  1. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 hours, 48 mins ago

    Ro-Ro essential.

    1. Any1ablue
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 53 mins ago

      Wtf is ro ro?!

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        44 mins ago

        Ro-ro stands for roll on/roll off and is a term used in the cargo shipping industry.

        It's also what Neymar does when he gets kicked on the touchline.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Known as "Your Boat Gently Down the Stream" in the Qatar dressing room

  2. The Orienteer - find me in …
    • 10 Years
    19 hours, 42 mins ago

    Absolutely.

  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 hours, 43 mins ago

    Hey Skonta, when are the rest of the teams getting updated? i.e Brazil 🙂

  4. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Thoughts please:
    Ward (other 4.5)
    Trippier - Maehle - Dumfries - Sosa
    Bergwijn - KDB - Foden - De Paul
    Messi - Martinez

    Richer - B Fernandez - Cancelo - F Torres

    12th man: Mbappe or Ronaldo

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      KdB, De Paul to AdMaria and Paqueta?
      Am also avoiding England attackers - maybe downgrade Foden (Skov Olsen?) and improve GKs?

  5. KT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    can you captain the 12th man?

    1. KT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Duh, just read the rules

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No

  6. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    World Cup Rules are a mess. I decided I ain't playing.

    Good luck to all enrolling the game, I'll just enjoy the football.

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      It’s not as bad as you think imo. Just go with the flow i say. Do a team or you may regret it but up to you.. to me the rules are simple but it’s the forums that make them look difficult n messy imo

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      The rules being a complete mess are the reason I'm playing tbf. It's going to be fun trying to see if the game can be broken.

  7. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Gundogan dropped?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Seems to be a toss-up between Gundogan and Goretzka alongside Kimmich. Bild were suggesting Goretzka might get the nod but then again they are the Sun/Star/Mirror of Germany.

  8. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gundogan not expected to start ?

  9. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    A or B gents ?

    A. Gundogan and lewandowski
    B. Fernandes and Nunez

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

  10. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    A KDB & L Martinez
    B Di Maria & Kane

    Open Controls
    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      DiMaria + Martinez, spread funds

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  11. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Funes Mori, ex Everton center back, now playing center forward??

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      No, different Funes Mori.

    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      It's his brother or whatever.

  12. fantasyplayer015
    27 mins ago

    What do you think guys?

    GK:Ward, Rochet
    DEF:Maehle, Trippier, Dumfries, Cancelo, , Sosa
    MID:De Paul, KDB, Bergwijn, Skov Olsen, B.Fernandes
    ATT:Messi, Neymar, F.Torres

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Like it
      Good luck

  13. JBG
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Sane waste of 9m on this fantasy game? Would you rather have Musiala or someone else at max 9?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Both good options.

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Both good but Musiala for me mainly to save 1 million

  14. gatzi
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Power Captain Question:

    If you captain the highest scoring player in your team does the power captain go to the second highest player or does it do nothing or does it double captain that player?

    Or maybe you just don't get a captain choice for that round?

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      U don’t get a capt choice cause it goes to your highest scorer I believe

      1. gatzi
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It automatically puts the armband on your highest scoring player is how I read it

  15. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    I’d be really grateful for some feedback on this please. 12th man is Kane. Zero ITB
    Noppert Rochet

    Dumfries Trippier Pavard Estupinan (Capt) Pavard

    Olsen Khazri Bergwijn KDB Musiala

    Messi Martinez Mbappe
    Gives a decent Captain shout most days and plan is WC week 3
    Cheers!

    1. gatzi
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      You can only try to captain 2 people max so that game plan is out the window. Pick your two best captain options and go with them only.

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ah good point and I just said to someone else the rules are simple DOH!!! Cheers for that. I’ll ditch him for 3.5 Sosa and raise a million then. That’s very much appreciated

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I fell for the change Captain each ‘Matchday’ but yes you are of course correct as it means per game week

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      You only have 2 bites at captain fyi so Estupinan is a wild choice.
      2 Pavards, guessing one is Maehle?
      Otherwise solid.

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Oops yes the other is Maehle thanks n well spotted

  16. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which trio

    Sosa and L Martinez 433
    Bergwyn and Muisala 343

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Formation doesn't matter, everyone will be used.

      1. Gazzpfc
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’m on a different game so need to decide 343 with Muisala and Bergwyn or 433 with sosa and L Martinez

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ah soz - I prefer M&B for the entire group stage then.

          1. Gazzpfc
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah favouring Bergwyn and Muisala over Sosa and Martinez

  17. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is Noppert nailed?

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No. Unless there’s been some news today I haven’t heard

  18. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Germany squad is interesting one. No Havertz and Gundo? Why?

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Musiala is in my team but slight concern about him

  19. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do we think foden starts ?

    1. Kloppage Time
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Where have we heard that before, not putting myself through that torture in this as well

  20. Pedram
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    This is one hell of a team, feel free to copy

    Alisson - Rochet
    Trippier - Maehle - Dumfries - Sosa - Pouraliganji
    Foden - Bergwijn - Di Maria - Skov Olsen - Sane
    Messi - Lautaro Martínez - Neymar

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No thanks.

  21. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Pickford and Noppert nailed?

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I don’t think Noppert is nailed.

  22. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Dumfries actually a better pick than Cancelo for week 1?

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have both currently but as I’m wildcarding madtchday 2 considering dropping Dumfries to 4.5 to allow Musiala to Bruno F

  23. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    I can play Rochet and sub on Alisson on the same day right?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes

  24. Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughs? Have 0.5 to spare

    Costa, Ward
    Trippier, Maehle, Cancelo, Dumfries, Sosa
    KDB, De Paul, Kimmich, Bergwijn, Skov Olsen
    Messi (C1), Neymar (C2), Lautaro

  25. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Draft 2. How do I spend my spare million? Upgrade Noppert to a 5.5 goalie perhaps? Any ideas please?
    Noppert Rochet

    Dumfries Trippier Maehle Pavard Sosa

    Bergwijn KDB Khazri Olson Musiala

    Messi Martinez Mbappe
    12th man Kane

    Cheers!

