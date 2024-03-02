There is one more Premier League fixture to get through today.

Aston Villa are the visitors to Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, where the action gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

Luton manager Rob Edwards has made three changes to his starting XI from the midweek cup defeat to Manchester City.

Cup goalkeeper Tim Krul is replaced by Thomas Kaminski, while Issa Kabore and Andros Townsend are brought back in for the benched Chiedozie Ogbene and Cauley Woodrow.

Amari’i Bell has made a swift recovery from a midweek hamstring injury and starts.

Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres are passed fit for the Villans, with the former replacing the latter at centre-half.

That is Unai Emery’s only change from the win over Nottingham Forest a week ago.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Bell, Burke, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Burke, Doughty, Townsend, Morris, Chong.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock Mpanzu, Hashioka, Nelson, Piesold.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno, McGinn, Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, Watkins, Ramsey.

Subs: Olsen, Digne, Pau, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.

