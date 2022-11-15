World Cup Fantasy 2022: All 32 nations’ final squads

All 32 competing World Cup nations’ final squads have now been announced and you’ll find all of them on this page.

Appearance, goal and club information comes from Wikipedia, while the Fantasy position and prices are taken from the official World Cup Fantasy game.

If you are wondering why so many players don’t have a price next to their names, that’s because the makers of the FIFA game are yet to update their prices following the final squad announcements.

GROUP A

NETHERLANDS

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Justin Bijlow 24 6 0 Feyenoord GK Remko Pasveer 39 2 0 Ajax GK Andries Noppert 28 0 0 Heerenveen DF 5.5 Daley Blind 32 94 2 Ajax DF 4.5 Stefan de Vrij 30 59 3 Inter Milan DF 6 Virgil van Dijk 31 49 6 Liverpool DF 5.5 Matthias de Ligt 23 38 2 Bayern Munich DF 6 Denzel Dumfries 26 37 5 Inter Milan DF 5 Nathan Ake 27 29 3 Manchester City DF 5.5 Jurrien Timber 21 10 0 Ajax DF 5 Tyrell Malacia 23 6 0 Manchester United Jeremie Frimpong 21 0 0 Bayer Leverkusen MF 8.5 Frenkie de Jong 25 45 1 Barcelona MF 6 Davy Klaassen 29 35 9 Ajax Marten de Roon 31 30 0 Atalanta MF 7 Steven Bergwijn 25 24 7 Ajax MF 5.5 Teun Koopmeiners 24 10 1 Atalanta Kenneth Taylor 20 2 0 Ajax Xavi Simons 19 0 0 PSV Eindhoven FW 8.5 Memphis Depay 28 81 42 Barcelona FW 7 Steven Berghuis 30 39 2 Ajax Luuk de Jong 32 38 8 PSV Eindhoven MF 7 Steven Bergwijn 25 24 7 Ajax FW 7 Wout Weghorst 30 15 3 Besiktas FW 7 Cody Gakpo 23 9 3 PSV Eindhoven FW 7 Noa Lang 23 5 1 Club Brugge

SENEGAL

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5.5 Edouard Mendy 30 25 0 Chelsea GK 4.5 Alfred Gomis 29 14 0 Rennes GK 4 Seny Dieng 27 3 0 Queens Park Rangers DF 5.5 Kalidou Koulibaly 31 63 0 Chelsea Youssouf Sabaly 29 24 0 Real Betis DF 4 Abdou Diallo 26 18 2 RB Leipzig DF 4 Fode Ballo-Toure 25 14 0 AC Milan DF 4.5 Pape Abou Cisse 27 12 1 Olympiakos DF 4.5 Ismail Jakobs 23 1 0 Monaco DF 4.5 Formose Mendy 21 1 0 Amiens MF 5.5 Idrissa Gueye 33 95 7 Everton MF 6.5 Cheikhou Kouyate 32 82 4 Nottingham Forest MF 5 Nampalys Mendy 30 18 0 Leicester City MF 5 Pape Gueye 23 11 0 Marseille MF 5 Pape Matar Sarr 20 8 0 Tottenham Hotspur MF 5 Moustapha Name 27 6 0 Pafos Mamadou Loum 25 3 0 Reading MF 5 Pathe Ciss 28 1 0 Rayo Vallecano MF 4.5 Iliman Ndiaye 22 1 0 Sheffield United FW 8.5 Sadio Mane 30 92 34 Bayern Munich FW 6.5 Ismaila Sarr 24 47 10 Watford Famara Diedhiou 29 24 10 Alanyaspor FW 5.5 Krepin Diatta 23 25 2 Monaco FW 5 Boulaye Dia 26 18 3 Salernitana Bamba Dieng 22 12 2 Marseille FW 6 Nicolas Jackson 21 0 0 Villarreal

QATAR

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4 Saad Al Sheeb 32 76 0 Al-Sadd GK 4 Meshaal Barsham 24 20 0 Al-Sadd GK Yousef Hassan 26 7 0 Al-Gharafa DF 3.5 Abdelkarim Hassan 29 130 15 Al-Sadd DF 3 Boualem Khoukhi 32 105 20 Al-Sadd Ro-Ro 32 80 1 Al-Sadd Ismaeel Mohammad 32 70 4 Al-Duhail Bassam Al-Rawi 24 58 2 Al-Duhail DF 3 Tarek Salman 24 58 0 Al-Sadd Musab Kheder 29 30 0 Al-Sadd DF 3.5 Homam Ahmed 23 29 2 Al-Gharafa Jassem Gaber 20 0 0 Al-Arabi MF 4 Karim Boudiaf 32 115 6 Al-Duhail MF 4 Abdulaziz Hatem 32 107 11 Al-Rayyan MF 4 Ali Assadalla 29 59 12 Al-Sadd Assim Madibo 26 43 0 Al-Duhail Salem Al-Hajri 26 22 0 Al-Sadd MF 4 Mohammed Waad 23 21 0 Al-Sadd Mostafa Tarek 21 1 0 Al-Sadd FW 4.5 Hassan Al-Haydos 31 169 36 Al-Sadd FW 4.5 Akram Afif 26 89 26 Al-Sadd FW 4.5 Almoez Ali 26 85 42 Al-Duhail FW 4.5 Mohammed Muntari 28 48 13 Al-Duhail FW 4.5 Ahmed Alaaeldin 29 47 2 Al-Gharafa Khalid Muneer 24 2 0 Al-Wakrah Naif Al-Hadhrami 21 1 0 Al-Rayyan

ECUADOR

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Alexander Dominguez 35 68 0 LDU Quito GK 4 Hernan Galindez 35 12 0 Aucas GK Moises Ramirez 22 2 0 Independiente del Valle DF 4 Robert Arboleda 31 33 2 Sao Paulo DF 4.5 Pervis Estupinan 24 28 3 Brighton and Hove Albion DF 4.5 Angelo Preciado 24 25 0 Genk DF 4.5 Piero Hincapie 20 21 1 Bayer Leverkusen DF 4 Xavier Arreaga 28 18 1 Seattle DF 4 Felix Torres 25 17 2 Santos Laguna Diego Palacios 23 12 0 Los Angeles FC Jackson Porozo 22 5 0 Troyes William Pacho 21 0 0 Antwerp MF 5 Angel Mena 34 46 7 Leon MF 4.5 Carlos Gruezo 27 45 1 Augsburg MF 4.5 Jhegson Mendez 25 32 0 Los Angeles FC MF 4.5 Gonzalo Plata 22 30 5 Valladolid MF 5.5 Alan Franco 24 25 1 Talleres MF 5.5 Moises Caicedo 21 25 2 Brighton and Hove Albion Jose Cifuentes 23 11 0 Los Angeles FC MF 5 Jeremy Sarmiento 20 9 0 Brighton and Hove Albion Kevin Rodriguez 22 1 0 Imbabura FW 6.5 Enner Valencia 33 74 35 Fenerbahce FW 5 Michael Estrada 26 35 8 Cruz Azul FW 5.5 Ayrton Preciado 28 25 3 Santos Laguna Romario Ibarra 28 25 3 Pachuca Djorkaeff Reasco 23 4 0 Newell’s Old Boys

GROUP B

ENGLAND

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5.5 Jordan Pickford 28 45 0 Everton GK 4 Nick Pope 30 10 0 Newcastle United GK Aaron Ramsdale 24 3 0 Arsenal DF 5.5 Kyle Walker 32 70 0 Manchester City DF 5.5 John Stones 28 59 3 Manchester City DF 5.5 Harry Maguire 29 48 7 Manchester United Eric Dier 28 47 3 Tottenham Hotspur DF 5 Kieran Trippier 32 37 1 Newcastle United DF 5 Luke Shaw 27 23 3 Manchester United DF 5.5 Trent Alexander-Arnold 24 17 1 Liverpool DF 4.5 Conor Coady 29 10 1 Everton DF 4.5 Ben White 25 4 0 Arsenal MF 6.5 Jordan Henderson 32 70 2 Liverpool MF 6.5 Declan Rice 23 34 2 West Ham United MF 7.5 Mason Mount 23 32 5 Chelsea MF 7.5 Jack Grealish 27 24 1 Manchester City MF 5.5 Kalvin Phillips 26 23 0 Manchester City MF 8 Bukayo Saka 21 20 4 Arsenal MF 8.5 Phil Foden 22 18 2 Manchester City MF 7.5 Jude Bellingham 19 17 0 Borussia Dortmund MF 6 Conor Gallagher 22 4 0 Chelsea James Maddison 26 1 0 Leicester City FW 8.5 Raheem Sterling 27 79 19 Chelsea FW 11 Harry Kane 29 75 51 Tottenham Hotspur Marcus Rashford 25 46 12 Manchester United Callum Wilson 30 4 1 Newcastle United

UNITED STATES

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Matt Turner 28 20 0 Arsenal GK Sean Johnson 33 10 0 New York City GK 4 Ethan Horvath 27 8 0 Luton DF 4.5 DeAndre Yedlin 29 75 0 Inter Miami Tim Ream 35 46 1 Fulham DF 4 Walker Zimmerman 29 33 3 Nashville DF 4 Aaron Long 30 29 3 New York Red Bulls DF 4 Antonee Robinson 25 29 2 Fulham DF 5 Sergino Dest 22 19 2 AC Milan Shaq Moore 26 15 1 Nashville Cameron Carter-Vickers 24 11 0 Celtic Joe Scally 19 3 0 Borussia Monchengladbach MF 5 Kellyn Acosta 27 53 2 Los Angeles MF 7.5 Christian Pulisic 24 52 21 Chelsea MF 6 Weston McKennie 24 37 9 Juventus MF 5.5 Tyler Adams 23 32 1 Leeds United Cristian Roldan 27 32 0 Seattle Sounders MF 6 Brenden Aaronson 22 24 6 Leeds United MF 6 Yunus Musah 19 19 0 Valencia Luca de la Torre 24 12 0 Celta Vigo Jordan Morris 28 49 11 Seattle Sounders FW 6.5 Timothy Weah 22 25 3 Lille Josh Sargent 22 20 5 Norwich City FW 5.5 Jesus Ferreira 21 15 7 Dallas FW 7 Giovanni Reyna 20 14 4 Borussia Dortmund Haji Wright 24 3 1 Antalyaspor

WALES

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Wayne Hennessey 35 106 0 Nottingham Forest GK 4.5 Danny Ward 29 26 0 Leicester City GK 4 Adam Davies 30 3 0 Sheffield United DF 3.5 Chris Gunter 33 109 0 AFC Wimbledon DF 5 Ben Davies 29 74 1 Tottenham Hotspur DF 4 Connor Roberts 27 41 3 Burnley DF 4 Ethan Ampadu 22 37 0 Spezia DF 4.5 Chris Mepham 25 33 0 Bournemouth DF 4.5 Joe Rodon 25 30 0 Rennes DF 4.5 Neco Williams 21 23 2 Nottingham Forest Tom Lockyer 27 14 0 Luton Town Ben Cabango 22 5 0 Swansea City MF 7.5 Aaron Ramsey 31 75 20 Nice MF 6 Joe Allen 32 72 2 Swansea City MF 6 Harry Wilson 25 39 5 Fulham MF 6 Daniel James 25 38 5 Fulham MF 4.5 Jonny Williams 29 33 2 Swindon Town MF 5 Joe Morrell 25 30 0 Portsmouth Matthew Smith 22 19 0 MK Dons MF 4.5 Dylan Levitt 22 13 0 Dundee United MF 5 Rubin Colwill 20 7 1 Cardiff City FW 8 Gareth Bale 33 108 40 Los Angeles FW 6 Kieffer Moore 30 28 9 Bournemouth FW 6 Brennan Johnson 21 15 2 Nottingham Forest FW 5.5 Sorba Thomas 23 6 0 Huddersfield Town FW 5.5 Mark Harris 23 5 0 Cardiff City

IRAN

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Alireza Beiranvand 30 52 0 Persepolis GK 4 Amir Abedzadeh 29 11 0 Ponferradina GK 4 Hossein Hosseini 30 6 0 Esteghlal GK Payam Niazmand 27 1 0 Sepahan DF 3.5 Ehsan Hajsafi 32 121 7 AEK Athens DF 3 Morteza Pouraliganji 30 46 3 Persepolis DF 3 Ramin Rezaeian 32 46 2 Sepahan DF 4 Milad Mohammadi 29 45 1 AEK Athens Hossein Kanaanizadegan 28 35 2 Al-Ahli DF 4 Shojae Khalilzadeh 33 25 1 Al-Ahli DF 4 Sadegh Moharrami 26 21 0 Dinamo Zagreb DF 3.5 Rouzbeh Cheshmi 29 19 1 Esteghlal DF 4 Majid Hosseini 26 18 0 Kayserispor Abolfazi Jalali 24 3 0 Esteghlal MF 4.5 Vahid Amiri 34 68 2 Persepolis MF 5.5 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 29 64 13 Feyenoord MF 4.5 Saeid Ezatolahi 26 47 1 Vejle MF 4.5 Mehdi Torabi 28 36 6 Persepolis MF 5 Saman Ghoddos 29 33 2 Brentford MF 4.5 Ali Gholizadeh 26 26 6 Charleroi MF 4.5 Ahmad Nourollahi 29 26 3 Shabab Al-Ahli Ali Karimi 28 13 0 Kayserispor FW 4.5 Karim Ansarifard 32 94 29 Omonia FW 4.5 Sardar Azmoun 27 65 41 Bayer Leverkusen FW 7 Mehdi Taremi 30 60 28 Porto

GROUP C

ARGENTINA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Emiliano Martinez 30 18 0 Aston Villa GK 5 Franco Armani 36 18 0 River Plate GK Geronimo Rulli 30 4 0 Villarreal DF 5 Nicolas Otamendi 34 92 4 Benfica DF 4.5 Marcos Acuna 31 42 0 Sevilla DF 5.5 Nicolas Tagliafico 30 42 0 Lyon DF 4 German Pezzella 31 31 2 Real Betis DF 5.5 Nahuel Molina 24 19 0 Atletico Madrid Gonzalo Montiel 25 17 0 Sevilla Juan Foyth 24 15 0 Villarreal DF 5.5 Cristian Romero 24 12 1 Tottenham Hotspur DF 6 Lisandro Martinez 24 9 0 Manchester United MF 8.5 Angel Di Maria 34 123 25 Juventus MF 4.5 Leandro Paredes 28 45 4 Juventus MF 5 Rodrigo De Paul 28 43 2 Atletico Madrid MF 4.5 Guido Rodriguez 28 25 1 Real Betis Exequiel Palacios 24 20 0 Bayer Leverkusen MF 6.5 Alejandro Gomez 34 15 3 Sevilla Alexis Mac Allister 23 7 0 Brighton and Hove Albion Enzo Fernandez 21 2 0 Benfica FW 10.5 Lionel Messi 35 164 90 Paris Saint-Germain FW 8 Lautaro Martinez 25 40 21 Inter Milan FW 8 Paulo Dybala 29 34 3 Roma Nicolas Gonzalez 24 21 3 Fiorentina FW 4.5 Joaquin Correa 28 18 3 Inter Milan FW 6.5 Julian Alvarez 22 11 2 Manchester City

POLAND

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5.5 Wojciech Szczesny 32 66 0 Juventus GK Lukasz Skorupski 31 7 0 Bologna GK Kamil Grabara 23 1 0 Kobenhavn DF 4 Kamil Glik 34 98 6 Benevento DF 4.5 Bartosz Bereszynski 30 45 0 Sampdoria DF 4.5 Jan Bednarek 26 44 1 Aston Villa Artur Jedrzejczyk 35 40 3 Legia Warsaw DF 4 Matty Cash 26 7 1 Aston Villa DF 4 Jakub Kiwior 22 4 0 Spezia DF 4 Robert Gumny 24 4 0 Augsburg Mateusz Wieteska 25 1 0 Clermont MF 6 Grzegorz Krychowiak 32 93 5 Al-Shabab Kamil Grosicki 34 86 17 Pogon MF 6.5 Piotr Zielinski 74 74 9 Napoli MF 4 Przemyslaw Frankowski 27 25 1 Lens MF 5 Sebastian Szymanski 23 17 1 Feyenoord MF 5.5 Damian Szymanski 27 8 1 AEK Athens MF 5 Nicola Zalewski 20 7 0 Roma MF 5.5 Szymon Zurkowski 25 6 0 Fiorentina MF 5 Krystian Bielik 24 5 0 Birmingham City MF 5.5 Jakub Kaminski 20 3 1 Wolfsburg Michal Skoras 22 1 0 Lech Poznan FW 10 Robert Lewandowski 34 134 76 Barcelona FW 7.5 Arkadiusz Milik 28 63 16 Juventus FW 5.5 Krzysztof Piatek 27 24 10 Salernitana FW 5.5 Karol Swiderski 25 17 8 Charlotte

MEXICO

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5 Guillermo Ochoa 37 130 0 America GK 4 Alfredo Talavera 40 39 0 Juarez GK Rodolfo Cota 35 8 0 Leon Hector Moreno 34 126 5 Monterrey DF 4.5 Jesus Gallardo 28 76 0 Monterrey DF 4.5 Nestor Araujo 31 61 3 America DF 4 Cesar Montes 25 28 1 Monterrey DF 4 Jorge Sanchez 24 25 1 Ajax DF 4 Luis Romo 27 25 1 Monterrey Gerardo Arteaga 24 17 1 Genk Kevin Alvarez 23 7 0 Pachuca Johan Vasquez 24 6 0 Cremonese MF 5.5 Andres Guardado 36 177 28 Real Betis MF 4.5 Hector Herrera 32 100 10 Houston MF 5 Edson Alvarez 25 58 3 Ajax Orbelin Pineda 26 50 6 AEK Athens Uriel Antuna 25 34 8 Cruz Azul MF 5 Erick Gutierrez 27 34 1 PSV Eindhoven MF 4.5 Carlos Rodriguez 25 34 0 Cruz Azul Roberto Alvarado 24 30 4 Chivas Alexis Vega 24 20 4 Chivas Luis Chavez 26 7 0 Pachuca FW 6.5 Raul Jimenez 31 94 29 Wolverhampton Wanderers FW 6 Hirving Lozano 27 59 16 Napoli Henry Martin 30 25 6 America FW 4.5 Rogelio Funes Mori 31 15 5 Monterrey

SAUDI ARABIA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4 Mohammed Al-Owais 31 37 0 Al-Hilal GK Mohammed Al Rubaie 25 6 0 Al-Ahli GK Nawaf Al-Aqidi 22 0 0 Al-Nassr DF 4 Yasser Al-Shahrani 30 70 2 Al-Hilal Mohammed Al-Breik 30 35 1 Al-Hilal Ali Al-Bulaihi 32 32 0 Al-Hilal Sultan Al-Ghanam 28 23 0 Al-Nassr DF 4 Saud Abdulhamid 23 17 0 Al-Hilal DF 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri 25 14 1 Al-Nassr DF 3 Hassan Tambakti 23 14 0 Al-Shabab DF 3 Abdullah Madu 29 12 0 Al-Nassr MF 4 Nawaf Al-Abed 32 54 8 Al-Shabab MF 4 Salman Al-Faraj 33 68 8 Al-Hilal FW 4.5 Salem Al-Dawsari 31 66 17 Al-Hilal Abdullah Otayf 30 44 1 Al-Hilal FW 4.5 Hattan Bahebri 30 37 4 Al-Shabab MF 4 Mohamed Kanno 28 33 1 Al-Hilal Abdulellah Al-Malki 28 21 0 Al-Hilal MF 4 Sami Al-Najei 25 15 2 Al-Nassr MF 4 Ali Al-Hassan 25 9 1 Al-Nassr DF 3 Nasser Al-Dawsari 23 8 0 Al-Hilal Abdulrahman Al-Aboud 27 2 0 Al-Ittihad MF 4 Riyadh Sharahili 29 2 0 Abha Firas Al-Buraikan 22 24 6 Al-Fateh Saleh Al-Shehri 29 16 8 Al-Hilal FW 4.5 Haitham Asiri 21 4 0 Al-Hilal

GROUP D

FRANCE

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 6 Hugo Lloris 35 139 0 Tottenham Hotspur GK 4.5 Steve Mandanda 37 34 0 Rennes GK 5 Alphonse Areola 29 5 0 West Ham United DF 6 Raphael Varane 29 87 5 Manchester United DF 5 Benjamin Pavard 26 46 2 Bayern Munich DF 5.5 Lucas Hernandez 26 32 0 Bayern Munich Axel Disasi 24 0 0 Monaco DF 6 Jules Kounde 24 12 0 Barcelona Theo Hernandez 25 7 1 AC Milan William Saliba 21 7 0 Arsenal Dayot Upemecano 24 7 1 Bayern Munich DF 5.5 Ibrahima Konate 23 2 0 Liverpool MF 8 Kingsley Coman 26 40 5 Bayern Munich MF 6.5 Adrien Rabiot 27 29 2 Juventus MF 6.5 Aurelien Tchouameni 22 14 1 Real Madrid Matteo Guendouzi 23 6 1 Marseille Jordan Veretout 29 5 0 Marseille MF 7 Eduardo Camavinga 20 4 1 Real Madrid Youssouf Fofana 23 2 0 Monaco FW 7.5 Olivier Giroud 36 114 49 AC Milan FW 8.5 Antoine Griezmann 31 110 42 Atletico Madrid FW 11 Karim Benzema 34 97 37 Real Madrid FW 11.5 Kylian Mbappe 23 59 28 Paris Saint-Germain Ousmane Dembele 25 28 4 Barcelona FW 9 Christopher Nkunku 24 8 0 RB Leipzig Marcus Thuram 25 4 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach

AUSTRALIA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Mathew Ryan 30 75 0 Kobenhavn Danny Vukovic 37 4 0 Central Coast Mariners GK 4 Andrew Redmayne 33 4 0 Sydney FC DF 4.5 Aziz Behich 32 53 2 Dundee United DF 4.5 Milos Degenek 28 38 1 Columbus Crew Bailey Wright 30 27 2 Sunderland Fran Karacic 26 10 1 Brescia DF 4 Harry Souttar 24 10 6 Stoke City Nathaniel Atkinson 23 5 0 Hearts DF 3.5 Joel King 22 4 0 OB Kye Rowles 24 3 0 Hearts Thomas Deng 25 2 0 Albirex Niigata MF 5 Aaron Mooy 32 53 7 Celtic MF 4.5 Jackson Irvine 29 49 7 St Pauli MF 4.5 Awer Mabil 27 29 8 Cadiz MF 5 Ajdin Hrustic 26 20 3 Hellas Verona Riley McGree 24 11 1 Middlesbrough Keanu Baccus 24 1 0 St Mirren Cameron Devlin 24 1 0 Hearts FW 4.5 Mathew Leckie 31 73 13 Melbourne City Jamie Maclaren 29 26 8 Melbourne City FW 4.5 Mitchell Duke 31 21 8 Fagiano Okayama FW 4.5 Martin Boyle 29 19 5 Hibernian FW 4.5 Craig Goodwin 30 10 1 Adelaide United Jason Cummings 27 1 1 Central Coast Mariners Garang Kuol 18 1 0 Central Coast Mariners

DENMARK

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Kasper Schmeichel 36 86 0 Nice GK Frederik Ronnow 30 8 0 Union Berlin GK Oliver Christensen 23 1 0 Hertha BSC Simon Kjaer 33 121 5 AC Milan DF 5 Andreas Christensen 26 58 2 Barcelona DF 4 Jens Stryger Larsen 31 49 3 Trabzonspor DF 4.5 Joakim Maehle 25 31 9 Atalanta DF 5 Joachim Andersen 26 19 0 Crystal Palace DF 4 Rasmus Kristensen 25 10 0 Leeds DF 4.5 Victor Nelsson 24 7 0 Galatasaray Alexander Bah 24 4 1 Benfica MF 8

Christian Eriksen 30 117 39 Manchester United Thomas Delaney 31 71 7 Sevilla MF 6.5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 27 60 5 Tottenham Hotspur MF 6 Daniel Wass 33 44 1 Brondby MF 6 Andreas Skov Olsen 22 23 8 Club Brugge MF 6 Mathias Jensen 26 20 1 Brentford MF 6 Mikkel Damsgaard 22 18 4 Brentford MF 6 Christian Norgaard 28 17 1 Brentford Yussuf Poulsen 28 68 11 RB Leipzig FW 6.5 Martin Braithwaite 31 62 10 Espanyol FW 6 Andreas Cornelius 29 41 9 Kobenhavn Kasper Dolberg 25 37 11 Sevilla FW 5.5 Jonas Wind 23 15 5 Wolfsburg FW 5.5 Robert Skov 26 11 5 Hoffenheim Jesper Lindstrom 22 6 1 Frankfurt

TUNISIA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Aymen Mathlouthi 38 73 0 Etoile du Sahel GK Mouez Hassan 27 20 0 Club Africain GK 4 Bechir Ben Said 27 10 0 US Monastir GK 4 Aymen Dahmen 25 4 0 CS Sfaxien DF 3.5 Ali Maaloul 32 82 2 Al Ahly Yassine Meriah 29 60 3 Esperance de Tunis DF 4 Bilel Ifa 32 36 0 Kuwait SC DF 3.5 Dylan Bronn 27 36 2 Salernitana DF 4 Mohamed Drager 26 33 3 Luzern DF 4 Montassar Talbi 24 22 1 Lorient Wajdi Kechrida 27 18 0 Atromitos DF 4 Ali Abdi 28 9 1 Caen DF 3 Nader Ghandri 27 7 0 Club Africain Ferjani Sassi 30 77 6 Al-Duhail MF 4.5 Wahbi Khazri 31 71 24 Montpellier MF 5 Ellyes Skhiri 27 48 3 FC Koln MF 4 Ghailene Chaalali 28 30 1 Esperance de Tunis MF 4.5 Aissa Laidouni 25 24 1 Ferencvaros MF 5 Anis Slimane 21 24 4 Brondby Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane 23 22 1 Esperance de Tunis MF 4 Hannibal Mejbri 19 18 0 Birmingham FW 4.5 Youssek Msakni 32 87 17 Al-Arabi FW 5 Naim Sliti 30 68 13 Al-Ettifaq FW 4.5 Taha Yassine Khenissi 30 48 9 Kuwait SC FW 4.5 Seifeddine Jaziri 29 29 10 Zamalek FW 4.5 Issam Jebali 30 9 2 Odense

GROUP E

SPAIN

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5.5 Unai Simon 25 27 0 Athletic Club GK Robert Sanchez 24 1 0 Brighton and Hove Albion GK David Raya 27 1 0 Brentford DF 6 Jordi Alba 33 86 9 Barcelona DF 5 Cesar Azpilicueta 33 41 1 Chelsea DF 6 Dani Carvajal 30 30 0 Real Madrid DF 5.5 Pau Torres 25 21 1 Villarreal Jose Gaya 27 18 3 Valencia Eric Garcia 21 18 0 Barcelona DF 5.5 Aymeric Laporte 28 15 1 Manchester City Hugo Guillamon 22 3 1 Valencia MF 5.5 Sergio Busquets 34 139 2 Barcelona MF 6 Koke 30 67 0 Atletico Madrid MF 6.5 Rodri 26 34 1 Manchester City MF 8.5 Marco Asensio 26 29 1 Real Madrid Marcos Llorente 27 17 0 Atletico Madrid MF 8.5 Pedri 19 14 0 Barcelona MF 7 Gavi 18 12 1 Barcelona Carlos Soler 25 11 3 Paris Saint-Germain FW 8 Alvaro Morata 30 57 27 Atletico Madrid FW 7 Ferran Torres 22 30 13 Barcelona Pablo Sarabia 30 24 9 Paris Saint-Germain Dani Olmo 24 24 4 RB Leipzig Yeremy Pino 20 6 1 Villarreal FW 7.5 Ansu Fati 20 4 1 Barcelona Nico Williams 20 2 0 Athletic Club

GERMANY

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Manuel Neuer 36 113 0 Bayern Munich GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen 30 30 0 Barcelona GK 4.5 Kevin Trapp 32 6 0 Eintracht Frankfurt DF 5.5 Antonio Rudiger 29 54 2 Real Madrid DF 4.5 Matthias Ginter 28 46 2 Freiburg Niklas Sule 27 42 1 Borussia Dortmund DF 5 Thilo Kehrer 26 22 0 West Ham United Lukas Klostermann 26 18 0 RB Leipzig David Raum 24 11 0 RB Leipzig Christian Gunter 29 6 0 Freiburg Nico Schlotterbeck 22 5 0 Borussia Dortmund Armel Bella-Kotchap 20 1 0 Southampton MF 7 Joshua Kimmich 27 70 5 Bayern Munich Mario Gotze 30 63 17 Eintracht Frankfurt MF 7.5 Ilkay Gundogan 32 62 16 Manchester City MF 9 Leroy Sane 26 47 11 Bayern Munich MF 7 Leon Goretzka 27 44 14 Bayern Munich Julian Brandt 26 38 3 Borussia Dortmund MF 8 Jamal Musiala 19 17 1 Bayern Munich Jonas Hofmann 30 16 4 Borussia Monchengladbach FW 9.5 Thomas Muller 33 118 44 Bayern Munich FW 9 Serge Gnabry 27 36 20 Bayern Munich FW 8.5 Kai Havertz 23 30 10 Chelsea Karim Adeyemi 20 4 1 Borussia Dortmund Niclas Fullkrug 29 0 0 Werder Bremen Youssoufa Moukoko 17 0 0 Borussia Dortmund

JAPAN

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Eiji Kawashima 39 95 0 Strasbourg Shuichi Gonda 33 33 0 Shimizu S-Pulse GK 4 Daniel Schmidt 33 11 0 Sint-Truiden DF 3.5 Yuto Nagatomo 36 137 4 FC Tokyo DF 4.5 Maya Yoshida 34 121 12 Schalke DF 4 Hiroki Sakai 32 71 1 Urawa Red Diamonds DF 4.5 Takehiro Tomiyasu 24 29 1 Arsenal Miki Yamane 28 14 2 Frontale DF 4 Shogo Taniguchi 31 13 0 Frontale Ko Itakura 24 12 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach DF 4.5 Hiroki Ito 23 5 0 Stuttgart MF 5 Gaku Shibasaki 30 59 3 Leganes MF 5 Wataru Endo 29 43 2 Stuttgart MF 7 Takumi Minamino 27 43 17 Monaco MF 5.5 Daichi Kamada 26 21 6 Frankfurt MF 5.5 Hidemasa Morita 27 17 2 Sporting CP MF 5 Ao Tanaka 24 14 2 Dusseldorf FW 6 Junya Ito 29 38 9 Reims Takuma Asano 27 36 7 Bochum FW 6 Ritsu Doan 24 28 3 Freiburg FW 5.5 Takefusa Kubo 21 19 1 Real Sociedad FW 5.5 Ayase Ueda 24 10 0 Cercle Brugge FW 5.5 Kaoru Mitoma 25 9 5 Brighton FW 6 Daizen Maeda 25 8 1 Celtic FW 5 Yuki Soma 25 7 3 Nagoya Grampus FW 5 Shuto Machino 23 4 3 Shonan Bellmare

COSTA RICA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5 Keylor Navas 35 107 0 Paris Saint-Germain Esteban Alvarado 33 24 0 Herediano Patrick Sequeira 23 1 0 Lugo DF 4 Francisco Calvo 30 75 8 Konyaspor DF 4.5 Bryan Oviedo 32 74 2 Real Salt Lake DF 4 Oscar Duarte 33 70 3 Al-Wehda DF 3.5 Kendall Waston 34 61 7 Saprissa Ronald Matarrita 28 52 3 Cincinnati DF 3.5 Keysher Fuller 28 29 2 Herediano DF 4 Juan Pablo Vargas 27 11 1 Millonarios Carlos Martinez 23 5 0 San Carlos MF 4.5 Celso Borges 34 154 27 Alajuelense MF 6 Bryan Ruiz 37 144 29 Alajuelense MF 4.5 Yeltsin Tejeda 30 73 0 Herediano MF 4.5 Jewison Bennette 18 7 2 Sunderland Daniel Chacon 21 7 0 Colorado Rapids Youstin Salas 26 3 0 Saprissa Roan Wilson 20 2 0 Municipal Grecia Brandon Aguilera 19 2 0 Nottingham Forest Douglas Lopez 24 1 0 Herediano Anthony Hernandez 21 1 0 Puntarenas Alvaro Zamora 20 1 0 Saprissa FW 6 Joel Campbell 30 118 25 Leon FW 5 Johan Venegas 33 80 11 Alajuelense FW 5 Gerson Torres 25 13 1 Herediano FW 5 Anthony Contreras 22 8 2 Herediano

GROUP F

BELGIUM

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 6 Thibaut Courtois 30 96 0 Real Madrid GK 5 Simon Mignolet 34 35 0 Club Brugge GK Koen Casteels 30 4 0 Wolfsburg DF 5 Jan Vertonghen 35 141 9 Anderlecht DF 5.5 Toby Alderweireld 33 123 5 Antwerp DF 6 Thomas Meunier 31 58 8 Borussia Dortmund Arthur Theate 22 3 0 Rennes Zeno Debast 19 2 0 Anderlecht Wout Faes 24 1 0 Leicester City MF 6 Axel Witsel 33 126 12 Atletico Madrid MF 11 Kevin De Bruyne 31 93 25 Manchester City MF 7 Yannick Carrasco 29 59 8 Atletico Madrid MF 7 Youri Tielemans 25 54 5 Leicester City MF 5.5 Leander Dendoncker 27 29 1 Aston Villa Timothy Castagne 26 25 2 Leicester City Hans Vanaken 30 22 5 Club Brugge MF 5.5 Leandro Trossard 27 21 5 Brighton and Hove Albion Charles De Ketelaere 21 10 1 AC Milan Amadou Onana 21 2 0 Everton MF 8 Eden Hazard 31 122 33 Real Madrid FW 6 Dries Mertens 35 106 21 Galatasaray FW 9.5 Romelu Lukaku 29 102 68 Inter Milan FW 6.5 Michy Batshuayi 29 47 26 Fenerbahce MF 6.5 Thorgan Hazard 29 45 9 Borussia Dortmund Jeremy Doku 20 10 2 Rennes Lois Openda 22 4 1 Lens

CROATIA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Dominik Livakovic 27 33 0 Dinamo Zagreb GK Ivica Ivusic 27 5 0 Osijek GK Ivo Grbic 26 2 0 Atletico Madrid DF 4.5 Domagoj Vida 33 99 4 AEK Athens DF 4.5 Dejan Lovren 33 71 5 Zenit Saint Petersburg Borna Barisic 30 27 1 Rangers DF 5 Josip Juranovic 27 21 0 Celtic DF 4 Josko Gvardiol 20 12 1 RB Leipzig DF 3.5 Borna Sosa 24 8 1 Stuttgart Josip Stanisic 22 6 0 Bayern Munich Martin Erlic 24 3 0 Sassuolo Josip Sutalo 22 3 0 Dinamo Zagreb MF 8.5 Luka Modric 37 154 23 Real Madrid MF 7.5 Ivan Perisic 33 115 32 Tottenham Hotspur MF 6.5 Mateo Kovacic 28 83 3 Chelsea MF 6 Marcelo Brozovic 30 76 7 Inter Milan MF 5 Mario Pasalic 27 42 7 Atalanta MF 5 Nikola Vlasic 25 41 7 Torino Lovro Majer 24 10 3 Rennes Kristijan Jakic 25 4 0 Eintracht Frankfurt Luka Sucic 20 3 0 RB Salzburg FW 6 Andrej Kramaric 31 73 19 Hoffenheim Bruno Petkovic 28 22 6 Dinamo Zagreb FW 5 Mislav Orsic 29 20 1 Dinamo Zagreb Ante Budimir 31 15 1 Osasuna FW 5 Marko Livaja 29 14 3 Hajduk Split

MOROCCO

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Yassine Bounou 31 45 0 Sevilla GK Munir Mohamedi 33 43 0 Al Wehda GK 4 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti 26 3 0 Wydad AC DF 4.5 Romain Saiss 32 65 1 Besiktas DF 5 Achraf Hakimi 24 53 8 Paris Saint-Germain Nayef Aguerd 26 21 1 West Ham United DF 5 Noussair Mazraoui 24 14 2 Bayern Munich DF 3.5 Jawad El Yamiq 30 11 2 Valladolid DF 4.5 Achraf Dari 23 4 0 Brest DF 4 Badr Benoun 29 3 0 Qatar SC Yahia Attiyat Allah 27 1 0 Wydad AC MF 7 Hakim Ziyech 29 42 17 Chelsea MF 5.5 Sofyan Amrabat 26 38 0 Fiorentina MF 6 Sofiane Boufal 29 31 5 Angers MF 5.5 Selim Amallah 25 23 4 Standard Liege MF 6.5 Amine Harit 25 16 0 Marseille MF 4 Ilias Chair 25 10 1 Queens Park Rangers MF 5 Azzedine Ounahi 22 9 2 Angers MF 4.5 Yahya Jabrane 31 4 0 Wydad AC MF 4 Abdelhamid Sabiri 25 2 1 Sampdoria Bilal El Khannous 18 0 0 Genk FW 5.5 Youssef En-Nesyri 25 49 14 Sevilla Abderrazak Hamdallah 31 17 6 Al-Ittihad FW 5 Zakaria Aboukhlal 22 12 2 Toulouse FW 5.5 Ez Abde 20 2 0 Osasuna Walid Cheddira 24 2 0 Bari

CANADA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Milan Borjan 35 67 0 Red Star Belgrade GK 4 Dayne St Clair 25 2 0 Minnesota GK James Pantemis 25 0 0 Montreal DF 4 Steven Vitoria 35 34 3 Chaves DF 5 Alphonso Davies 22 34 12 Bayern Munich DF 4.5 Sam Adekugbe 27 33 1 Hatayspor DF 3.5 Richie Laryea 27 33 1 Toronto DF 4.5 Alistair Johnston 24 29 1 Montreal DF 4 Kamal Miller 25 28 0 Montreal Derek Cornelius 24 14 0 Panetolikos Joel Waterman 26 1 0 Montreal MF 5.5 Atiba Hutchinson 39 97 9 Besiktas MF 4.5 Samuel Piette 28 65 0 Montreal MF 5 Jonathan Osorio 30 56 7 Toronto MF 5 Mark-Anthony Kaye 27 37 2 Toronto MF 5.5 Stephen Eustaquio 25 26 3 Porto MF 5.5 Tajon Buchanan 23 25 4 Club Brugge MF 5 Liam Fraser 24 15 0 Deinze David Wotherspoon 32 10 1 St Johnstone Ismael Kone 20 5 1 Montreal FW 5.5 Cyle Larin 27 54 25 Club Brugge FW 5 Junior Hoilett 32 49 14 Reading FW 6 Jonathan David 22 34 22 Lille FW 5 Lucas Cavallini 29 33 17 Vancouver FW 5.5 Liam Millar 23 16 0 Basel FW 5.5 Ike Ugbo 24 8 0 Troyes

GROUP G

BRAZIL

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 6 Alisson 30 57 0 Liverpool GK 4 Weverton 34 8 0 Palmeiras GK 5.5 Ederson 29 18 0 Manchester City DF 5.5 Danilo 31 46 1 Juventus DF 6 Thiago Silva 38 109 7 Chelsea DF 5.5 Marquinhos 28 71 5 Paris Saint-Germain DF 5 Alex Sandro 31 37 2 Juventus DF Dani Alves 39 124 8 UNAM DF 5 Éder Militão 24 23 1 Real Madrid DF 4.5 Alex Telles 29 8 0 Sevilla DF 4.5 Bremer 25 1 0 Juventus MF 6 Casemiro 30 65 5 Manchester United MF 7 Lucas Paquetá 25 35 7 West Ham United MF 6 Fred 29 28 0 Manchester United MF 6.5 Fabinho 29 28 0 Liverpool MF 8 Bruno Guimarães 25 8 1 Newcastle United MF 8.5 Antony 22 11 2 Manchester United MF 6.5 Éverton Ribeiro 33 21 3 Flamengo FW 7.5 Richarlison 25 38 17 Tottenham Hotspur FW 10.5 Neymar 30 121 75 Paris Saint-Germain FW 8.5 Raphinha 25 11 5 Barcelona FW Gabriel Jesus 25 56 19 Arsenal FW 10.5 Vinícius Júnior 22 16 1 Real Madrid FW 8.5 Rodrygo 21 5 1 Real Madrid FW Gabriel Martinelli 21 3 0 Arsenal FW 7 Pedro 25 2 1 Flamengo

SWITZERLAND

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5 Yann Sommer 33 76 0 Borussia Monchengladbach GK Jonas Omlin 28 4 0 Montpellier GK 4 Gregor Kobel 24 3 0 Borussia Dortmund GK Philipp Kohn 24 0 0 RB Salzburg DF 4.5 Ricardo Rodriguez 30 100 9 Torino DF 4 Fabian Schar 30 72 8 Newcastle United DF 5 Manuel Akanji 27 42 1 Manchester City DF 4.5 Nico Elvedi 26 40 1 Borussia Monchengladbach DF 4.5 Silvan Widmer 29 33 2 Mainz Eray Comert 24 9 0 Valencia MF 7.5 Xherdan Shaqiri 31 108 26 Chicago Fire MF 7 Granit Xhaka 30 106 12 Arsenal MF 5 Remo Freuler 30 48 5 Nottingham Forest MF 5.5 Denis Zakaria 26 42 3 Chelsea Djibril Sow 25 32 0 Eintracht Frankfurt Renato Steffen 31 27 1 Lugano Edimilson Fernandes 26 22 2 Mainz Fabian Frei 33 22 3 Basel Michel Aebischer 25 11 0 Bologna Ardon Jashari 20 1 0 Luzern Fabian Rieder 20 0 0 Young Boys FW 4.5 Haris Seferovic 30 88 25 Galatasaray FW 6.5 Breel Embolo 25 58 11 Monaco FW 6 Ruben Vargas 24 26 4 Augsburg Christian Fassnacht 28 15 4 Young Boys FW 6 Noah Okafor 22 8 2 RB Salzburg

SERBIA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4 Predrag Rajkovic 27 28 0 Mallorca GK 4.5 Marko Dmitrovic 30 19 0 Sevilla GK Vanja Milinkovic-Savic 25 6 0 Torino DF 4 Nikola Milenkovic 25 37 3 Fiorentina DF 4.5 Stefan Mitrovic 32 34 0 Getafe Strahinja Pavlovic 21 21 1 RB Salzburg DF 4.5 Milos Veljkovic 27 21 0 Werder Bremen Filip Mladenovic 31 19 1 Legia Warsaw Srdan Babic 26 2 0 Almeria Strahinja Erakovic 21 1 0 Red Star Belgrade MF 8 Dusan Tadic 34 90 18 Ajax MF 6 Filip Kostic 30 50 3 Juventus MF 5.5 Nemanja Gudelj 31 48 1 Sevilla MF 5 Nemanja Maksimovic 27 39 0 Getafe MF 5.5 Nemanja Radonjic 26 36 5 Torino MF 5.5 Filip Djuricic 30 36 4 Sampdoria MF 7 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 27 35 6 Lazio MF 5 Sasa Lukic 26 32 2 Torino MF 5 Andrija Zivkovic 26 28 1 PAOK MF 5 Darko Lazovic 32 25 0 Hellas Verona Marko Grujic 26 17 0 Porto Uros Racic 24 9 0 Braga Ivan Ilic 21 5 0 Hellas Verona FW 7 Aleksandar Mitrovic 28 76 50 Fulham FW 7 Luka Jovic 24 28 9 Fiorentina FW 8.5 Dusan Vlahovic 22 16 8 Juventus

CAMEROON

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5 Andre Onana 26 31 0 Inter Milan GK 4 Devis Epassy 29 5 0 Abha GK Simon Ngapandouetnbu 19 0 0 Marseille Nicolas Nkoulou 32 76 2 Aris Collins Fai 29 50 0 Al-Tai Nouhou Tolo 25 16 0 Seattle Sounders Jean-Charles Castelletto 27 12 0 Nantes Olivier Mbaizo 25 11 0 Philadelphia Union Enzo Ebosse 23 1 0 Udinese Christopher Wooh 21 1 0 Rennes Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa 26 42 5 Napoli Pierre Kunde 27 30 1 Olympiakos Samuel Gouet 24 21 0 Mechelen Marin Hongla 24 17 0 Hellas Verona Gael Ondoua 27 3 0 Hannover Olivier Ntcham 26 2 0 Swansea City Jerome Ngom Mbekeli 24 0 0 APEJES de Mfou Vincent Aboubakar 30 88 33 Al-Nassr Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 33 68 18 Bayern Munich Karl Toko Ekambi 30 50 12 Lyon Christian Bassogog 27 42 7 Shanghai Shenhua Moumi Ngamaleu 28 41 4 Dynamo Moscow Jean-Pierre Nsame 29 3 0 Young Boys Bryan Mbeumo 23 1 0 Brentford Georges-Kevin Nkoudou 27 1 0 Besiktas Marou Souaibou 21 0 0 Coton Sport

GROUP H

PORTUGAL

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK Rui Patricio 34 104 0 Roma GK 5 Diogo Costa 23 7 0 Porto GK Jose Sa 29 0 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers DF 5 Pepe 39 128 7 Porto Danilo Pereira 31 63 2 Paris Saint-Germain DF 5 Raphael Guerreiro 28 56 3 Borussia Dortmund DF 5.5 Ruben Dias 25 39 2 Manchester City DF 6 Joao Cancelo 28 37 7 Manchester City DF 5.5 Nuno Mendes 20 16 0 Paris Saint-Germain Diogo Dalot 23 6 2 Manchester United Antonio Silva 19 0 0 Benfica William Carvalho 30 75 5 Real Betis MF 9 Bernardo Silva 28 72 8 Manchester City Joao Mario 29 52 2 Benfica MF 9.5 Bruno Fernandes 28 48 9 Manchester United MF 7.5 Ruben Neves 25 32 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Palhinha 27 15 2 Fulham Matheus Nunes 24 9 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Otavio 27 7 2 Porto Vitinha 22 4 0 Paris Saint-Germain FW 10 Cristiano Ronaldo 37 191 117 Manchester United FW 7.5 Andre Silva 27 51 19 RB Leipzig FW 8 Joao Felix 23 23 3 Atletico Madrid Rafael Leao 23 11 0 AC Milan Ricardo Horta 28 5 1 Braga Goncalo Ramos 21 0 0 Benfica

SOUTH KOREA

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 4.5 Kim Seung-gyu 32 67 0 Al-Shabab GK 4 Jo Hyeon-woo 31 22 0 Ulsan GK Song-Bum-keun 25 1 0 Jeonbuk DF 4 Kim Young-gwon 32 96 6 Ulsan DF 4.5 Kim Jin-su 30 61 2 Jeonbuk Hong Chul 32 46 1 Daegu DF 4.5 Kim Min-jae 25 44 3 Napoli Kwon Kyung-won 30 28 2 Gamba Osaka Kim Moon-hwan 27 22 0 Jeonbuk DF 4 Kim Tae-hwan 33 19 0 Ulsan Cho Yu-min 26 4 0 Daejeon Yoon Jong-gyu 24 4 0 Seoul MF 5 Jung Woo-young 32 66 3 Al-Sadd MF 5.5 Lee Jae-sung 30 64 9 Mainz MF 6.5 Hwang Hee-chan 26 49 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers MF 5.5 Kwon Chang-hoon 28 42 12 Gimcheon MF 5 Hwang In-beom 26 37 4 Olympiakos Na Sang-ho 26 24 2 Seoul Son Jun-ho 30 15 0 Shandong Taishan MF 5 Paik Seung-ho 25 14 2 Jeonbuk MF 5 Song Min-kyu 23 13 1 Jeonbuk Jeong Woo-yeong 23 9 2 Freiburg Lee Kang-in 21 6 0 Mallorca FW 8.5 Son Heung-min 30 104 35 Tottenham Hotspur FW 5.5 Hwang Ui-jo 30 49 16 Olympiakos FW 5 Cho Gue-sung 24 16 4 Jeonbuk

URUGUAY

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club GK 5 Fernando Muslera 36 133 0 Galatasaray GK 4 Sergio Rochet 29 8 0 Nacional GK Sebastian Sosa 36 1 0 Independiente DF 4 Diego Godin 36 159 8 Velez Sarsfield DF 4.5 Martin Caceres 35 115 4 LA Galaxy DF 5 Jose Gimenez 27 78 8 Atletico Madrid Sebastien Coates 32 47 1 Sporting CP Matias Vina 25 26 0 Roma DF 3.5 Ronald Araujo 23 12 0 Barcelona Guillermo Varela 29 9 0 Flamengo DF 4.5 Mathias Olivera 25 8 0 Napoli Jose Luis Rodriguez 25 0 0 Nacional MF 6.5 Matias Vecino 31 62 4 Lazio MF 6 Rodrigo Bentancur 25 51 1 Tottenham Hotspur MF 8.5 Federico Valverde 24 44 4 Real Madrid MF 5.5 Giorgian de Arrascaeta 28 40 8 Flamengo MF 6 Lucas Torreira 26 40 0 Galatasaray MF 5.5 Nicolas de la Cruz 25 17 2 River Plate Manuel Ugarte 21 6 0 Sporting CP FW 7.5 Luis Suarez 35 134 68 Nacional FW 7.5 Edinson Cavani 35 133 58 Valencia Maxi Gomez 26 27 4 Trabzonspor FW 8 Darwin Nunez 23 13 3 Liverpool Facundo Torres 22 10 0 Orlando City FW 6.5 Facundo Pellistri 20 7 0 Manchester United Agustin Canobbio 24 3 0 Athletico Paranaense

GHANA