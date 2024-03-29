309
  1. Ange Ball
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    One spot left which move.

    A) Toney
    B) Bowen
    C) Palmer for minus 4

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      C

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      C

  2. SM001
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Wildcard active. Plan is FH34, BB37.

    Petrovic
    Robinson, Gusto, Idogie
    Salah(C), Palmer, Gordon, Son
    Muniz, Nunez, Haaland

    Onana, Saka, Gabriel, Van Hecke

    GTG?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      GTG.

  3. JohannaAdams10
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    What scores more this week?

    A) Watkins and Foden
    B) Salah and Saka (minus 4)

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      A (just).

  4. I Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bottomed

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      .

      Sell one for Salah:

      A) Richarlison (LUT)
      B) Bowen (new)
      C) Gibbs-White (CRY)

      This is for this week only before WC31.

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Prob B

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        C

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      C

  5. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    A. Maddison
    B. Salah (-4)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      depends on you plan. if WC next week, is down to your gut, but it is Luton?

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        WC already played and FH34 BB37

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Ouch...

    SAKA, MARTINELLI & GABRIEL not trained

    Captain Haaland?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not if you have one of Son, Salah or Palmer IMO.

  7. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Matty Cash will be sidelined for "two to three weeks" after picking up an injury on Poland duty. Is this better news for Bowen owners (for this fixture v Villa), would you say (or doesn't make much difference)?

    1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Jeez, forget that!!! Scrub my comment lol

  8. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Saka
    B) Bowen

    Currently leaning towards Bowen…

  9. Manani
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    from now till GW34
    A. Muniz
    B. Jackson

  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Arteta is full of s***

    Saka and Gabriel will start

  11. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Fearful of Palmer this week

    Current midfield: Salah Son Maddison Saka Foden

    Foden > Palmer worth a -4 or better to go without?

