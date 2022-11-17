Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Costa Rica ahead of tough games against Spain, Germany and Japan.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user Julio Santamaria (@JulioFPL) helps us profile Luis Fernando Suarez’s Los Ticos.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

June’s intercontinental win over New Zealand means that Costa Rica will make it five appearances in the last six World Cups. As happened before their incredible run to the 2014 quarter-finals, they find themselves drawn in a group with two European giants.

Goals were rare at both ends throughout their 14 North American qualifiers, with games averaging just 1.5 of them. Automatic progression was missed because of goal difference.

In the end, they only lost to the three sides that finished above them, later beating both the United States and Canada whilst winning six of their final seven outings.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Canada 28 8 4 2 23 7 +16 2 Mexico 28 8 4 2 17 8 +9 3 United States 25 7 4 3 21 10 +11 4 Costa Rica 25 7 4 3 13 8 +5 5 Panama 21 6 3 5 17 19 -2 6 Jamaica 11 2 5 7 12 22 -10 7 El Salvador 10 2 4 8 8 18 -10 8 Honduras 4 0 4 10 7 26 -19

Inter-confederation playoff: Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

Most starts: Keylor Navas (14) Francisco Calvo (14), Joel Campbell (11), Celso Borges (11)

Keylor Navas (14) Francisco Calvo (14), Joel Campbell (11), Celso Borges (11) Most goals: Joel Campbell (3), Celso Borges (2), Bryan Ruiz (2), Anthony Contreras (2)

Joel Campbell (3), Celso Borges (2), Bryan Ruiz (2), Anthony Contreras (2) Most assists: Jewison Bennette (2)

Jewison Bennette (2) Clean sheets: 8 from 15

MATCHES OF 2022

2021’s Gold Cup ended in the quarter-finals but it’s been a positive 2022 for Costa Rica.

The first six of this year’s dozen outings were qualifiers. Only a trip to Mexico saw any points dropped, conceding just once, to showcase their ability to grind out results.

Also, by their standards, goals were flowing during their final trio of friendlies. Each exceeded the previous 1.5 rate, as Los Ticos netted twice on all three occasions.

27 January 2022 WC qualifier Costa Rica 1-0 Panama 30 January 2022 WC qualifier Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica 2 February 2022 WC qualifier Jamaica 0-1 Costa Rica 24 March 2022 WC qualifier Costa Rica 1-0 Canada 27 March 2022 WC qualifier El Salvador 1-2 Costa Rica 30 March 2022 WC qualifier Costa Rica 2-0 United States 2 June 2022 CONCACAF Nations League Panama 2-0 Costa Rica 5 June 2022 CONCACAF Nations League Costa Rica 2-0 Martinique 14 June 2022 WC playoff Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand 23 September 2022 Friendly South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica 27 September 2022 Friendly Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica 9 November 2022 Friendly Costa Rica 2-0 Nigeria

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff Clean sheets 12 9 2 1 16 6 +10 8

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

23/09/2022 – South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica (Bennette x2)

(4-4-2) Alvarado; C Martinez, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Torres, Borges, Chacon, Bennette; Campbell, Contreras

27/09/2022 – Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica (A Hernandez, Waston)

(4-3-1-2) Cruz; Fuller, Waston, Vargas, Oviedo; Aguilera, Galo, Lopez; Suarez; Mora, Venegas

09/11/2022 – Costa Rica 2-0 Nigeria (Duarte, Waston)

(4-2-3-1) Alvarado; C Martinez, Duarte, Chacon, Oviedo; Lopez, Wilson; Hernandez, Ruiz, Zamora; Campbell

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Unfortunately, a group stage exit is very likely.” – Julio Santamaria

STRENGTHS

“The defence and goalkeeper are certainly our strengths. Costa Rica’s system is going to be a very defensive one that looks for opportunities to counter-attack.” – Julio Santamaria

WEAKNESSES

“As a consequence [of the above], our offensive system is very poor. I don’t see us scoring many goals.” – Julio Santamaria

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Although not many Fantasy managers will be intending to pick Costa Rica assets, their 2014 run proved that we shouldn’t dismiss them so easily.

Back then, clean sheets were kept against Italy, England and the Netherlands, and this current incarnation of their defence isn’t conceding much, either.

First-choice centre-back Oscar Duarte ($4.0m) at least doesn’t cost the earth and has the world-class goalkeeper Keylor Navas ($5.0m) behind him, while the even cheaper Kendall Waston ($3.5m) would be the likely beneficiary of a change to a back-five system.

Penalties likely belong to midfielder Celso Borges ($4.5m) rather than forward Joel Campbell ($6.0m), whose nomadic career currently has him in Mexico.

Sunderland signed 18-year-old Jewison Bennette ($4.5m) during the summer after a breakout year at Herediano. His seven caps have already brought two goals and, should he start on the left side of attack, the youngster has a chance of becoming a star.

“Keylor Navas – Probably the most well-known Costa Rica player. He isn’t cheap though and there are better options at his price point. “Kendall Waston – A defender that is almost two metres tall, with lots of attacking potential on set pieces. “Joel Campbell – The former Arsenal player is the owner of all set pieces and goal threat.” – Julio Santamaria

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Our expert believes a more defensive 5-4-1 formation will be used during their opener against Spain. Keysher Fuller ($3.5m) and Anthony Contreras ($5.0m) would feel unlucky to miss out, joined on the bench by 37-year-old Bryan Ruiz ($6.0m) – once of Fulham.