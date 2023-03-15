FPL suspensions: Toney one booking away from a ban

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended – or returning from a ban – ahead of Gameweek 28.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are three players at immediate risk of a two-match suspension, the most notable of whom from a Fantasy perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.8m).

He picked up his ninth booking of the season late on in Brentford’s win over Southampton, so is now one caution away from a two-match ban.

Toney has to get through the Bees’ next six matches without a yellow card in order to avoid that fate. If he’s booked this weekend against Leicester City, he’ll miss out on the entirety of Double Gameweek 29.

Ruben Neves (£5.4m) and Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) are also sitting on nine cautions, so face an uphill task to avoid a suspension.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED OR RETURNING FROM A BAN

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m) became the first Premier League player to reach 10 yellow cards, swiftly followed by Joelinton (£5.9m).

Both players were slapped with two-match bans and will return in Gameweek 29.

In terms of red cards, Wout Faes (£4.2m) will be suspended for Gameweek 28 after being dismissed for two bookable offences against Chelsea.

Casemiro (£4.9m) was sent off for the second time this season against Southampton and will now face a four-match suspension, although one of these fixtures will be the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Fulham.

He’ll be back in Gameweek 31.