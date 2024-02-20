181
181 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Goat
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Good to see content creators now going with the FH29 strategy.

    Lots of sheep will follow

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      What about goats?

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Posted on a content creators' website

      Open Controls
      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        So you prefer to break your squad with upcoming FTs and then use WC? That is worse imo

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Reply fail

          Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Baa

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        He’s actually bleating!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Always bleating!

          Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I wouldn't rule out WC27

      All depends how BGW29 looks after FAC

      Open Controls
    5. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      With the moves I'm planning to make I'd have at least 7 players with a guaranteed fixture in 29 + 2 if LUT v NFO is confirmed which seems the most likely based on odds. Easy to save FH in my case for later

      Open Controls
  2. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Have enough money in the bank to do KDB + Foden -> Salah + Son later

    Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Van Hecke
    KDB Saka Foden Hwang Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins

    Dubravka Solanke Branthwaite Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Why not just WC27 rather than book in 2 transfers?

      Open Controls
      1. BlzE_94
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Had players like Jota Darwin Robertson Archer Porro Zinchenko etc

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        You'd also get to find out the BGW29 fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Looks good when is Pope back tho.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If I'm WC'ing I have Neto in goal, a bunch of Spurs on my bench, and double Arsenal attack.

      Reguilon is also a shoo-in with his good fixture in 26 and 29.

      Open Controls
  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    BB fail areola3 branthwaite2 garnacho5 moreno1
    with 8dgwk gabby,trippier and crapcharlison,it looked like a chance....wrong AGAIN...........

    Open Controls
  4. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Want Salah for GW27, in order to do so need to raise another 2 mil:

    Richarlison -> 4.9m midfielder (options poor since Garnacho rose to 5m)

    VVD -> 4.4m def (Reguilon, Burn, Gusto, Maguire)

    Or...wait longer with no Salah

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheap defence

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      wait longer. Richarlison has Palace in 27 and Fulham in 29

      Open Controls
      1. kanuforpresident
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I can keep Rich. It'll be one of the above plus Jota -> Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          not much of a fan of those 4.4m defenders if starting regularly. Senesi I guess can do the job.

          Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I don't really get the rush to buy Salah for nfo MCY blank (most likely)

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree not bothering till W/C after GW 30

        Open Controls
  5. boc610
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    75 percent can field 11 in 26? well la dee da..must be Free(hits) out the wazoo

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      BOGOF innit

      Open Controls
  6. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best trent replacement? I am in a pickle

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Depends on your chip strategy. Villa defender seems decent if not using FH in 29

      Open Controls
      1. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        At this point I don't have a chip strategy. I have all my chips available and cannot figure it out

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Arsenal, Man City defenders if you have a spot. Then you can go for some bargain hunting.

      Open Controls
  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Here's how I look for GW26.

    Areola
    Gabriel Estupinan Reguilon Burn
    KdB Saka Foden
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    (Kelleher Jota Palmer Porro)

    A) Roll
    B) Jota > Odegaard -4 (bench Burn)
    C) Jota > Hwang -4 (bench Burn)

    A looks kind of bad but I have the funds for Jota > Son next week in one move which is very clean and I would have 0.0m ITB.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.