  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    KDB Captain almost locked Vs Burnley then!!

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      Prob benched vs Burnley too ….. hopefully

    2. Aster
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Almost locked then? Because he is on the bench, about to make another 20 mins cameo?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Obviously assuming he may start and play 65/70 vs Burnley

      2. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        He'll be on at half time if they're losing

    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sub today, start v Burnley, not sure anyone expected different.

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    KDB ready to play 90 mins...benched tonight.

    Don't think he'll start at Burnley either

    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      The reality is. No one knows. Feels like guesswork predicting pep.

      If he gets 30 tonight he should be good for a start in 5 days time

      But no one knows. So a risk to buy and captain

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Should have been good to start tonight based on Pep's quotes yesterday....

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          But KDB’s quotes were a direct contradiction

          1. Flynny
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Those quotes were 14 days ago

            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              I’m just hoping …. Don’t want bring him in … but the longer he stays benched the better … adding him into the mix is such a headache.

          2. d1g2w3
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            He's at home to burnley, I'm going to bring him in.

            This is going to be an intense match, burnley won't be.

            BSilva playing today is a problem for me.

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Before the Newcastle game

        2. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          He’s probably not starting today because Spurs play a high energy game, home to Burnley always looked more realistic for the first start.

          KDB C, lock it in.

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Gabriel awarded his second goal.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      What? Really? 😀 I also owned March for his goal that was rewarded afterwards.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      But too late for FPL right?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yep. Closed after an hour of final game.

    3. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      SMH! It was obvious on the day. FML

  4. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Maddison sneaks onto Spurs bench.

    Suddenly we are getting lots of options back in midfield.

  5. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Based on tonight squad, haaland on bench on weds and plays 20mins?

    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      would seem highly unlikely he starts.

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Haaland's absence tonight provides zero information on his next game

    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      GW23 20min more likely

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      There is no correlation between the team tonight and Haaland’s availability for the Burnley game

      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        of course there is. If he was fit he would be on the bench

        1. Wild Rover
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          I tend to agree. Surely they would want to give him some minutes?

    5. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      More based on quote that "KDB ready to start..."

      Good chance he gets 55 vs BUR now

  6. Netters2018
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Gab goal, saka (c) assist

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Does not change anything in terms of Fpl points

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      13 point screw up

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yes, very gutted

  7. dhamphiir
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Alfie Gilchrist has replaced Levi Colwill in the line-up. Colwill has just rushed back into the dressing room followed by a physio. #CFC

    https://x.com/iamrahmanosman/status/1750960972083155259?s=46&t=jhnsB95Yy_U9oeU3YHKhdA

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Beat me to it

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Good wicket keeper

      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Lol probably better than Foakes

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Colwill injured in warm up and replaced by Gilchrist

    https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1750962412419752292?t=k-8IL0_m1zHurHuFsjeaaw&s=19

    https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1750962284300550541?t=M0Y2k8ooZBaJ6JbZa-lA0A&s=19

  9. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    The countless mooks who said Gabriel's second goal was an assist, could fill an ocean.

    Now give us back our points!!

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      🙁 Idiots at opta and fpl

  10. Old Bull
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bernardo vs Burnley yea or nay?

    1. d1g2w3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      I have him, I'm worried, thinking BSilva to KDB

      1. Old Bull
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I could be late to the party here

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Own him. Worried about a start now. Grealish, Doku, Foden, KDB …

  11. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    These people are either arrogant or incompetent. No problems freezing Haaland's price drop for weeks but can't change player points after an hour unless your last name is Solanke.

    OfficialFPL

    Gabriel's 17 points from #ARSCRY will not change.

    As per the 'Scoring' section of the #FPL rules:

    "Points awarded in-game are subject to change up until one hour after the final whistle of the last match of any given day. Once the points have all been updated on that day, no further adjustments to points will be made."

    https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1750960599226298684?t=05bFPOnVnYKEhCJ4g-7Wvw&s=19

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      🙁

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      It’s so lazy I think, it’s time they adapted the game a bit for these sort of random occurrences, mini leagues are won or lost by then odd few points some times so these points can come in handy or be crucial by the end of the season

      1. Netters2018
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Totally agree just laze no real care for the product they run. Happy to male rules up earlier in the season when solanke was robbed. This time they stick to the rules....

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wouldn't be whinging... From the rules:

      "Once the points have all been updated on that day, no further adjustments to points will be made unless under extraordinary circumstances."

      A heart attack on the pitch and abandonment mid-game is an exceptional circumstance.

      Goal classification changing like a week later is not.

      Move along!

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Gabriel owner and Saka non capper who agrees. But don’t see why they can’t rule in favour of the “scorer” on every one of these occasions, then review after

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It locks down an hour after the last game of the day.

      So give it rest...

      Plenty of fantasy injustices in the past!.

  12. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I want my 9 points back!

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Correction 10 points!

  13. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Yay they’ve awarded Gabriel with the second goal

  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Did I miss the deadline?

    Villa 1 nil up ...

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Wiped

      😉

  15. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    How infuriating that is about Gabriel scoring the second, they should award us those points if “rules are rules”

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Don’t see why they can’t just add on the points difference this gameweek coming, like a balancing figure

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gab owner, non Saka owner. Quite happy to eat the 3.

      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Exactly, it just shows clear as day they make the rules up as they go along, no consistency what so ever

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Anyone remember David Silvas obvious goal that Yaya toure stole? And later got given to him….

  16. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    KDB C and somehow still have Haaland rotting. Would love both to start. But wouldn't surprised with Kev cameo and Haaland sighting.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      kdb has to start at some point, dont get much easier than burnley at home

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Building fitness, then 30 tonight and 60 next week makes sense.

  17. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Still no Haaland on bench hmm

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Robot rebuild almost complete. 20 minute hatrick confirmed.

  18. F4L
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    city all over spurs. they're playing the 2 inside forwards again with full backs so high.

  19. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Alvarez really looking like the weak link in City attack so far tonight....

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Tonight? It’s been that way for months

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agreed!

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He’s just “there”

  20. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    will there be replays for this round of fa cup games?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      yes, next round onwards they're gone i think

  21. F4L
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    got no liverpool and thinking they'll steamroll chelsea now. would you do Odegaard to Jota instead of Pedro to Jimenez? would captain jota

  22. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Gavardi is poor end product Pep seething

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Very overrated player

    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think he will be improved under Pep, im more worried for Kovasic who can't defend and if they face Real it won't be that easy unless Stones is back and do wonders as DM

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      if city are going give up on 4 cbs, they should sign dimarco/grimaldo.

      ake and gvardiol arent good enough in the final third like you say

    4. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      The two LBs are the worst players on the park.

    5. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Really not seen what he’s added to this city team. Very average

  23. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Good job Puma what a beautiful kit

  24. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Some lovely foreplay from City so far but lacking in penetration. Somebody needs to tell Pep you don't get points for keeping the ball

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Looks more and more like late KDB and a start next week.

      Concerned Bilva and Alvarez owner here

  25. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    The way Palmer plays he deserves a 11.5 mil price tag next season

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      the way prices are trending everyone in the game will be 8.5 and under, son 9.5, kdb 10.5 and haaland 12

  26. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    I can’t explain this at all.

    But Werner looks like he’s ALWAYS played for spurs wide left

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hes not much worse than Kulusevski and Johnson wouldn't get a game for Forest at the moment. Shrewd signing was Werner, Ange knew

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I really rate Kulusevski until his final pass,

        Johnson is absolutely abysmal. Up there with Walcott in terms of lack of a footballing brain

  27. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Don't know about anyone else but this tic tac chess is tedious and pointless if you have nobody in that box. It worked for Spain and Barcelona but that was like 20 years ago now. Werner goal on the break from a good old up and under ruins City in the 2nd half you watch

  28. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah likely to drop tonight and i'm anxious not to lose more value in him. Is the obvious move Salah -> Jota?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      KDB? You probably need to wait until Sunday for Jota in case of injury

    2. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Live a little. Join me for the 2 pter

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Missed out the KDB bit. Fail

    3. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      i'll wait til sunday so and eat the decrease. KDB feels like a minutes gamble and 10m is a lot of gamble

    4. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Who cares about price changes. Wait for fixtures to play out

  29. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play one out of:

    A. Solanke(whu)
    B. Trippier(avl)
    C. DLuiz(NEW)

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Penalty taker at home for me

