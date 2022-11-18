3
  1. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Got 5.5m to spend on a mid, who is the best for the price?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      De Paul or De Arrascaeta

  2. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Martinez | Rochet
    Cancelo | Dumfries | Trippier | Maehle | Sosa
    KDB | Di Maria | Bergwijn | Skov Olsen | Khazri
    Messi | Neymar | Richarlison

    Thoughts on this lot?

