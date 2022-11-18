136
  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Would you bring in Telles instead of Maehle?

    Thanks

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      No

  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    I am a midfielder and had the best goals to minutes ratio in qualifying, playing 8 games, which included some very decent teams.
    In the official game, I cost less than 6 m.
    Who am I?

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Salah

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I am going to Qatar 🙂

    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No idea, but I'd like to know!

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Bergwijn

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I am cheaper than Bergwijn 🙂

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Not Bergwijn, 7m. Skov Olsen?

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours ago

          I am cheaper than Skov Olsen 🙂

    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Sorry, to clarify, I had the best goals to minutes ratio in WC qualifying out of everyone going to Qatar. My closest rivals for this accolade were Gnabry (classed as a striker in official game) and Gundogan (on pens).
      I have also never played in the Champions League.

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      At club level, my goalscoring record is 91 goals in 318 games.
      I will be playing on the final matchday at the world cup.

      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        How can we possibly know who is playing the final match day, which is the final?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I think its safe to assume its the final day of group stage, so group G/H

      2. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        De Arrascaeta?

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Ding! Gold star for Pepe Pig.

          1. Pépé Pig
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Just got him in so this is nice to hear!

            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              I was considering taking him out, but not now!

              1. GreennRed
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                His gametime fluctuating. Does he look fairly nailed on to start?

                1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  I would have him at about 80%, probably a good cheap option to swap out for an earlier dud but I wouldn't want to even consider (C).

        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Nice one Pepe

  3. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Any improvements you'd make to this?

    Pasveer Rochet
    Dumfries Tripper Shaw Maehle Sosa
    De Bruyne Di Maria Bergwijn SkovOlsen De Arrascaeta
    Neymar Messi L Martinez

    12th man: Mbappe

    Thanks!

  4. theplayer
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I laugh how Meunier is tipped to do well in the article then not in the predicted lineup

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Missed the bit about "injury concern"?

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Where in this article is he tipped to do well? Meunier gets 4 mentions in the article:

      "Together with Thomas Meunier and Alexis Saelemaekers, they are the three main injury concerns"
      "Thomas Meunier ($6.0m) could be a solid choice – if he’s fit"
      "Meunier, should we get the thumbs-up on his availability"
      "Meunier (if fit) or Castagne right-back"

      I'm spotting a theme that maybe Meunier might do well, if he's fit, if he's available. He is an injury concern but should do well if he's fit. If he's cleared to play, by being fit. And available. And fit.

      1. theplayer
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        I'm sure the wording has been changed on him since I posted this. I don't think the "if fit" was there before.

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ah, fair

  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Martinez Rochet
    Dumfries Trippier Pavard Maehle Sosa
    KDB Sane Bergwijn Olsen De Paul
    Messi Neymar Richarlison

    Thoughts on this lot?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Good team. Personally like Shaw over Pavard as more attacking, but still decent. Not sure on Richarlison nailed-ness after injury so personally went with L Martinez

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah Richarlison is bit of risk but if I get Martinez then I have to go for Khazri over De Paul. Some talk of Alavarez sharing mins with Martínez too.

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Was thinking of Theo Hernandez over Pavard?

  6. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    When is every one using the 12th man chips?

    and on who ?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      MD1 on Mbappe I reckon

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Probably the same or Benzema.

      2. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        This or kane

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      MD2 prob. Someone, not in my 15, who looks sharp in MD1.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      MD2 or Ro16 for me. I need to watch the teams play first before I commit. You never really know.

    4. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      MD1 Kane atm

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      MD1 Mbappe, don't overthink it.

    6. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      GW1, and it'll be on Martinez.

  7. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Neymar or Mbappe?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Neymar.

      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Neymar better fixtures over the next 2. Mbappe good for this week though (thinking 12th man chip)

  8. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Batshuayi 6.5m.

  9. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Anyone else trying to not read too much into Cancelo playing 0 minutes yesterday

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Had a back strain carrying City and Portugal. He'll be grand 😉

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Given me a brain strain from ruining my FPL already maybe I should steer very clear before he ruins my WC one too

  10. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    A) Emi Martinez + Musiala
    B) Diogo Costa + Sane

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    A) Gakpo + Glik
    B) Bale + Acuna

    I really rate Gakpo. He's gotten two Eredivisie player of the months so far so comes into the tournament in really good form.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Not wild about all 4 of those really think you can do better. Gakpo could be the best one given depay is likely out of the first game so will slot in for him

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        I like all of them tbh.

        Acuna especially is insane value. I'm pretty sure he's gonna play over Tagliafico.

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          I agree acuna looks good I just wish defenders wouldn’t get points for tackles and stuff too otherwise he’d be straight in mine. Just got to go for the goalscorers on this one and acuna doesn’t get enough for me

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            43 mins ago

            He's a 4.5m defender for Argentina... It's a no brainer imo.

    2. trinzoo
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      is he better option than Bergwijn?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        Definitely imo.

        1. trinzoo
          • 8 Years
          just now

          ahh, he is forward :/ no free slot unfortunately

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      A.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Probably Gakpo & Acuna (if confident he starts) for me. Not convinced by Poland defence despite an apparent banker of a CS in MD2. Feel like Gakpo might have a higher ceiling than Bale, especially in Depay's absence

  12. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    A) De Paul + Sane
    B) De Arrascaeta + Di Maria

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      Easy B for me.

      De Arrascaeta is an attacking mid and great hail mary on the last day.

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Like him but is he nailed

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      A

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        You're really keen on on Sané, eh? He's worked his way back into my team (for Modric) now that I've downgraded a keeper

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          He's quality and Germany haven't a plethora of attacking scoring threats so should get a good share of their points. Downside is that they're not as dominant as Bayern.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            41 mins ago

            I also fancy him to be more destructive than, say, Musiala in the Spain game particularly.

            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              36 mins ago

              Actually, doublechecked there now, his returns for Germany have been poor lately.

              Only scored in one game in last 10, 2 goals in a 9-0 win. Think I'll look again at midfield.

              https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/leroy-sane/nationalmannschaft/spieler/192565/verein_id/3262

  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I genuinely don't think spending more money on defense is worth it.

    Curently rocking:
    Trippier Hernandez Maehle Acuna Telles

    That's all the big teams' LB/LWBs covered. I'm fairly certain that Acuna starts. Played in the most recent friendly and is just in better form than Tagliafico while playing for Sevilla.

    Why would you spend more? The only 'expensive' defender I like is Dumfries.

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      No love for Cancelo vs Ghana?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        44 mins ago

        No. Don't rate Portugal and their group is actually quite tricky.

        1. Moxon
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fair enough - my defence structure is:

          6m | 6m | 5m | 4.5m | 3.5m

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Which Hernandez because not sure anyone knows which one starts and apparently Telles picked up a knock in training yday.
      Paying more for security of starts

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Theo Hernandez will 100% start.

        He's AC Milan captain.

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      3 of your 5 defenders are probably only ~70% likely to play. Unnecessarily risky imo.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        I'm fairly certain on both Theo Hernandez and Acuna starting. Being brave is worth it since I like my attack and not willing to compromise.

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          38 mins ago

          I agree that the attacking upside is massive for those defensive picks too so if it works, it works well.

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Cancelo, Dumfries, Trippier, Sosa, Maehle.

      1. Moxon
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Snap

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          I think you're overpaying for Cancelo and Dumfries personally. But I see the appeal since it's more nailed.

    5. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I agree. Out of the confusing rules, am I right in saying a defender playing more than 70 min and losing 1 0 he ends up with Zero points. I am putting all my defenders playing early to make life easier moving them out.

    6. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      I started with an expensive defence, got rid of Cancelo a few days ago and brought in T Hernandez (hope he starts)

      If I knew Acuna is nailed I would bring him in.

      Currently on:

      Trippier | Dumfries | Hernandez | Maehle | Sosa

    7. OLA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      I spend more exactly because of Dumfries.

    8. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      9 points for a defender's goal.

  14. LegendMoon
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Why is everyone going for Rochet as second keeper? surely Muslera will start for Uruguay? I'm taking a punt on Schmidt starting for Japan, i reckon there's a good chance of that happening, and they play Coasta Rica too in MD1

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      Rochet has been first choice ever since the new coach came in. He will start.

      1. LegendMoon
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh great if that's the case i'll swap him in, I'm just seeing Muslera in all the predicted lineups

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Careful, Japan have Germany in game 1, and Gonda is more likely to be no 1. I would steer well clear.

      Rochet is probably 90% likely to play for Uruguay and the price is right and S. Korea up first.

      The template is any keeper and Rochet as a safety blanket and it's hard to go against that.

      1. LegendMoon
        • 5 Years
        just now

        good advice, thanks

  15. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Repost:
    How bad has the Fantasy site been put together.
    Simple access to the following MD fixtures is a mission to look at.
    They cannot even arrange the official squads 2 days before deadline.
    The rules are ambiguous and confusing.
    The scoring system has a lot to be desired.
    Choosing a booster chip can be locked straight away if you are not careful.
    Entering a League ID is difficult. (I still can't log Planet FPL league)

    What chance do we have when the game is live? Makes the system crash on FPL nothing compared to this.

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      It's straight up broken isn't it? I'm concentrating on other games and will probably bail on official game immediately if it doesn't go well right away or the rules f*** me over because I misinterpreted their crap English.

      And that's if I don't get kicked out for my protest team name 🙂

      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Name? (smile)

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Let's Go Beat Tricky Qatar In Anger 🙂 There's probably a much cleverer team name with that acronym but it'll do

          1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ah! slow on the uptake.
            Nothing wrong mate

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      At least FIFA have scheduled the World Cup at a time that best suits the players fatigued by their club and country schedulres, in an ideal climate, in a country that embraces all creeds, genders and sexual preferences, and you sit and watch the games in stadiums that'll never be full again, with a lovely pint in your hand. Sure you can't get better customer care than that.

      FIFA: Of the People, By the People, For the People

      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah 6 500 people who died building them.

  16. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Who are your premiums?

    Messi, KDB, Neymar for me

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      You mean most expensive players?

      1. Moxon
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yes mate - expensive players who you will be relying on for captiancy

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          Messi, Neymar, KDB.

          Dominguez starting captain. Keep rolling the captain, could well get a cheap flier, like a DM that scores, getting 12 points that'll end up captain for the MD.

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Same 3

    3. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Same. I like Kane as an early cap option but I won't really know if a goal is enough not to move the captaincy. Still unsure of when the cap can be moved too.

    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Same 3 + Mbappe 12th man

      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Same

  17. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is Sane worth 1m more than Musiala?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      No imo.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Musiala as nailed as Sane?

    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thought of Sane but only with Musiala too.

  18. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    How about this:

    Turner-Said
    Trippier-Pavard-Tagliagfico-Maehle-Sosa
    KDB-Bergwijn-Foden-Khazri-Boudiaf
    Kane-Messi-Mbappe

    12th man on Martinez (Arg) or Benzema GW 1

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Turner said what?

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Doesn't it make more sense to have Martinez in your team to free up funds and use 12th man on one of the more expensive players like Kane or Mbappe?

  19. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Khazri is great value at 4.5m

    Games against Denmark and Australia with penalty duties

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Agreed.

      Set piece monopoly. Pens, FKs, corners. Might get a few key passes pts from those.

  20. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    No way Fifa abandon a big Budweiser sponsorship two days before the World Cup without a significant payoff.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63674631

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Only banned at the stadiums is how I read it, still on sale in fan zones etc.

  21. JBG
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Are people going for Frimpong? Rumours of Dumfries not starting that first match.

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Old rumours or new ones?

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dumfries participated in a large part of the training session on Monday.

      "Not even a small worry, of course, I will travel to Qatar, I feel I can start the first match against Senegal."

      https://www.the-star.co.ke/sports/football/2022-11-18-netherlands-leave-for-world-cup-with-injured-dumfries-on-board/

  22. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is it worth including Estupiñan for a day 1 captaincy punt?

    Current def:
    Cancelo Trippier Maehle Sosa Estupiñan

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I am, it's a 100% guaranteed starter with teamsheets revealed, with potential to return both offensively and defensively against a team that don't belong there.

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Definitely. I'm captaining Dominguez.

  23. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    The question of cheap options: Khazri or De Arrascaeta to own? WC on MD 3

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      De Arrascaeta for sure if you can afford, way more points potential

      1. OLA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thinking of downgrading Costa to Rochet to fund this move for now.

  24. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Finally got around to looking at this now the site is marginally more reliable. Thoughts?

    Ward
    Dumfries | Trippier | Maehle | Estupinan (C)
    Bergwin | Olsen | Khazri
    Messi | Benzema | Kane

    Rochet | Acuna | KDB | De Arrascaeta

    12 man: Lautaro Martinez

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would take Neymar for a last day captaincy option and have Benzema as your 12th man if you are set on him

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Benzema and Mbappe are both class but aren't they both gonna diminish the other's points a bit?

        Neymar and Messi more likely go get a bigger share of Brazil, Argentina attacking points.

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I feel like Brazil have a tough group though. What about Lukaku with KDB behind him?

          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            They're Brazil though, plenty of quality. Jesus mightn't get on the bench, Firmino not in squad. Lukaku isn't fit. Probably won't start. Batshuayi, 6.5m.

    2. dadoune30
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Benzema is a concern for 1st match.. still hasnt trained with the main group yet!!

  25. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best 4.5 DEF for first two MWs only?

    Maehle (TUN + FRA)
    Raum (JPN + ESP)
    Acuna (SAU + MEX) - best fixtures but poor xMins
    Telles (SRB + SUI)

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Maehle.

      Not sure how many of rest are nailed on to start but Acuna if he is.

      Check out Borna Sosa too.

  26. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Guardian World Cup pod, Groups F and G:

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Djv98lZdK2aRnyJP427Kb?si=tVhTqCvZR6Gu96HKPnIQZQ&utm_source=copy-link

  27. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hazard, Musiala or Perisic?

    The rest of my midfield is KDB, Eriksen, Bergwijn and Zielinksi.

  28. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/18/fanteam-world-cup-2022-fantasy-team-draft-riskier-punts-with-the-safety-net-back-up/

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I wish you never posted that.
      Let me know when the rubbish is moved on pls.

  29. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Marie Antoinette says to Football supporters. "Let them smoke Wakky Bakky"

