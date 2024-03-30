111
111 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RobinKerr1987
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which is the better combo for my GW31 WC?

    A. Gabriel and Saka
    B. VVD and Foden

    Open Controls
  2. R.C
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Watkins subbed

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Argh, he’s supposed to be rubbish from next week when he becomes Darwin. It’s 45 minutes too soon

      Open Controls
  3. Orion
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Watkins off

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      what the hell...

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Injured?

      Open Controls
  4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    F*king Watkins!!

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why, what’s wrong with him ffs

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Watk1ns

    Open Controls
  7. Evasivo
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Watkins>Darwin move made easy

    Open Controls
  8. Hits from the Bong
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Watkins to Isak or Solanke?

    Open Controls
  9. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    What's the latest with gusto guys?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He plays for Chelsea and they are sh*t.

      Oh and he went off with what seems like a hammy injury.

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Still crap

      Open Controls
  10. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Non FH29 and WC30 win!!

    Open Controls
  11. Mother Farke
      7 mins ago

      Watkins injured roughly the same time many are considering selling? FPL Gods at work.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Indeed

        Open Controls
    • RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Well that’s even easier to sell Watkins now anyway.

      Question is to who?

      A) Isak
      B) Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Think I’ll punish myself go Darwin again! Sheff an palace at home, then dgw 34

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          This is where I’m leaning, as averse as I am to Darwin it just makes sense at the same time

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Done this move twice before an been burnt! If Watkins out, makes it easier
            Then maybe Darwin to Isak 35 v SHU

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Ouch, he can burn badly can’t he, but a switch from him to Isak on my planned WC sounds tasty

              Open Controls
    • Big boy Bowen
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hate this game, get punished for so long for not having Watkins, finally get him in and keep this week with better judgement against those who sell him and they get lucky and him getting injured.

      Makes me sick

      Open Controls
      1. Big boy Bowen
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mind you gives me an easy route to Haaland 😎

        Open Controls
    • R.C
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Watkins tight hammy

      Open Controls
    • Lucky Z
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Neto
      Gabriel | Gusto | Porro | Van Hecke
      Salah | Son | Saka | Palmer
      Toney | Watkins

      Dubravka | Morris | Barkley | Doughty

      Watkins => Haaland for FT and not activate WC yet? FH in 34

      Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Toodaloo Watkins

      Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watkins to Hojlund or Solanke, methinks.

      Open Controls
    • djman102
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      My wish list this week:
      1. Maddison to stay within 4 pts of Palmer
      2. Bowen and Son each not to outscore Salah
      3. My frontline of Muniz/Watkins/Toney to outscore the new template of Isak/Darwin/Haaland

      Slim hope for the last two, but not looking promising.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I’ve very faith Salah will score two

        Open Controls
    • Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      So how do I sub out Watkins in challenge?

      Open Controls
      1. djman102
        • 14 Years
        just now

        If I understand correctly, you can't. Once a player starts playing, you can't change them.

        The trick is to bench the early players, then if they do well, transfer out from your 11 anyone who hasn't played for injured players so the bench auto-subs in.

        Open Controls
    • The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Waste of time holding Watkins, should have just brought in Haaland this week rather than waiting until next week

      Need a big day from Salah tomorrow

      Open Controls
    • sankalparora07
        3 mins ago

        Is Lascalles injury serious?

        Open Controls
      • Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why is that not a Bailey assist ffs

        Open Controls
      • RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        The likes of Solanke, Watkins, Saliba, Gabriel, Saka all looking like dropping soon’ish.

        I desperately wanted to do Watkins + Zabarnyi > Darwin + VVD but would need to do it tonight to afford with those above dropping.

        Would you risk it?

        Open Controls
      • Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        just now

        To be honest, most were looking at Watkins out next week v city, held on to him for this fixture, fair play to those who got rid this week for Isak etc

        Open Controls
      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        F*** off Watkins

        Sort your hair out as well, muppet

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.