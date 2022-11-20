This team news page will contain predicted Matchday 1 line-ups for all 32 competing nations in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your World Cup Fantasy picks.
The input from the correspondents who contributed to our team previews has been of great assistance but more recent press reports have also been consulted before we came to the predictions below.
Our graphics are taken from Chosen11.
GROUP A
QATAR
ECUADOR
SENEGAL
NETHERLANDS
INJURY CONCERNS: Depay
GROUP B
ENGLAND
INJURY CONCERNS: Maddison, Walker
IRAN
INJURY CONCERNS: Azmoun
USA
INJURY CONCERNS: McKennie
WALES
INJURY CONCERNS: Allen
GROUP C
ARGENTINA
SAUDI ARABIA
MEXICO
POLAND
GROUP D
France
INJURY CONCERNS: Benzema (now out of the tournament), Varane, Konate
Australia
INJURY CONCERNS: Hrustic, Boyle
Denmark
INJURY CONCERNS: Christensen, Damsgaard
Tunisia
GROUP E
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
INJURY CONCERNS: Fullkrug (illness)
Japan
INJURY CONCERNS: Mitoma (illness), Endo, Morita
GROUP F
Belgium
INJURY/FITNESS CONCERNS: Lukaku, Meunier, Vertonghen
Canada
INJURY CONCERNS: Davies, Eustaquio, Borjan
Morocco
Croatia
GROUP G
Brazil
INJURY CONCERNS: Bruno Guimaraes, Alex Telles
Serbia
INJURY CONCERNS: Mitrovic
Switzerland
Cameroon
GROUP H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
INJURY CONCERNS: Araujo
Korea Republic
INJURY CONCERNS: Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min
Ro-Ro essential.