  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you get rid of Salah or Rashford if you needed money to upgrade other areas. Which one?

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Would keep

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Rash

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Johnstone
    Chilwell Estupinan Disasi
    Salah Saka Diaz Mitoma
    (H)aaland Jackson Alvarez

    Fodder...

    1.0m ITB

    Pretty well set for the next two GW's. It just feels like that kind of week where I could TC Haaland.

  3. Al Pacho
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Alvarez or Jackson ?

    1. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't forget Wissa and Watkins haha

    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Looks good both picks

  4. Puntillimon
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Great track record against Fulham, high differential cap, good chance of cs

    Gabriel cap - who’s with me?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think he is going to start.

    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Out for Akanji/Saliba

