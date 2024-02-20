Brentford travel to Manchester City on Tuesday for their rearranged clash, where kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

City were originally pencilled in to welcome Thomas Frank’s side in December, but that was swiftly postponed due to their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup.

As for the all-important team news, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Nathan Ake have all been taken out of the starting XI by Pep Guardiola.

The benched trio are replaced by John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Oscar Bobb.

Erling Haaland, who has been heavily backed as a Triple Captain this week, leads the line.

Thomas Frank also makes three alterations to the Brentford team beaten 4-1 by Liverpool on Saturday.

Zanka, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa come in for Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen and Neal Maupay, all of whom drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Bernardo, Alvarez, Foden, Bobb, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Lewis

Brentford XI: Flekken, Zanka, Ajer, Mee, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Jensen, Ghoddos, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek