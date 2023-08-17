Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are offered an early chance to go against the grain for the captaincy, with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) boasting the best fixture of the second round as Liverpool hosts Bournemouth.

Here we examine the credentials of Liverpool’s Egyptian, captaincy heavyweight Erling Haaland (£14.0m), and alternative candidates from Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:15 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah tops a tight-knit captain poll ahead of Gameweek 2, backed by a mite over 45% of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

Haaland sits in second place and provides the Egyptian’s main armband competition, backed by just under one in three of our users.

Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) occupies third place with 5% of the vote, followed closely by Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS