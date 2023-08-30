71
  1. hogree
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    For me it's Mbeumo or Sterling in. Got Wissa already if that's a factor... who's the better long term pick?

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Raz for me, he could be the main man for Chelsea this year

  2. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Rashford or Martinelli to Maddison?

    Leaning Rashford as Uniteds defence is abit depleted

    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same i think i will go for martineli out as i have saka too and no manu cover

      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Its a tricky one as neither player has form but both are capable

    2. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I would keep rashford as he's finally playing in his position

      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hmm, it does make sense long term having Saka, Rashy and Maddison as they are their teams Talismen

  3. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which?

    A) martineli jota -4 to 2 of foden mbeumo madds bowen diaz
    B) martineli to foden mbeumo madds bowen

  4. Greenbackbøøg…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you guys rather have t silva or burn on draft?

  5. LangerznMash
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Richarlison will start banging in the goals very soon, the people jumping on Sterling now will jump to Richarlison next.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Feel like he's far more likely to be dropped than start banging them in, especially with Spurs looking to bring in wingers.

      1. LangerznMash
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Ange has publicly backed Rich multiple times, I can't see him being dropped.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not going to slate him in public, is he? Managers back players and drop/sell them all the time. I remember United fans losing their minds when Ten Hag said he wanted De Gea and Maguire to stay.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Too late, Richa to Kulu done! Kulu is the next big thing and I'm hopping on early.

  6. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    I've done Rashford and Shaw to Sterling and Udogie for a hit, with the real likelihood that Rashford will punish vs Arsenal. Now thinking about Wildcarding as I can see Maddison and Jackson doing well is gonna really hurt, and I'm already down towards the 3 million rank, another really poor start!

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not bad moves, I have Jackson but would prefer Sterling.

  7. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Went with Sterling over Maddison. Look forward to our collective outrage at the weekend.

  8. SOTHPAW
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which one would you bench this week?

    Saka
    Alvarez
    Foden
    Mbeumo

    edging towards Saka but Man U have a poor defence

    1. Home Run Baker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Tough choice … Alvarez I think
      But seems to me you have too much £ invested in your bench if you need to drop one of those guys

  9. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Was anyone injured on league cup duty last night?

  10. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    I will buy Sterling and Foden.I think Foden should be nailed for next games, there will be international break so he shouldn't get a rest soon.

  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Forest signing more players

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1696800901099364536?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

  12. Barnaby Wilde
    36 mins ago

    Johnstone started in goal for Palace yesterday and conceded 2 against Plymouth. I’m thinking that Henderson will be starting at the weekend.

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Either way he has one more weekend at most until he loses his place so need to move him on regardless.

  13. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Good Morning,

    Anything worth a hit here?

    Areola (Onana)
    Chilwell Estu Baldock (Cash, Gabriel)
    Rashford Saka Mitoma Mbeumo Sterling
    Haaland Watkins (Mubama)

    Watkins > Jackso/Alvarez perhaps for -4?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not worth the hit. GTG.

  14. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Who gives more points ? have dillema who to sell beetwen Rashford & Martinelli :
    A) Rashford (ars,BRI)
    B) Martinelli (MUN,eve)

    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Same & will ship out martineli

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would rather keep Rashford.

  15. SollyTheSeagull
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) Bring Jackson with -4 and play him bench Estu
    B) Play Estu

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. Tommyboy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Don't even consider A.

  16. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Here is a quick breakdown on Liverpool's CB situation, players in the pecking order (nicked off Reddit):

    1) VVD - suspended for at least 2 games
    2) Konate - injured
    3) Matip - available, needs to be managed fitness-wise
    4) Gomez - available, is also backup RB
    5) Quansah - available, has made his professional debut last weekend
    6) Nat Phillips - leaving the club
    7) Koumetio - left on loan

    Ignoring the fact Liverpool will probably pull a result out of their backside because it's Anfield, I'm surprised more people aren't looking to bring in Diaby this week.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm contemplating captaining him

  17. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which?

    A) martineli jota -4 to 2 of foden mbeumo madds diaz
    B) martineli to foden mbeumo madds

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B to Maddison.

  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who has the higher ceiling?

    a) Watkins @ Liverpool

    b) Ødegaard (h) to United

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Watkins

  19. Barnaby Wilde
    26 mins ago

    Who would you rather have in goal?

    A) Johnstone
    B) Kaminski
    C) Trafford

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Trafford.

  20. GW4 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    GW4 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/X6ifL5JWZYVr
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW3 clean sheet results:
    MNC: 61% ❌
    CHE: 52% ✅
    ARS: 51% ❌
    MNU: 48% ❌
    BHA: 41% ❌
    BRE: 38% ❌
    EVE: 35% ❌
    AST: 32% ❌
    TOT: 29% ✅
    WOL: 29% ✅
    CRY: 23% ❌
    NEW: 23% ❌
    BUR: 22% ❌
    BOU: 18% ❌
    LIV: 17% ❌
    WHU: 13% ❌
    NFO: 10% ❌
    FUL: 8% ❌
    LUT: 8% ❌
    SHU: 8% ❌

    Highest clean sheet % odds success rate so far this season: 25% (down 8% from last week)

    GW4 clean sheet odds:
    MNC: 52%
    CHE: 47%
    CRY: 42%
    WHU: 38%
    BRE: 36%
    EVE: 34%
    ARS: 29%
    LIV: 29%
    SHU: 29%
    TOT: 29%
    WOL: 24%
    BHA: 21%
    NEW: 21%
    LUT: 19%
    BOU: 17%
    BUR: 17%
    MNU: 15%
    AST: 12%
    NFO: 12%
    FUL: 7%
    (Provided by CheckTheChance.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Manchester City: 2
    Tottenham: 2 (+1)
    Arsenal: 1
    Aston Villa: 1
    Brentford: 1
    Crystal Palace: 1
    Chelsea: 1 (+1)
    Fulham: 1
    Man Utd: 1
    Wolves: 1 (+1)

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Rarely do we get to see clean sheet odds of over 60%, in fact it has only happened once before (64% iirc), I'll let you guess which team it was that also failed on that occasion too! 😆

    68 (-4) points helped with Gusto points from off the bench for Akanji!

    How did you get on?

    G

    1. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Rolling with double Chelsea defence this week, sadly Gusto stayed on my bench last week!
      No City defence is a worry, i have triple attack at the minute actually, almost paid off last week, no idea how Alvarez didn't get somthing and Foden shouldn't have been on the bench.

  21. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is it madness to do Salah to Sterling?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      How is that madness? Dont get it

    2. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      just now

      kind of, you'll want Salah back in a few weeks. I'm on Jackson and will bring in Salah next week for Rasford or Mitoma. Ideally you'd have both

  22. Fpl Richie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Finding this debate tricky

    A) Martinelli to Mbuemo/Eze: allows funds for Pervis to Trippier GW5
    B) Martinelli to Sterling: forget about Trippier, maybe upgrade 4m Def to a 4.5-5m def
    C) Hold Martinelli for one more

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  23. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any chance Salah leaves after the PL window shuts but the Saudi one stays open? Or would Pool want the issue closed this week?

    Think his future is the biggest uncertainty to be resolved before I WC.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Liverpool, Klopp and Salah's agent have all said he's not going anywhere - how are people still talking about this?

      1. The Pretender
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He won't leave until the summer at the earliest, and that would only happen if Liverpool are floundering mid table.

  24. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    How do you bet result of Arsenal-United ?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      2-1 Arsenal I think.

      1. The Pretender
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree, only because Arsenal at home - though they are defensively frail atm.

  25. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salah and anderson
    To sterling and son for 2ft?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Not Son. Can you do Maddison instead?

    2. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I like it - Son must be close to either having a better ST to work with, or moving there himself.

  26. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wildcard active Friday night can’t wait !

    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      You and me both. Fixtures turning, international break, injuries. Cant see a better time to cash in.

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Played mine this week. Too many fires to put out but trying to set it up as close to a post IB team as possible.

        1. The Pretender
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I like this week as well, lots of good reasons to play it asap.

          Fortunately aside from Saka and Rashy, I have good fixtures across the board again.

  27. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Start one (already have Chilwell):

    A) Estupinan vs NEW
    B) Gusto vs NFO

    Thanks!

    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      In your situation, Estu - but im leaving Estu out this week behind Henry, Chilwell and Gvardiol.

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeah I think Newcastle will score, so relying on attacking returns again.

  28. getaroundhim90
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would love your opinions everyone!

    My mids are currently Maddison, Rashford, Mitoma, Saka, Enciso (bench). Want to take out one/both of my Brighton mids. Do I go:

    A) Sterling
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Foden
    D) Take two from above and chalk up -4 pts

    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would take the -4 this week. Mitoma looks good but their fixtures are terrible, and Enciso is a clear out.

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I was close to suggesting this too. Only reason I wouldn't wanna take a -4 this week is the International break and playing it safe in case any injuries occur.

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Enciso is close to dropping in price so I would move him to Sterling or Foden depending on who else you have (e.g. Jackson and/or Alvarez). In a straight shoot-out between the two, I'd take Sterling.

      I will most likely be shipping Mitoma out for Raheem this week.

    3. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      just now

      could easily go for Mbeumo and Foden for both but i'd probably keep Mitoma one more week and just Mbeumo as he has a great fixture this week.

  29. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    On the Maddison, Sterling and Bowen discussion Maddison has had the easiest fixtures so far.

    Bowen can probably be discounted because of the upcoming fixtures.

    Does Sterling also have more secure 90 mins?

    And why not Foden anymore, the flavour of last week?

  30. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Triple up on Chelsea too much?

    Chilwell / Sterling / Jackson

    I could replace Sterling with Maddison or Diaz?

