West Ham United play host to Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last week, while Mikel Arteta’s side secured a crucial 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the most-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player on show and he starts, despite hobbling off in Gameweek 23.

As a result, Arteta has made just two changes to his first XI, with Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard starting in place of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is nursing a calf problem, and Jorginho.

In addition to Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus are also absent from the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has named the same starting line-up that lost at Old Trafford. That means Alphonse Areola is fit to start, having been replaced at half-time last weekend after being caught in the face in a collision.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, the two biggest threats for West Ham, start up front.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Scarles, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Mubama

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Bandeira, Walters, Elneny, Nelson, Jorginho, Nketiah, Nwaneri

