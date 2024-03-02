530
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Digne trap about to be set.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I think people are too wise to that trap by now haha

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      locked in for gw1 next season

  2. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    On a wildcard, would you go with Barkley or Luis? Barkley has an extra figure, but, hes pretty crap, and would need a transfer to shift him at some point.

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Douglas Luis for me.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      luiz

  3. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Please can someone post when it is FT

    Cheers

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      when it is ft

      No probs

    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Post

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Cheers both

  4. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Neto Flekken
    Gabriel Senesi Doughty Pau ?
    Saka Son Madisson Bowen ?
    Solanke Morris Watkins

    Thoughts on wildcard? Six doubles, probably 10 for gw29. Not sure on final two slots, and have like £12m in the bank!

    1. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Udogie and Palmer (I know Palmer blanks in 29). Saves you a transfer for GW 30+

  5. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Raya->Neto for a hit or start Areola?I want a gk with good fixture in gw30.Gw31 WC.

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I was going to sell Dubravka for Neto (-4). But I think I'll play Areola and spend four points on Morris/Solanke + Doughty.

      1. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        just now

        cheers.I would take also Solanke+Doughty and i am thinking Raya->Neto for a hit.

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    doughty's bid for 2 bonus falls short 😥

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Often there’s late adjustments so don’t fret!

      Though usually the late adjustments work against me rather than for me lol

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        fingers crossed!

  7. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    My defensive trio of Branth Pervis and Doughty have killed me. They all conspire to blank in my team and leave returns on the bench.

  8. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Lucky Villans

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    doughty and reguilon today, what could have been. oh well

  10. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Current Team:
    Areola Turner
    Trip Doughty Gabriel Taylor Porro
    KDB Saka Foden DLuiz Palmer
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    ITB: 0.7

    Use GW 28 FT to do:

    A) Trippier to Regulion/Cash/Digne/Udogie?
    B) KDB to Son?
    C) Something else?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      KDB > Chong

  11. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    22 after 4 played really stinks

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      True but keep your chin up, lady luck is just around the corner.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        And running as fast as she can in the opposite direction

    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Condolences

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      I’m staring at that points total on my bench … where it will remain.

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        See my post earlier - looking to proper go get benches abolished!

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          *propose

  12. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Would you wc this team this week to get Dgw players and navigate 29 without a FH? Currently have 1ft with 1.7itb

    Kelleher Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Konsa Daughty Taylor
    Saka Foden Son Gordon Bowen
    Watkins Haaland Darwin

    1. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      My team is similar, and that is what I am doing. You can easily get 6 doublers, 10 for 29, and not need too much surgery in 30.

    2. FPL Parrot
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      You’re well set up to save the WC and avoid a FH imo.

      I’d just prioritise Solanke for 28 and Madders/Toney for 29.

  13. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Don't know why SkySports are including the Manchester derby as part of the head to head fixtures for the title race. Like Utd are challengers

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      They have a lot of supporters who will tune in to watch. That’s why it has been included.

  14. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    31 so far, not a complete disaster I guess

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      How many left to play?

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        4

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Haaland (C), Foden & Gabriel

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      49 here with Haaland (c), Foden, Saka, Gabriel and Saliba to come. Please remember everyone tis shameful to boast!

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        It’s ok I missed my chance to boast Monday with Bowen lol

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          And had Luiz lol

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Super score that

    3. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      47 pts from 6

      Gabriel, Saliba, Saka, Solanke, Haaland (c) to go

    4. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Would have been 45 had I started Areola and Reguilon mind!

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Got Areola and Darwin on my bench myself ...

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Benches are so pointless (excuse the pun and except for me) in FPL

  15. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Before this GW, I had a max of 20 points on bench in this season.

    This GW is not yet finished and I now have 22 points : Areola (!3), Doughty (5), Reguilon (4)

    With Solanke on the bench to come, Solanke owners can hopefully look forwards to some point returns.

  16. R.C
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who is the best Luton mid to get

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      No such thing.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      I wouldn't go there

    3. FPL Parrot
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Avoid.

  17. FPL Parrot
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Played the BB this week, just to get it out of the way. I’d rather FH in 37.

    Can’t say I expected the 24 points, take that all day. Finally a good slice of luck.

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      I hope I hit the BB chip this.

      22 points on bench so far with Solanke to come.

      1. FPL Parrot
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pain. I just wanted it out of the way tbh. Don’t want to rely on it to maximise 37 points hen playing the WC so far in advance. Areola, Emerson, Luiz, Doughty the heroes for me.

  18. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any news on Trippier’s injury … excuse to finally sell the fraud!?

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Looking forward to having the money to spend 😎

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Eddie Howe on Trippier's injury:

      "Kieran felt something in his calf and that's a concern. We don't know how serious it is."

      Looked like he was walking okay when he came off.

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Transfer him out and then back in again just so you have the pleasure of transferring him out again. He was absolutely useless for me earlier in the season too!

  19. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    What do you prefer to have? I will FH29.

    A) Neto dgw + Foden away vs Liverpool
    B) Areola home vs Burnley + Tavernier dgw

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  20. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    21 from 5, horror week. My run in last man standing comes to an end

    WC time

  21. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Areola:
    BUR > avl > new > tot > WOL > FUL > CRY

    Leno:
    wol > tot > SHU > NFO > new > whu > liv

    Worth a hit for Leno > Neto, for:

    SHU/LUT > - - - > EVE > CRY > LUT > mun > avl

    Not sure. The Areola/Leno rotation has been great.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      At some point you'll WC I guess? Neto for short term?

