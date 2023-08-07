With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2023/24, weâ€™re welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign.Â Here, Fantasy ‘all-rounder’ Obay Eid/FPL Milanista scrutinises Arsenal players and reveals his Gameweek 1 team.

We are less than one week away from Gameweek 1, so it’s time to start finalising our 15-man squads.

Premium defenders were taking all our attention when we were selecting our teams for the 2022/23 season, after the phenomenal performances and excellent value they offered in the previous campaign.

However, for this season’s preparation, I feel that the biggest talking point is Arsenal assets and which ones we should pick in our FPL teams.

Arsenal were the second-top-scoring team from last season, while only Manchester United trumped them for clean sheets.

Their favorable fixtures across the first seven Gameweeks mean that we shall be heavily invested in the Gunners, especially after FPL decided to price their key assets quite generously.

Let’s jump into the stats to hopefully make it a bit easier for us to select our Arsenal players for Gameweek 1.

ARSENAL IN FPL: ATTACKERS

The Gunners’ fans were entertained by a free-flowing attacking side that came really close to winning a long-awaited Premier League title. With 88 goals scored during the 2022/23 campaign, their attack must not be ignored.

The below tables summarise the key attacking stats for the Arsenal midfielders and forwards who were on the books last season: