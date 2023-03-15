226
Suspensions March 15

FPL suspensions: Toney one booking away from a ban

226 Comments
Share

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended – or returning from a ban – ahead of Gameweek 28.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are three players at immediate risk of a two-match suspension, the most notable of whom from a Fantasy perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.8m).

He picked up his ninth booking of the season late on in Brentford’s win over Southampton, so is now one caution away from a two-match ban.

Toney has to get through the Bees’ next six matches without a yellow card in order to avoid that fate. If he’s booked this weekend against Leicester City, he’ll miss out on the entirety of Double Gameweek 29.

Ruben Neves (£5.4m) and Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) are also sitting on nine cautions, so face an uphill task to avoid a suspension.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED OR RETURNING FROM A BAN

FPL suspensions: Jesus and Gordon one booking away from a ban 1

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m) became the first Premier League player to reach 10 yellow cards, swiftly followed by Joelinton (£5.9m).

Both players were slapped with two-match bans and will return in Gameweek 29.

In terms of red cards, Wout Faes (£4.2m) will be suspended for Gameweek 28 after being dismissed for two bookable offences against Chelsea.

Casemiro (£4.9m) was sent off for the second time this season against Southampton and will now face a four-match suspension, although one of these fixtures will be the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Fulham.

He’ll be back in Gameweek 31.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

226 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    WC this week. BB 29

    9 for this week
    11 doubles 4 singles

    Trying to have a balanced squad with the right players going forward.

    Pope* / Kepa*
    Chill* Estu* Tripp* James* Zinchenko
    Mitoma* MacAllister* Rashy* Saka Marti
    Watkins* Kane Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Who would you transfer in next week? If you're gonna do only 9 this week it must be with the intention to transfer one of the playing people this week (and singler next week) to a doubler next week, no?

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Holding a transfer in case of injury trouble after international break. If not, might convert single to double. Maddison maybe.

        Open Controls
        1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          Makes sense but a bit too conservative for all the wild FPL action 🙂
          I'd probably prefer a 10th this week who can double next week. I think Maddison's 3 games outscores the Brighton mids' 2 games.

          Open Controls
          1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            And also looking 4 games ahead, I think Maddison's next 4, he outscores the Brighton mids' next 3 games.

            Open Controls
            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              22 mins ago

              Is that what YouTube and Twitter say?

              Coz stats say something else.

              Open Controls
              1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                The stats say Maddison has more points per match than either Mitoma or Macallister this season.

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Over the season - you said next 3 games.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                    • 1 Year
                    15 mins ago

                    But where are the stats for the next 3 games?

                    Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      If you're WCing this week - get 11. You can bench 3 GW29 doublers and make another FT

      Open Controls
    3. adam wigan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      How about downgrading one of your keepers to Steele and swapping Estupinan for a Brentford / Newcastle defender

      Open Controls
  2. Shark
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    If I had used BB this week I would have been GW rank. No. 1.

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      If yer auntie was yer uncle she would have balls

      Open Controls
      1. Shark
        • 3 Years
        42 mins ago

        Not necessarily, it may might just be a pronoun thing.

        Open Controls
      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        What if your uncle was Yer Auntie Formerly Known As Priscilla?

        Quite common nowadays I believe.

        Open Controls
  3. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Gabriel or Zinch on a WC?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Zinch

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        isnt gabriel even more nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Alex1995
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes, think you could flip a coin between these 2

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Either are good but probably Zinch time to haul.

          Open Controls
  4. Tronity
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Salah > Martinelli with FT?

    Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    i really struggle with that 5/5.5 m spot in my wc team. some good options for this gw (billing almiron) but also tempted by brighton (march/macallister) who look good for bb gw29, who would you go for? billing or almiron mean I could have 11 starters this gw. cheers

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Go with a 28 player & reassess next week

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Got 1FT & want to use BB 29?

    Where to use FT should get another before 29.

    Raya,
    Mee, Trippier, Zinch, Chilwell
    Saka, Ode, Maddison,
    Kane, Toney,

    Sanchez, Rashford, Purvis, Mitoma, Haaland

    1FT

    .4

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      save this week

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
  7. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    75(-4) and still a red arrow. Blimey.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Big scores this week!

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Only an 8% red but still.

        Did hurt benching White over Badiashile. Potter giving him four minutes for absolutely no reason. Salah blank and Toney's pointless yellow card all stacked up I guess...

        Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sorry... 81(-4) and still a red... Like, come on?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        102 no hits this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Love that. You FHing or WCing in the next two weeks (28/29)?

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            WC26 got hammered by Pool just recovered & 10 for 28 & BB 29 is my plan

            Open Controls
            1. Zenith UK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Ahh fairs. So I didn't have my WC so I'm navigating next two weeks with hits.

              Thoughts?
              Kepa
              Badiashile, White, Henry, Burn, Kilman
              Odegaard, Andreas^
              Kane (c), Toney, Haaland^

              Ward, Rashford^, Salah^, Mitoma^

              A) Haaland & Andreas > Watkins & Saka/Martinelli or Maddison (-4)
              B) Salah & Andreas > Saka/Martinelli and Maddison (-4)

              Excluding transfers means GW29 (was thinking White/Kilman to Trippier (for free));
              A) = 10 DGWers
              B) = 9 DGWers

              Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        I think 80+ is a good score this week

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Guess, technically I was on 77. I can comfortably say my transfers were profitable though..

          Nketiah > Toney +13 and I captained Toney so arguably +26
          Trent > Henry +6

          So either 19 - 4 or 32 - 4 depending on how you look at it.

          Open Controls
    3. PastaConcerto
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      85 and a red arrow...thanks to that late, soft yellow card for Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Planet Head
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Surely would've been red before that card anyway as it was before his assist

        Got a tiny green arrow after scoring 51 points from tonight's 2 games 😆

        Open Controls
    4. gogs67
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      86 and a 15% red arrow for me, brutal.

      Open Controls
  8. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Half hoping Toney gets booked vs Leicester...

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thinking of rolling the cap for one last ride, easy Watkins/Havertz move

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Am in a real pickle given I'm free hitting this week and then I get him back. Not sure what I want.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        well in that case you dont want a yellow lol

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Then I can just bench him for the DGW tho knowing he won't be playing either game.

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Or knowing he misses two fixtures you just do a straight Toney > Watkins (free)? Assuming you don't have Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Something like that. Or Andreas > March/Mac and play 3-5-2.

              Open Controls
          2. Planet Head
            • 5 Years
            just now

            He'll be back in time for his season ban

            Open Controls
  9. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Anyone fancying a punt on Billing?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      won't find space for him

      Open Controls
      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Yeh, more a differential... everyone and their dog has Mitoma, Mac, March, Martinelli, Maddison and any midfielder beginning with the letter M.

        Open Controls
        1. Red Star Toro
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Marcus Rashford and Mo Salah disappointed me this week, with Martin Odegaard scoring on my bench.

          Open Controls
  10. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    thoughts on this WC?

    Kepa (Steele)
    Chilwell, Trippier, Botman, Zinchenko (Shaw)
    Saka, Martinelli, Maddison (Rashford, Mitoma)
    Havertz Watkins Kane

    Money in the bank to do Havertz/Watkins after BB in 29.

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Pretty similar to mine - but you have a tad more $. Like it.

      Open Controls
      1. Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        cheers mate. I posted below a draft with Haaland still in - mind sharing your opinion on that one too?

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Prefer more doublers on BB - so top one

          Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Havertz/Watkins > Haaland I assume you mean?

      Open Controls
      1. Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        yes, Havertz/Watkins to Haaland obviously, sorry. I was also playing with an idea of keeping him on the WC like this:

        Kepa (Steele)
        Chilwell, Trippier, Botman, White, James
        Saka, Martinelli, Maddison (Rashford, Mitoma)
        Watkins Kane (Haaland)

        and sparing myself the trouble of bringing him in later. But no value tied so I still wonder what's better.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Fancy Havertz over Toney on WC? I like the team though to be fair. Second team has James instead of Shaw too? Risky

          Open Controls
    3. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’m on very similar, avoiding Toney now because of that YC?

      Open Controls
      1. Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I still might go Toney over Havertz but yeah, on a WC I'm not so sure he's such a great pick with the ban imminent if I can field 11 for 28 anyway

        Open Controls
        1. Alex1995
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Havertz could easily be a trap, would all be much easier if Haaland was just playing…

          Open Controls
  11. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Estupinan or Chilwell long term?

    Obviously can’t compare them GW28 but it affects transfers elsewhere.

    Keeping Estupinan allows me Maddison & Watkins in 29 (losing Salah) + allows me Haaland back in 30

    Getting Chilwell means having to choose between Maddison & Watkins in 29 & keeping Salah. Also means getting Haaland back 1 week later (GW 31)

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      I wouldn't get Chilwell if that meant waiting one extra week for Haaland.

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Plan A sounds less stressful.

      Open Controls
    3. Planet Head
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Chilwell, easy

      Open Controls
  12. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Crellins gonna win it

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Score / rank?

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        I think he has 144. And he was at 4k before tonight

        Open Controls
      2. Planet Head
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Rank after tonight is 1170

        Open Controls
  13. FFHype
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    That Toney assist was life-giving. 103 PTS; beats my Triple Captain Rashford score by 1.

    He was a 100% troll for me last season, but has delivered in all 3 Gameweeks I've had him this season.

    Open Controls
  14. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    On WC...(BB 29)

    A) Kepa + Havertz

    B) Ward + Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Currently have Kepa, Ward & Toney myself, depends if Toney stays out of trouble though

      Good luck either way, fellow Tractor Boy?

      Open Controls
  15. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    How is this plan:

    GW28 - 10 players
    GW29 - Tarkowski > Estupinian (11 doublers)
    GW30 - Salah, Toney > Bruno, Haaland (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sounds good.

      Open Controls
  16. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts with 9 players & 4.3m ITB

    a) Roll
    b) Mbeumo -> Watkins
    c) Mbeumo -> Havertz
    d) Estupinan -> Chilwell

    Ward
    Trippier - White - Mee
    Saka - Odegaard
    Kane - Toney - Mbeumo

    Ederson - Bruno - Rash - Mitoma - Estupinan - Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      D and play 10

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        sounds the most logical, cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I second that.

      Open Controls
  17. UNCLE TONEY
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    97 all out, bloody Salah!

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      104 with 3 to play

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        That’s great!

        Open Controls
  18. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best 2 Arsenal mids on a WC?

    Martinelli is exciting but Saka/Ode probably more sensible long term with minutes guaranteed?

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka and Ode, Jesus back means benchings for Martinelli

      Open Controls
  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this fh team?

    Ramsdale
    Trippier James Chilwell
    Saka Odegaard Son Maddison
    Watkins Kane Havertz

    Forster Bailey Amartey Tomkins

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Very good.

      Open Controls
  20. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sunday night I'm losing the scout cup match 36 to 64. Just checked now and I've won 91 to 88. What a crazy gameweek with only 2 doublers. At this rate gw29 is gonna be mental

    Open Controls
    1. Planet Head
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wow

      Open Controls
  21. AdamJ91
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Dunk/Estupinan > Botman and just play 10 this week leading to BB DGW29?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd be fine with getting rid of Dunk.

      Estu, not so much.

      Open Controls
    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dunk and yes

      Open Controls
  22. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    101 on a free hit.
    I guess that makes up for that week when I forgot the GW25 deadline and only 6 starting...

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nice. Always great to break the ton.

      Open Controls
  23. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Toney or Havertz on a WC?

    Open Controls
  24. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    So the WC26 has definitely won this GW and gain back some of those 20-30 pts lost. We now go to BGW28 and I have a feeling WC26 will claw back all of it. At the end of the day....

    Open Controls
  25. The Pep Revolution
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is the DGW in GW29 the biggest left of the season? Will there be another DGW coming up?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      29's the biggest

      Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes a few -think Gw34 will host those not playing next week.

      I believe GW29 biggest double left tho

      Open Controls
  26. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    My season has been so poor I've not been able to brag once . This week 105 .
    Worthy of a humble one.

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      *well played*

      Open Controls
    2. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Likewise got 105 and my best OR so far this year at 244K

      Says something about this season! Would be very pleased finishing inside top 100K at this rate

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I'm well off that.

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yer, shame it wasn't in the same vibe as your original post haha. I'm with you: season-high score of 97. And still at 4.5 million OR haha.

          Open Controls
  27. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Post March finally getting his due goal, who would you get for GW29:

    A) March (cheaper)
    B) Mac Allister (pens?)

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      March

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      B still assuming he continues in that role

      Open Controls
    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Uncle Toney here to help, I would go B

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        lovely reply!

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No problem, that’s what Uncle Toneys are for

          Open Controls
  28. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Field 10 or -4 Haaland to Havertz/Watkins?

    Then whoever comes in back to Haaland in 30...

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Live a little with Ollie.

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Almost feel like Havertz is living a little and Ollie is the safe pick

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Living a little is taking the hit. Ollie better chance than Havertz of covering it.

          Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      i'd prob roll the dice and get one.

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeh I'm leaning that way

        Open Controls
    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Uncle Toney here to help, I would field 10 rather than sell Haaland

      Open Controls
  29. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Re-think post Toney's YC...

    A) Kepa, March, Havertz

    B) Ward, Mac Allister, Toney

    (assuming all play in GW29 for BB)

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Uncle Toney here to help, B

      Open Controls
  30. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey guys here's my team:

    Kepa/ Iversen

    Dawson Trippier White Henry/ Bueno

    Rashford Saka Salah Macallister Mitoma

    Toney Darwin Haaland

    (1.4 itb 1ft)

    The main question is would you FH this team this gw or in 29?

    If I do free hit this week:

    I can use it to bring differentials like Son and then use 2 transfers next gameweek for -4 to take out single GW players (something like Saka and Haaland to Maddison and Solanke) so I will have 9 players for the big double next gameweek.

    if I don't free hit this week:

    I can do Salah and Darwin to Maddison and Kane I can get 8 GW players out for -4 and then use my free hit next week, to bring in whoever I want for the big double gw next week!

    thanks guys!!!!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.