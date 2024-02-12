45
45 Comments
  1. leeboy104
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Managed to sneak into the next round of the overall cup. Same teams bar me having Dubravka and opponent having Areola.

  2. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    has anyone got andyfpl team number, want to see how many clones he has

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      They’re not called clones.

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Who would you sell for Darwin?

    A. Watkins
    B. Solanke

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Makes sense, would have to be for a hit though

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          ive looked at i just cant see enough medium term upside

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) VVD
    B) Robertson

    Thanks!

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Bradley

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Seriously considering him, but will he play both?

        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          If Trent is out for 1 week+, I'm going to be very interested. Liverpool play on the 17th, and 21st.

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

  5. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Price Changes 12 February

    Rises: Haaland (14.4), Luis Díaz (7.5), Gabriel (5.1)

    Falls: Watkins (8.7), Solanke (6.9), Pedro Porro (5.8), Estupiñan (5.0), Bruun Larsen (4.8), Konsa (4.5), Guéhi (4.3)

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      cheers rainman

      Haaland rises getting absurd now

    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Haaland at 14.4 is criminal. I am glad I got him at 13.9.

      If you only let him drop to 13.9 after a month away, seems foul play to let him rise to 14.4. My mini-league rival waited around, he just lost 0.5M. That rough.

      FPL is going to let Salah rise to 13.5 in no-time flat.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Is it really criminal if people are still buying?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I’d buy another one if I could!

        2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          This is the point I keep trying to hammer home to my parole officer.

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Before the usual lot moan about Haaland's price.....

      Falls and rises are calculated differently.

      From FPL stats:

      For a player to fall in price quickly two factors are important i) teams need to be selling the player and ii) at the same time he must be 100% available (i.e. not injured). For a player to rise in value quickly i) teams need to be buying the player and ii) the player must not be "locked"

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Nah bro instead of understanding it I’ll just called it rigged

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I'm hoping to see Haaland start at 16m next season.

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Those falls are funny.

      Good game...

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Jeez, I'm still reeling from the consequences of having NO Arsenal assets; now I wake up to find FOUR price falls. Worst day of FPL ever 🙁

  6. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Arsenal has a highly regarded Set Piece coach. They are playing at another level. Gabriel is an animal in the air but you see awesome coordination with Havertz and Saliba.

    Impressive stuff from Arsenal FC.

  7. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    4 doublers in 25- TAA/Foden/Haaland/Darwin
    5/6 blankers in 26- Porro/TAA/Rich/Palmer/Darwin + possibly Beyer.

    Thinking Porro-> Stones/Walker + maybe a hit somewhere.
    TAA a concern too of course but awkward to move him on.
    Anything standing out?

    Dubravka.
    Porro, TAA, Trippier.
    Foden, Saka, Richarlison, Garnacho.
    Darwin, Watkins, Haaland.
    Areola, Palmer , Gabriel Beyer.
    1ft, 0.1m ITB.

  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Lucas Vazquez nailed RB for RM?

  9. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is Harry Maguire nailed ?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      No. Martinez - Varane is first choice imo. But while Martinez is out, yes.

      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jonny Evans may get a look in before fa cup match I had say....

    2. HNI
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      None of the CBs are nailed as they are injury prone. Plus they have one of worst defence in league and were very lucky to not concede 4 yesterday thanks to Watkins typical wastage. Might as well get Hecke and use saved funds for an upgrade

  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (335 teams)

    Current safety score = 54
    Top score = 88

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  11. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Worth getting another LIV player in for the DGW? Have 4DGWers in 25 and 3 blankers in 26 currently.

    A) No, save FT
    B) No, Porro -> Saliba
    C) Yes, Porro -> Konate
    D) Yes, something else (Jota difficult)

    Areola
    Gabriel, Porro, Estupinan
    KDB, Saka, Foden, Gordon
    Haaland, Watkins, Darwin

    Turner, Burn, Palmer, Taylor
    Bank 0.1m, 1FT

    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I did Saka to Jota one week punt but had 0.3mn in bank...For you it makes sense to either save or bring in Saliba...Taylor will back too so yeah you will have playing 11 plus a blank backup in him lol. Can advice me below?

  12. HNI
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is there chance Jota rise by 0.2mn and Saka by 0.1mn ? I did Saka to Jota for 1gw punt but have exactly 9mn with me...Flying in second chance ranking with 85+ scores and don't want to stop the momentum with DgW risks :p

  13. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Quite possible both will rise by at least 0.1, Jota given the double and Saka due to his performance yesterday.

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Reply fail to HNI

  14. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Overtime!

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      KC will win it

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Glad they've fixed the overtime rules.

      Was always insane that we'd often let the coin toss decide the winner in the old system.

  15. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    I dont have any liverpool players but i cant see how to fit any in particularly with the blanks.
    am i too late and is it madness to go without?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think it's quite risky to go without Darwin or Jota to be honest. But there are some good fixtures and some single game week players could equal their scores with some luck. Guess it depends who you own instead.

  16. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Need 0.5m from somewhere to afford solanke > Darwin. Suggestions?

    Dubravka
    Porro Gabriel doughty
    Kdb saka foden Jota palmer
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola solanke guehi baldock

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably gonna have to be Porro who makes way. Maybe for Konate.
      Watkins to Darwin is the other option I guess.

  17. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Well first time I sold Saka worked ok, 2nd time not so great.

    Been trash at this game since the break. When does the 3rd chance league start?

  18. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    22-19 San Fran

    Now KC get their chance.

