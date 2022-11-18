8
Set Piece Takers November 18

World Cup Fantasy 2022: Penalty and set-piece takers

8 Comments
We’ve compiled a list of potential set-piece takers and penalty-takers ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

The correspondents who are contributing to our team previews have all offered their thoughts on who is on dead-ball duties but we’ve also been drawing on the set-piece numbers from World Cup qualification, which can be found in the Premium Members Area.

You can see this information yourself with a Fantasy Football Scout subscription – taking out a monthly membership today will get you access to not just the qualification data but all the tournament proper player and team stats that will arrive when Qatar 2022 kicks off.

Here it is, then, our best, educated guess at those players on penalties, free-kicks and corners. We should stress that it is only an educated guess, and there’ll no doubt be a surprise or two when Matchday 1 rolls around. For example, the last two players to take penalties for Australia – Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings – may not even make the Socceroos’ starting XI next week.

The players are listed in order of potential prominence at dead-ball situations. For example, Harry Kane is England’s first-choice penalty taker and Neymar is first in line for direct free-kicks with Brazil.

World Cup qualifying team and data stats now available!

8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hopefully my last decision:

    A) Di Maria + Neymar
    B) KDB + Lautaro Martinez

    1. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      i don't think you can go wrong here really. maybe B just because brazil's fixtures look a little tougher than belgium's, but then again neymar probably has more potential to really pop off than KDB does.

  2. putana
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    any idea of germany's starting lineup?

  3. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who the hell is nailed on for Spain?

  4. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Also, what's are final conclusions on changing the captain?

    Is it like in EUROs with C chaning every matchday during one round or only 1 change per round?

    1. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 change per round. it's been clarified an hour or so ago in the official rules.

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That's just ridiculous

  5. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Everyone doing all the world cup threads and stuff. One vital info missing lads. What's the temperature gonna be on the day of your players' games on that desert city?
    You're welcome.

