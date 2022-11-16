Join the free-to-play Global Cup on Sorare!

Sponsored by Sorare

Domestic football is on pause and the World Cup is almost upon us. It’s time to play Sorare: Global Cup ‘22 – a brand new, free-to-play, Sorare tournament for the international football period.

Here is a quick overview from regular contributor MDJ on all you need to know.

How to play

The Global Cup is Sorare’s biggest and most exciting tournament yet. In this game, you play with a special series of Common cards (free digital player cards) that have been designed for the tournament. There are different designs of the cards, depending on the licensing agreements, but they all have the same utility.

When you sign up, you start by drafting an initial squad of eight players (two of each position – goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward), with no more than two from the same team. To make things a bit more tricky, each player is assigned a points value by Sorare based on how they are expected to perform and your initial draft of eight players cannot exceed a total of 100 points. So if you’re thinking of trying to stack Messi, Mbappe and De Bruyne all in the same team – good luck!

Once you’ve drafted your squad, you then need to line up five players for each ‘matchday’ (basically a full round of games) in the usual way – one for each position plus one extra outfield player. You also need to choose your captain who will score an extra 20%.

There are seven matchdays during the competition, covering the group stages, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. You can add new players to your squad before the round of 16, the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but you have to draft them within a 50-point cap.

You can also strengthen your squad by winning cards each matchday so performing well in the group stages will really help you later on in the tournament.

Scoring is based on the player’s performance each matchday. Sorare have a pretty sophisticated scoring system based on 48 different match stats. If you want to dig deep into the detail of the scoring matrix, take a look here.

Prizes

You’re not just playing for bragging rights in the Global Cup, there are some incredible prizes on offer too.

Each matchday there are over a hundred thousand digital Sorare cards to win. These include the National Series cards, which are pure collectibles (think digital World Cup sticker album), Limited cards that you can use in the main Sorare game and Common cards to boost your free-to-play collection for the future.

The top three managers each week also win a share of 6 ETH (which is about £6,000 at the time of writing).

The prizes for the overall leaderboard finish are even more out of this world. We’re talking money-can’t-buy experiences, like having a kick-around with Zinedine Zidane, VIP match experiences and signed jerseys. Plus ETH and card rewards for the highest-placed managers.

Private leagues

Games are more fun when you play them with your friends. Sorare has created a new game mode just for the Global Cup – Private Leagues. Following the same format as private leagues on FPL, you can enter as many of these as you like, either for bragging rights or for prizes, and create your own to challenge your friends.

If you create or join a Private League with six or more members by 24th November, you will be automatically entered into a raffle to win one of 100 official signed jerseys.

Join our Private League

As the Sorare Academy is on pause at the moment, why not enter our Global Cup Private League instead? We’ve got some fantastic prizes on offer:

9 x Limited card prizes for the highest scores each matchday

10 x Limited card prizes for the overall leaderboard finish

Plus two bonus Star Limited card prizes to be announced during the tournament – follow us on Twitter to find out more!

To enter, follow this link or use the code: NF3UGR

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get drafting your squad!

Look out for more updates from us as the Global Cup begins – and good luck!

