  1. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Really unsure if to go Foden or leave him out on the wildcard. Leaning towards leaving him out, as I feel he'll be rotated even more after the world cup with fatigue, CL knockouts and what not.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think he’ll start around 15-18 of the remaining matches and score/assist in around half (assuming Arsenal and others don’t collapse and give the title to City).

      Maybe a good pick with a strong bench but may be frustrating to own - not for me

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Who is the starting GK for Netherlands?
    Thanks

  3. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc team?

    saad al sheeb
    pavard shaw romero maehle
    berjwin skovolsen hannibal
    Mbappe neymar messi

    sergio roc kdb musiala sosa

  4. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What's the best time to use wild card

