This team news page will contain predicted Matchday 1 line-ups for all 32 competing nations in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your World Cup Fantasy picks.

The input from the correspondents who contributed to our team previews has been of great assistance but more recent press reports have also been consulted before we came to the predictions below.

Our graphics are taken from Chosen11.

GROUP A

QATAR

ECUADOR

SENEGAL

NETHERLANDS

INJURY CONCERNS: Depay

GROUP B

ENGLAND

INJURY CONCERNS: Maddison, Walker

IRAN

INJURY CONCERNS: Azmoun

USA

INJURY CONCERNS: McKennie

WALES

INJURY CONCERNS: Allen

GROUP C

ARGENTINA

SAUDI ARABIA

MEXICO

POLAND

GROUP D

France

INJURY CONCERNS: Benzema (now out of the tournament), Varane, Konate

Australia

INJURY CONCERNS: Hrustic, Boyle

Denmark

INJURY CONCERNS: Christensen, Damsgaard

Tunisia

GROUP E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

INJURY CONCERNS: Fullkrug (illness)

Japan

INJURY CONCERNS: Mitoma (illness), Endo, Morita

GROUP F

Belgium

INJURY/FITNESS CONCERNS: Lukaku, Meunier, Vertonghen

Canada

INJURY CONCERNS: Davies, Eustaquio, Borjan

Morocco

Croatia

GROUP G

Brazil

INJURY CONCERNS: Bruno Guimaraes, Alex Telles

Serbia

INJURY CONCERNS: Mitrovic

Switzerland

Cameroon

GROUP H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

INJURY CONCERNS: Araujo

Korea Republic

INJURY CONCERNS: Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min