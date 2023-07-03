Our team-by-team reviews of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season have finally reached Wolves, the last club under the spotlight.

We’ll examine the attacking and defensive team stats, while we also reveal which players posed the biggest goal threat and who carried the most assist potential.

Each club will also be previewed nearer to Gameweek 1 as we look more closely at new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so here.

WOLVES IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 31 20th Shots 412 17th Shots in the box 256 18th Shots on target 122 19th Big chances 41 20th Expected goals (xG) 37.57 19th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 35.20 18th

Wolves had the worst attack in the Premier League last season, scoring just 31 goals in 38 games.

They had only 41 big chances according to Opta, the lowest in the top flight by some distance, and were relegation material in all of the other underlying metrics listed above.

Bruno Lage began as Wolves manager but was sacked in early October, having won just one of eight games. Steve Davis then remained in caretaker charge until the World Cup, before Julen Lopetegui came in from Gameweek 17 onwards.

His arrival saw Wolves turn their campaign around, eventually securing a respectable 13th-place finish, yet they still continued to struggle in attacking areas, scoring just 23 goals in his 22 Premier League games in charge – only Chelsea and Bournemouth scored fewer during that period.

Their underlying attacking numbers actually got worse, too, as they prioritised defensive solidity.

Above: Wolves’ goal threat Gameweek 1-16 (left) and Gameweek 17-38 (right) in 2022/23 (average per match)

Away from home, Wolves notched 12 goals, scoring more than once in just two matches.

They only took 12 fewer shots on their travels, but a big chance every 139.8 minutes is a damning statistic and a reflection of their final-third woes.

Above: Wolves goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

WOLVES IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

