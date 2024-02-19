94
94 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who is the greatest ever Wolves player, Andy Gray?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Steve Bull probably

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Kenny Miller?

    3. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Billy Wright

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm guessing someone from the days of old when they actually won stuff...

    5. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Robert pattinson

    6. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Jimmy Mullen

    7. jammie26
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Have they had any great players?

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Plenty. They were English three times in the 50's with a team that included Billy Wright and Ron Flowers.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          They're still English 😉

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            English Champions

    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Lee Naylor

    9. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Robbie Keane said they were one of his favourite 357 clubs when he were a lad.

    10. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Keith Curle

  2. Monklane
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Derek Dougan

  3. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Money is no object I promise you and I will FH29 so who would you rather have for the next 3 x

    A) Odegaard - NEW, shu, BRE
    B) Hwang - SHU, new, FUL
    C) Gross - EVE, ful, NFO

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      All great options. I'll say Odegaard.

    2. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      itll be close but i like Gross

  4. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Played Branthwaite, benched Van Hecke. Standard issue horsecrap.

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Branthwaite only scores points when benched.

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Key bit of information missing from the article.

    Hwang's goal conversion rate: 27.8%. He's over performing by a reasonable amount.

    Neto's 6.3%. He can't finish his dinner. Don't expect many goals to go with the assists.

    Both have xGI deltas of +4.

  6. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    I might've sold Odegaard for Foden but at least I didn't bench boost Flekken, Palmer, Doughty & Branthwaite!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I didn’t sew a cow’s udder to mine cheek either!

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Odegaard flatters to deceive for FPL but not for Arsenal.

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Benched him last week, sold this! Played him v Liverpool as I was sure returns were coming. Last week played Palmer though so didn't really lose out. Need a Foden haul to balance it up.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          I had him early in the season. Wanted to sell, other priority. Kept him, he did well. A few GWs, same thing. The peaks are great but the troughs not good and doesn't seem to more than 4 games without a peak. But he is a class footballer. Just great to watch.

  7. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Can I swerve FH 29 if do

    26. Darwin. Jota > Bowen. Solanke -4
    27. Foden > Son
    28. Ake. Dubravka > Pau. Neto -4
    29. Solanke > Awoniyi

    Would give me at least

    Areola. Porro. Pau. Bell. Bowen. Son. Watkins. Awoniyi for 29….

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      8 is probably good enough, I'd try to find a way to get Toney though

    2. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Could also do Toney instead of Taiwo. Or as well including Haaland out

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Watkins, Awoniyi, Toney front line looks very good for 29

    3. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      If its a money thing preventing you going for Toney, maybe Kudus over Bowen?

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not really optimising transfers though ... will you have the likes of Hwang, Neto, D Luiz, Ødegaard, Gross etc for some nice fixtures up to 29 ? Salah ?

  8. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours ago

    Is Jota to Neto or Hwang then bench Branthwaite worth a hit?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      idk, why are people going mad for wolves? Nice fixture next, but not guaranteed a game in 29 are they?

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        They are not but I'm using FH in GW29

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          everyone is getting a wolves player it seems. Its not a criticism, just wondering why. Sure they are good, but this week people loving wolves.

      2. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Find this puzzling too. Surely hammers or even punt on Bailey more solid?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          tbh don't like them either haha. Most are probably free hitting in 29 i guess. I actually went Trossard for Jota.

          1. Meechoo115
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Only reason I would advocate kudus or Bowen is fixtures and Paqieta back

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              If not FH, then yea that's the course.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Spin the wheel, play Branthwaite, start the GW +4.

    3. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Personally have already brought in Neto for Jota. Decent player and even better fixture. Good captain shout too.

  9. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    thinking of selling Evra before the price drop... currently have Shawcross, Riise, Huth and Chimbonda. Can sell Evra to free up some cash to do Sessegnon to Walcott. Thoughts?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Have you got Torres? Getting a bit old...

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Hey TorresMagic i remember you from the days of the TotalFPL quizzes. Cant believe youre still a regular on this website.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Add 10-15 to your age.

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            60?

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Pretty sure you aren't near 40.

          2. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            forgot how annoying you are to have a normal conversation with... weird guy weird guy

            1. Scalper
              • 7 Years
              55 mins ago

              Lmaooooo what I was thinking the other day. Never straightforward.

              That’s how you know they old

            2. Game of skill
                34 mins ago

                Careful now! You might get banned (trademarked)!

                1. Scalper
                  • 7 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Ban ™

                  1. Game of skill
                      28 mins ago

                      wow! how did you do that?!?!

                      1. Scalper
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Do what? ™

        2. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Walcott is a promising young talent, would do it

      2. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Areola
        Trippier Gabriel Maguire Lascelles
        DeBruyne Foden Neto
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        Turner blank blank blank

        Anything worth a -4?

        1. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Lascelles is pretty much a blank.

          Maybe worth a hit to field 11 if it helps your short term plans around blanks and doubles

          1. Our Tiny Windows
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            I brought Saka in

      3. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Marsch not many bodies cup of tea but good tactical discussion with Carragher. A better alternative to Redknapps nodding dog opinions.

        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Agreed. New career

      4. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Areola
        Gabriel Ake Cash
        Saka Foden Gordon Jota*
        Haaland Watkins Darwin*

        Dubravka Porro* Palmer* Guehi*
        3.3m 1ft

        Feels like I’m in a position where it’s either

        A) attack short term fixtures including dgw28

        Or

        B) try to not free hit in bgw29

        Don’t think I can do both?

        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Villa and maybe hammers route into both.

          1. No Professionals
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            But then unable to really target 28.

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          i think just play smart now, screw 29, deal with it when it comes. FH if necessary, hope that more fixtures appear and u can filed 8 or 9.

      5. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Been wanting to own Leon Bailey a few times this season but never have. Think I'm finally going to.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          I have Barkley, so that can inspire you.

        2. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          I sold him and now kind of want him back. The minutes are annoying though

        3. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          how does one choose between bailey and dluiz?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            would you prefer a gun shot or stab wound?

      6. fedolefan
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Minimum 15 bench points week after week with Branthwaite returning. BB and get a grand total of 8

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          that's how she goes sometimes

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          At least it's out of the way and you can focus on the starting 11.

        3. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Tc Haaland 6 so far you are winning 🙂

        4. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Beats my 7 😆

      7. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Any Pool updates since this afternoon?

        1. Cheese Crunch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          lap swim M-F

      8. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Word to the wise. There are still 3 weeks to go before GW29. Pick players that will score well over the next 3 weeks and don't have blinkers for getting players out in the blank.

        I remember I held London for 5 or 6 blanks as he was guaranteed a game in a BGW. Think he scored 1 PT in that extra game 😀

        1. Bagheri Arce
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          *Rondon

      9. Michu 9
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Dubravka, Areola
        Gabriel, Walker, Reguilon, Taylor, Porro
        Saka, Foden, Richarlison, Palmer, Jota
        Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

        Jota to (no FH gw 29):
        A) Bowen/Kudus
        B) Luiz/Bailey
        C) Hwang

        1. C0YS
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          A is too expensive, Bailey minutes are a doubt. Luiz/Hwang are really close, would probably lean towards Hwang.

      10. Lallana
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        My chip plan...

        GW26 - Punt on Hwang & Odegaard
        GW27 - Wildcard
        GW29 - FH
        GW30-34 - prepare for small blank & double GW34
        GW35-37 - BB, prepare for DGW37

      11. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Areola.
        Gabriel, Maguire, Trippier, Beyer.
        Foden, Saka, KDB, Garnacho.
        Watkins, Haaland.
        Dubravka, Palmer, Darwin, Porro.
        1ft 0.6m ITB.

        Which would you choose here-
        1. Porro out-> Ait Nouri (1.6m) /Saliba in (0.4m) (Which one).
        2. Beyer out > AIt Nouri in. Leaves 0.1m ITB.
        3. Nunez out- Solanke in. Leaves 1.2m ITB
        4. Something else.

      12. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Do u think alvarez will start tonight?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Given it's Brentford, probably.

        2. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Hope so

        3. Cheese Crunch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          start and bag a brace

      13. C0YS
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        How would you rank these enablers?

        A) Palmer
        B) Gordon
        C) Gross
        D) Luiz
        E) Hwang

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          A and B are the best fantasy players there, wouldn't even call them enablers, just cheap. I suppose it depends how you are placed for 26 and 29 with Palmer.

        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          ABECD

      14. andre_c
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is Saka still the best Arsenal mid? I removed him 2 weeks ago for Jota which was probably my worst transfer of the season, cost me so many points but it was the only way I could afford Jota without breaking the squad apart. I'm thinking of reversing the transfer now or should I go for maybe Odegaard?

        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Just get Saka and leave him there. Don’t touch. Done. Will tick over season and score you top 4-5 mids, great for his price considering salah and son are 13.0 and 9.6.

      15. Price Changes
        rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Price changes 20 February

        No rises

        Falls: Bowen (7.7), Livramento (4.1)

      16. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Tuesday 20th February Price Changes

        No risers

        Bowen falls to 7.7
        Livramento falls to 4.1

        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Rainy was panicking

