day long.

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      How about if it's leaked that Alvarez and Haaland both start? Do I sell Alvarez for Haaland or Wilson for Kane?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Alvarez for Haaland

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Thanks

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Makes sense, although I suspect Wilson might outscore Kane

    5. FPL Laurenzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Any Salah plans?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I'd need to sell Rashford or Trossard, who have good fixtures. Not sure about that

        1. FPL Laurenzo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Right, I thought you could do it with Benrahma but you'd be short. I currently have Salah and DeBruyne (and Darwin) and might go without Haaland. No doubt will backfire.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            You can't have them all!

    6. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Haaland will start.

  5. Cheeky Onion
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    1 FT & 0.8m ITB

    Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Gabriel
    Salah - Foden - Martinelli - Trossard
    Haaland - Mitro* - Wilson*

    Raya - Neco - Andreas - Guehi

    A) Mitro > Solanke (if confirmed out/doubtful)

    B) Raya > Henderson

    C) Guehi > Saliba

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B is a no go as Forest won't keep a cleanie. Raya may at least get some save points. I'd look at B if Mitro is out as the attacker has more upside.

  6. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    At the back of an AWFUL gameweek with 40 points. Feel like my season is over...sigh. At 2 million now...

    Guaita Ward
    Castagne Dunk Cancelo (White Neco)
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Mitrovic (Toney)

    What should I do here? 1 FT 2.0. ITB

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nice team .

      Toney or mitro to Darwin

    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Had a rough few GWs to get up to 2.5m OR, the jammy Gabriel haul got me to 2.2m the GW. Almost 100 points of leader of the ML, will need to be aggressive on some picks with the WC and hope the chips can make up some ground also.

  7. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Best MID £6.6M or less?

    Odegaard worth a punt?

    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Rodrigo maybe ❓

    2. fgdu
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      almiron

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      He's good but frustrating (as someone who owned him from GW4-15). I would say that Trossard, Rashford and Benrahma is better for this week, maybe others like Gross and even Bailey or MGW.

      1. STONEROSES
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Cheers

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          But I don't want to put you off! He could definitely pop up with attacking returns!

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Olise could be a fun punt

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        His per90 stats are often on par with premiums. Mins are the big issue but just played 90. Great fixture obviously

    5. el polako
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Mono-eyebrow Messi.

  8. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    A world cup built on the lives of so many poor people and also killing the flow of league football. F**k it.

    1. mojoindojo
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Boggles the mind that it was awarded to Qatar.
      Basic condition was that it has to happen in summer. Everyone knew it wasn't possible.

    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Money & corruption made it possible.

      Most of footballing world is in agreement that this World Cup is wrong on many levels, yet everyone will still participate in it(play, watch, write about, etc.)

      It's just today's world we take a stand online lighting up candles ot writing comments but nobody truly cares pr takes real firm stand on something.

  9. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Start one please:

    A. Andreas (MUN)
    B. Scamacca (LEI)
    C. Eze (nfo)

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      C

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      C

    3. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nice and Eze. C

  10. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Liverpool up for sale, wow.

  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    In the unlikely event that it's leaked that Alvarez and Haaland both start, what's best:

    A) KDB + Wilson
    B) Salah + Alvarez (-4)

    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B probably.

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      B.

    4. The Sociologist
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

  12. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who's the one week punts this week?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Darwin

    2. Del Griffith
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Salah

  13. v3n0m
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A) Pope -> Ederson/Allison
    B) Bowen -> Kulu
    C) Mitro -> Solanke

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      I like B.

  14. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Early thoughts, friends?

    Sánchez (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba (Shaw, Bueno)
    KDB, Trossard, Martinelli, Almirón (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      It's a good team. Lack of Liverpool at home to Saints is the only slight concern. But not sure what I'd change there.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I considered KDB to Salah, but that could go oh so very wrong...

        Many thanks, sir!

    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Decent if you had money id do Shaw to Perisic and bench Almiron

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Many thanks, sir!

  15. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Anyone looking to bench boost this week? i plan to BB Ward Bailey Andreas & Doherty (i reckon he starts)

    Its a crappy chip and also from week 17 it would enable a 4 premium team going forward which i like with rotating Bailey /Andreas and Patterson which have done more than fine recently

    Week 17 Four premium team

    Ward Iverson
    Cancelo White Trippier Patterson Neco
    Bailey Salah KDB Martinelli Andreas
    Greenwood Kane Haaland

    Looked at the cheap players fixtures and Bailey Andreas and Patterson rotate very nicely - Bailey in particular playing as a second striker has some nice fixtures from week 18

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      4 Premiums is just super odd that one can afford such a team

      Unusual season with some many underpriced players which will be much higher next year (Trippier, Arsenal defence, Newcastle, Andreas, Bailey etc)

      Nobody looked at it yet?

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      After the world cup, there will be big and frequent doubles. There will likely be further cancellations and the big teams will rotate when Euro comps resume.

      I would want a bigger squad not a thinner one.

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        the bigger squads will still have the likes of Andreas , Neco etc on the bench so wont gain pretty much anything should somebody rest over what i will have.

        I dont see a huge loss and get alot of ranking protection by going KDB + Bailey (in rotation) versus no KDB and say Zaha + Rashford

        City are just putting up such high xG numbers that an attacking double up is warranted.

        Also to counter regarding the double , its very easy to move quickly by downgrading one extra premium to get player X and Y when they have a dgw

  16. maglia rosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Just clicked on the hot topic on price changes during the wc…..mildly interesting that any transfers made in the break count towards your total transfers for the season. 😯 So in the event of a tie in mini lge’s come the end of the season if you tinker non stop and rack up dozens of transfers someone who doesn’t and finishes on the same points as you will finish above you. 😀

  17. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Why did fpl try to complicate things with calling this "unlimited transfers" and a list of guidelines, why not just call it a mandatory wildcard which can only be used between gw 16 and 17?

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Price changes would occur with a WC

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Not if everyone was on a WC, as WC transfers don't count towards price changes.

    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Who knows why Fpl do the things they do…..shambles springs to mind. Shocking that they never address the server problems or even acknowledge they have an issue. 😮 🙄

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      At least we can report inappropriate names to the authorities. Groundbreaking stuff. Knocking the craic out of craic.

      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        😆

    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Calling it a wildcard, it then becomes a chip...so no TC/BB for those who choose to do so in gw17?

  18. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Mitro + Foden > Dawin + Almiron?

    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I’m looking at this. Cue the inevitable Foden start / haul

    2. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      For FT I'd be tempted to do it, but if you've got reserves to absorb price changes I'd wait until midweek fixtures have played out

  19. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Bench which ONE?

    A) Solanke
    B) Andreas
    C) Wilson

    1. Goat
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B easy

  20. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    2 FT's and exact funds to do Mitro & Andreas to Greenwood & Zaha

    Do it now or hold on Foden news and risk being priced out?

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Waste of FT

      Andreas is attacking and on pens if mitro is out

  21. GC123
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hold. If Foden doesn’t start midweek we get a clue at Pep roulette

  22. Goat
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who scores more?
    A. Pope, Mitrovic & Kane
    B. Sanchez, Foden & Nunez

    Thanks

    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      So difficult to answer tbf as both Mitro and Foden could easily no show this week.

  23. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which duo would u rather have?

    Maddison and Trossard
    Or
    KDB and Bailey

    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Madds and Trossard for me kiddo 😛

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      A but it's a coin toss.

    3. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Its always fixture dependent

      If Bailey remains as a second stiker then his run from week 19 with KDB i would back to be better

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        That's what I'm banking on.

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          4 premiums also?

          Im currently looking at that from week 17

          Dont seem to be missing out on much either player wise by getting all of Kane Salah Haaland and KDB + Trippier White Cancelo Martinelli etc

    4. samaael
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      a

  24. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    What to do with this lot for the last GW? 1FT & £1.3itb…

    Ward

    Trippier - Cancelo - White

    Salah - Foden - Rashford - Martinelli

    Haaland - Darwin - Solanke

    (Kepa - Andreas - Guehi - Gomez)

    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably Foden out and take a punt on a nailed midfielder with a good fixture.

      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Who do you suggest?

  25. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    A bit early to know potential starts for GW16 for Mitro and Wilson. 1FT, 5.7m itb. If either not fit get Kane or Darwin?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      If no other fire to put out, think I'd do one of these moves regardless — I mean, even if we assume both play.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Mitrovic would concern me much more than Wilson considering ankle pain sounds like he never really got over the IB injury. Fatigue from a cold is not something I'd expect to linger as a problem for next week. So Mitrovic - Darwin would be my plan there (would probably do it even if Mitro is declared fit)

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Thanks lads.

  26. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    A. KDB to Salah
    B. Wilson to Jesus
    C. Both for a hit
    D. Neither

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Would keep Wilson - think Newcastle could run over Chelsea. KDB to Salah is really borderline. How would you feel about Kane - Darwin?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        I was thinking of his move but Spurs have Leeds.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          I don't doubt he'll score 1, but Spurs are so flat at the moment. I wonder if Leeds might be in for an upset actually. Darwin just seems more explosive & fun. But its certainly close. And one thing that could hold me back is that Kulusevski's return could be a huge boost to Kane now that he won't have to create everything himself

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Yeah hear what you say about Kulu, my planned moves were for a -4

            Wilson > Darwin
            Bernando > Kulu

      2. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        I *think* I would rather have Kane v Leeds. But surely one to consider, especially coming from you — always thoughtful and helpful. Many thanks indeed.

    2. All For One
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wilson to Nunez?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No funds unfortunately — but cheers!

    3. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      D

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, Bruce!

  27. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    KDB to Salah if not anything else?

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Waste of a transfer

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Last week before WCWC though

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Makes zero difference

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Point is that I can't roll a transfer.

            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Again transfers are precious
              I would imagine there are much better options that going sideways in this way which can also sting

    2. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      feels like a transfer that stings

    3. samaael
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      yeah man

  28. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    which 1 to bench:

    A) Trippier (have Pope GK, not keen on double up)
    B) Mitrovic
    C) Guehi

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      C. Don't even think about benching Trippier!

      1. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        just now

        If I didn't have Pope I wouldn't consider it. But I expect Newcastle to concede.

    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Guehi. I wouldn't ever bench Trippier.

  29. All For One
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Webster
    B) Bowen

  30. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Can't really see a transfer here. Maybe pressers will help. Open to any ideas for now...

    Guiata
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    KDB Saka Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Darwin Wilson
    (Ward, Estupinan, Andreas, Sessegnon)
    1 FT 1.3m itb

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      wilson out

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Veto

    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I guess you’d back City v Brentford over Liverpool v Southampton. But I think Salah over Kdb has the better upside. Tough one Mentaculus tbf 😀

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Under consideration. I checked the backdoor way to Salah (Cancelo & Saka - fodder & Salah) but am 0.1 out there. I guess I do feel a little bit less attached to KDB when Haaland is starting (for captaincy), even though his xA probably jumps up. Might go for all 3 post-WC

        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m in a very similar situation with a team all with potentially profitable fixtures (and even Eze first in my bench) guess sometimes the best thing is to do nothing and see how it falls. I hate transferring out players that haul 😕

    3. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      If Wilson confirmed unavailable then maybe transfer to Jesus? But other than that can't really see a transfer either unless you wanna do KDB to Salah.

