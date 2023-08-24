Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have their sights set firmly on Erling Haaland (£14.0m) as captain in Gameweek 3, ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Bramall Lane.

However, with a host of top-six sides boasting favourable fixtures, assets from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal provide a strong contingent of differential alternatives.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST Gameweek 3 deadline.

Gameweek 3 Captain Poll

Haaland tops the captain poll by a landslide ahead of Gameweek 3, backed by a mite under two-thirds of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) has had a small surge in popularity in our poll to take second place but is still cut adrift from City’s Norwegian striker, backed by just over one in 20 of our users.

Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) has yet to light the touch paper on his Chelsea career but sits in third place ahead of a favourable home fixture, almost level with team-mate Chilwell.

Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) occupies fourth place with 4.2% of the vote, followed by Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) on just under 3%.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – FIRST TWO GAMEWEEKS