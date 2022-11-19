12
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hey friends, you're welcome to join the private league
    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/QAFYXVR4
    Good luck!

  2. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hey guys

    Is there a site that has updated information on which players are injured from what team?

  3. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Who takes penalties for France? Benzema or mbappe ?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Mbappe

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Best player in the world currently?

        Kulusevski most potential?

        finally we can end the Messi Ronaldo debate

        Unless one of them wins the world cup.

        might put a cheeky bet in Argentina.

        I've got England at £4.44 to reach the final and....

    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mbappe would probably leave and start his own country if he is not first choice pen taker.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        could he buy an island state and start a fantasy football International team?

        If we bribe Fifa enough Russia and Qatar show that anything is possible. Not forgetting our American cousins who have the next tournament.

  4. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hey mates! I know not many usually on at this witching hour but just wanted to say I'm back! And ready to play!

    So what's the latest popular template? 🙂

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      cricket or football?

      start with Haaland or do you mean the World Cup?

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cricket?? Having a go? What a laugh LOL

        WC of course mate! Cheers!

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    are England in any danger of beating the Ausies in Sydney today?

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    I worked in Doha a couple of times on the World Cup.

    Even had my own desk labelled in the Supreme Committee.

    would have been more but lost the plot somewhat and you've got to finish your diazapan on the inbound flight.

    It's a prison offence in Dubai and not quite sure in Qatar.

    Anyone going through Dubai with Emirates hub needs to be aware legal medicines around the world can get you detained in degrading and dangerous Dubai prisons.

    Even with a letter and prescriptions. Be especially careful if flying in from Bangkok.

