14
World Cup November 15

World Cup Fantasy 2022: All 32 nations’ final squads

14 Comments
Share

All 32 competing World Cup nations’ final squads have now been announced and you’ll find all of them on this page.

Appearance, goal and club information comes from Wikipedia, while the Fantasy position and prices are taken from the official World Cup Fantasy game.

If you are wondering why so many players don’t have a price next to their names, that’s because the makers of the FIFA game are yet to update their prices following the final squad announcements.

GROUP A

NETHERLANDS
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKJustin Bijlow2460Feyenoord
GKRemko Pasveer3920Ajax
GKAndries Noppert2800Heerenveen
DF5.5Daley Blind32942Ajax
DF4.5Stefan de Vrij30593Inter Milan
DF6Virgil van Dijk31496Liverpool
DF5.5Matthias de Ligt23382Bayern Munich
DF6Denzel Dumfries26375Inter Milan
DF5Nathan Ake27293Manchester City
DF5.5Jurrien Timber21100Ajax
DF5Tyrell Malacia2360Manchester United
Jeremie Frimpong2100Bayer Leverkusen
MF8.5Frenkie de Jong25451Barcelona
MF6Davy Klaassen29359Ajax
Marten de Roon31300Atalanta
MF7Steven Bergwijn25247Ajax
MF5.5Teun Koopmeiners24101Atalanta
Kenneth Taylor2020Ajax
Xavi Simons1900PSV Eindhoven
FW8.5Memphis Depay288142Barcelona
FW7Steven Berghuis30392Ajax
Luuk de Jong32388PSV Eindhoven
MF7Steven Bergwijn25247Ajax
FW7Wout Weghorst30153Besiktas
FW7Cody Gakpo2393PSV Eindhoven
FW7Noa Lang2351Club Brugge
SENEGAL
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5.5Edouard Mendy30250Chelsea
GK4.5Alfred Gomis29140Rennes
GK4Seny Dieng2730Queens Park Rangers
DF5.5Kalidou Koulibaly31630Chelsea
Youssouf Sabaly29240Real Betis
DF4Abdou Diallo26182RB Leipzig
DF4Fode Ballo-Toure25140AC Milan
DF4.5Pape Abou Cisse27121Olympiakos
DF4.5Ismail Jakobs2310Monaco
DF4.5Formose Mendy2110Amiens
MF5.5Idrissa Gueye33957Everton
MF6.5Cheikhou Kouyate32824Nottingham Forest
MF5Nampalys Mendy30180Leicester City
MF5Pape Gueye23110Marseille
MF5Pape Matar Sarr2080Tottenham Hotspur
MF5Moustapha Name2760Pafos
Mamadou Loum2530Reading
MF5Pathe Ciss2810Rayo Vallecano
MF4.5Iliman Ndiaye2210Sheffield United
FW8.5Sadio Mane309234Bayern Munich
FW6.5Ismaila Sarr244710Watford
Famara Diedhiou292410Alanyaspor
FW5.5Krepin Diatta23252Monaco
FW5Boulaye Dia26183Salernitana
Bamba Dieng22122Marseille
FW6Nicolas Jackson2100Villarreal
QATAR
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4Saad Al Sheeb32760Al-Sadd
GK4Meshaal Barsham24200Al-Sadd
GKYousef Hassan2670Al-Gharafa
DF3.5Abdelkarim Hassan2913015Al-Sadd
DF3Boualem Khoukhi3210520Al-Sadd
Ro-Ro32801Al-Sadd
Ismaeel Mohammad32704Al-Duhail
Bassam Al-Rawi24582Al-Duhail
DF3Tarek Salman24580Al-Sadd
Musab Kheder29300Al-Sadd
DF3.5Homam Ahmed23292Al-Gharafa
Jassem Gaber2000Al-Arabi
MF4Karim Boudiaf321156Al-Duhail
MF4Abdulaziz Hatem3210711Al-Rayyan
MF4Ali Assadalla295912Al-Sadd
Assim Madibo26430Al-Duhail
Salem Al-Hajri26220Al-Sadd
MF4Mohammed Waad23210Al-Sadd
Mostafa Tarek2110Al-Sadd
FW4.5Hassan Al-Haydos3116936Al-Sadd
FW4.5Akram Afif268926Al-Sadd
FW4.5Almoez Ali268542Al-Duhail
FW4.5Mohammed Muntari284813Al-Duhail
FW4.5Ahmed Alaaeldin29472Al-Gharafa
Khalid Muneer2420Al-Wakrah
Naif Al-Hadhrami2110Al-Rayyan
ECUADOR
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Alexander Dominguez35680LDU Quito
GK4Hernan Galindez35120Aucas
GKMoises Ramirez2220Independiente del Valle
DF4Robert Arboleda31332Sao Paulo
DF4.5Pervis Estupinan24283Brighton and Hove Albion
DF4.5Angelo Preciado24250Genk
DF4.5Piero Hincapie20211Bayer Leverkusen
DF4Xavier Arreaga28181Seattle
DF4Felix Torres25172Santos Laguna
Diego Palacios23120Los Angeles FC
Jackson Porozo2250Troyes
William Pacho2100Antwerp
MF5Angel Mena34467Leon
MF4.5Carlos Gruezo27451Augsburg
MF4.5Jhegson Mendez25320Los Angeles FC
MF4.5Gonzalo Plata22305Valladolid
MF5.5Alan Franco24251Talleres
MF5.5Moises Caicedo21252Brighton and Hove Albion
Jose Cifuentes23110Los Angeles FC
MF5Jeremy Sarmiento2090Brighton and Hove Albion
Kevin Rodriguez2210Imbabura
FW6.5Enner Valencia337435Fenerbahce
FW5Michael Estrada26358Cruz Azul
FW5.5Ayrton Preciado28253Santos Laguna
Romario Ibarra28253Pachuca
Djorkaeff Reasco2340Newell’s Old Boys

GROUP B

ENGLAND
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5.5Jordan Pickford28450Everton
GK4Nick Pope30100Newcastle United
GKAaron Ramsdale2430Arsenal
DF5.5Kyle Walker32700Manchester City
DF5.5John Stones28593Manchester City
DF5.5Harry Maguire29487Manchester United
Eric Dier28473Tottenham Hotspur
DF5Kieran Trippier32371Newcastle United
DF5Luke Shaw27233Manchester United
DF5.5Trent Alexander-Arnold24171Liverpool
DF4.5Conor Coady29101Everton
DF4.5Ben White2540Arsenal
MF6.5Jordan Henderson32702Liverpool
MF6.5Declan Rice23342West Ham United
MF7.5Mason Mount23325Chelsea
MF7.5Jack Grealish27241Manchester City
MF5.5Kalvin Phillips26230Manchester City
MF8Bukayo Saka21204Arsenal
MF8.5Phil Foden22182Manchester City
MF7.5Jude Bellingham19170Borussia Dortmund
MF6Conor Gallagher2240Chelsea
James Maddison2610Leicester City
FW8.5Raheem Sterling277919Chelsea
FW11Harry Kane297551Tottenham Hotspur
Marcus Rashford254612Manchester United
Callum Wilson3041Newcastle United
UNITED STATES
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Matt Turner28200Arsenal
GKSean Johnson33100New York City
GK4Ethan Horvath2780Luton
DF4.5DeAndre Yedlin29750Inter Miami
Tim Ream35461Fulham
DF4Walker Zimmerman29333Nashville
DF4Aaron Long30293New York Red Bulls
DF4Antonee Robinson25292Fulham
DF5Sergino Dest22192AC Milan
Shaq Moore26151Nashville
Cameron Carter-Vickers24110Celtic
Joe Scally1930Borussia Monchengladbach
MF5Kellyn Acosta27532Los Angeles
MF7.5Christian Pulisic245221Chelsea
MF6Weston McKennie24379Juventus
MF5.5Tyler Adams23321Leeds United
Cristian Roldan27320Seattle Sounders
MF6Brenden Aaronson22246Leeds United
MF6Yunus Musah19190Valencia
Luca de la Torre24120Celta Vigo
Jordan Morris284911Seattle Sounders
FW6.5Timothy Weah22253Lille
Josh Sargent22205Norwich City
FW5.5Jesus Ferreira21157Dallas
FW7Giovanni Reyna20144Borussia Dortmund
Haji Wright2431Antalyaspor
WALES
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Wayne Hennessey351060Nottingham Forest
GK4.5Danny Ward29260Leicester City
GK4Adam Davies3030Sheffield United
DF3.5Chris Gunter331090AFC Wimbledon
DF5Ben Davies29741Tottenham Hotspur
DF4Connor Roberts27413Burnley
DF4Ethan Ampadu22370Spezia
DF4.5Chris Mepham25330Bournemouth
DF4.5Joe Rodon25300Rennes
DF4.5Neco Williams21232Nottingham Forest
Tom Lockyer27140Luton Town
Ben Cabango2250Swansea City
MF7.5Aaron Ramsey317520Nice
MF6Joe Allen32722Swansea City
MF6Harry Wilson25395Fulham
MF6Daniel James25385Fulham
MF4.5Jonny Williams29332Swindon Town
MF5Joe Morrell25300Portsmouth
Matthew Smith22190MK Dons
MF4.5Dylan Levitt22130Dundee United
MF5Rubin Colwill2071Cardiff City
FW8Gareth Bale3310840Los Angeles
FW6Kieffer Moore30289Bournemouth
FW6Brennan Johnson21152Nottingham Forest
FW5.5Sorba Thomas2360Huddersfield Town
FW5.5Mark Harris2350Cardiff City
IRAN
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKAlireza Beiranvand30520Persepolis
GK4Amir Abedzadeh29110Ponferradina
GK4Hossein Hosseini3060Esteghlal
GKPayam Niazmand2710Sepahan
DF3.5Ehsan Hajsafi321217AEK Athens
DF3Morteza Pouraliganji30463Persepolis
DF3Ramin Rezaeian32462Sepahan
DF4Milad Mohammadi29451AEK Athens
Hossein Kanaanizadegan28352Al-Ahli
DF4Shojae Khalilzadeh33251Al-Ahli
DF4Sadegh Moharrami26210Dinamo Zagreb
DF3.5Rouzbeh Cheshmi29191Esteghlal
DF4Majid Hosseini26180Kayserispor
Abolfazi Jalali2430Esteghlal
MF4.5Vahid Amiri34682Persepolis
MF5.5Alireza Jahanbakhsh296413Feyenoord
MF4.5Saeid Ezatolahi26471Vejle
MF4.5Mehdi Torabi28366Persepolis
MF5Saman Ghoddos29332Brentford
MF4.5Ali Gholizadeh26266Charleroi
MF4.5Ahmad Nourollahi29263Shabab Al-Ahli
Ali Karimi28130Kayserispor
FW4.5Karim Ansarifard329429Omonia
FW4.5Sardar Azmoun276541Bayer Leverkusen
FW7Mehdi Taremi306028Porto

GROUP C

ARGENTINA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKEmiliano Martinez30180Aston Villa
GK5Franco Armani36180River Plate
GKGeronimo Rulli3040Villarreal
DF5Nicolas Otamendi34924Benfica
DF4.5Marcos Acuna31420Sevilla
DF5.5Nicolas Tagliafico30420Lyon
DF4German Pezzella31312Real Betis
DF5.5Nahuel Molina24190Atletico Madrid
Gonzalo Montiel25170Sevilla
Juan Foyth24150Villarreal
DF5.5Cristian Romero24121Tottenham Hotspur
DF6Lisandro Martinez2490Manchester United
MF8.5Angel Di Maria3412325Juventus
MF4.5Leandro Paredes28454Juventus
MF5Rodrigo De Paul28432Atletico Madrid
MF4.5Guido Rodriguez28251Real Betis
Exequiel Palacios24200Bayer Leverkusen
MF6.5Alejandro Gomez34153Sevilla
Alexis Mac Allister2370Brighton and Hove Albion
Enzo Fernandez2120Benfica
FW10.5Lionel Messi3516490Paris Saint-Germain
FW8Lautaro Martinez254021Inter Milan
FW8Paulo Dybala29343Roma
Nicolas Gonzalez24213Fiorentina
FW4.5Joaquin Correa28183Inter Milan
FW6.5Julian Alvarez22112Manchester City
POLAND
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5.5Wojciech Szczesny32660Juventus
GKLukasz Skorupski3170Bologna
GKKamil Grabara2310Kobenhavn
DF4Kamil Glik34986Benevento
DF4.5Bartosz Bereszynski30450Sampdoria
DF4.5Jan Bednarek26441Aston Villa
Artur Jedrzejczyk35403Legia Warsaw
DF4Matty Cash2671Aston Villa
DF4Jakub Kiwior2240Spezia
DF4Robert Gumny2440Augsburg
Mateusz Wieteska2510Clermont
MF6Grzegorz Krychowiak32935Al-Shabab
Kamil Grosicki348617Pogon
MF6.5Piotr Zielinski74749Napoli
MF4Przemyslaw Frankowski27251Lens
MF5Sebastian Szymanski23171Feyenoord
MF5.5Damian Szymanski2781AEK Athens
MF5Nicola Zalewski2070Roma
MF5.5Szymon Zurkowski2560Fiorentina
MF5Krystian Bielik2450Birmingham City
MF5.5Jakub Kaminski2031Wolfsburg
Michal Skoras2210Lech Poznan
FW10Robert Lewandowski3413476Barcelona
FW7.5Arkadiusz Milik286316Juventus
FW5.5Krzysztof Piatek272410Salernitana
FW5.5Karol Swiderski25178Charlotte
MEXICO
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5Guillermo Ochoa371300America
GK4Alfredo Talavera40390Juarez
GKRodolfo Cota3580Leon
Hector Moreno341265Monterrey
DF4.5Jesus Gallardo28760Monterrey
DF4.5Nestor Araujo31613America
DF4Cesar Montes25281Monterrey
DF4Jorge Sanchez24251Ajax
DF4Luis Romo27251Monterrey
Gerardo Arteaga24171Genk
Kevin Alvarez2370Pachuca
Johan Vasquez2460Cremonese
MF5.5Andres Guardado3617728Real Betis
MF4.5Hector Herrera3210010Houston
MF5Edson Alvarez25583Ajax
Orbelin Pineda26506AEK Athens
Uriel Antuna25348Cruz Azul
MF5Erick Gutierrez27341PSV Eindhoven
MF4.5Carlos Rodriguez25340Cruz Azul
Roberto Alvarado24304Chivas
Alexis Vega24204Chivas
Luis Chavez2670Pachuca
FW6.5Raul Jimenez319429Wolverhampton Wanderers
FW6Hirving Lozano275916Napoli
Henry Martin30256America
FW4.5Rogelio Funes Mori31155Monterrey
SAUDI ARABIA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4Mohammed Al-Owais31370Al-Hilal
GKMohammed Al Rubaie2560Al-Ahli
GKNawaf Al-Aqidi2200Al-Nassr
DF4Yasser Al-Shahrani30702Al-Hilal
Mohammed Al-Breik30351Al-Hilal
Ali Al-Bulaihi32320Al-Hilal
Sultan Al-Ghanam28230Al-Nassr
DF4Saud Abdulhamid23170Al-Hilal
DF4Abdulelah Al-Amri25141Al-Nassr
DF3Hassan Tambakti23140Al-Shabab
DF3Abdullah Madu29120Al-Nassr
MF4Nawaf Al-Abed32548Al-Shabab
MF4Salman Al-Faraj33688Al-Hilal
FW4.5Salem Al-Dawsari316617Al-Hilal
Abdullah Otayf30441Al-Hilal
FW4.5Hattan Bahebri30374Al-Shabab
MF4Mohamed Kanno28331Al-Hilal
Abdulellah Al-Malki28210Al-Hilal
MF4Sami Al-Najei25152Al-Nassr
MF4Ali Al-Hassan2591Al-Nassr
DF3Nasser Al-Dawsari2380Al-Hilal
Abdulrahman Al-Aboud2720Al-Ittihad
MF4Riyadh Sharahili2920Abha
Firas Al-Buraikan22246Al-Fateh
Saleh Al-Shehri29168Al-Hilal
FW4.5Haitham Asiri2140Al-Hilal

GROUP D

FRANCE
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK6Hugo Lloris351390Tottenham Hotspur
GK4.5Steve Mandanda37340Rennes
GK5Alphonse Areola2950West Ham United
DF6Raphael Varane29875Manchester United
DF5Benjamin Pavard26462Bayern Munich
DF5.5Lucas Hernandez26320Bayern Munich
Axel Disasi2400Monaco
DF6Jules Kounde24120Barcelona
Theo Hernandez2571AC Milan
William Saliba2170Arsenal
Dayot Upemecano2471Bayern Munich
DF5.5Ibrahima Konate2320Liverpool
MF8Kingsley Coman26405Bayern Munich
MF6.5Adrien Rabiot27292Juventus
MF6.5Aurelien Tchouameni22141Real Madrid
Matteo Guendouzi2361Marseille
Jordan Veretout2950Marseille
MF7Eduardo Camavinga2041Real Madrid
Youssouf Fofana2320Monaco
FW7.5Olivier Giroud3611449AC Milan
FW8.5Antoine Griezmann3111042Atletico Madrid
FW11Karim Benzema349737Real Madrid
FW11.5Kylian Mbappe235928Paris Saint-Germain
Ousmane Dembele25284Barcelona
FW9Christopher Nkunku2480RB Leipzig
Marcus Thuram2540Borussia Moenchengladbach
AUSTRALIA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Mathew Ryan30750Kobenhavn
Danny Vukovic3740Central Coast Mariners
GK4Andrew Redmayne3340Sydney FC
DF4.5Aziz Behich32532Dundee United
DF4.5Milos Degenek28381Columbus Crew
Bailey Wright30272Sunderland
Fran Karacic26101Brescia
DF4Harry Souttar24106Stoke City
Nathaniel Atkinson2350Hearts
DF3.5Joel King2240OB
Kye Rowles2430Hearts
Thomas Deng2520Albirex Niigata
MF5Aaron Mooy32537Celtic
MF4.5Jackson Irvine29497St Pauli
MF4.5Awer Mabil27298Cadiz
MF5Ajdin Hrustic26203Hellas Verona
Riley McGree24111Middlesbrough
Keanu Baccus2410St Mirren
Cameron Devlin2410Hearts
FW4.5Mathew Leckie317313Melbourne City
Jamie Maclaren29268Melbourne City
FW4.5Mitchell Duke31218Fagiano Okayama
FW4.5Martin Boyle29195Hibernian
FW4.5Craig Goodwin30101Adelaide United
Jason Cummings2711Central Coast Mariners
Garang Kuol1810Central Coast Mariners
DENMARK
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKKasper Schmeichel36860Nice
GKFrederik Ronnow3080Union Berlin
GKOliver Christensen2310Hertha BSC
Simon Kjaer331215AC Milan
DF5Andreas Christensen26582Barcelona
DF4Jens Stryger Larsen31493Trabzonspor
DF4.5Joakim Maehle25319Atalanta
DF5Joachim Andersen26190Crystal Palace
DF4Rasmus Kristensen25100Leeds
DF4.5Victor Nelsson2470Galatasaray
Alexander Bah2441Benfica
MF8
Christian Eriksen3011739Manchester United
Thomas Delaney31717Sevilla
MF6.5Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg27605Tottenham Hotspur
MF6Daniel Wass33441Brondby
MF6Andreas Skov Olsen22238Club Brugge
MF6Mathias Jensen26201Brentford
MF6Mikkel Damsgaard22184Brentford
MF6Christian Norgaard28171Brentford
Yussuf Poulsen286811RB Leipzig
FW6.5Martin Braithwaite316210Espanyol
FW6Andreas Cornelius29419Kobenhavn
Kasper Dolberg253711Sevilla
FW5.5Jonas Wind23155Wolfsburg
FW5.5Robert Skov26115Hoffenheim
Jesper Lindstrom2261Frankfurt
TUNISIA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKAymen Mathlouthi38730Etoile du Sahel
GKMouez Hassan27200Club Africain
GK4Bechir Ben Said27100US Monastir
GK4Aymen Dahmen2540CS Sfaxien
DF3.5Ali Maaloul32822Al Ahly
Yassine Meriah29603Esperance de Tunis
DF4Bilel Ifa32360Kuwait SC
DF3.5Dylan Bronn27362Salernitana
DF4Mohamed Drager26333Luzern
DF4Montassar Talbi24221Lorient
Wajdi Kechrida27180Atromitos
DF4Ali Abdi2891Caen
DF3Nader Ghandri2770Club Africain
Ferjani Sassi30776Al-Duhail
MF4.5Wahbi Khazri317124Montpellier
MF5Ellyes Skhiri27483FC Koln
MF4Ghailene Chaalali28301Esperance de Tunis
MF4.5Aissa Laidouni25241Ferencvaros
MF5Anis Slimane21244Brondby
Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane23221Esperance de Tunis
MF4Hannibal Mejbri19180Birmingham
FW4.5Youssek Msakni328717Al-Arabi
FW5Naim Sliti306813Al-Ettifaq
FW4.5Taha Yassine Khenissi30489Kuwait SC
FW4.5Seifeddine Jaziri292910Zamalek
FW4.5Issam Jebali3092Odense

GROUP E

SPAIN
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5.5Unai Simon25270Athletic Club
GKRobert Sanchez2410Brighton and Hove Albion
GKDavid Raya2710Brentford
DF6Jordi Alba33869Barcelona
DF5Cesar Azpilicueta33411Chelsea
DF6Dani Carvajal30300Real Madrid
DF5.5Pau Torres25211Villarreal
Jose Gaya27183Valencia
Eric Garcia21180Barcelona
DF5.5Aymeric Laporte28151Manchester City
Hugo Guillamon2231Valencia
MF5.5Sergio Busquets341392Barcelona
MF6Koke30670Atletico Madrid
MF6.5Rodri26341Manchester City
MF8.5Marco Asensio26291Real Madrid
Marcos Llorente27170Atletico Madrid
MF8.5Pedri19140Barcelona
MF7Gavi18121Barcelona
Carlos Soler25113Paris Saint-Germain
FW8Alvaro Morata305727Atletico Madrid
FW7Ferran Torres223013Barcelona
Pablo Sarabia30249Paris Saint-Germain
Dani Olmo24244RB Leipzig
Yeremy Pino2061Villarreal
FW7.5Ansu Fati2041Barcelona
Nico Williams2020Athletic Club
GERMANY
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKManuel Neuer361130Bayern Munich
GKMarc-Andre ter Stegen30300Barcelona
GK4.5Kevin Trapp3260Eintracht Frankfurt
DF5.5Antonio Rudiger29542Real Madrid
DF4.5Matthias Ginter28462Freiburg
Niklas Sule27421Borussia Dortmund
DF5Thilo Kehrer26220West Ham United
Lukas Klostermann26180RB Leipzig
David Raum24110RB Leipzig
Christian Gunter2960Freiburg
Nico Schlotterbeck2250Borussia Dortmund
Armel Bella-Kotchap2010Southampton
MF7Joshua Kimmich27705Bayern Munich
Mario Gotze306317Eintracht Frankfurt
MF7.5Ilkay Gundogan326216Manchester City
MF9Leroy Sane264711Bayern Munich
MF7Leon Goretzka274414Bayern Munich
Julian Brandt26383Borussia Dortmund
MF8Jamal Musiala19171Bayern Munich
Jonas Hofmann30164Borussia Monchengladbach
FW9.5Thomas Muller3311844Bayern Munich
FW9Serge Gnabry273620Bayern Munich
FW8.5Kai Havertz233010Chelsea
Karim Adeyemi2041Borussia Dortmund
Niclas Fullkrug2900Werder Bremen
Youssoufa Moukoko1700Borussia Dortmund
JAPAN
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Eiji Kawashima39950Strasbourg
Shuichi Gonda33330Shimizu S-Pulse
GK4Daniel Schmidt33110Sint-Truiden
DF3.5Yuto Nagatomo361374FC Tokyo
DF4.5Maya Yoshida3412112Schalke
DF4Hiroki Sakai32711Urawa Red Diamonds
DF4.5Takehiro Tomiyasu24291Arsenal
Miki Yamane28142Frontale
DF4Shogo Taniguchi31130Frontale
Ko Itakura24121Borussia Moenchengladbach
DF4.5Hiroki Ito2350Stuttgart
MF5Gaku Shibasaki30593Leganes
MF5Wataru Endo29432Stuttgart
MF7Takumi Minamino274317Monaco
MF5.5Daichi Kamada26216Frankfurt
MF5.5Hidemasa Morita27172Sporting CP
MF5Ao Tanaka24142Dusseldorf
FW6Junya Ito29389Reims
Takuma Asano27367Bochum
FW6Ritsu Doan24283Freiburg
FW5.5Takefusa Kubo21191Real Sociedad
FW5.5Ayase Ueda24100Cercle Brugge
FW5.5Kaoru Mitoma2595Brighton
FW6Daizen Maeda2581Celtic
FW5Yuki Soma2573Nagoya Grampus
FW5Shuto Machino2343Shonan Bellmare
COSTA RICA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5Keylor Navas351070Paris Saint-Germain
Esteban Alvarado33240Herediano
Patrick Sequeira2310Lugo
DF4Francisco Calvo30758Konyaspor
DF4.5Bryan Oviedo32742Real Salt Lake
DF4Oscar Duarte33703Al-Wehda
DF3.5Kendall Waston34617Saprissa
Ronald Matarrita28523Cincinnati
DF3.5Keysher Fuller28292Herediano
DF4Juan Pablo Vargas27111Millonarios
Carlos Martinez2350San Carlos
MF4.5Celso Borges3415427Alajuelense
MF6Bryan Ruiz3714429Alajuelense
MF4.5Yeltsin Tejeda30730Herediano
MF4.5Jewison Bennette1872Sunderland
Daniel Chacon2170Colorado Rapids
Youstin Salas2630Saprissa
Roan Wilson2020Municipal Grecia
Brandon Aguilera1920Nottingham Forest
Douglas Lopez2410Herediano
Anthony Hernandez2110Puntarenas
Alvaro Zamora2010Saprissa
FW6Joel Campbell3011825Leon
FW5Johan Venegas338011Alajuelense
FW5Gerson Torres25131Herediano
FW5Anthony Contreras2282Herediano

GROUP F

BELGIUM
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK6Thibaut Courtois30960Real Madrid
GK5Simon Mignolet34350Club Brugge
GKKoen Casteels3040Wolfsburg
DF5Jan Vertonghen351419Anderlecht
DF5.5Toby Alderweireld331235Antwerp
DF6Thomas Meunier31588Borussia Dortmund
Arthur Theate2230Rennes
Zeno Debast1920Anderlecht
Wout Faes2410Leicester City
MF6Axel Witsel3312612Atletico Madrid
MF11Kevin De Bruyne319325Manchester City
MF7Yannick Carrasco29598Atletico Madrid
MF7Youri Tielemans25545Leicester City
MF5.5Leander Dendoncker27291Aston Villa
Timothy Castagne26252Leicester City
Hans Vanaken30225Club Brugge
MF5.5Leandro Trossard27215Brighton and Hove Albion
Charles De Ketelaere21101AC Milan
Amadou Onana2120Everton
MF8Eden Hazard3112233Real Madrid
FW6Dries Mertens3510621Galatasaray
FW9.5Romelu Lukaku2910268Inter Milan
FW6.5Michy Batshuayi294726Fenerbahce
MF6.5Thorgan Hazard29459Borussia Dortmund
Jeremy Doku20102Rennes
Lois Openda2241Lens
CROATIA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKDominik Livakovic27330Dinamo Zagreb
GKIvica Ivusic2750Osijek
GKIvo Grbic2620Atletico Madrid
DF4.5Domagoj Vida33994AEK Athens
DF4.5Dejan Lovren33715Zenit Saint Petersburg
Borna Barisic30271Rangers
DF5Josip Juranovic27210Celtic
DF4Josko Gvardiol20121RB Leipzig
DF3.5Borna Sosa2481Stuttgart
Josip Stanisic2260Bayern Munich
Martin Erlic2430Sassuolo
Josip Sutalo2230Dinamo Zagreb
MF8.5Luka Modric3715423Real Madrid
MF7.5Ivan Perisic3311532Tottenham Hotspur
MF6.5Mateo Kovacic28833Chelsea
MF6Marcelo Brozovic30767Inter Milan
MF5Mario Pasalic27427Atalanta
MF5Nikola Vlasic25417Torino
Lovro Majer24103Rennes
Kristijan Jakic2540Eintracht Frankfurt
Luka Sucic2030RB Salzburg
FW6Andrej Kramaric317319Hoffenheim
Bruno Petkovic28226Dinamo Zagreb
FW5Mislav Orsic29201Dinamo Zagreb
Ante Budimir31151Osasuna
FW5Marko Livaja29143Hajduk Split
MOROCCO
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Yassine Bounou31450Sevilla
GKMunir Mohamedi33430Al Wehda
GK4Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti2630Wydad AC
DF4.5Romain Saiss32651Besiktas
DF5Achraf Hakimi24538Paris Saint-Germain
Nayef Aguerd26211West Ham United
DF5Noussair Mazraoui24142Bayern Munich
DF3.5Jawad El Yamiq30112Valladolid
DF4.5Achraf Dari2340Brest
DF4Badr Benoun2930Qatar SC
Yahia Attiyat Allah2710Wydad AC
MF7Hakim Ziyech294217Chelsea
MF5.5Sofyan Amrabat26380Fiorentina
MF6Sofiane Boufal29315Angers
MF5.5Selim Amallah25234Standard Liege
MF6.5Amine Harit25160Marseille
MF4Ilias Chair25101Queens Park Rangers
MF5Azzedine Ounahi2292Angers
MF4.5Yahya Jabrane3140Wydad AC
MF4Abdelhamid Sabiri2521Sampdoria
Bilal El Khannous1800Genk
FW5.5Youssef En-Nesyri254914Sevilla
Abderrazak Hamdallah31176Al-Ittihad
FW5Zakaria Aboukhlal22122Toulouse
FW5.5Ez Abde2020Osasuna
Walid Cheddira2420Bari
CANADA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Milan Borjan35670Red Star Belgrade
GK4Dayne St Clair2520Minnesota
GKJames Pantemis2500Montreal
DF4Steven Vitoria35343Chaves
DF5Alphonso Davies223412Bayern Munich
DF4.5Sam Adekugbe27331Hatayspor
DF3.5Richie Laryea27331Toronto
DF4.5Alistair Johnston24291Montreal
DF4Kamal Miller25280Montreal
Derek Cornelius24140Panetolikos
Joel Waterman2610Montreal
MF5.5Atiba Hutchinson39979Besiktas
MF4.5Samuel Piette28650Montreal
MF5Jonathan Osorio30567Toronto
MF5Mark-Anthony Kaye27372Toronto
MF5.5Stephen Eustaquio25263Porto
MF5.5Tajon Buchanan23254Club Brugge
MF5Liam Fraser24150Deinze
David Wotherspoon32101St Johnstone
Ismael Kone2051Montreal
FW5.5Cyle Larin275425Club Brugge
FW5Junior Hoilett324914Reading
FW6Jonathan David223422Lille
FW5Lucas Cavallini293317Vancouver
FW5.5Liam Millar23160Basel
FW5.5Ike Ugbo2480Troyes

GROUP G

BRAZIL
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK6Alisson30570Liverpool
GK4Weverton3480Palmeiras
GK5.5Ederson29180Manchester City
DF5.5Danilo31461Juventus
DF6Thiago Silva381097Chelsea
DF5.5Marquinhos28715Paris Saint-Germain
DF5Alex Sandro31372Juventus
DFDani Alves391248UNAM
DF5Éder Militão24231Real Madrid
DF4.5Alex Telles2980Sevilla
DF4.5Bremer2510Juventus
MF6Casemiro30655Manchester United
MF7Lucas Paquetá25357West Ham United
MF6Fred29280Manchester United
MF6.5Fabinho29280Liverpool
MF8Bruno Guimarães2581Newcastle United
MF8.5Antony22112Manchester United
MF6.5Éverton Ribeiro33213Flamengo
FW7.5Richarlison253817Tottenham Hotspur
FW10.5Neymar3012175Paris Saint-Germain
FW8.5Raphinha25115Barcelona
FWGabriel Jesus255619Arsenal
FW10.5Vinícius Júnior22161Real Madrid
FW8.5Rodrygo2151Real Madrid
FWGabriel Martinelli2130Arsenal
FW7Pedro2521Flamengo
SWITZERLAND
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5Yann Sommer33760Borussia Monchengladbach
GKJonas Omlin2840Montpellier
GK4Gregor Kobel2430Borussia Dortmund
GKPhilipp Kohn2400RB Salzburg
DF4.5Ricardo Rodriguez301009Torino
DF4Fabian Schar30728Newcastle United
DF5Manuel Akanji27421Manchester City
DF4.5Nico Elvedi26401Borussia Monchengladbach
DF4.5Silvan Widmer29332Mainz
Eray Comert2490Valencia
MF7.5Xherdan Shaqiri3110826Chicago Fire
MF7Granit Xhaka3010612Arsenal
MF5Remo Freuler30485Nottingham Forest
MF5.5Denis Zakaria26423Chelsea
Djibril Sow25320Eintracht Frankfurt
Renato Steffen31271Lugano
Edimilson Fernandes26222Mainz
Fabian Frei33223Basel
Michel Aebischer25110Bologna
Ardon Jashari2010Luzern
Fabian Rieder2000Young Boys
FW4.5Haris Seferovic308825Galatasaray
FW6.5Breel Embolo255811Monaco
FW6Ruben Vargas24264Augsburg
Christian Fassnacht28154Young Boys
FW6Noah Okafor2282RB Salzburg
SERBIA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4Predrag Rajkovic27280Mallorca
GK4.5Marko Dmitrovic30190Sevilla
GKVanja Milinkovic-Savic2560Torino
DF4Nikola Milenkovic25373Fiorentina
DF4.5Stefan Mitrovic32340Getafe
Strahinja Pavlovic21211RB Salzburg
DF4.5Milos Veljkovic27210Werder Bremen
Filip Mladenovic31191Legia Warsaw
Srdan Babic2620Almeria
Strahinja Erakovic2110Red Star Belgrade
MF8Dusan Tadic349018Ajax
MF6Filip Kostic30503Juventus
MF5.5Nemanja Gudelj31481Sevilla
MF5Nemanja Maksimovic27390Getafe
MF5.5Nemanja Radonjic26365Torino
MF5.5Filip Djuricic30364Sampdoria
MF7Sergej Milinkovic-Savic27356Lazio
MF5Sasa Lukic26322Torino
MF5Andrija Zivkovic26281PAOK
MF5Darko Lazovic32250Hellas Verona
Marko Grujic26170Porto
Uros Racic2490Braga
Ivan Ilic2150Hellas Verona
FW7Aleksandar Mitrovic287650Fulham
FW7Luka Jovic24289Fiorentina
FW8.5Dusan Vlahovic22168Juventus
CAMEROON
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5Andre Onana26310Inter Milan
GK4Devis Epassy2950Abha
GKSimon Ngapandouetnbu1900Marseille
Nicolas Nkoulou32762Aris
Collins Fai29500Al-Tai
Nouhou Tolo25160Seattle Sounders
Jean-Charles Castelletto27120Nantes
Olivier Mbaizo25110Philadelphia Union
Enzo Ebosse2310Udinese
Christopher Wooh2110Rennes
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa26425Napoli
Pierre Kunde27301Olympiakos
Samuel Gouet24210Mechelen
Marin Hongla24170Hellas Verona
Gael Ondoua2730Hannover
Olivier Ntcham2620Swansea City
Jerome Ngom Mbekeli2400APEJES de Mfou
Vincent Aboubakar308833Al-Nassr
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting336818Bayern Munich
Karl Toko Ekambi305012Lyon
Christian Bassogog27427Shanghai Shenhua
Moumi Ngamaleu28414Dynamo Moscow
Jean-Pierre Nsame2930Young Boys
Bryan Mbeumo2310Brentford
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou2710Besiktas
Marou Souaibou2100Coton Sport

GROUP H

PORTUGAL
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKRui Patricio341040Roma
GK5Diogo Costa2370Porto
GKJose Sa2900Wolverhampton Wanderers
DF5Pepe391287Porto
Danilo Pereira31632Paris Saint-Germain
DF5Raphael Guerreiro28563Borussia Dortmund
DF5.5Ruben Dias25392Manchester City
DF6Joao Cancelo28377Manchester City
DF5.5Nuno Mendes20160Paris Saint-Germain
Diogo Dalot2362Manchester United
Antonio Silva1900Benfica
William Carvalho30755Real Betis
MF9Bernardo Silva28728Manchester City
Joao Mario29522Benfica
MF9.5Bruno Fernandes28489Manchester United
MF7.5Ruben Neves25320Wolverhampton Wanderers
Joao Palhinha27152Fulham
Matheus Nunes2491Wolverhampton Wanderers
Otavio2772Porto
Vitinha2240Paris Saint-Germain
FW10Cristiano Ronaldo37191117Manchester United
FW7.5Andre Silva275119RB Leipzig
FW8Joao Felix23233Atletico Madrid
Rafael Leao23110AC Milan
Ricardo Horta2851Braga
Goncalo Ramos2100Benfica
SOUTH KOREA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK4.5Kim Seung-gyu32670Al-Shabab
GK4Jo Hyeon-woo31220Ulsan
GKSong-Bum-keun2510Jeonbuk
DF4Kim Young-gwon32966Ulsan
DF4.5Kim Jin-su30612Jeonbuk
Hong Chul32461Daegu
DF4.5Kim Min-jae25443Napoli
Kwon Kyung-won30282Gamba Osaka
Kim Moon-hwan27220Jeonbuk
DF4Kim Tae-hwan33190Ulsan
Cho Yu-min2640Daejeon
Yoon Jong-gyu2440Seoul
MF5Jung Woo-young32663Al-Sadd
MF5.5Lee Jae-sung30649Mainz
MF6.5Hwang Hee-chan26499Wolverhampton Wanderers
MF5.5Kwon Chang-hoon284212Gimcheon
MF5Hwang In-beom26374Olympiakos
Na Sang-ho26242Seoul
Son Jun-ho30150Shandong Taishan
MF5Paik Seung-ho25142Jeonbuk
MF5Song Min-kyu23131Jeonbuk
Jeong Woo-yeong2392Freiburg
Lee Kang-in2160Mallorca
FW8.5Son Heung-min3010435Tottenham Hotspur
FW5.5Hwang Ui-jo304916Olympiakos
FW5Cho Gue-sung24164Jeonbuk
URUGUAY
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GK5Fernando Muslera361330Galatasaray
GK4Sergio Rochet2980Nacional
GKSebastian Sosa3610Independiente
DF4Diego Godin361598Velez Sarsfield
DF4.5Martin Caceres351154LA Galaxy
DF5Jose Gimenez27788Atletico Madrid
Sebastien Coates32471Sporting CP
Matias Vina25260Roma
DF3.5Ronald Araujo23120Barcelona
Guillermo Varela2990Flamengo
DF4.5Mathias Olivera2580Napoli
Jose Luis Rodriguez2500Nacional
MF6.5Matias Vecino31624Lazio
MF6Rodrigo Bentancur25511Tottenham Hotspur
MF8.5Federico Valverde24444Real Madrid
MF5.5Giorgian de Arrascaeta28408Flamengo
MF6Lucas Torreira26400Galatasaray
MF5.5Nicolas de la Cruz25172River Plate
Manuel Ugarte2160Sporting CP
FW7.5Luis Suarez3513468Nacional
FW7.5Edinson Cavani3513358Valencia
Maxi Gomez26274Trabzonspor
FW8Darwin Nunez23133Liverpool
Facundo Torres22100Orlando City
FW6.5Facundo Pellistri2070Manchester United
Agustin Canobbio2430Athletico Paranaense
GHANA
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
GKLawrence Ati-Zigi25100St Gallen
GK4.5Abdul Manaf Nurudeen2320Eupen
GKIbrahim Danlad1900Asante Kotoko
DF3.5Abdul Rahman Baba28471Reading
DF4.5Daniel Amartey27430Leicester City
DF4.5Alexander Djiku28181Strasbourg
Joseph Aidoo27100Celta Vigo
Gideon Mensah24100Auxerre
DF4Denis Odoi3440Club Brugge
Alidu Seidu2220Clermont
DF3.5Mohammed Salisu2310Southampton
DF4Tariq Lamptey2210Brighton and Hove Albion
Thomas Partey294014Arsenal
MF6Mohammed Kudus22164Ajax
MF5.5Daniel-Kofi Kyereh26120Freiburg
MF6Elisha Owusu2520Gent
Daniel Afriyie2110Hearts of Oak
Salis Abdul Samed2200Lens
FW6Andre Ayew3210723Al-Sadd
FW6Jordan Ayew318220Crystal Palace
Kamaldeen Suleimana20110Rennes
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku18110Sporting CP
Osman Bukari2351Red Star Belgrade
FW6.5Inaki Williams2820Athletic Club
Antoine Semenyo2210Bristol City
Kamal Sowah2200Club Brugge

The World Cup Fantasy 2022 complete guide: Best players, squads, team reveals + more

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. aljaba18
    1 day, 22 hours ago

    FIFA Fantasy game is a joke. Germany final sqad was released 7 days ago, 14 missing players...

    Open Controls
    1. OLA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      There are no Denmark goalkeeper in a game at all ))

      Open Controls
      1. tensleepslav25
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        also no Croatia goalkeepers

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      They're such a joke that I wouldn't be surprised if they haven't updated the squads before the tournament starts.

      Open Controls
  2. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Anyone getting a network error message on the FIFA site?

    Open Controls
  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Pickford, Rochet
    Pavard, Shaw, Trippier, Maehle, Sosa
    KDB, Musiala, Perisic, Bergwijn, Zielinksi
    Messi, Havertz, Raphinha

    - Triple England defence. Costa looks like the best value keeper but I don't like that he plays on the same day as Rochet. May look at Martinez when he's added to the game.
    - Thoughts on Havertz and Raphinha as punts? Could play it safe with Martinez instead. Richarlison also an option.
    - Will Trossard start? Perisic + Havertz/Raphinha -> Trossard + Neymar on the cards if so.

    Open Controls
    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't like Havertz or Raphinha as punts to be honest, would prefer Lauturo or Richarlison as the focal points in top teams.

      Open Controls
  4. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Recommendations from my country Serbia:

    1) Filip Kostic mid 6m - In 3-5-2 formation, Kostic is a left WB, while on the other side, there are some doubts who will start between Zivkovic and Lazovic. Kostic playing good for last 5 years, he was a key player in Frankfurt and lead them to UEL crown. A lot of assist potential.

    2) Sasa Lukic mid 5m - Lukic is DMF, good in tackling, can make key passes, he will definitely be in first XI.

    From premium options, our 4 best players are definitely Mitrovic, Vlahovic, Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. We still don't know if Mitro will play 1st game, so other 3 players are safer options.

    Serbia never played such a good football like under Dragan Stojkovic. He completely turned around things in our national team. I follow international football since Euro '96 and believe me, we never played like this. For the first time we have high expetations with a reason.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Thanks for this mate. Juve fan here. Kostic is looking like a great signing for us!

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        As Inter fan, I was very dissapointed when he accepted Juve before Inter 🙂
        Additional info: Stojkovic likes to play so called "pretty" football, regardless of opponent. He will not defend against Brazil or anyone else, so we should avoid Serbian defenders for fantasy.

        Open Controls
    2. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Cheers for the insight, hoping they go far. Them and Denmark my dark horses.

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Denmark can definitely aim for 1/4 finals.

        Open Controls
    3. MANUANDNEWCASTLE4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Juve fan here and I endorse Vlahovic as a pic. He’s quick, fast, and has great acceleration.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Add Juve too there. I can only see two clubs.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.