  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    One more glorious day and then no World Cup articles on Scout.

    Beautiful.

    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Haters gonna hate

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        And the players are gonna play.

        I'm just gonna shake it off.

    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Enjoy all the game ads instead

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        *gambling

  2. Rowse
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hi all I need some advice please. I've got a 10 point gap to make up on a mini-league rival, who will captain Messi with Greizmann and Dembele as their other strikers.

    I've currently got Ziyech captain (4pt - 8pts), with Messi, Mbappe and Alvarez up top. I'd lose another 4 points from changing captain, which would make me 14 points behind and I'm not sure that's really a good move.

    I also have an extra France and Argentian defender over my rival (midfield is the same), but I'm not counting on any clean sheets.

    It's a money league but I can't think of any obvious differential punts to claw back this 10 points! I do have two transfers and basically loads of money.

    Any help appreciated!

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Post both teams

    2. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Maybe when the line ups are announced there will be a surprise player or two to transfer in and punt on

    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      di maria if he starts

  3. NoSalah'd
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    GW17 team comedy down to the below:
    A) Ward, James, Salah, Foden, Darwin
    B) Kepa, Dalot, KDB, Martinelli, Kane

    Currently leaning A

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I like B

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  4. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Early thoughts for fpl, this is my current team:

    Ward
    Cancelo | Trippier | Dalot
    Salah | Foden | Martinelli | Almiron | Pereira
    Kane | Haaland

    Iversen | Doherty | Neco | Greenwood

    Unlimited transfers, 1.0ITB

    Thanks

    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any ideas chaps? Thinking Doherty to Zinchenko maybe

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Doherty out for an Arsenal defender and Iversen -> Kepa?

  5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    How is this looking?

    Kepa
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Kulusevski Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    (Ward Andreas White Bueno) 0.0

  6. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    First proper go at an FPL draft since the World Cup started, what do people think? Shaw is a bit meh, just a punt for now. Have £5.1m budget for that position.

    Ward
    Cancelo - Dalot - Tripps
    KDB - Rashford - Martinelli - Almiron
    Kane - Haaland - Mitro

    Leno - Andreas - Shaw - Bueno

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Pretty template, decent all the same.

      White for Shaw imo

    2. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have exactly the same team. All the players.

  7. WibblesTeam
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Kepa
    Trippier Cancelo Gabriel
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Mitro

    Ward Pereira Bueno Toti (have 0.0 ITB can't stretch Toti to Patterson unfortunately)

    Any problems with this? Rashford over Saka? Gabriel to White/Dalot?

