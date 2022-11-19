19
  1. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How’s this looking? Would play Messi as 12th man.

    Pasveer / Martinez

    Mæhle / Trip / Pavard / Dumfries / Sosa

    KDB / Kimmich / Skov / Bergw / De Paul

    Mbappe / Neymar / Martinez

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Decent but not too sure on kimmich. Not 100%, but high enough chance of staring but not sure how exciting he’ll be

    2. GuenDoozy
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      I would find 0.5 for Kimmich to Gundo. On penalties

      1. Swans3aJ4ck
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Agree on Kimmich. He’s the one I keep looking at. Not sure where to find that 0.5.

        Thanks.

        1. Swans3aJ4ck
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Could do Pasveer to rochet and then Kimmich to Gund?

  2. Ha Ha Land
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Sorry if this has been asked already.

    Why are we assuming Wildcard will be active throughout the whole round(against it being active till the first game of the round)? Is there any confirmation on this?

  3. Bielsa's Bucket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Not felt this level of hype since I had an angina attack few years ago

  4. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is there a way to change your 12th man when already picked?

    Furthermore, qre there going to be price rises/falls in the game?

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      Yes

  5. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Was Dumries cleared to play?

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Cleared to play?!

      He looks like as if he’s trained, declared him self fine and in most predicted lineups.

      Looks set to play imo

      1. trinzoo
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers!

  6. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Odegaard over Saka on FPL?

  7. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anything worth changing here or good to go?

    Hennessy
    pavard shaw otamendi maehle
    berjwin daamsgard khazri
    Mbappe neymar messi

    rochet kdb gundogan sosa

  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Not playing world cup FPL. Nothing for me here. Wake me up when September ends.

  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Can you play WC and another chip like 12th man on the same matchday?

  10. 21sutcliffeh
    8 mins ago

    Neymar and Di Maria
    Or
    Kane and Musiala

  11. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Latest draft:

    Rochet / Martinez

    Trip / Dumf / Sosa / Pav / Mæhle

    KDB / Casemiro / Gund / Bergw / Skov

    Neymar / Messi / Martinez (Mbappe 12th man)

    Not sure about Cas but can’t see much else at that price. I could switch Martinez out for Pasveer and free up an Argentina space but still won’t get much able De Paul.

    Thoughts?

  12. Nostalgic Thuggery
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Wildcard – Will allow you to make unlimited transfers within a specific round

    So for MD2 (say) ... can I transfer everyone before the first game ...and then transfer anyone who hasn't played yet before the 2nd game starts?

    Or does it work like FPL?

