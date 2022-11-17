Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Costa Rica ahead of tough games against Spain, Germany and Japan.
In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.
To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.
Here, Fantasy Football Scout user Julio Santamaria (@JulioFPL) helps us profile Luis Fernando Suarez’s Los Ticos.
All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.
THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION
June’s intercontinental win over New Zealand means that Costa Rica will make it five appearances in the last six World Cups. As happened before their incredible run to the 2014 quarter-finals, they find themselves drawn in a group with two European giants.
Goals were rare at both ends throughout their 14 North American qualifiers, with games averaging just 1.5 of them. Automatic progression was missed because of goal difference.
In the end, they only lost to the three sides that finished above them, later beating both the United States and Canada whilst winning six of their final seven outings.
|Team
|Pts
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|1
|Canada
|28
|8
|4
|2
|23
|7
|+16
|2
|Mexico
|28
|8
|4
|2
|17
|8
|+9
|3
|United States
|25
|7
|4
|3
|21
|10
|+11
|4
|Costa Rica
|25
|7
|4
|3
|13
|8
|+5
|5
|Panama
|21
|6
|3
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|6
|Jamaica
|11
|2
|5
|7
|12
|22
|-10
|7
|El Salvador
|10
|2
|4
|8
|8
|18
|-10
|8
|Honduras
|4
|0
|4
|10
|7
|26
|-19
Inter-confederation playoff: Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand
- Most starts: Keylor Navas (14) Francisco Calvo (14), Joel Campbell (11), Celso Borges (11)
- Most goals: Joel Campbell (3), Celso Borges (2), Bryan Ruiz (2), Anthony Contreras (2)
- Most assists: Jewison Bennette (2)
- Clean sheets: 8 from 15
MATCHES OF 2022
2021’s Gold Cup ended in the quarter-finals but it’s been a positive 2022 for Costa Rica.
The first six of this year’s dozen outings were qualifiers. Only a trip to Mexico saw any points dropped, conceding just once, to showcase their ability to grind out results.
Also, by their standards, goals were flowing during their final trio of friendlies. Each exceeded the previous 1.5 rate, as Los Ticos netted twice on all three occasions.
|27 January 2022
|WC qualifier
|Costa Rica
|1-0
|Panama
|30 January 2022
|WC qualifier
|Mexico
|0-0
|Costa Rica
|2 February 2022
|WC qualifier
|Jamaica
|0-1
|Costa Rica
|24 March 2022
|WC qualifier
|Costa Rica
|1-0
|Canada
|27 March 2022
|WC qualifier
|El Salvador
|1-2
|Costa Rica
|30 March 2022
|WC qualifier
|Costa Rica
|2-0
|United States
|2 June 2022
|CONCACAF Nations League
|Panama
|2-0
|Costa Rica
|5 June 2022
|CONCACAF Nations League
|Costa Rica
|2-0
|Martinique
|14 June 2022
|WC playoff
|Costa Rica
|1-0
|New Zealand
|23 September 2022
|Friendly
|South Korea
|2-2
|Costa Rica
|27 September 2022
|Friendly
|Uzbekistan
|1-2
|Costa Rica
|9 November 2022
|Friendly
|Costa Rica
|2-0
|Nigeria
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Clean sheets
|12
|9
|2
|1
|16
|6
|+10
|8
MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS
23/09/2022 – South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica (Bennette x2)
(4-4-2) Alvarado; C Martinez, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Torres, Borges, Chacon, Bennette; Campbell, Contreras
27/09/2022 – Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica (A Hernandez, Waston)
(4-3-1-2) Cruz; Fuller, Waston, Vargas, Oviedo; Aguilera, Galo, Lopez; Suarez; Mora, Venegas
09/11/2022 – Costa Rica 2-0 Nigeria (Duarte, Waston)
(4-2-3-1) Alvarado; C Martinez, Duarte, Chacon, Oviedo; Lopez, Wilson; Hernandez, Ruiz, Zamora; Campbell
HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?
“Unfortunately, a group stage exit is very likely.” – Julio Santamaria
STRENGTHS
“The defence and goalkeeper are certainly our strengths. Costa Rica’s system is going to be a very defensive one that looks for opportunities to counter-attack.” – Julio Santamaria
WEAKNESSES
“As a consequence [of the above], our offensive system is very poor. I don’t see us scoring many goals.” – Julio Santamaria
THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS
Although not many Fantasy managers will be intending to pick Costa Rica assets, their 2014 run proved that we shouldn’t dismiss them so easily.
Back then, clean sheets were kept against Italy, England and the Netherlands, and this current incarnation of their defence isn’t conceding much, either.
First-choice centre-back Oscar Duarte ($4.0m) at least doesn’t cost the earth and has the world-class goalkeeper Keylor Navas ($5.0m) behind him, while the even cheaper Kendall Waston ($3.5m) would be the likely beneficiary of a change to a back-five system.
Penalties likely belong to midfielder Celso Borges ($4.5m) rather than forward Joel Campbell ($6.0m), whose nomadic career currently has him in Mexico.
Sunderland signed 18-year-old Jewison Bennette ($4.5m) during the summer after a breakout year at Herediano. His seven caps have already brought two goals and, should he start on the left side of attack, the youngster has a chance of becoming a star.
“Keylor Navas – Probably the most well-known Costa Rica player. He isn’t cheap though and there are better options at his price point.
“Kendall Waston – A defender that is almost two metres tall, with lots of attacking potential on set pieces.
“Joel Campbell – The former Arsenal player is the owner of all set pieces and goal threat.” – Julio Santamaria
PREDICTED LINE-UP
Our expert believes a more defensive 5-4-1 formation will be used during their opener against Spain. Keysher Fuller ($3.5m) and Anthony Contreras ($5.0m) would feel unlucky to miss out, joined on the bench by 37-year-old Bryan Ruiz ($6.0m) – once of Fulham.
