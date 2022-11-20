17
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    It's a pretty different format than FPL
    Will give advantage to those who master the new system fast and get out of FPL trance!

  2. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    I like the fact that you can have a Dutch goalie for only 4.5.

    You get to see the team sheet and use one your FT to get the one who starts

    1. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      (Btw rumors seems to say Noppert is the likeliest to start who had the best performances in Eredevsse and was part of Hereveen team with fewest goals conceded in the league)

      Source @TheEuropeanLad. (regular follower of Dutch league and Ajax fan)

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      With certainty of start for outfield players, I feel it's worth to include 4.5 Dutch GK too.

  3. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    A. Neymar + Kimmich + Marquinhos with Kane 12th man
    B. Lautaro + Musiala + Dumfries with Neymar 12th man

    1. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      B looks better overall. But id like to have Neymar as a captaincy option

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks
        Yes, this is what I planned as well
        Messi is c1, can switch to KDB if needed

  4. putana
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    can you transfer a player who has already played for one that hasnt?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Looks like so

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I believe you can sub them for someone on your bench, but if you transfer them you’re stuck with their points.

      Maybe sub then, then transfer, then try sub the new player in?

    3. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      You can made the transfer. But the incoming player will be in your squad on next MD and the outgoing player will remain in your team for current MD.

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes, that sounds like the correct interpretation

  5. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    How's she looking:
    Courtois Rochet
    Dumfries Rudiger Trippier Maehle Sosa
    KDB(c2) Musiala Bergwijn Rodrigo Khazri
    Messi(c1) Mbappe Lautaro

  6. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    So, am I understanding correctly that the idea of WC at beginning MD2, then swiftly made the changes and set team for MD3 at the last few hours on MD2 still unsure thing?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Perception that WC2 can be utilized for MD3 due to some system glitch sounds too good to be true

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        That's my feeling as well.

        It might really be true now, but I'm doubt if there's probably enough time for developer to make the change too.

        It'd be disaster if all the changes made at end of MD2 will be really active in MD3 with point hits.

  7. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Players I’m having that I don’t see folks talking about,

    Davies, Bruno F, Lewandowski

