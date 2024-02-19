Wolverhampton Wanderers host Sheffield United and Fulham in the next three Gameweeks, so naturally, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are gravitating towards their assets.

One debate raging in the comments section and elsewhere is over which midfielder to buy.

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.7m) are the two names in question.

In this Members article, we’ll compare the duo side by side.

Hwang v Neto: GOAL THREAT

Name Mins Mins per goal Mins per shot Mins per shot in box Mins per shot on target Mins per pen box touch Mins per xG Hwang 1,549 154.9 43 50 119.2 17.6 243.2 Neto 1,332 666 41.6 53.3 121.2 16.7 397.6

Hwang is already into double figures for Premier League goals this season, with 10 from 18 starts and three sub appearances.

10-2 up on goals scored, he also betters Neto’s numbers for minutes per expected goal (xG).

Both players have very similar rates of shots, shots in the box and shots on target, with Neto the more prominent of the two in terms of touches in the opposition area.

However, Neto has still only had two ‘big chances’ all season, compared to Hwang’s 12.

A look at Hwang’s shot map confirms why he is superior in that regard, with his chances coming significantly closer – and more centrally – to the opponents’ goal.

Above: Hwang (left) and Neto’s (right) shot maps in 2023/24 (shots on target in green)

“The reason he’s scored so many goals is down to him, not really to me. He’s got big quality. Hopefully, the structure of the team has helped him. I think it has — and how diligently he follows that. He knows when to be in certain areas and when not to. He doesn’t take much managing, which is good for me because you do run out of hours sometimes as a manager. He’s very good at managing himself. “The team is set up to move up the pitch in a certain way. He knows that if he follows it, there will be a goalscoring chance if he arrives in a certain area. He doesn’t get disappointed. If he gets there 10 times and the ball doesn’t come, he’ll get there on the 11th. He’s shown the quality to put them away. Huge credit to him for the way he has gone about it. I’ve given him stuff I think helps him, but you only benefit if you buy into it and you have a lot of quality.” – Gary O’Neil on Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang v Neto: ASSIST POTENTIAL