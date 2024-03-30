There are still two more Premier League matches to come today, the first of which is at Villa Park.

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

Villa boss Unai Emery makes two changes from the side he sent out in Gameweek 29.

Diego Carlos and Moussa Diaby are brought into the side at the expense of Clement Lenglet and Jhon Duran.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil makes one change from Wolves’ 3-2 FA Cup loss to Coventry City a fortnight ago.

One teenager replaces another in attack as Leon Chiwome comes in for Nathan Fraser.

There’s still no Matheus Cunha, despite the Brazilian returning to training over the break.

Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan are also injured, of course.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno, Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Rogers, Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Digne, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, S Bueno, Toti, Semedo, Gomes, Doyle, Lemina, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Chiwome.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Lemina, H Bueno, Holman, Barnett, Chirewa, Fraser.

