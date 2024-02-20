802
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    At least Ake soils start this weekend…

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Should 😀

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Certainly soiled a few people's DGW

  2. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Darwin missing from squad apparently

    https://x.com/fplmaineroad/status/1760025393824751695?s=46&t=5zmqQH0RGunnZP46rjXUsQ

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ffs Doughety CS then

  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Things could always be worse.!

    https://twitter.com/GuppeeFish/status/1759701928877985839/photo/1

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      imagine having 10 DGW's this week!

  4. WVA
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Foden has royally screwed me, benched him for his hattrick too

  5. WVA
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jota to who for 11?

    Areola
    Trippier Gabriel Taylor
    Saka KDB Foden
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Turner Palmer Udogie Doughty Jota*

  6. WVA
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jota dropping in price tonight so he has to go, absolute waste of space!

    Do Newcastle play 29 as considered Gordon?

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If Blackburn beat Newcastle in the FA Cup

  7. Dexter Bracey
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    it may have been mentioned already, but I read Salah is injured for the Luton Town match? any more on this?

  8. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    just now

    MCI 1 goal in 2 home matches in a row must be a negative record under Pep...

  9. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Anyone else doing hojlund In instead of solanke? For one week then switching?

