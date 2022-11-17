44
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    A. Musiala
    B. Sane

    PS: here's the private league, please join for fun
    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/QAFYXVR4

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      neither, I will tell you the best choice from germany but dont teel anyone else

      HOFMANN

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I have Musiala but not sure on him, why Hofmann?

        Was also thinking perhaps Gundogan or should I avoid Germany for now?

        1. OPTA FPL
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          cheaper, more direct, differential

          1. LegendMoon
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            A differential yes but unlikely to start. With musiala’s form he’s the one I’m going for

            1. OPTA FPL
              • 11 Years
              27 mins ago

              Hofmann is nailed

              1. Herogrows
                • 1 Year
                22 mins ago

                I don't think so
                Gündogan, Kimmich – Sané, Musiala, Gnabry – Havertz

                this is their most likely mids/forwards.

                just my opinion though ....

                1. OPTA FPL
                  • 11 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  yes it's your opinion but you didnt reasearch

                  1. LegendMoon
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    That’s the most likely line up in my opinion too plus bvbbuzz and bundesliga news also seem to agree

                    1. LegendMoon
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      https://bulinews.com/news/15295/germany-predicted-lineup-world-cup

                      https://bvbbuzz.com/2022/11/16/predicted-germany-lineup-2022-fifa-world-cup/

                      https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/news/how-will-germany-line-up-at-2022-world-cup-qatar-muller-neuer-musiala-21358

  2. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    @FPLMARC are you still around? do you think Mbappe vs Australia worth 2th man chip?.

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      12th

  3. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Ronaldo dragging Rangnick through the mud and exposing the inner details of the club in the interview to try clear his image on his way out, and some young lads are creaming their pants in the YouTube comments section. What the hell is wrong with this new generation?!

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      all of things he said are the truth though, he doesnt lie anything

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Truth or not is secondary. Dragging the same club through the mud where you're considered a "legend" just to clear your image while the January transfer window approaches is absolutely classless.

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          When fans stage protests to stop the Liverpool match from happening that's loyalty. But when a player speaks up it's disloyal?

          What he said is for the good of the club. He isn't criticising the club, just the management who we know are incompetent.
          Ronaldo loves United more than any player or staff currently at United.
          Plus when the club treats his personal tragedy with disrespect then screw the club!

          1. Echoes
            • 2 Years
            48 mins ago

            I haven't seen the complete interview, so I won't go into the details. And I'm not a United fan either. But to come out and speak like everything else except him was the problem at United, and trying to clear his image at the cost of the club now that he knows he's on the way out with January transfer window approaching, he comes across as a classless narcissist here.

            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 10 Years
              24 mins ago

              I respect your opinion, but I differ from it.
              He's acting as a whistleblower, which is fine. To me it shows he's not part of the rot within the club.

          2. Echoes
            • 2 Years
            45 mins ago

            And there's a difference between fans and players. These prima donnas are paid millions to play for the club, and to bite the hand that feeds you. Nah, I don't like the approach Ronaldo took here. Could've been more professional and just gone to whichever club he thinks will take him in January.

            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              From where I stand I see this....

              1. A player who joined Manchester United because he loves the club. No one can deny it.

              2. He played his heart out when others around him failed. No one can deny it.

              3. The club is struggling, no one can deny it.

              4. Even if we believe a player is not bigger than the club. We agree that a player can be as big as a manager.

              5. We're focusing on him walking off the pitch and attacking the manager. But I've also read a quote where Ronaldo mentioned that the club didn't reciprocate in his time of mourning(not exact quote).

              6. After the Brentford loss, the fans were trying to stop the Liverpool game from happening. But when a player protests out of love for the club, he is wrong?

              7. People are using this interview to suggest he's unprofessional and arrogant. But the fact remains, people made up their minds even prior to this.

              8. Following the chronology of the transfer window, until Antony was signed, ETH said, Ronaldo was important. But after....nothing! Benched him. So if Ronaldo has been disrespectful, ETH has done the same by misrepresenting his intentions.

              I'm not a United fan either.

          3. PartyTime
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            EmreCanHustle, you’re spot on!

        2. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Clueless/biased people will say it is childish but it actually isn’t. This is the same player who would have joined City if not for Sir Alex.

          Yes, he is not too big but tbh, Utd did not treat him like a Legend you claim. Had the most goals for Utd last season, was in the PFA team of the year. Just because Rangnick & Ten Haag don’t know how to use him doesn’t mean he should be considered ineffective in team’s set up.

          Same Ten Haag told the Press, Ronaldo isn’t for sale & then keeps him on the bench for most games. Rubbish!

    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      “One thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me,” he writes. “But once I was there I found a small, closed mentality.”

      Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I feel like we've been taught that "no player is bigger than the club"

        But that's just propaganda.
        Club is a combination of fans, players and management.
        In United there's already a lot wrong.
        So there's no real reason to doubt Ronaldo.

  4. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Best budget mid in WC fantasy?

    6m or under. Already have Skov Olsen.

    Thanks.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      De Paul?

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers. Does he have goal threat?

        1. HurriKane
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yes decent threat. Involved in 8 goals in his last 17 starts for Argentina (2g 6a)

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Cheers.

    2. LegendMoon
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Fernandez?

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Sorry for being ignorant. But which team?

        1. LegendMoon
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Enzo Fernandez - brilliant young player

          1. LegendMoon
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            More expensive than De Paul but much more offensive

            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 10 Years
              27 mins ago

              Cheers.

  5. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Who would you go for?

    A. Benzema
    B. Mbappe

    Thanks

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Mbappe.

    2. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Mbappe for me. Benz has been struggling with injuries this season.

  6. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I think spurs team will face more fatigue after world cup

    9 of spurs starting 11 are definite starters for their national team. That's more than any other team in pl

    Lloris
    Romero
    Davies
    Perisic
    Bentancur
    Hoibjerg
    Son
    Kane
    Richarlison

    Add to that being in Europe(CL) also adds more weight as season progress. Keep in mind Conte doesn't have the luxury to rotate key plays like Pep

    1. LegendMoon
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Conte will demand January transfers, he’s never happy

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      True. Although Davies and Son probably won't make it past the group stages.

      1. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        South Korea unlikely but i think Wales have a chance to get 2nd place over USA and Iran

  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    So are all the players now added, I see Theo Hernadez has been added, do you think he is a better option over Pavard?

    1. Hawk
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nah. Benjamin is more nailed. Theo has competition from his brother.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Stick with Pavard then, although Argentina defender could be good maybe Tagliafico.

