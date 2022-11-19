5
  1. bso
    15 mins ago

    Zielinski or Paqueta?

    1. ZINCH
      12 mins ago

      Sarabia

      1. Admiral Benson
        just now

        This ^

  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    10 mins ago

    Re: German team. German sh*trag bild has got pictures of Flick's tactical notes.
    https://www.bild.de/bild-plus/sport/fussball/fifa-wm-2022/wm-2022-in-katar-enthuellt-hansi-flicks-geheime-taktik-zettel-entdeckt-81996788.bild.html

    8 sets of initials, which look to me like NS, MG? [difficult to read], CG, DR, NF (TM next to it), Hav or M... [very difficult to read], JK [or JM lol] and IG.

    I would take this to be: Sule, Ginter, Gunter, Raum [a plausible back 4], then Nicklas Fullkrug with Thomas Muller coming on for him, Havertz?, Kimmich and Gundogan [or Musiala and Gundogan lol]. I see JK but some may disagree.

    TLDR; I think we will see Fullkrug starting [something German media have been reporting for days now], Havertz in behind. With Gundogan and one of Kimmich or Musiala in support, I'm inclined to say Kimmich. That would leave 2 slots for players required to stay up top when defending corners, 2 of Sane, Gnabry, Musiala and Hofmann. Plus Neuer.

  3. dunas_dog
    7 mins ago

    Morata or Giroud?

