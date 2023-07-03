22
  1. Thug
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    There is a real rush to get these out before the price reveals tonight 🙂

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      They had to be quick because Diego Costa is the first price reveal apparently.

      
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        We need to know if Bueno and Toti will be 4.0m. Someone needs to be sat on the end of our benches.

        
  2. Thug
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    I scheduled my annual RMT vaccination for tomorrow

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Good man, the ramparts are about to be breached, everyone must prepare and be ready! Archers - readyyyyyy! Looooose!

      
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Copy & paste this: ”You nailed it, 10/10”

      
      1. NZREDS
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Lmao I might have to do this

        
  3. noquarternt
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Who will be this preseasons’ Nunez and Neto?

    
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nunez and Neto?

      
    2. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      God don’t remind me of Neto, I got roped in to that bandwagon and it certainly didn’t pay dividends!

      
  4. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Since James Maddison debut 5 years ago only Salah Kane and KDB has more goal contribution in the premier league.(Four Four Two)

    With better players around him he'll likely be one of the first names in my teams

    
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm watching closely.

      
    2. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      If Kane stays Maddison will be in many a FPL team methinks.

      
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Im really tempted also

      
  5. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any predictions on who could possibly be the first reveal?

    My prediction is Walker..!!! 😉

    
    1. shapply
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      My bet is on Saka

      
      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Odergaard

        
      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Undercover agent Shapply knows, must be Saka!

        
  6. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Re:Maddison
    Only issue is, everything went through Maddison at Leicester whereas, you had Kulu and Son at Spurs. Wouldn't be surprised if Maddisons role was a little deeper at Spurs considering Kane likes to drop back for the ball.

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane’s dropping back, through the dressing room, past the car park, off to another team!

      
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't think so. Posty likes wide wingers, so Son and Kulu will be stuck out wide even though that isn't really their strengths. Maddy will be responsible for all the creativity apart from Kane coming deep.

      
  7. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    How many of you are from the U.S of A? And where from? I haven’t been to that kingdom yet, but I might make a visit.

    

