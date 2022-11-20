25
  1. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Kane or Neymar...

    I feel like a lot of people are sleeping on Kane, could easily get 3-5 goals in group stage

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Kane's my 12th Man 😉

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        This
        Neymar in the team
        And I might get Kane as 12th Man

      2. Scratch
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Think I marginally prefer Mbappe as 12th

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Neymar

    3. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Neither!

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got Kane as my first captain. Screw the template. Everyone's just gonna stick on Messi anyway vs Saudi Arabia, let's be real. I get a shot at the Kane hat trick of penalties.

  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    G2G?

    Costa
    Trippier, Dumfries, T. Hernandez, Maehle, Sosa
    Di Maria, Bergwijn, Olsen
    Mbappe, Messi

    Rochet, Perisic, Neymar, De Arrascaeta

    *12th Man - Kane

    Thoughts welcomed...

    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hernandez isn't guaranteed to start

      I prefer the lies of Gundogan or Pulisic to Perisic, both on pens

      1. Scratch
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        likes*

      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thought Theo was nailed LB for France?

        Is Gundo also nailed for Germany?

    2. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Are you planning on getting KDB for De Arrascaeta via transfers

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        KDB will find his way into my team MD2 🙂

        1. Totalfootball
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Okay

  3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Strange that all 3 lineups have Wollacott as GK when he was ruled out a week ago.

  4. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    A. Kimmich
    B. Gundogan

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gundo as he would be on pens?

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        as per the comments above lol

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Lol yes
          I'm also influenced by these comments
          Is he nailed is the question!

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gundo has the higher upside so I'd go him but be prepared to transfer him out if necessary. Seems like it's a three way battle between him, Kimmich and Goretzka for two spots.

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Thanks for the insight

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Neither. Find the money for Musiala.

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Thought he's not nailed?

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Is there an app for fantqsy world cup or just their site thru browser?

