Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Australia, an Oceanic nation that has been part of the Asian Football Confederation since 2006.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user Quentin from FPL Amateurs of Aus helps us profile Graham Arnold’s Socceroos.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

It has been a long, 20-match route to the Finals for Australia, involving two group stages, an Asian play-off and an intercontinental eliminator against Peru. They emerged with a fifth successive World Cup qualification.

Only themselves and Japan had 100% records in the first round of groups, although the Samurai Blue won both meetings between the two sides in the next stage. Australia just about pipped Oman to third spot, allowing them to squeak past the United Arab Emirates via a play-off.

The final hurdle with Peru ended in a goalless stalemate, so coach Graham Arnold replicated the Netherlands’ Tim Krul antics of 2014 by substituting his goalkeeper right before the penalty shoot-out. It worked, as Andrew Redmayne saved Alex Valera’s final kick to spark scenes of euphoria.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Australia 24 8 0 0 28 2 +26 2 Kuwait 14 4 2 2 19 7 +12 3 Jordan 14 4 2 2 13 3 +10 4 Nepal 6 2 0 6 4 22 -18 5 Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 8 4 34 -30

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Saudi Arabia 23 7 2 1 12 6 +6 2 Japan 22 7 1 2 12 4 +8 3 Australia 15 4 3 3 15 9 +6 4 Oman 14 4 2 4 11 10 +1 5 China 6 1 3 6 9 19 -10 6 Vietnam 4 1 1 8 8 19 -11

AFC playoff: United Arab Emirates 1-2 Australia

Inter-confederation playoff: Australia 0-0 Peru (won 5-4 on penalties)

MATCHES OF 2022

Six of this year’s nine appearances were the aforementioned qualifiers, including defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia.

A cause for optimism could be that their last three matches have delivered clean sheets, although Australia haven’t faced a European opponent since the 2018 World Cup. Funnily enough, they were grouped with France and Denmark then too, drawing with the Danes and only going down to a late own-goal against the eventual champions.

27 January 2022 WC qualifier Australia 4-0 Vietnam 1 February 2022 WC qualifier Oman 2-2 Australia 24 March 2022 WC qualifier Australia 0-2 Japan 29 March 2022 WC qualifier Saudi Arabia 1-0 Australia 1 June 2022 Friendly Australia 2-1 Jordan 7 June 2022 WC playoff semi-final United Arab Emirates 1-2 Australia 13 June 2022 WC playoff final Australia *0-0 Peru 22 September 2022 Friendly Australia 1-0 New Zealand 25 September 2022 Friendly New Zealand 0-2 Australia * Australia defeated Peru 5-4 on penalties

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff Clean sheets 9 5 2 2 13 7 +6 4

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

22/09/2022 – Australia 1-0 New Zealand (Mabil)

(4-3-3) Ryan; Karacic, Sainsbury, Degenek, Behich; Hrustic, Irvine, Mooy; Boyle, Taggart, Mabil

25/09/2022 – New Zealand 0-2 Australia (Duke, Cummings)

(4-2-3-1) Redmayne; Atkinson, Delbridge, Deng, King; Metcalfe, Genreau; Leckie, McGree, Tilio; Duke

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Third in the group, ahead of Tunisia.” – Quentin

STRENGTHS

“We are a very fit team, which means we have the stamina to always be in games.” – Quentin

WEAKNESSES

“Unfortunately, scoring large amounts of goals seems to be our biggest weakness right now.” – Quentin

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

None of the Australian players exceed $5.0m in price, betraying low expectations.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan ($4.5m) had hoped to return to regular club action after moving to FC Kobenhavn but his initial starts have quickly made way for more sitting on their bench. With playing goalkeepers available for $4.0m, there seems little appeal in Ryan in any case.

In midfield, Aaron Mooy ($5.0m) will share set pieces with Ajdin Hrustic ($5.0m), a recent winner of the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt. Jackson Irvine ($4.5m) registered a team-leading five assists during qualifiers.

Wingers Mathew Leckie and Martin Boyle are classified as $4.5m forwards, where the competition for three Fantasy spots is too fierce to really consider either player. The latter could be on penalties, though.

“Garang Kuol – This 18-year-old has so much talent and I see him playing a big role in the final two group games. “Mat Ryan – He will be needed to produce a lot of saves, which is good for collecting points and possibly bonuses. “Martin Boyle – A very talented player who has an eye for goals.” – Quentin

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Graham Arnold fluctuates between 4-4-2 and 4-1-4-1, as he tries to cope without a holding midfielder. On the verge of the starting XI are Craig Goodwin ($4.5m), Awer Mabil ($4.5m) and Riley McGree.