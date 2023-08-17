435
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    (c) Rashford anyone? I can see a big reaction from United and playing against an open attacking, leaky defence.

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      He looked a bit off so I would say there are like 5-6 better options atleast

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Not for me.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Big punt.

      Go for it.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Locked in 😎

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I’m wouldn’t consider him.

    5. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Absolutely no chance

    6. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      You have no proof spurs defence is leaky (it might well be)

      Only pl game they played was against Brentford who are strong at home and spurs best defender by a mile went off after 10 mins

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        What do you know, you’re a potato.

    7. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Problem is Rashford plays worse as a 9, much better on the left side cutting in.

  2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Have Salah as Pool coverage.
    Captain Haaland (at home...) and seems like having Salah is enough of a differential?

    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'm leaning towards this aswell. Salah is a nice differential as it is, without the captaincy.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I feel Mo has more chance to score big vs BOU than Haaland vs a good NEW defense.

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I have to captain him as this is my favourite Liverpool fixture.

    4. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I would captain Salah if I had him for sure

    5. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      If I had Salah I would 200% captain him over Haaland. One of my struggles this GW - I don't have Salah and I want to go against Haaland but don't know who to pick from ...

    6. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I think if you have Salah, you are crazy not to go all in.

  3. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    RP

    What to do here?

    *Have both Rashford and Bruno

    A: Bruno -> Jota (-4) and bench one of Wissa(1) and Pedro(2)
    B: start Bruno and bench one of 1 and 2
    C: bench Bruno and start both 1+2

    1. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B1

  4. boc610
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    28 m for lewis hall LOL WTF !t. ten matches for chelseas first teamt.the market is FUBAR'ed. its just a clown show now.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Who’s that?

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Hall is most commonly known as a player who got 3 bonus points in May when United smashed Chelsea 4:1, and FPL managers completely lost it.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      ر.س
      $$$,£££,€€€

      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        "but Mr Private Investment Fund im not sure thats market value..."
        "whats this 'Market Value' you speak of?"

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          PIF is an extension of the Saudi State.

          They even argued this in a New York court i think, concerning a key individual.

        2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          The pensioners in Saudi Arabia must be livid at this reckless investing!

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            There's no such thing as a Saudi pensioner lol... the only workers in the kingdom are imported labour

            Open Controls
            1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              Indeed - it's just quite funny imagining if our real UK pension funds were treated like this!

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                EEEEK! It would be like playing Fpl with our real pension money! :-/

  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Any Baldock news? He’s my only playing sub and as I have both Gabriel and Foden I need him to play

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Cramp

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Cheers, so he’s fine?

        Open Controls
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      News is he's the best C material this week

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Would expect Gabriel and Foden to be subbed on if they don't start.

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Don’t mind the risk of Foden not starting and coming on, however, Gabriel cameo would be super annoying

    4. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Where has this news about Baldock come from? I never saw anything about it?

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    A) Foden
    B) Diaby
    C) Maddison
    D) Bowen
    E) Diaz
    F) Mbeumo

    ... this as the 5th midfielder. So many options, what's your pick?

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Mbeumo

    2. Thewoodyhorse
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Currently on Diaz but Maddison, Diaby and Mbeumo all look like great points scorers this season

    3. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I’ve actually been thinking D could be a good shout.

  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bruno to Diaz worth a FT and bench Jackson/Pedro?

    Turner
    Chilwell Gabriel Estu
    Saka Rashford Martinelli Richarlison
    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    Onana Bruno Baldock Kabore

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Probably.

      It's a punt though as you require 2 to remain quiet on a 1 week basis.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      no way

    3. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      No

  8. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    I think the deciding factor for me in terms of captaincy is Bernardo Silva's availability. If he's fit I'll go Haaland. If he's not I don't think I trust City to create enough for Haaland based on what we've seen against Arsenal and Sevilla. Don't have Salah so it'll have to be Watkins or a wild gamble on Rashford against Spurs' high line.

    1. Johnjo
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Do you have an Arsenal mid you could captain?

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah but I'm not massively confident on Arsenal at Palace.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I just saw a a stat there -
      "There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 9 of Tottenham's last 10 games (Premier League)"

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Kane left, remember? I wouldn't use these old stats to predict the future without him.

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Fair point, but Ange seems like the Australian version of Kevin Keegan at Newcastle, attack the best form of defence etc.

          I think this season I think it will be between Brighton/Spurs will be the neutrals 'second team' they will have a go regardless who the opponents are.

      2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        9 of those 10 in a different season with a different manager and with Kane

      3. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        But Spurs could concede two and score one, or the opposite. You're right about that.

      4. Johnjo
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Were those goals mainly for or against Spurs?

    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      You're overthinking it

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Probably.

  9. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Having deliberated over what to do with my transfers this week I think I am sold on Foden > Mbuemo, Thats all...

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Foden for one week lol

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        One week too much.

      2. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Foden is and never has been a long term pick. One week punt kinda guy

    2. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I bet he starts to is weekend.

      1. Sad Ken
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Haha, that was meant to say I bet he starts 🙂

        1. CRAZY TRAIN
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          He probably will, but I was going to do it next gw anyway and think Mbuemo has better points potential this week

  10. Heavy Cream
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Will Disasi be a consistent starter do you think? I’m torn between him and Colwill in my draft team.

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Tough one - could you swerve Chelsea and go for a Brentford defender?
      I think Sanchez could be a good sneaky draft pick from Chelsea.

      1. Heavy Cream
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I have Flekken and Steele as my GK’s. Do you think Sanchez would be a better choice over either?

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Apparently the best keeper rotation is Turner and Sanchez. If I was playing draft that would the two I would take a gamble on.

          You will then be able to pick more of the assured players from Brighton (Dunk/Gross/March) or you could get more Brentford options.
          The advantage with it as well is that you are covering the Chelsea defence on the cheap.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      If/when Chelsea move to a back 4 he will be in and out with Thiago Silva alongside Colwill

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I was surprised to see him start immediately - obviously a good sign but I'd just say that even us fans aren't sure who is consistently going to start at CB.

      Seen some people saying maybe we bench Silva due to pace of some of the West Ham players - but I think it's a risky player to go for atm.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        It is a bit hard to predict. He should be backup to Tilva but if they remain Back 3 he stays. Seems Badishile is just about back so it's not guaranteed Colwill keeps his place although he was really good and should do.

  11. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    missed the price rise for chilwell
    i have stones

    please help

    A) Keep - what is his injury like ?
    B) Transfer to James
    C) Transfer to Ake

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Sell Stones for Henry, then by back Stones cheaper the following gameweek if he looks like he is going to be fit.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        This is bad advice IMHO. Don't sell a player if you're planning to get him back in almost immediately. That could equate to an 8-point hit.

        A or B would be my preference. Can't pick between the two without better knowledge of the rest of your defence.

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          I am not saying set it in stone (s) , it is merely an alternative. A lot of people who play FPL seem to have this odd unwritten rules that make little logical sense.
          My idea is simply both thinking of fixtures and the rises/drops.
          Henry in Stones out and - Stones back in possibly he following gameweek at a cheaper price. If there are no other fires to fight in your team etc.
          I am not calling for a mythical -8 the next gameweek. That may or may not happen.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          I'd update to B due to post below. I wouldn't really but City defense for the NEW fixture.

          1. Nazz
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            been priced out of that now

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wasn’t Stones on the bench last night? I assume that means he has to be fit. If you really want Chilwell, wait a week and get him for free for Chelsea’s lovely run.

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Oops, ignore what I just wrote, should have read the rest of the comments on this page.

  12. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Captain:

    A) Diaz (no Salah)
    B) Haaland
    C) Saka
    D) Rashford

    Cheers!

  13. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Im sure Im not the only one out there... fellow ppl managers, if you don't have Salah and want to go against Haaland, who do you go for?

    . Rashford?
    . Bruno?
    . Saka?

    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Im on Diaz currently, but would try with Rashford from those options

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I would be tempted by Chilwell if you have him.

  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Reading the Man United fan forums with some fans wanting Bruno to stay a bit deeper is really making me want to consider bringing in Maddison a week early - although know this type of game will suit United more (and obviously, don't know if ETH will do that).

    Mount taking some set pieces off Bruno devalues him a tiny bit too. (Same thing happened at Chelsea with Mount taking them off Chilwell/James!)

    Considering Diaz a little more than I was previously too - especially since I thought he was 8m(!) but GW3 isn't as tasty.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'm disappointed in Bruno and open to selling him, but I've done my GW2 transfer and they have Forest after that, so there's time for him to change my mind.

    2. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I would hold a little while and see if he comes good. Would be kicking yourself if he hits form as soon as you sell him.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        To be honest his GW4-5 (and perhaps even GW3, if they set up well) are tricky. At least trickier than alternative midfielders

        I wasn't comfortable enough to punt on the likes of Jota/Diaz/Maddison/Richarlison/Foden in GW1 - and always envisioned Bruno bring an early fall guy (he wasn't in my final draft until late on).

        I've had a good start so not too worried about rolling a tiny bit early. It may let me bring in James for Saliba, for free, next week too.

  15. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    just realised I cant do stones to james as his price dropped

    what do we reckon of stones playing time this week

    G2G?
    Johnstone
    Gabriel, Stones, Estu
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Saka
    Haarland (c), Pedro, Watkins

    Johnstone, Mbuemo, Baldock, Kabore

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Stones has probably done been injured and will be available, but it's classic Pep roulette you're playing there.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        the first part is instantly obsolete!

  16. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Foden replacement

    A. Richarlison
    B. Maddison

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Definitely B

    2. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

  17. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    This LFC scrabbling around for a DM is now becoming embarrassing, seem to be trying for every man & his dog

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      This Japanese guy just escaped relegation with Stuttgart, so he did better than Lavia.
      But yeh, worrying.

    2. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Rather we were scrambling for someone rather than pretending we're fine with what we've got

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Oh absolutely. Do you think Palace's Doucoure will fit the bill?

        1. Trubbish
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Yeah, as long as it's around the £50m mark. I'm also a fan of Amrabat so I'd love us to pinch him from UTD

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Can take Hojbjerg if you like…. I’ll let Mr Levy know

  18. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Just got the internet back after being knocked out for 24 hours, so prolly missed all the fun - is it the consensus that City were really poor last night? Think they're lacking a mojo right now - gotta go with Haaland as cap cos got no one else, but Salah cappers will prolly clean up GW2.

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      City are really disjointed, when you think about it any team that looses KDB, Gundogan and Bernardo would be.

      City have become an 'ordinary' good side who have to scrap for wins.
      Rodri with yet another assist speaks volumes as to how City's approach has had to change.

      Foden to me is a 'nice footballer' versatile but not really a consistent FPL option - Pep could play him anywhere or bench him.
      If Foden was 'that good' Pep would never bench him. How often did Pep bench Xavi or Iniesta?

      I am starting to think that the Foden hype of him filling in for KDB is largely a construct of the English media. Basically because he is English.
      But to Pep Foden is just a Phil Neville Utility Player who can do an OK job in a few positions - but he is not really the player Pep wants to depend on. Which is why he is in for Paqueta.

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        I agree with the premise of your argument, but comparing Foden to Phil Neville, well feck me with knobs on.

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Haha sorry I thought 'utility player' and Phil Neville jumped into my mind. I could not think of a better Foden equivalent. Someone probably can tell me a better one, English versatile etc - Milner? When he was younger the hype around him was massive at Leeds. But just he ticked along, not a 'stand out'.

          I must admit I fell for the 'hype' gw1 as soon as I heard Foden was starting I made a few moves (which cost me 7 points it turned out) to get him into my team. Watching the game v Burnley I thought - nice footballer but not for FPL - better options at that price. Plus is Foden able for the pressure of being the 'main man' the new KDB. I am not so sure. He is still a follower rather than a leader type figure.

          I actually would prefer Alvarez if I was given a choice of a second city player. Looks much more threatening and is 1m cheaper frees up that midfield for one of other many FPL options.

          1. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            I’ve read on many occasions folks exclaiming how technically gifted Foden is; even Pep a couple of years ago was saying (paraphrased) that he was one of the best young talents he’d seen.

            I can only think that he’s too individualistic for Pep as Luke (d1sabled) alluded to the other week insofaras he doesn’t execute Pep’s gameplan in exactly the way Pep wants him to.

            I know he’s a local lad and all, but I’d really like to see him move; at the moment it’s difficult to see how he can reach his full potential at City regardless of how many trophies he wins there. But perhaps he’s happy to do that, who knows.

            Alvarez is an interesting option, you’re right. For me, he’s not that easy to get to; plus I’ve my eye on Chilwell, Maddison, Jackson etc as higher priorities.

            1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              I think you are correct that a Foden move would get more football for him - he would be THE MAN in most other clubs with a team built around him.
              But from Foden's perspective he is probably loyal to the club and Pep. Getting 220 games over 6 years and trophies. And no pressure to be be the key man. Haaland has that pressure and thrives on it.

      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Well put.
        So I keep Haaland - for 8 GWs at least, but there's no current worries about getting a midfielder in, and I'm in less of a hurry to go for a 5-5.5m defender despite their fixtures just at the moment. Arsenal have a chance of creating a bit of a gap at the top of the league before City sort themselves out.

      3. CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Comparing foden to Phil Neville Jesus Christ. I think people are forgetting that City never start the season amazing.

  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    At Stones owners still holding... (Yes there's a question about him being on the bench last night in the thread, too.)

    https://twitter.com/FPL__Raptor/status/1692138482070597832

    Exclusive Man City news as per @FPLMaineRoad (trusted source)

    John Stones has injured his hamstring in training and will be unavailable for the game against Newcastle in GW2.

    Ruben Dias is back in training and therefore *should* be available.

  20. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Sell Stones folks

    "John Stones has injured his hamstring in training and will be unavailable for the game against Newcastle in GW2.

    Ruben Dias is back in training and therefore *should* be available."

    https://twitter.com/FPL__Raptor/status/1692138482070597832?t=hFxdPlkKFoxNIjLK9JdEaw&s=19

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Ahhh, I've got Lewis and am intending to park him on my bench for GW2 - but he's gonna start now.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Still a tough fixture against Newcastle

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      "Had a few questions similar. City trained this morning before travelling back to Manchester (don’t ask why). I believe this is when Stones picked up the hamstring issue. (Separate injury to that of last week)."

      https://twitter.com/FPLMaineRoad/status/1692142426314379385?t=rJbUw0YjkizvYoyh4ZdTwA&s=19

  21. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    So stones out

    5.4 ITB so james not an option

    A) Stones - Ake
    B) Bruno + Stones - Chilwell + Diaz (-4)
    C) Bruno + Stones - Chilwell + Madd (-4)
    D) Anything else

    Turner
    Gabriel, Stones, Estu
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Saka
    Haarland (c), Pedro, Watkins

    Johnstone, Mbuemo, Baldock, Kabore

  22. gbu43b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Anyone considering Watkins as capt? Home game against Everton.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's on my mind yeah.

  23. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Olise has just rejected Chelsea and extended his contract with Palace.

    https://twitter.com/CEO4TAG/status/1692144023769616552?t=c0oNvBA745wG8tuAAH3Kqw&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Rather refreshing

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah, surprising though. Must also mean he isn't interested in City.

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Brilliant, good on him. Would expect nothing less from a Reading boy.

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Smart boy

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Wow! Wonder what happened contact-wise (£££). Fair play to him though - that's one hell of a decision. Gotta respect the loyalty. Wonder who Chelsea will go after instead.

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      How nice for someone to actually want to develop their career, rather than being part of a portfolio and playing at Vitesse Arnhem in two years' time.

  24. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who to start this week….

    1. Pickford
    2. Turner

    A. Shaw
    B. Udogie

    Cheers

  25. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Chilwell on pens now?

  26. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    James injured.

    https://twitter.com/NathGissing/status/1692146239305908246

    Exclusive: Chelsea captain Reece James has picked up a fresh hamstring injury. Due for scan later on today. #CFC

    BigManBakar can't continue retweeting his defender stats to bolster his team value now...

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      This is all because I didn't buy a personalised shirt yesterday, isn't it. Never change Reece, never change...

    2. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      He doesn't know, he's just gissing

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        *claps*

    3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'll like, share and subscribe to that.

    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Water is....

  27. tim
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    One more week for Foden, hope he starts, hope he scores!

    1. King Kun Ta
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hope so, but i might transfer him out.

  28. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    had a worse 10 minutes my h2h (rival) has got cancelo,james and stones

