42
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

  2. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Sorry to be so lazy but who can anyone shout out the best budget enablers for match day 1?

    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rochet, Maehle, Cash, Sosa, Skov Olsen, De Paul

    2. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      meahle, pasveer, sosa, vanja milinkovic-savic, rochet, khazri, pavard, skov olsen, bergwijn, gundogan

      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        legends

    3. NorCal Villan
      2 mins ago

      At least supply the spoon 😎

  3. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which if the Hernandez’ for France is the better one?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Theo but Lucas more nailed to start

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Dang.
        Think I’ll go Theo then - I want the upside. Cheers!

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Different type of players. It's almost like asking if you're a Trent or Walker fan.

      According to the Mirror, L. Hernandez and Pavard are the "overwhelming favourites" to play at left and right back.

      I've now obviously gone for the safe option which is Pavard.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oh thanks for that! Back to changing it again.

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    South Korea backine
    Kim-Kim-Kim-Kim
    With Kim in goal

    Confusion

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      At least they will show five-Kim spirit.

  5. Tomsk
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Any love for Sterling (not seen him mentioned)
    Always a different proposition for England, sure to get chances.

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    What time pls is deadline to enroll fantasy world cup team on sun nov 20?

  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    A B Fernández or
    B Sané

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bruno for me.

  8. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Chances on Musiala starting for Germany ?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Pretty high from what I hear.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      70%

    3. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      95%.
      Although, I reckon he's also about 95% to be subbed off over 90 mins.

  9. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    I take it back, the official game is actually pretty cool.
    It's so broken that it's all about how many loopholes you can exploit.

    Free hit every week, and the first one you can even have 106 m by exploiting the rules to get e.g. De Bruyne for a late playing cheap mid like di Arrasceata. The only caveat being that you need to ensure that your other players are starting.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      How does that work?

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        I would guess….

        2ft.
        Da Arrasc (unlocked) + expensive player (locked) > Cheap player (locked) > KDB (unlocked).

        You get the score from the expensive player before the move and then KDB after.

        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah, I think I'm going to plan to do this.

        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oh! Smart! Very smart!

        3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah, that's what I think would happen.

          Making both moves at the same time would be the safe way to make sure it goes through, in case there is some reason I cannot think of that would block it.

          You then end up with
          a) Messi's points
          b) some 4.5 striker no hoper who theoretically you could still use on week 1 (and then remove on gw 2 wildcard).
          c) KDB in.

          Then it becomes a case of making sure everyone else plays as you will effectively have made your 2 transfers so no risky picks. (the reason I would have di Arrasceata is that I could bring in KDB for Skov Olsen if he didn't make the Denmark eleven, and then keep di Arrasceata for safety if there are any blanks by Thursday).

  10. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Ok. Here’s is my set up I think
    Maybe WC in MD2, but also can’t be bothered doing that whole thing.

    Simon, Rochet
    Davies, Mæhle, Dumfries, T Hernandez, Gvadriol
    Di Maria, Modric, Bergwijn, De Arrascaeta, Paqueta
    Neymar, Messi, L Martinez

    0.5 itb.

    12th man will be,

    1. KDB
    2. Mbappe
    3. Bruno F.

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Heard Dumfries was injured.
      Everything else looks reasonable.
      Davies is a nice punt, but I still think Canada are more likely to concede than for him to get a return.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yah it’s a total punt, going the high upside defenders generally since j don’t expect a lot of clean sheets.

        I though Dumfries was ok in the end…I’ll keep an ear out. His price means he can move to anyone else easily for a FT if needed. Cancelo probably be the move.

  11. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Lock me in

    Al Sheeb | Rochet
    Cancelo | Dumfries | Trippier | Maehle | Sosa
    KDB | Di Maria | Bergwijn | Skov Olsen | De Arrascaeta
    Messi | Neymar | Martinez

    Al Sheeb in there for Qatar's inevitable 1-0 with Neymar, Cancelo and De Arrascaeta coming off the bench for the last day of opening fixtures

  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    What do we think:

    Pasveer
    Rodriguez Maehle Estupian T. Hernandez Trippier
    Kimmich Eriksen Berjwijn
    Bale Messi

    Muslera Modric Pulisic Neymar

    12th man probably Mbappe

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Estupinan is fun. Pulisic and Bale would scare me since I think there won’t be many goals in their games generally. But I do like the variety in yours.

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, those guys are "main" men for their countries, particularly Bale.
        If my maths are correct, I've gone with 7 penalty takers which might be a big deal considering VAR.

        Might end up going with Davies for 8 takers, although seems a bit criminal not to have any France in the squad.

  13. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Finally settled on this;

    Schmeichel
    Dumfries | Hernandez | Maehle | Trippier | Sosa
    Bergwin | Olsen | Di Maria
    Messi (C) | Martinez

    Rochet | Neymar | KDB | De Arrascaeta

    MD1: 12th man: Mbappe
    MD2: Wildcard
    MD3: Wildcard hack + Power Cap

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same team with Al Sheeb and Cancelo instead of Schmeichel and Hernandez

  14. JJO
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Whats with Meunier?
    Haven't seen anyone mentioning him

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheaper options

  15. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    So those of us that plan on WCing in MD2 and spread it across MD2/MD3. We should be making sure that we don't have anybody in our MD1 team that plays the first couple fixture of MD2 right? So that's Wales, Iran, Qatar, Senegal. Easy enough to avoid.

  16. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Tagliafico first choice LB for ARG?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Acuna is predicted to be at LB.

  17. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Qatar home win is a dead cert right?
    I mean you don’t pay 80 billion to stage the thing then forget to pay off Ecuador do you?
    1-0 (7-1)

  18. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    just now

    How come most are using Mbappe as 12th man in GW1, sorry just getting round to making a team now

