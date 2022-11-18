World Cup Fantasy 2022: Penalty and set-piece takers

We’ve compiled a list of potential set-piece takers and penalty-takers ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

The correspondents who are contributing to our team previews have all offered their thoughts on who is on dead-ball duties but we’ve also been drawing on the set-piece numbers from World Cup qualification, which can be found in the Premium Members Area.

Here it is, then, our best, educated guess at those players on penalties, free-kicks and corners. We should stress that it is only an educated guess, and there'll no doubt be a surprise or two when Matchday 1 rolls around. For example, the last two players to take penalties for Australia – Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings – may not even make the Socceroos' starting XI next week.

Here it is, then, our best, educated guess at those players on penalties, free-kicks and corners. We should stress that it is only an educated guess, and there’ll no doubt be a surprise or two when Matchday 1 rolls around. For example, the last two players to take penalties for Australia – Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings – may not even make the Socceroos’ starting XI next week.

The players are listed in order of potential prominence at dead-ball situations. For example, Harry Kane is England’s first-choice penalty taker and Neymar is first in line for direct free-kicks with Brazil.