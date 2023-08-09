190
190 Comments
  1. ToyBlader
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Ederson & Pinnock

    B) Onana & Saliba

    Which one and why=

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      B. Onana more save and bonus points (and more clean sheets going by last year), Arsenal more clean sheets, but Gabriel is the more popular choice for a reason (goals & xG).

  2. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Nakamba or Baptiste as £4.5 fodder in midfield?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I quite like Chuks at Chelsea.

  3. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best combo?

    Steele + chilwell

    Johnstone + Estu

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Johnstone & Chilwell IMO. I think Brighton might disappoint somewhat this season.

  4. calagonia
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Need help. Too many templates on the go and a big money league to get a good start in:

    Currently:
    Ederson (Fabianski)
    Estupinan Botman Gabriel Chilwell (Baldock)
    Either - Saka/Odergaard Mitoma Ahmada Salah Szbozlai
    Haaland Darwin Jaoa Pedro

    Thinking of swapping out my risky szbozlai, pedro and ederson to somehow get Eze in mid and run with a 3 5 2. Thoughts/help on this?

    Trying my best to keep salah, just dont see rashford/fernandes combo doing great off the bat. Also thinking of getting rid of fabianski now that maguire is moving to the ham.

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rashford and Fernandes have managerless Wolves at Old Trafford GW1, all-out-attack Spurs GW2, and Forest at Old Trafford GW3...

    2. Nickyboy
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      FWIW... Firstly, I am never signing Ederson again. Secondly, I think you certainly need one of them (I am Team Rashford)

  5. goldensock
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is anyone brave enough to join me with no haaland?
    Johnstone - areola
    Estup Gabriel Chilwell - Baldock - Kabore
    Saka Maddison Rashford Eze Salah
    Kane Pedro - mubama

    Obv it's a huge gamble but I plan to save transfer in gw2 and take salah and mubama out for haaland and a 4.5 mid. I'd have salah captain gw2 while haaland plays Newcastle and kane or rashford captain gw1

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Too much risk for me.
      Owned by 85-90% and they will all captain him. He bangs in a Hattie and that’s 30-40 points down on all your rivals. You might win some weeks, but overall the risk is too high for me.
      So, like Duncan Bannatyne says to his wife, “just so you know, I’m out”.

      1. goldensock
        • 5 Years
        just now

        How many of them will have kane and salah gw1? Nobody. Haaland gets no more than 2 goals first 2 gw and alot won't captain him gw2. Meanwhile salah captain gw2 much lower owned could quite easily beat haaland teams up until gw3 when I switch to haaland

    2. chelseabrad
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Absolutely not

  6. Wake me up before sanogo
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    RMT this Kane team. Obviously if it becomes clear a deal is in the offing before the deadline it will have to change, but until then he's being massively overlooked IMO. He's in barely any drafts! The guy is a goal machine!

    Onana
    estupinan gabriel Ruben Dias/Stones
    Rash Mbeumo Eze Saka
    Kane Haaland Joao Pedro

    Botman chuk 4.0

    1. PapaWengzz
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      This is why Ive gone with Maddison

      1. Wake me up before sanogo
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He can't cover Kane

    2. H.E. Pennypacker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have the same forward line as you. If Harry stays, he's gonna score loadsa goals in Ange´s set up, I also Have Kulu and Maddison!

  7. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Kinda down to:

    1) Salah + 13.5 on two mids (or 6.5 mid and Jackson)

    2) Bruno + Martinelli + Jota/Diaz

    3) Kane + 13.5 on two mids

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Should also add that 2) has 1.5 so could, e.g. get Onana over 4.5 GK

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same as me below haha.

      I'm a bit torn. I think 1 is not as 'sexy' but it probably better.

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But if you add fixtures and extra cash in the mix...maybe we focus too much on that Bournemouth game

    3. H.E. Pennypacker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Harry!

  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Salah or no?

    A) Salah, Mitoma, Eze
    B) Jota, Martinelli, Fernandes

    Starting to think the Salah draft has legs. Mitoma and Eze are talismans for their team. The minutes are more secure.

    1. chelseabrad
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I did the same but Mbuemo and Eze

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      To throw in my two penneth I've had him from the off, in part because of the anxiety that not owning him every gw brings, but also because I still think you can build a very strong team around him and Haaland in your team.

      1. Boly Would
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agree. I was the opposite and haven't had him in until recently. Now thinking I like the look of the team with him. Before Salah, I was really keen on Diaz as I think he's class, but just too much uncertainty to start with.

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      As mine above but no Salah gives crazy flexibility and allows dynamic changes to the team, like I've been already toying with Maddison and Jackson in after GW2

    4. Z
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Too much teams with Jota...i hope that you tealise that
      1. He cant cover Salah
      2. He will avrage play 60min per game

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I really rate Jota tbh. I think he's very explosive and worthwhile to buy considering preseason form.

        1. Z
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That is true, so no discusion about that, but he is still rotation risk....and for that money Arsenal or City players could deliver more (as i said he cant cover Salah)

    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’ve done plenty drafts with and without Salah.

      Every one I’ve loved has Mo in it.

    6. Doosra - â˜­DeclanMyGeniusâ…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      B).

    7. mad_beer âœ…
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have had Salah, Haaland, Martinelli and Foden since the start. Only Foden is on shaky ground with me.

  9. H.E. Pennypacker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Maybe can't make the decision and wants a consensus of opinion from folk on this site?

  10. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Huzzah! The Hall of Shame Tourney has grown to a muster of 453 valiant entrants, and the noble quest to attain 500 gallant jousters lies afore us. Those who do not meet the lofty prerequisites for entry may serve as squires to their noble counterparts. Select thy champion and grant thyself the opportunity to claim a prize. Should they emerge victorious, so shalt thou!

    The code to partake is B84jwh.

    1. H.E. Pennypacker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thank+you, my liege.

  11. barton fc
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    is colwill still an option with disasi coming in?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should be. Disasi and Thiago RCB, Colwill and Badiashile LCB. Badiashile currently injured. Not sure if Chalobah could come into the equation.

  12. PapaWengzz
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hows my team looking, pretty settled on it:

    Jonstone
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan
    Saka Odegaard Rashford Bruno Maddison
    Haaland Pedro
    ********
    Turner Botman Beyer Mubamba

    1.5ITB to for flexibility fund a move from Pedro to Jackson or Maddsion to Jota for e.g.

    Advice appreciated!

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good. I'm wary of Maddison.

  13. darkmatt3r
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who are the current picks of the 4 0 defenders?

    1. H.E. Pennypacker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like Baldock & Beyer.

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Beyer and Kabore

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Beyer, but no game in GW2 is a concern, as casuals may sell and cause an early price drop.

      I think Auston Trusty is a decent gamble. Blades have hardly got any fit players and you’d have to think they bought him off Arsenal with the sole intention of playing him every week when fit?

      Has a decent GW2 fixture as well.

  14. Nickyboy
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    How much trouble would I be asking for, if I started with both Chillwell & James? The upside feels kind of sexy and fixtures look fun after GW2 (you could argue even after GW1). Plus, no Europe this season...

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Just the danger of Chelsea 23/24 being like Chelsea 22/23

  15. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. Salah Mbeumo Chilwell (4-5-1)
    B. Martinelli Bruno Watkins (3-5-2)

    Thanks!

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B. Just because 4 5 1 is trouble

  16. K4pril
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Hi all,

    First time playing head to head mini league. When I will know my next oponent?
    Inhope it's not showing it after deadline...

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't worry about it, just win every week, jobs a gun un

    2. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Once the week 1 deadline has passed then fpl towers will generate a fixture list for you covering all 38 weeks.

      1. K4pril
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Oh that's perfect!
        It's Mt workplace league so will be nice to wind up people i am matches against

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Charming!

  17. DF Team
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best £5.5m or below forward?
    Is it Raúl?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pedro?

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      he'll start the season, but Mitro will be back in the team very soon

    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Joao Pedro and Carlton Morris

  18. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pickford Turner

    Stones Estu Gabriel Colwill Cash

    Rashford Saka Mitoma Eze 4.5m

    Kane Haaland Joae Pedro

    Thoughts please. I need help!

  19. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    A - Salah & Watkins
    B - Martinelli & Kane

    Pickford/Turner
    Chilwell/Gabriel/Estu/Cash/Baldock
    Bruno/Saka/Mbeumo/Chukwue/?
    Haaland/Pedro/?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A. but Jackson insted of Watkins (wo you can use 1M extra)

  20. Tcheco
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Steele nailed as Brighton GK?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks to be first choice ahead of Verbruggen

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don't think he is nailed, likely first choice.

  21. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Mubama + Udogie + Henry
    B) Pedro + Kabore + Beyer

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  22. chelseabrad
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Onana (Areola)
    Chilwell Gabriel Estu (Kabore Beyer)
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Eze (Chuka)
    Haaland Jackson Watkins

    Good to go or is that bench too risky? Thinking maybe switch Estu to Botman & another 4.5 def?

  23. Big Mac
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Playing around, and currently on this:

    Onana
    Estu - Gabriel - Stones
    Saka - Bruno - Rashford - Eze - Mitoma
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Bench: Turner - Jackson - Chilwell - Baldock

    I recognise that the bench is loaded and Chelsea could do ok at Pool, but enjoying having strength in reserve and still 0.5ITB for flexibility.

    Thoughts?

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Too much money on rotation to be honest. Chilwell on bench is ok, but Jackso too is overkill

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agree with Z.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      not my pick of the 6.5s mids but nice squad

  24. Exeterslowly
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Turner or areola?

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same dilema....i guess Areola will start, he is better pick but it is risky choice

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I don't think we have had any clear indication Areola will be first choice ahead of Fabianski

      2. Exeterslowly
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I thought that too but fabianski has started more mins in pre season than him hence me now thinking about turner

  25. zLaTaN@uNiTeD
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Will fpl tower make TURNER a nottingham forset gk before the gw1 deadline?

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They will

    3. Exeterslowly
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It will be all done by the morning. Not sure if he is ahead of the other keeper

  26. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any thoughts?

    Pickford
    Stones/Gabriel/James
    Mitoma/Salah/Rashford/Foden/Martinelli
    Nketiah/Haaland

    Areola/Woodrow/Chambers/Beyer
    0.0itb

  27. gunner79
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    What Man City midfielder to have?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      None

    2. Exeterslowly
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I had Foden for weeks but after the comm shield I have decided to have none of them.

