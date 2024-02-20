The round-up of key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes from Monday’s Gameweek 25 match between Everton and Crystal Palace.

FPL NOTES

An equaliser from substitute Amadou Onana (£4.7m) denied Crystal Palace an immediate new manager bounce. Hours after the announcements of both Roy Hodgson’s departure and the appointment of Oliver Glasner, the Austrian was in attendance as Jordan Ayew (£5.4m) thwarted those hoping for an Everton clean sheet.

NO EVERTON SHUT-OUT

In a match of little FPL interest, the clubs who started the day in 18th and 16th ultimately settled for a point which moves both up one place. In fact, for a while, it looked like the recent Premier League goal flurry was about to end with a goalless draw.

That would’ve been good news for managers with Jordan Pickford (£4.6m), James Tarkowski (£4.6m) or Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.2m). No team has more clean sheets than Everton since Gameweek 8, having kept six from the nine matches between Gameweeks 14 and 22. The recent slowing down of them was, in fairness, when against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Branthwaite is a bargain whilst Tarkowski continues to be a goal threat. Here, he was the only player to record two big chances – both close-range headers that put Palace hearts in mouths.

So an affordable Toffees defender could be an option to replace the injured Pedro Porro (£5.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m). Brighton and Hove Albion’s Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) seems to have lost his place too. It’s just that those same Seagulls are the first opponents of a tough short-term fixture run for Sean Dyche’s lot. Things look better from Gameweek 32.

GLASNER WATCHES GLAZIERS

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace – using their previous nickname for wordplay purposes – have a much more promising Blank Gameweek 26 at home to Burnley.

The problem is that it’s hard to pick out the attacking talisman now that Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) and Michael Olise (£5.8m) are missing with hamstring injuries. Those intending to Free Hit while four teams don’t play next weekend may be interested to note that Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) was reinstated between the sticks rather than Dean Henderson (£4.4m). Additionally, forward Odsonne Edouard (£5.4m) started for the first time since hurting his knee in Gameweek 16.

Perhaps the more interesting Eagles development was that caretaker co-managers Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington switched to a three-man defence with new manager Glasner watching from the stands. This was his favourite set-up at Frankfurt, alternating it with a 4-2-3-1 formation beforehand at Wolfsburg.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) and Daniel Munoz (£4.5m) were wing-backs, with Edouard and Ayew playing just behind Jean-Philippe Mateta (£4.9m).

CALVERT-LEWIN STILL SEEKING GOAL

Everton midfielders James Garner (£4.9m) and the returning Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) both had three goal attempts but more painful to watch was the trio of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) chances.

In particular, two headers from a central spot just by the six-yard box. Brilliant crosses from the flanks but the 26-year-old was unable to end his goalless streak, increasing it to 14 league games and 19 in all competitions.

He remains FPL’s biggest expected goals (xG) underachiever (-6.07), leading the line for an Everton side that has the lowest goal conversion rate (7.8%) of all 20 teams. That’s why it’s hard to recommend any punts from them for Blank Gameweek 26. Then again, last season’s trip to Brighton was written off by many and they emerged with a stunning 5-1 victory

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young (Harrison 66′), Gana (Onana 66′), Garner, McNeil; Doucoure (Beto 72′); Calvert-Lewin

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton (Ozoh 88′); Ayew, Edouard (Ahamada 72′), Mateta