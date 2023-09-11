47
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    On WC, 3.1m ITB, a few price rising placeholders in still for now. What changes would you make?

    Leno Areola
    Dias Cash Udogie (Gusto Estupiñán)
    Son Saka Maddison Diaz Mbuemo
    Haaland Ferguson Archer

    Diaz Ferguson —> Bruno Nunez leaves 0.9m ITB - good changes?

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Like it. I wouldn't have Son and Maddison though, maybe pick one and try another pick in midfield as there are plenty to choose from

      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers fella - thoughts on Diaz vs Nunez as picks?

        & which way would you lean on Son v Maddison?

    2. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Rank these GK best to worst please. I have Pickford and Turner who is apparently not nailed due to the new signing.

      A) Alisson
      B) Ederson
      C) Sanchez
      D) Flekken

      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I mean in general or FPL terms?

        As they are in general. For FPL, probably BDC/A.

        Any help on mine?

        1. Saka Rice
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks. I would choose between Son and Maddison due to fixtures. I'd keep Maddison first as we're not sure of Son's involvement as a n9 yet and if he does perform you can do a combo move in a few weeks. I would try and fit Chilwell ahead of Estupinan and even Dias. I would also try and fit Bruno in as Man U have good fixtures and he's got one of the highest xGI in the game.
          Ferguson is a good punt but poor fixtures I rather have Alvarez instead.

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Best max 4.6m defender who isn't Cash or Udogie?

    1. quayle99
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      AWB

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not Burn or Botman?

        Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Botman when fit, hopefully drops to 4.4 before I get him in.

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rico Henry is a decent pick

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yup, I'd go with him too. We can all afford decent bench without having to rely on 4.0s def.

    4. Sure You Did
      just now

      Regullion or Anderson.

  3. quayle99
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A. Son
    B. Maddison.

    To replace:

    A. Martinelli
    B. Rashford

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B A

  4. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who would you sell to get Maddison:

    Rashford
    Saka
    Mbuemo
    Foden
    Eze

    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Eze, did that on wildcard. rate the fella but was so infuriating owning him for weeks over Mbuemo / Maddison / Diaby etc, don’t think Palace are clinical enough to warrant his selection

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      Foden. City have him, Alvarez, Grealish, Silva and Doku competing for three spots.

    3. Sure You Did
      1 min ago

      R and E are the obvious moves.

  5. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Gusto or Kabore as 4th defender on wildcard?

    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      & stick with Rashford, or ditch for Bruno or Sterling/Foden

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably not. James could be back GW5 and Kabore doesn't appear to be nailed.

  6. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Current Team, 2FT's, 3.7m ITB

    Turner
    Estupiñan Chilwell Cash
    Mbeumo Rashford Foden Saka Eze
    N.Jackson Haaland

    Johnstone João Pedro Baldock Kaboré

    Eze, Jackson, Pedro >> Son, Alvarez, Ferguson (-4) leaves me 0.8 ITB if someone sees a better combo? Though its a -4 gives me a very strong first sub to cover Foden.

    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I like it if Ferg fit

  7. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Please rank these GK best to worst please. I have Pickford and Turner who is apparently not nailed due to the new signing.

    A) Alisson
    B) Ederson
    C) Sanchez
    D) Flekken

    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      B,A, D,C

    2. Sure You Did
      just now

      A and B should not be considered. It is Flekken or Leno partnered with Areola.

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Only gets worse for Chelsea, Lavia out four up to six weeks with an ankle injury in training.

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Play Gusto(bou) or AWB(BHA)?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      James could be back.

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    I doubt anyone will be jumping on James after GW8 but if he was fit and you had both him and Chilwell right now, which one would yo be losing?

  11. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you do Foden > Son here?

    Onana
    Chilwell / Gvardiol / Esutpinan
    Saka / Fernandes / Mbumeo / Sterling / Foden
    Haaland / Watkins

    Turner / Colwill / Baldock / Mubama

    1FT, 2.2ITB

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Imagine Poch drops Jackson, plays Sterling down the middle and he scores a hattie GW5? Will be utter scenes!

  13. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Firstly I hate IB info desert. Is it that we've just been lucky in this IB so far injury wise, or are niggles etc being held back & we may face a flag tsunami come Thurs/Fri?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Still some Internationals to go so do not count out any unforseen injuries.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        True, still holding back on potential transfer while price rises/drops been sluggish pending news.

  14. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Lip up fati ah lip up fati for the reggae

  15. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gusto price likely to rise again before deadline?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think the boat has been missed with Gusto. You will be lucky to get one more GW out of him with James back soon.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        just now

        James could get crocked again though

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not likely

  16. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Do Pedro to Morris tonight itself? Pedro most likely to drop in price.

  17. Dogs Of War
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Afternoon

    Onana Turner
    Chilwell Akanji Estu Udogie Kaboure
    Saka Rash Maddison Sterling Mbuemo
    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    1FT £1.9m ITB

    Roll this week or replace Pedro?

    Any other obvious moves?

    Cheers

  18. Mind över Mata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Keep Watkins or switch for Alvarez?

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      keep

  19. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    My midfield is currently Eze, Rashford, Salah, Saka and Martinelli. I want Son and I am debating downgrading one of the Arsenal boys to Sterling and then upgrading Rashford to Son. Sound thinking or bad idea?

  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    So difficult to get to Trent when you own Salah but I want both!

