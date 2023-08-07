452
452 Comments
  1. Quagsire
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Haaland, KDB, Salah, Saka and Rashford...

    Turner

    Gabriel, Webster, Henry, Andersen

    Salah, KDB, Saka, Rashford

    Haaland, João Pedro

    (Areola, Cash, fodder)

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Palace or Luton Andersen ?

      1. Quagsire
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Andersen is Palace, Anderson is Luton

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Luton is Mads Juel Andersen. Palace one is good however that 4 x 4.5m rotation for 2 places is decent, although I'd be tempted to switch Joachim Andersen for Tark (if passed fit).

          1. Quagsire
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers

  2. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who is your GW1 vice captain as it stands?

    1. Mirror Man
      21 mins ago

      Haaland

    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Saka

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Saka.

    4. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Salah

    5. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Saka (vc), Haaland (c).

    6. JBG
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Rashford

    7. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      kane

    8. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Saka

    9. AB1792
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Salah

  3. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you rather have Martinelli, TAA or Watkins?

    Bit sideways and not that important, but still worth asking your thoughts. Gabriel or Saliba?

    Best 4.5 defender? Botman's early fixtures are tough and I'm not sure whether Cash is nailed or not, so currently on Henry — but that doesn't look too good.

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think Martinelli has the most points in him - I dont see may clean sheets for TAA. Watkins safe choice…….flip a coin on the defenders. I have gone with Gabriel. …. Udogie looks very interesting at 4.5

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Many, many thanks. Very helpful indeed.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Watkins

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Cheers!

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Martinelli, Gabriel and Botman(but on the bench for the first few GWs.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Appreciate it!

    4. Boly Would
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Close one between Martinelli and Watkins
      Gabriel for me.
      I've got Guehi, fixtures are a bit wobbly but he'll mainly be on the bench anyway.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Many thanks!

    5. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      watkins
      gabriel,better attacking prowess
      konsa although patterson is in my thoughts

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thank you very much indeed!

    6. tyiocoyg34
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      - I only have Watkins in my team

      - Saliba for me ... If he stays fit he will outscore Gabriel for sure.

      - Botman is great, although some rough first fixtures. For 4.5 Levi Colwill / Udogie could also be interesting players although not nailed

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Much appreciated!

  4. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    It’s come down to this:

    A) Odegaard and Foden
    B) KDB and Eze

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ødegaard and Eze

    2. Shake n Bake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Agree with Ode and Eze.

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    If you're on Saka and an Arsenal defender...

    Would you pick Rashford or Ødegaard?

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. Quagsire
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers for the upvotes guys

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rash

    3. Shake n Bake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rash

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers guys

        That's what I've done

    4. AB1792
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Rashford

  6. Shake n Bake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Colwill, Mitoma, 4.5 FWD

    B) Chilwell, 4.5 MID, Joao Pesro

    1. PScholes18
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      B as you can get a playing 4.5 mid, but not forward.

    2. AB1792
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      B, 4,5m strikers are useless

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B i think

  7. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone Considering Odegaard over Saka ?

    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Considering him over Martinelli - could be a good way to differentiate yourself from the pack

      1. artvandelay316
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        He's more widely-owned than Martinelli though.

    2. tyiocoyg34
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      not for now

    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      hugely but im still with saka,great player odegaard is and after yesterday ive had £100 on arsenal at 11/4 without city

    4. Doosra - â˜­DeclanMyGeniusâ…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have both.

  8. PScholes18
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which is better?

    A: Salah - Wissa. +1 ITB
    B: Kane - Mbuemo. +0.5 ITB
    C: Kane - Trossard. 0 ITB

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      C with a decent first sub.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      B is safer tho.

      1. PScholes18
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Bench is cheap, but all starters. Currently on Salah, but getting tempted by Kane.

        Could add Mitoma (got other Brighton cover) to the three first and add option D as well:

        D: Foden, Jota, Watkins with a crapload of cash left.

  9. Chandler Bing
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Okay so Forest apparently still looking to sign Henderson despite getting Turner. That changes things .

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I guess it does.

      £4m back up but he could start on Saturday at Arsenal (!)

      1. Chandler Bing
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah, but who's really playing him against Arsenal? We need him for his GW2, 5, 9 fixtures.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm rotating with Martinez at Newcastle or Raya(!)

          Who's your starting keeper?

          1. Chandler Bing
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Johnstone at the moment. Rotates really well with Turner

  10. Quagsire
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Mings or Konsa?

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      konsa

    2. Doosra - â˜­DeclanMyGeniusâ…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Mings. ðŸ™‚

    3. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Flip a coin. Mings probably better for BPS.

  11. tyiocoyg34
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    My Team #428

    Onana - Areola
    Saliba - Chilwell - Estupinan - Stones ( Baldock )
    Saka - Rashford - Foden - Jota ( Barnes )
    Haaland - Watkins ( Mubama )

    I think this one might be the one

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nailed it.

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Swap Foden for Maddison and you're on the money.

      1. tyiocoyg34
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I wouldn't cosider this a good transfer so i won't ðŸ™‚

    3. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like it overall but it's a bit risky in midfield. Could end up with Jota, Foden and Barnes all benched certain GWs.

  12. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    If Nkunku will miss only 2-3 weeks, will you still have him but on the bench for the first games?

    Pickford
    Stones Chilwell Gabriel
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Pedro

    Bench: 4.0, Nkunku*, Baldock, Kabore

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I've seen this on Twitter but just get Jackson till he's fit again.

    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Getting an injured 7.5mil player who has never played in the PL before in your GW1 squad has the hallmarks of being one of those decisions you look back on and regret.

  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best 6 million forward?

    I'm currently on DCL

    Am I mad to be contemplating him?

    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think Pedro from Brighton is worth a shout

    2. Evz
      just now

      He won’t start gw1. He’s not fully fit yet

  14. JONALDINHO
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Flekken
    Chilwell • Gabriel • Estupinan
    Salah • Rashford • Saka • Mbeumo • Mitoma
    Haaland(C) • Solanke
    (Areola / Baldock / Kabore / Mubama)

    I’m assuming Flekken is 100% 1st choice if Raya goes? Not too keen on Solanke but don’t trust any others minutes

    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep looks good.

      Just monitor in case Raya is still with Brentford at the GW1 deadline.

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Solanke's fixtures are so bad that a punt on someone else has to be worth it

    3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Solanke no thankee!

  15. Eze Really?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    A word of warning DCL will not start at the weekend. Dyche says he is unlikely to be ready for 90 minutes yet and have to protect him.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      The glass man

    2. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hopefully both his owners see this warning.

      1. Eze Really?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Smile. 2.5% but climbing because of recent goal and appearance.

        1. Tomerick
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I will be smiling If as many people own him as possible.

    3. supermaths
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have him

  16. Quagsire
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Henry injured?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Flagged

  17. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Pedro or Wissa?

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Got both but would prefer Pedro

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      P

  18. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I've never considered Sterling as an option for one single minute until I looked at the Chelsea team and asked myself who's going to score their goals? They've got two unproven forwards on their books right now. One of them is injured and the other one seems to have been an also-ran until the last few weeks of last season and even then he had more yellows than a pack of Post-it's. Like everyone else at Chelsea, Sterling was absolute pish last season but he started out as a premium after racking up 20 returns in 21/22 and can now be found in the sale aisle. RMT have him at the top of their value rankings for midfielders from GW2 up to GW11 and second overall for the season. If the guy's ever going to come good again, it's surely got to be between now and the second international break with the kind fixtures his team have got.

    Faith or Folly?

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      But what if no one scores Chelsea's goals.

      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I guess someone's got to. Leicester got relegated and still managed to score 51 times.

    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's definitely an interesting contender. Ideally I'd like to see him get a few starts and good performances before GW3. High risk high reward type of pick.

    3. Sterling Effort
      1 min ago

      I think when Nkunku is fit, he's not in the first choice 11.

      Think it'll be Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen and Jackson as first choice

      1. P-P-A-P
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks for clarifying.

  19. mataave
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Current team:

    Pickford
    Stones - Chilwell - Estupinan - Gabriel
    Rashford - Eze - Saka
    Kane - Haaland - Pedro

    4.0 - Hee Chan - Cash - Baptiste

    Any obvious changes needed, even if it is fairly template?

  20. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this?

    Flekken
    Shaw - Gabriel - Estupanian
    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Eze - Mitoma
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Turner / Udogie Botman / Mubama

  21. Sterling Effort
    6 mins ago

    What's the general consensus on planning transfers?

    Was looking at Salah + J.Pedro to Kane + 5.5 (Wilson likely) after GW2 but don't usually like to plan transfers in advance because something will inevitably go wrong!

  22. supermaths
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    No mention of Nketiah?
    Is there a chance he gets minutes while Jesus is out of action, especially when Havertz has already proven his forward liabilities?

  23. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Presuming we get a City team leak and Foden is in the starting lineup which pair would you go for?

    A) Foden + Maddison
    B) B.Fernandes + Eze

